Nov 11, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) throws a pass during the second half against an Oregon Ducks defender at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Women’s

Playoffs

Semifinal, IKON Park, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Melbourne Demons vs. Geelong Cats — Fox Soccer Plus, 11 p.m.

Boxing

Boxxer: Wolves at the Door

EBU European Middleweight Title, The Halls, Wolverhampton, England, United Kingdom

Frank Petitjean vs. Adam Azim — Peacock, 2 p.m.

Top Rank Boxing

British Middleweight Title, Manchester Arena, Manchester, England, United Kingdom

Nathan Heaney vs. Denzel Bentley — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Hall of Fame Tip-Off

Semifinals, Mohegan Sun Arena, Mohegan Sun Resort and Casino, Uncasville, CT

Mississippi State vs. Washington State — ESPN+, noon

Northwestern vs. URI — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

First Coast Classic

Doubleheader, UNF Arena, University of North Florida, Jacksonville, FL

Northwestern State vs. Presbyterian — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Maine vs. North Florida — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Rock Hill Classic

Doubleheader, Rock Hill & Events Center, Rock Hill, SC

IUPUI vs. Winthrop — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Elon vs. Holy Cross — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Georgetown — WDCA, noon

Wagner at Seton Hall — WWOR, noon

Alabama A&M at Lipscomb — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Cleveland State at Eastern Michigan — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Columbia at Temple — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

New Hampshire at George Washington — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Harvard at Boston College — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Ball State at Evansville — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Detroit Mercy at Ohio — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Southern Indiana at La Salle — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Virginia University of Lynchburg at North Carolina-Asheville — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Seattle at Virginia Commonwealth — MASN/ESPN+, 2 p.m.

South Carolina Upstate at Minnesota — Peacock, 2 p.m.

Princeton at Monmouth — SNY/FloSports, 2 p.m.

North Carolina Central at Longwood — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Marist at Binghamton — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

McNeese at Western Carolina — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

New Orleans at Loyola Chicago — NBC Sports Chicago Plus/ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Oregon State vs. Nebraska (at Sanford Sports Complex, Sioux Falls, SD) — Peacock, 4 p.m.

Lamar at Pacific — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Howard at Rutgers — B1G+, 6 p.m.

Bryant at Florida Atlantic — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Milligan at Middle Tennessee — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Queens vs. Fairfield (at Daskalakis Athletic Center, Drexel University, Philadelphia, PA) — FloSports, 6 p.m.

Navy at Cal-San Diego — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Kentucky State at Western Kentucky — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana at Santa Clara — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

St. Thomas at California Baptist — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Jacksonville State at North Alabama — ESPN+, 8:15 p.m.

Texas Southern at Creighton — FS2, 8:30 p.m.

Morgan State at BYU — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Northern Colorado at New Mexico State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Portland at Nevada — Nevada Sports Network/KRCW/Mountain West Network, 10 p.m.

Women’s

Saint Francis at Rutgers — B1G+, noon

Detroit at Dayton — ESPN+, noon

Northern Iowa at Ball State — ESPN+, noon

Coppin State at Florida International — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Le Moyne at UMass-Lowell — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Binghamton — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Wagner at New Jersey Institute of Technology — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Western Kentucky at Miami (OH) — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Lake Erie at Lake Superior — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Illinois vs. Notre Dame (at Entertainment and Sports Arena, Washington, D.C.) — NBC, 1 p.m.

Western Carolina at Campbell — FloSports, 1:45 p.m.

Boston University at Rider — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Central Michigan at Cleveland State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Furman — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Marshall at Northern Kentucky — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Midway at Morehead State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

North Carolina-Greensboro at Radford — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Northwestern State at Central Arkansas — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Duquesne — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

South Dakota State at Tennessee-Martin — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Texas-El Paso at California Baptist — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Western Illinois at Valparaiso — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Augusta University at Wingate — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Barton College at Coker — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Bluefield State at Mars Hill — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Bowling Green at Xavier — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Georgia College at Shorter — FloSports, 2 p.m.

