All Times Eastern

CFL

110th Grey Cup

Championship, Tim Hortons Field, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

Montreal Alouettes vs. Winnipeg Blue Bombers — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/CFL+, 6:30 p.m.

2023 CFL Grey Cup Pregame — TSN1/TSN3/TSN5, 1 p.m.

2023 CFL Grey Cup Kickoff — TSN1/TSN3/TSN5, 6 p.m.

2023 CFL Grey Cup Postgame — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5, 10 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Air Force Classic

Doubleheader, Clune Arena, U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, CO

Lindenwood vs. William & Mary — Mountain West Network, 1:30 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha vs. Air Force — Altitude 2/Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.

Arizona Tip-Off

Cactus Division

Doubleheader, Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, AZ

Third Place Game

DePaul vs. San Francisco — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Championship Game

Grand Canyon vs. South Carolina — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Bahamas Championship

Doubleheader, Baha Mar Convention Center, Baha Mar Resort, Nassau, Bahamas

Third Place Game

Georgia vs. Providence — CBS Sports Network, noon

Championship Game

Kansas State vs. Miami (FL) — CBS Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

Empire Classic

Semifinals, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

UConn vs. Indiana — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Texas vs. Louisville — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Hall of Fame Tip-Off

Doubleheader, Mohegan Sun Arena, Mohegan Sun Resort and Casino, Uncasville, CT

Championship Game

Mississippi State vs. Northwestern ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Third Place Game

Washington State vs. URI — ESPNU, 3:30 p.m.

TowneBank Holiday Classic

Doubleheader, Minges Coliseum, East Carolina University, Greenville, NC

Northeastern vs. East Carolina — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Kennesaw State vs. Georgia Southern — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Boise State at Clemson — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at Miami (OH) — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Grambling State at Iowa State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Loyola Maryland at Maryland-Baltimore County — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Wilkes at Lafayette — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Albany at Quinnipiac — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Arkansas-Little Rock at Georgia State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Northern Kentucky at Cincinnati — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at South Alabama — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Tennessee-Chattanooga — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Queens at Drexel — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Lake Erie at Youngstown State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Western Michigan at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

American at Georgetown — FS2, 4:30 p.m.

Wofford at Virginia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 5 p.m.

Aurora at Illinois-Chicago — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Northern Iowa at South Florida — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Alcorn State at Michigan State — Big Ten Network 6 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 6 p.m.

Jackson State at Missouri — SEC Network Plus, 6 p.m.

Southern at Illinois — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Cal Poly at California Baptist — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Brown at USC — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

Le Moyne at Cal-Santa Barbara — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Home Court: Brian Dutcher — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Home Court: Mike Woodson — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

Home Court: Dan Hurley — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Women’s

Syracuse at Maryland — Big Ten Network, noon

Evansville at Michigan State — B1G+, 1 p.m.

College of St. Rose at Vermont — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Stonehill at Niagara — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Holy Cross at Stony Brook — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Oklahoma at Virginia — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Kennesaw State at Georgia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

South Alabama at Florida State — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

URI at North Carolina State — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Creighton at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Alabama at Arkansas-Little Rock — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Army at TCU — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toledo — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Harvard at Baylor — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

IUPUI at Illinois-Chicago — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Kentucky at Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

North Florida at South Florida — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

North Texas at Southern Illinois — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Penn at Siena — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Tulane at Mercer — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Virginia Commonwealth at James Madison — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Boston College at Providence — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Liberty at North Carolina A&T — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Manhattan at St. John’s — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Norfolk State at Hampton — FloSports, 2 p.m.

St. Peter’s at Marquette — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Temple at Villanova — FloSports, 2 p.m.

UMass at Monmouth — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Troy at Tennessee — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

Duke at Stanford — ABC, 3 p.m.

Southeast Missouri State at Northwestern — B1G+, 3 p.m.

East Tennessee State at Presbyterian — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Grambling at Houston — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Mississippi State at Belmont — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Saint Mary’s at Rice — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

St. Francis (IL) at Illinois State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Texas-Rio Grande Valley at Incarnate Word — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Longwood at Clemson — ACC Network Extra, 3:30 p.m.

Bucknell at Louisville — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Youngstown State at West Virginia — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Drexel — FloSports, 4:30 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Cal-San Diego — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Princeton at San Diego — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

San José State at Loyola Marymount — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Southern Utah at Cal-Santa Barbara — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Wisconsin at Kansas State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

UConn at Minnesota — FS1, 5 p.m.

Drake at Iowa — FS1, 7 p.m.

Washington State at Prairie View A&M — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Idaho at Hawai’i — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

College Field Hockey

NCAA Field Hockey Tournament

National Championship, Karen Shelton Stadium, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC

North Carolina vs. Northwestern — ESPNU, 1:30 p.m.

College Football

Football Championship Subdivision Selection Show — ESPNU, 12:30 p.m.

College Football Final — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

Championship Drive — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Inside the ACC — Bleave Sports, 6 p.m.

