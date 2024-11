Nov 10, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush (10) throws a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Miami (OH) at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Bryant at Delaware — FloSports, 6:30 p.m.

Colate at North Carolina State — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Gallaudet at Maryland-Eastern Shore — Delmarva Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Virginia Military Institute at Pittsburgh — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

American at High Point — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Howard at Florida International — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

New Jersey Institute of Technology at George Washington — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Carolina-Asheville at North Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Texas at McNeese — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Southern Virginia at Radford — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Toccoa Falls at Georgia State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Auburn-Montgomery at UAB — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Mississippi College at Louisiana Tech — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Monmouth at Wichita State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana at Louisiana-Monroe — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Texas-Rio Grande Valley at Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Prairie View A&M at SMU — ACC Network Extra, 8 p.m.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

IU-Indianapolis at Iowa State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

North Dakota State at Southern Illinois — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Spring Hill at South Alabama — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Pacific at Arkansas — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Calvary at Missouri-Kansas City — Summit League Network, 8 p.m.

Mount Marty at South Dakota State — Summit League Network, 8 p.m.

Montana at Utah State — KMYU/Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

North Alabama at Auburn — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Washington State — ESPN+, 9:30 p.m.

Gonzaga at San Diego State — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Idaho State at Cal State-Fullerton — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, midnight

Women’s

Le Moyne at Illinois — B1G+, noon

Illinois-Springfield at Marquette — FloSports, noon

Jackson State at Mississippi — SEC Network Plus, noon

College of Idaho at Boise State — Mountain West Network, 2 p.m.

North Carolina Central at Florida State — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Cedarville at Buffalo — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Purdue Fort Wayne at Kentucky — SEC Network Plus, 6 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Charlotte — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Florida A&M at Jacksonville — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Seton Hall at Cincinnati — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Bellarmine at Purdue — B1G+, 7 p.m.

Evansville at Lindenwood — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Longwood at Queens (NC) — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Dartmouth — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Marist at Stony Brook — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Arkansas-Little Rock at Kansas State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Prairie View A&M at Incarnate Word — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Texas A&M-Commerce — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Sul Ross State at Texas State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Troy at LSU — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Oregon — B1G+, 9 p.m.

Cal-Riverside at Pepperdine — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

McNeese at Utah — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

College Football

Jeff Brohm (Louisville) Press Conference — ACC Network Extra, 11 a.m.

North Carolina Football Weekly Press Conference — ACC Network Extra, 11 a.m.

Central Florida Football Press Conference — ESPN+, 11:30 a.m.

Florida Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, 11:45 p.m.

Temple Football: Stan Drayton Weekly Presser — ESPN+, noon

Texas-San Antonio Football Press Conference — ESPN+, noon

Auburn Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, noon

Georgia Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, noon

Tennessee Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, 12:15 p.m.

Alabama Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, 12:30 p.m.

Mississippi Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, 12:45 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Coaches Press Conferences — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Manny Diaz (Duke) Press Conference — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m

Coach Mike Gundy (Oklahoma State) Press Conference — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Houston Football: Willie Fritz Weekly Presser — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Arkansas Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, 1 p.m.

Chris Klieman (Kansas State) Press Conference — ESPN+, 1:30 p.m.

Coordinators’ Corner — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Texas A&M Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, 2:30 p.m.

Utah Football Press Conference — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Read & React — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

The Huddle — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

CONCACAF Nations League

Group Play — Matchday 6

League B: Group B, Ergilio Hato Stadium, Willemstad, Curaçao

Grenada vs. Saint Martin — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 4 p.m.

Curaçao vs. Saint Lucia — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Leg 2, City Park, St. Louis, MO

Announcers — TNT/truTV/Max: Luke Wileman/Kyle Martino//Melissa Ortiz//Universo/Peacock: Andrés Cantor/Manuel Sol/Tab Ramos//Copan Alvarez

United States vs. Jamaica — TNT/truTV/Max//Universo/Peacock, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Sara Walsh/DaMarcus Beasley/Brian Dunseth//Melissa Ortiz

U.S. Soccer Pregame — TNT/truTV/Max, 7:30 p.m.

U.S. Soccer Postgame — TNT/truTV/Max, 10 p.m.

Leg 2, Estadio Rommel Fernandez, Panama City, Panama

Panama vs. Costa Rica — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Morning Kombat — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.

PFL Champions-Best Moments — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

2024 BBWAA Rookie of the Year Award — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Rookie of the Year — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NBA

Chicago at Detroit — Chicago Sports Network/FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Toronto — FanDuel Sports Network Indiana/Sportsnet, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami — NBC Sports Philadelphia/FanDuel Sports Network Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at New York — Monumental Sports Network/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Milwaukee — NBA TV/Space City Home Network/FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Phoenix — FanDuel Sports Network Florida/KPHE/KTVK, 9 p.m.