St. Cloud State at Parkside — FloSports, 2 p.m.

St. Peter’s at Marquette — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Talladega at West Georgia — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Elon at North Carolina — ACC Network Extra, 3 p.m.

Hope International at Cal State-Northridge — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Iona at Stetson — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Nicholls at Louisiana — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Robert Morris at George Mason — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Texas-San Antonio at Texas-Arlington — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Virginia-Wise at Tennessee-Chattanooga — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Eastern Michigan — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Portland State at Sacramento State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Austin Peay at Butler — FloSports, 4 p.m.

Cornell at Mount St. Mary’s — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

San Diego State at Sacramento State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Wyoming at Gonzaga — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

New Hampshire at UNLV — Mountain West Network, 5 p.m.

Alabama State at Samford — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

American at Richmond — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Southern Mississippi at North Alabama — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Penn College at Susquehanna — FloSports, 6 p.m.

Antelope Valley at Cal-Riverside — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Colorado at SMU — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Fresno State at Cal State-Bakersfield — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

College Cross Country

Men’s and Women’s

NCAA Cross Country Championships, Panorama Farms, Charlottesville, VA

Men’s and Women’s Races — ESPNU, 9:30 a.m.

College Football

Week 12

Florida Classic

HBCU, Camping World Stadium, Jacksonville, FL

Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M — ESPNU, 3:30 p.m.

Louisville at Miami (FL) — ABC/ACC Network, noon

Michigan State at Indiana — Big Ten Network, noon

Purdue at Northwestern — Big Ten Network, noon

Coastal Carolina at Army — CBS Sports Network, noon

Oklahoma at BYU — ESPN, noon

SMU at Memphis — ESPN2, noon

East Carolina at Navy — ESPNews, noon

Harvard at Yale — ESPNU, noon

Bucknell at Marist — ESPN+, noon

Eastern Illinois at Robert Morris — ESPN+, noon

Georgetown at Holy Cross — ESPN+, noon

Lafayette at Lehigh — ESPN+, noon

San Diego at Stetson — ESPN+, noon

Tulane at Florida Atlantic — ESPN+, noon

Western Carolina at Virginia Military Institute — ESPN+, noon

Drake at Butler — FloSports, noon

Michigan at Maryland — Fox, noon

Rutgers at Penn State — FS1, noon

Dartmouth at Brown — NESN/ESPN+, noon

Louisiana-Monroe at Mississippi — SEC Network, noon

Abilene Christian at Texas A&M — SEC Network Plus, noon

Southern Mississippi at Mississippi State — SEC Network Plus, noon

Tennessee-Chattanooga at Alabama — SEC Network Plus, noon

Sacred Heart at UConn — WFSB, noon

Richmond at William & Mary — Cox Sports Virginia/FloSports, 1 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Gardner-Webb — ESPN+, 1 p,m.

Columbia at Cornell — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Fordham at Colgate — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Morehead State at Presbyterian — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Morgan State at Howard — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Princeton at Penn — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Southeast Missouri at Bryant — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin at Samford — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

The Citadel at East Tennessee State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

UMass at Liberty — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Campbell at North Carolina A&T — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Maine at New Hampshire — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Monmouth at Albany — FloSports, 1 p.m.

URI at Towson — Monumental Sports Network/FloSports, 1 p.m.

Villanova at Delaware — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/FloSports, 1 p.m.

Hampton at Elon — WMYV/FloSports, 1 p.m.

Furman at Wofford — ESPN+, 1:30 p.m.

Appalachian State at James Madison — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Austin Peay — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Delaware State at North Carolina Central — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Indiana State at Southern Illinois — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Kent State at Ball State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Jacksonville State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Portland State at Northern Colorado — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Rice at Charlotte — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

South Carolina State at Norfolk State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Texas-El Paso at Middle Tennessee — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Youngstown State at Murray State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

South Dakota at Western Illinois — KELO/ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Valparaiso at St. Thomas — KMSP, 2 p.m.