College Football Full Circle — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament

Championship, Memorial Hall, Delaware State University, Dover, DE

Coppin State vs. Howard/Delaware State — ESPNU, 8:30 p.m.

Syracuse at Georgia Tech — ACC Network, noon

Washington State at Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 2 p.m.

Oregon State at Arizona State — Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Arizona, 2 p.m.

Washington at Colorado — Pac-12 Washington, 2 p.m.

Cal at UCLA — Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

Stanford at USC — Pac-12 Insider, 3 p.m.

Florida at Arkansas — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

CONCACAF Nations League

Group Stage — Matchday 6

League B: Group A, Stade Municipal de Sainte-Anne, Sainte-Anne, Guadeloupe

Guadeloupe vs. St. Kitts & Nevis — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

League B: Group A, Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet, Saint Lucia

Saint Lucia vs. Sint Maarten — Paramount+, 1:50 p.m.

FIFA U-17 World Cup

Knockout Round

Round of 16, Manahan Stadium, Surakarta, Central Java, Indonesia

Ecuador vs. Brazil — FS1, 3:20 a.m. (Monday)

Spain vs. Japan — FS2, 6:48 a.m. (Monday)

Figure Skating

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating

Grand Prix Espoo, Espoo Metro Areena, Espoo, Finland

Exhibition Gala — Peacock, 7 a.m.

Highlights — NBC, 4 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour

CME Group Tour Championship, Tiburón Golf Club (Gold Course), Naples, FL

Final Round

Announcers: Terry Gannon/Morgan Pressel/Tom Abbott//Paige Mackenzie//Karen Stupples

Featured Groups — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Main Feed — NBC/Peacock, 1 p.m.

PGA Tour

The RSM Classic, Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course), St. Simons Island, GA

Announcers: Steve Sands/Johnson Wagner/Jim Gallagher, Jr.//Billy Ray Brown//Smylie Kaufman

Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 1 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

MLB

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, noon

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub: Kevin Harvick Happy Hour — Fox, 3 p.m. or 4:30 p.m. (check your local listings)

NBA

Philadelphia at Brooklyn — NBC Sports Philadelphia/YES, 3 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto — Bally Sports Detroit/TSN4, 4 p.m.

Orlando at Indiana — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Indiana, 5 p.m.

Denver at Cleveland — Altitude/Bally Sports Ohio, 6 p.m.

Sacramento at Dallas — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Southwest, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Memphis — NBC Sports Boston/Bally Sports Southeast, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Utah — NBA TV/KPHE/KTVK/KJZZ, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Portland — Bally Sports Oklahoma/Root Sports/Root Sports Plus, 9 p.m.

Houston at Los Angeles Lakers — Space City Home Network/Spectrum SportsNet, 9:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NBA G League

Capital City Go-Go at College Park Skyhawks — Peachtree Sports Network/WPCH, 2 p.m.

Texas Legends at Birmingham Squadron — Urban Edge Network/WABM, 4 p.m.

Santa Cruz Warriors at G League Ignite — NBA TV/NBC Sports Bay Area/Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, 5 p.m.

NFL

Week 11

NFL on CBS — 1 p.m.

Arizona at Houston — Tom McCarthy/Jay Feely/James Lofton//Tiffany Blackmon

Las Vegas at Miami — Kevin Harlan/Trent Green//Melanie Collins

Pittsburgh at Cleveland — Ian Eagle/Charles Davis//Evan Washburn

Tennessee at Jacksonville — Spero Dedes/Adam Archuleta//Amanda Renner

Announcers: James Brown/Nate Burleson/Bill Cowher/Boomer Esiason/Phil Simms//Jonathan Jones

NFL Today — CBS, noon

NFL on Fox — 1 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit — Adam Amin/Mark Schlereth//Kristina Pink

Dallas at Carolina — Kevin Burkhardt/Greg Olsen//Erin Andrews//Tom Rinaldi

Los Angeles Chargers at Green Bay — Kevin Kugler/Mark Sanchez//Laura Okmin

New York Football Giants at Washington — Kenny Albert/Jonathan Vilma//Shannon Spake

Announcers: Charissa Thompson/Julian Edelman/Michael Vick/Charles Woodson/Peter Schrager

Fox NFL Kickoff — Fox, 11 a.m.

Announcers: Curt Menefee/Terry Bradshaw/Rob Gronkowski/Jimmy Johnson/Howie Long/Michael Strahan/Jay Glazer

Fox NFL Sunday — NFL, noon

NFL on Fox — 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Francisco — Joe Davis/Daryl Johnston//Pam Oliver

NFL on CBS — 4:25 p.m.

New York Jets at Buffalo — Jim Nantz/Tony Romo//Tracy Wolfson

Seattle at Los Angeles Rams — Andrew Catalon/Tiki Barber/Matt Ryan//AJ Ross

NFL Viewing Maps — the506.com

Sunday Night Football, Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO

Announcers: NBC/Peacock — Mike Tirico/Cris Collinsworth//Melissa Stark//Universo — Miguel Gurwitz/Rolando Cantú//Ariana Figuera

Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos — NBC/Peacock/Universo, 8:20 p.m.