Atlanta at Sacramento — FanDuel Sports Network Southeast/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

Golden State at Los Angeles Clippers — NBA TV/NBC Sports Bay Area/KTLA, 10:30 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NBA Action — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBA G League

Delaware Blue Coats at College Park Skyhawks — Peachtree Sports Network, 7 p.m..

NFL

Week 11

Monday Night Football, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Announcers — ESPN/ABC: Joe Buck/Troy Aikman//Lisa Salters//ESPN2: Eli Manning/Peyton Manning/Bill Belichick//ESPN Deportes: Rebecca Landa/Sebastian Martinez-Christensen/MJ Acosta-Ruiz //John Sutcliffe

Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys — ESPN/ABC/ESPN2 (ManningCast)/ESPN Deportes, 8:15 p.m.

Announcers: Laura Rutledge/Mina Kimes/Dan Orlovsky/Marcus Spears//Adam Schefter

NFL Live — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Scott Van Pelt/Ryan Clark/Jason Kelce/Marcus Spears//Michelle Beisner-Buck//Adam Schefter

Monday Night Countdown live from AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX — ESPN, 6 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN Deportes, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Joe Buck/Troy Aikman//Laura Rutledge//Lisa Salters

Monday Night Kickoff — ESPN/ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Scott Van Pelt/Ryan Clark

Monday Night Postgame — ESPN/ESPN2, 11:15 p.m.

Monday Night Postgame — ESPN Deportes, 11:15 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Channel, 10 a.m.

The Ringer NFL Show — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Pushing the Pile — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 4:30 p.m.

NFL Weekly Slate — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

Pregame PowerUp — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

God Bless Football — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Pro Football Today — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Houston Texans vs. Dallas Cowboys NFL Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:15 p.m.

NFL Pro Football Today Recap — SportsGrid, 11:30 p.m.

NHL

Amazon Prime Monday Night Hockey

Edmonton Oilers at Montréal — Amazon Prime Video (Canada only)/RDS, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia — NHL Network/Altitude/NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Boston — FanDuel Sports Network Ohio/NESN, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Dallas — Victory+/KCOP/Victory+, 8 p.m.

Washington at Utah Hockey Club — Monumental Sports Network 2/KUPX, 9 p.m.

Detroit at San José — FanDuel Sports Network Detroit/NBC Sports California, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: First Shift — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 5 p.m.

On the Fly: Anaheim at Dallas Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly: Washington at Utah Hockey Club Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly: Detroit at San José Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Messi: Becoming Legend — Fubo Sports, 8:30 a.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Faitelson sin censura — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Call It What You Want — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 11:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Breakfast Ball — FS1, 8 a.m.

SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz (Local Hour) — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 9:02 a.m.

Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

The Facility — FS1, 10 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

Early Edge — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — Peacock, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Empty the Notebook — CBS Sports Network, 12:30 p.m.

GameON — Women’s Sports Network, 2 p.m.

The 105 — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Domonique Foxworth Show — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

SVPod — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Driving the Line — Stadium, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

GM Shuffle — DraftKings Network, 5 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

HQ Primetime Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

Pregame PowerUp — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2 6 p.m.

Gametime Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

HQ Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 8:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

ACC Traditions: North Carolina State — ACC Network, 9 p.m

3-Day Weekend: Raleigh — ACC Network, 9:30 p.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 9:34 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 10:34 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

HQ Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 11:31 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 11:45 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 3:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

Billie Jean King Cup

Semifinal, Martin Carpena Arena, Malaga, Spain

Poland vs. Italy — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 10:30 a.m.

UEFA Nations League

League Phase — Matchday 6

League A: Group A1, Stadion Poljud, Split, Croatia

Croatia vs Portugal — FS2, 2:30 p.m.

League A: Group A1, PGE Narodowy, Warsaw, Poland

Poland vs. Scotland — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 p.m.

League A: Group A4, Gradski stadion Dubočica, Leskovac, Serbia

Serbia vs. Denmark — TUDN, 2:25 p.m./Fubo Sports 7, 2:30 p.m.

League A: Group A4, Heliodoro Rodríguez López, Tenerife, Canary Islands

Spain vs. Switzerland — Fubo Sports, 2:30 p.m.

League C: Group C3, Natsionalen Stadion Vasil Levski, Sofia, Bulgaria

Bulgaria vs. Belarus — Fubo Sports 2, 2:30 p.m.

League C: Group C2, Stadiumi Fadil Vokrri, Pristina, Kosovo

Kosovo vs, Lithuania — Fubo Sports 3, 2:30 p.m.

League D: Group D1, Rheinpark Stadion, Vaduz, Liechtenstein

Liechtenstein vs. San Marino — Fubo Sports 4, 2:30 p.m.

League C: Group C3, Stade de Luxembourg, Gasperich, Luxembourg

Luxembourg vs. Northern Ireland — Fubo Sports 5, 2:30 p.m.

League C: Group C2, National Arena Bucharest, Bucharest, Romania

Romania vs. Cyprus — Fubo Sports 6, 2:30 p.m.