Illinois State at North Dakota — Midco Sports/ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Montana State at Montana — Montana Television Network/ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Hawai’i at Wyoming — Spectrum Sports Hawai’i pay per view (Hawai’i only)/Team1Sports app, 2 p.m.

Cincinnati at West Virginia — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Alabama State at Prairie View A&M — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Alcorn State at Jackson State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Houston Christian — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

North Texas at Tulsa — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Temple at UAB — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Tennessee State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Texas State at Arkansas State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern — HBCU Go, 3 p.m.

Sacramento State at Cal-Davis — KCRA/ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Missouri State at South Dakota State — Midco Sports 2/ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Nevada at Colorado State — Mountain West Network, 3 p.m.

Duke at Virginia — The CW, 3 p.m.

UCLA at USC — ABC, 3:30 p.m.

North Carolina State at Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia at Tennessee — CBS, 3:30 p.m.

UNLV at Air Force — CBS Sports Network, 3:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Clemson — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Baylor at TCU — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Sam Houston at Western Kentucky — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Illinois at Iowa — FS1, 3:30 p.m.

Wake Forest at Notre Dame — NBC/Peacock, 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana at Troy — NFL Network 3:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma Sate at Houston — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

McNeese at Lamar — ESPN+ 4 p.m.

Oregon at Arizona State — Fox, 4 p.m.

New Mexico State at Auburn — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Eastern Washington — SWX/ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Marshall at South Alabama — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

North Dakota State at Northern Iowa — Panther Sports Network/WDAY/WDAZ/ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Central Florida at Texas Tech — FS2, 5 p.m.

Old Dominion at Georgia Southern — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Cal at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 6:30 p.m.

North Alabama at Florida State — The CW, 6:30 p.m.

Boise State at Utah State — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Southern Utah at Utah Tech — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Kansas State at Kansas — FS1, 7 p.m.

Idaho State at Idaho — SWX/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Washington at Oregon State — ABC, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Missouri — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Florida International at Arkansas — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

Nebraska at Wisconsin — NBC/Peacock, 7:30 p.m.

Kentucky at South Carolina — SEC Network, 7:30 p..

Syracuse at Georgia Tech — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Georgia State at LSU — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Weber State at Cal Poly — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas at Iowa State — Fox, 8 p.m.

San Diego State at San José State — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

New Mexico at Fresno State — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

College GameDay live from James Madison University, Harrisonburg, VA — ESPN/ESPNU, 9 a.m.

College Football Today — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Big Noon Kickoff live from the University of Maryland, College Park, MD — Fox, 10 a.m.

BTN Tailgate live from The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH — Big Ten Network, 10 a.m.

SEC Nation live from the University of Georgia, Athens, GA — SEC Network, 10 a.m.

ACC Huddle live from Bobby Dodd Stadium, Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, GA — ACC Network, 11 a.m.

College Football Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

Big Noon Kickoff live from the University of Maryland, College Park, MD — FS1, 11 a.m.

College Football Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, noon

College Football In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

Pac-12 Tailgate: Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 1:30 p.m.

The Pregame — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain, 2 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 3 p.m.

College Football Today — CBS, 3 p.m.

College Football Countdown live from Camp Randall Stadium, University of Wisconsin, Madison, WI — NBC, 3 p.m.

ACC Huddle live from Bobby Dodd Stadium, Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, GA — ACC Huddle, 3 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 3 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Game Break — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

College Football Update — Fox, 4 p.m.

College Football In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.

Inside the ACC — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Pac-12 Game Break — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Mountain, 6 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 6:30 p.m.

ACC Huddle live from Bobby Dodd Stadium, Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, GA — ACC Network, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 7 p.m.

Big Ten Countdown live from Camp Randall Stadium, University of Wisconsin, Madison, WI — NBC, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Postgame — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

College Football Update — Fox, 7:30 p.m.

Football Postgame — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 10 p.m.

The Final Drive — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

SEC Football Final — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

ACC Huddle live from Bobby Dodd Stadium, Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, GA — ACC Network 11 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Pac-12 After Dark — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 11 p.m.