Announcers: Maria Taylor/Jac Collinsworth/Tony Dungy/Jason Garrett/Rodney Harrison/Devin McCourty/Chris Simms/Mike Florio/Matthew Berry

Football Night in America — NBC, 7 p.m.

Sunday Night Kickoff — NBC, 8 p.m.

Sunday Night Football Pregame Show — Universo, 8 p.m.

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

That Other Pregame Show — CBS Sports Network, 8 a.m.

Pro Football Fantasy Sports Today Sunday — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

NFL GameDay Morning — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

Fantasy Football Today — CBS Sports HQ, 10 a.m.

Sunday NFL Countdown — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Football Now — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Pro Football Today — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

Gameday Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Football Pregame With Matthew Berry — Peacock, 11 a.m.

NFL Today — Bleav Football, noon

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL RedZone — Check your local listings, 1 p.m.

Pro Football In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

Fox NFL Sunday Postgame — Fox, 4:30 p.m.

Pro Football In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 4:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 4:30 p.m.

Gameday Reset — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Primetime — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

Pro Football in-Game LIVE Overtime Weekend — SportsGrid 8 p.m.

Gameday Highlights & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

Football Full Circle — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

Sunday Night Football Final — Peacock, 11:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, midnight

NHL

NHL Global Series

Game 4, Avicii Arena, Stockholm, Sweden

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Minnesota Wild — NHL Network/Sportsnet Ontario/Bally Sports North, 8 a.m.

Toronto Maple Leafs Pre-Game — Sportsnet Ontario, 7:30 a.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia — Bally Sports Ohio/NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus, 5:30 p.m.

Vegas at Pittsburgh — NHL Network/Scripps Sports/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago — MSG Western New York/NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports SoCal, 8 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 5:30 p.m.

On the Fly: Buffalo at Chicago Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 9 p.m.

On the Fly: St. Louis at Anaheim Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Soccer

Men’s

International Friendly, Alphamega Stadium, Limassol, Cyprus

Cyprus vs. Lithuania — Fubo Sports 2, 10:50 a.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 4 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

Deuces Wild — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 a.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 11 a.m.

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon.

The Charity Stripe — Bleav Sports, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

Acción — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Acción — TUDN, 5 p.m.

All Access the ACC Life — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

The Sporting Tribune Today — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Bleav Me — Bleav Sports, 6:30 p.m.

SportsDay — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 7 p.m.

ACC Legends: Bobby Bowden — ACC Network, 7:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

SportsDay — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

The Syd + TP Show: Syd + TP Hit the Road — Fubo Sports, 8 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Rink Shrinks — Bleav Sports, 8 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 8:15 p.m.

SportsDay — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

SportsDay — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 10 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 10 p.m.

Acción — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

SportsDay — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

The Coach JB Show — Bleav Sports, midnight

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

SportsCenter Special: My Wish — ESPN2, midnight

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

ATP Finals, Pala Alpitour, Turin Italy

Doubles Final: Marcel Granollers/Horacio Zeballos vs. Raveev Ram/Joe Salisbury — Tennis Channel, 9 a.m.

Singles Final: Jannik Sinner vs. Novak Djokovic — Tennis Channel, noon

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 8:30 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 2:30 p.m.

UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers

Group Stage — Matchday 9

Group G, Puskás Aréna, Budapest, Hungary

Hungary vs. Montenegro — FS1, 8:50 a.m.

Group G, Gradski stadion Dubočica, Leskovac, Serbia

Serbia vs. Bulgaria — Fox Soccer Plus, 8:50 a.m.

Group F, King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels, Belgium

Belgium vs. Azerbaijan — FS1, 11:50 a.m.

Group F, Friends Arena, Solna, Sweden

Sweden vs. Estonia — Fox Soccer Plus, 11:50 a.m.

Group A, Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom

Scotland vs. Norway — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

Group J, Stadion Bilino Polje, Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Slovakia — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 p.m.

Group A, Estadio José Zorrilla, Valladolid, Spain

Spain vs. Georgia — Fubo Sports, 2:32 p.m.

Group J, Rheinpark Stadion, Vaduz, Liechtenstein

Liechtenstein vs. Luxembourg — Fubo Sports 3, 2:35 p.m.

Group J, Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal

Portugal vs. Iceland — Fubo Sports 4, 2:35 p.m.

UEFA European Qualifiers Matchweek Highlights — FS1, 11 a.m.

UEFA European Qualifiers Matchday — FS1, 2 p.m.

UEFA European Qualifiers Matchnight Highlights — FS1, 2:30 a.m. (Monday)

Women’s Super League

Matchday 7

Brighton Hove & Albion vs. Arsenal — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 a.m.

Manchester United vs. Manchester City — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 11:30 a.m.