College Football Final — ESPN2, midnight

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

College Hockey

Men’s

Wisconsin at Michigan State — B1G+, 6 p.m.

Penn State at Michigan — B1G+, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Minnesota — B1G+/KMSP, 8 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Ohio State at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

At The Net — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

CONCACAF Nations League

Group Stage — Matchday 5

League C: Group A, Raymond E. Guishard Stadium, Pope Hill, The Valley, Anguilla

Anguilla vs. Bonaire — Paramount+, 1:50 p.m.

League B: Group D, ABFA Technical Centre, Piggotts, Antigua & Barbuda

Antigua & Barbuda vs. Puerto Rico — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

League B: Group D, Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Bahamas vs. Guyana — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

Figure Skating

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating

Grand Prix Espoo, Espoo Metro Areena, Espoo, Finland

Pairs Free Skate — Peacock, 7:40 a.m.

Women’s Free Skate — Peacock, 10:30 a.m.

Free Dance — Peacock, 12:40 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Las Vegas Grand Prix, Las Vegas Strip Circuit, Las Vegas, NV

Race — ESPN, 12:55 a.m. (Sunday)

Grand Prix Sunday — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

Countdown to Las Vegas — ESPN3, midnight

Checkered Flag — ESPN3, 3 a.m. (Sunday)

Ted’s Race Notebook — ESPN3, 4 a.m. (Sunday)

Golf

Ladies European Open

Mallorca Ladies Open, Golf Son Muntaner, Palma, Mallorca, Spain

Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 8 a.m.

PGA Tour

The RSM Classic, Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course), St. Simons Island, GA

Announcers: Steve Sands/Johnson Wagner/Jim Gallagher, Jr.//Billy Ray Brown//Smylie Kaufman

3rd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 1 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

LPGA Tour

CME Group Tour Championship, Tiburón Golf Club (Gold Course), Naples, FL

Announcers: Terry Gannon/Morgan Pressel/Tom Abbott//Paige Mackenzie//Karen Stupples

3rd Round — Peacock, 2 p.m.

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 4 p.m. (same day coverage)

DP World Tour

DP World Tour Championship, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Earth Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night

Allen vs. Craig, UFC Apex, Las Vegas, NV

Prelims — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Road to the 2023 PFL Championship — ESPNews, midnight

PFL Championship: 2023 Light Heavyweights — ESPNews, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

PFL Championship: 2023 Heavyweights — ESPNews, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

PFL Championship: 2023 Featherweights — ESPNews, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

PFL Championship: 2023 Welterweights — ESPNews, 2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

PFL Championship: 2023 Women’s Featherweights — ESPNews, 3 a.m. (Sunday)

PFL Championship: 2023 Lightweights — ESPNews, 3:30 a.m. (Sunday)

MLB

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

NBA

New York at Charlotte — MSG Network/Bally Sports Southeast, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at New Orleans — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Milwaukee — NBA TV/Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Memphis at San Antonio — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Miami at Chicago — Bally Sports Sun/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Golden State — Bally Sports Oklahoma/NBC Sports Bay Area, 8:30 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime: Best of 11/17 — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

NBA G League

Delaware Blue Coats at Westchester Knicks — MSG Network, 3 p.m.

Capital City Go-Go at College Park Skyhawks — Peachtree Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Cleveland Charge at Windy City Bulls — Tubi, 6 p.m.

Ontario Clippers at Rip City Remix — KPDX, 6 p.m.

Iowa Wolves at Wisconsin Herd — WHO 13.4/WACY, 8 p.m.

NFL

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Pro Football Fantasy Sports Today Saturday — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

NFL Matchup — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

NHL

NHL Global Series

Game 3, Avicii Arena, Stockholm, Sweden

Minnesota Wild vs. Ottawa Senators — NHL Network/Bally Sports North/TSN5/RDS, 11 a.m.

Hockey Night in Canada

Monday Canadiens at Boston Bruins — CBC/Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/TVA Sports/NESN, 7 p.m.

New York Islanders at Calgary Flames — City TV/Sportsnet West/MSG SportsNet, 7 p.m.

Arizona Coyotes at Winnipeg Jets — Sportsnet One/Sportsnet 360/Scripps Sports, 7 p.m.

Seattle Kraken at Vancouver Canucks — CBC/City TV/Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central Saturday — CBC/Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/Sportsnet 360/NHL Network, 6:30 a.m.

After Hours — CBC/Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/Sportsnet 360, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Vegas at Philadelphia — Sportsnet/Scripps Sports/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports South, 2 p.m.

Edmonton at Tampa Bay — Sportsnet/Bally Sports Sun, 4 p.m.

New York Rangers at New Jersey — MSG 2/MSG SportsNet, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina — SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports South, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Washington — Bally Sports Ohio/Monumental Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas — Altitude/Bally Sports Southwest Extra, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles — Bally Sports Midwest/KCAL, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Network Ice Time — NHL Network, 9 a.m.

NHL Tonight: Breakdowns & Demos — NHL Network, 9:30 a.m.

Afternoon Bonus Coverage: Chicago at Nashville — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

Top Shelf — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Seattle at Vancouver/St. Louis at Los Angeles Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Soccer

Men’s

International Friendly, Olympiastadion, Berlin, Germany

Germany vs. Turkey — Fubo Sports, 2:45 p.m.

República deportiva — Univision/TUDN, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

E60 — ESPNews, 7:30 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Best of the Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

Invincible — NLSE, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Marty & McGee live from the University of Georgia, Athens, GA — SEC Network, 9 a.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 10:30 a.m.

Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward: Show & Sail — NBC, 11 a.m.

Deuces Wild — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

One Team: The Power of Sports: Looking Back — NBC, 11:30 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 11:30 a.m.

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, noon

The Charity Stripe — Bleav Sports, 1 p.m.

Ruffino & Joe — Bleav Sports, 2 p.m.

Deuces Wild — Bleav Sports, 3 p.m.

E60: Man’s Best Friend — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Sporting Tribune Today — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Bleav Me — Bleav Sports, 6:30 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 6:30 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 8 p.m.

Rink Shrinks — Bleav Sports, 8 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 10 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

30 for 30: Trojan War — ESPNU, 10:30 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 11 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

30 for 30: Ghosts of Ole Miss — ESPNU, midnight

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 6 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

ATP Finals, Pala Alpitour, Turin Italy

Singles Semifinal: Jannik Sinner vs. Daniil Medvedev — Tennis Channel, 8:30 a.m.

Doubles Semifinal: Rajeev Ram/Joe Salisbury vs. Santiago Gonzalez/Edouard Roger-Vasselin — Tennis Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Singles Semifinal: Carlos Alcaraz vs. Novak Djokovic — Tennis Channel, 2:30 p.m.

ATP Uncovered — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.

UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying

Group Stage — Matchday 9

Group D, Republican Stadium after Vazgen Sargsyan, Yerevan, Armenia

Armenia vs. Wales — FS1, 8:55 a.m.

Group D, Skonto Stadions, Riga, Latvia

Latvia vs. Croatia — FS2, 11:50 a.m.

Group I, Szusza Ferenc Stadion, Budapest, Hungary

Hungary vs. Andorra — Fox Soccer Plus, 11:50 a.m.

Group B, Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Netherlands vs. Republic of Ireland — FS2, 2:30 p.m.

Group I, Puskás Akadémia Pancho Aréna, Felcsút, Hungary

Israel vs. Romania — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 p.m.

Group B, Allianz Riviera, Nice, France

France vs. Gibraltar — Fubo Sports 2, 2:35 p.m.

Group I, St. Jakob-Park, Basel, Switzerland

Switzerland vs. Kosovo — Fubo Sports 3, 2:35 p.m.

UEFA European Qualifiers Matchnight Highlights — Fox Soccer Plus, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

UEFA European Qualifiers Matchweek Highlights — Fox Soccer Plus, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

Women’s Super League

Matchday 7

Chelsea vs. Liverpool — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 a.m.