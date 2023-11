Nov 14, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) walks down the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Women’s

Playoffs

Semifinal, Norwood Oval, Adelaide, South Australia

Adelaide Crows vs. Sydney Swans — Fox Soccer Plus, 3:30 a.m. (Saturday)

College Basketball

Men’s

Air Force Classic

Doubleheader, Clune Arena, U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, CO

Lindenwood vs. Nebraska-Omaha — Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.

William & Mary vs. Air Force — Mountain West Network, 6:30 p.m.

Arizona Tip-Off

Cactus Division

Semifinals, Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, AZ

Grand Canyon vs. San Francisco — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

DePaul vs. South Carolina — CBS Sports Network, 11:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Bahamas Championship

Semifinals, Baha Mar Convention Center, Baha Mar Resort, Nassau, Bahamas

Georgia vs. Miami (FL) — CBS Sports Network, 3:30 p.m.

Kansas State vs. Providence — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

First Coast Classic

Doubleheader, UNF Arena, University of North Florida, Jacksonville, FL

Maine vs. Presbyterian — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Northwestern State vs. North Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Gavitt Tipoff Games

Big East vs. Big Ten — Home Sites

Butler at Michigan State — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Maryland at Villanova — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Tip-Off — FS1, 6 p.m.

Legends Classic

Doubleheader, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, NY

Third Place Game

ESPNU, 4:30 p.m.

Championship Game

ESPN2, 7 p,.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

Rock Hill Classic

Doubleheader, Rock Hill & Events Center, Rock Hill, SC

Holy Cross vs. Winthrop — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Elon vs. IUPUI — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Maryland-Baltimore County — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Northern Illinois at Georgia State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Denver at South Alabama — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Life Pacific at Cal State-Northridge — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Army — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Bucknell at Duke — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Utah Tech at Youngstown State — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston Southern at North Carolina State — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Pittsburgh — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Long Beach State at Michigan — B1G+, 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at Wisconsin — B1G+, 7 p.m.

Bellarmine at Bowling Green — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Coppin State at Miami (OH) — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Davidson at East Tennessee State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Northwestern State at North Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Sacramento State at Tulane — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tennesssee-Martin at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M-Commerce at Saint Joseph’s — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Drexel — NBC Sports Philadelphia/FloSports, 7 p.m.

Harvard at UMass — NESNplus/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Morehead State at Penn State — Peacock, 7 p.m.

Florida State at Florida — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Vanderbilt — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Stonehill at Kentucky — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Rider at Duquesne — SportsNet Pittsburgh/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

South Carolina State at Samford — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Cal-Riverside at North Carolina — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Arkansas State at Iowa — B1G+, 8 p.m.

Valparaiso at Illinois — B1G+, 8 p.m.

Alabama State at Memphis — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Luther at Wisconsin-Milwaukee — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Mississippi Valley State at TCU — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Southern at Western Illinois — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas-Rio Grande Valley at Oklahoma — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Mercer at Alabama — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

North Carolina-Wilmington at Arkansas — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Texas A&M — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Texas-San Antonio at Texas State — ESPN+, 8:15 p.m.

Austin Peay at Texas-El Paso — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Pacific Lutheran at Idaho — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Missouri-Kansas City at Colorado State — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Tennessee State at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 9 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Stanford — Pac-12 Bay Area, 9 p.m.

Le Moyne at San Diego — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Occidental at Cal-Irvine — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Portland State at California Baptist — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

UNLV at Pepperdine — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Belmont at Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 11 p.m.

College Basketball In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Women’s

Texas Southern at Old Dominion — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

South Carolina Upstate at Queens University — ESPN+, noon

Princeton at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 2:30 p.m.

Vermont at Quinnipiac — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Florida State at Florida — SEC Network Plus, 4 p.m.

Southern at Miami (FL) — ACC Network Extra, 5 p.m.

Central Connecticut State at Bryant — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

College of Charleston at Charleston Southern — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Stonehill at Buffalo — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Texas-Rio Grande Valley at Texas State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Yale at Lehigh — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Charlotte — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Lipscomb at Tennessee State — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Murray State at Indiana — B1G+, 7 p,m.

Cleary University at Oakland — ESPN+, 7 p,m.

Texas A&M-Commerce at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

URI at Brown — ESPN+ 7 p.m.

Wofford at High Point — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Georgetown — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Alabama-Huntsville at Jacksonville State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

San Francisco at Hawai’i — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Schreiner at Sam Houston — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Arkansas at Arkansas State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Chicago State at Florida Atlantic — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

LSU at Southeast Louisiana — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Southeast Missouri State at Illinois-Chicago — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Cal at Auburn — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Army at Air Force — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Pepperdine at Nevada — Mountain West Network, 9:30 p.m.

College Football

Week 12

South Florida at Texas-San Antonio — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Washington State — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

Inside the ACC — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Wisconsin at Purdue — Big Ten Network, 7 p,m.

Michigan at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Washington State at Colorado — Pac-12 Insider, 9 p.m.

At The Net — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

CONCACAF Nations League

Group Stage — Matchday 5

League B: Group B, Blakes Estate Stadium, Look Out, Montserrat

Montserrat vs. Dominican Republic — Paramount+, 1:50 p.m.

League B: Group C, Dame Flora Duffy Sports Complex, Pembroke, Bermuda

Bermuda vs. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines — Paramount+, 5:20 p.m.

League B: Group B, Wildey Astro Turf Stadium, Wildey, Barbados

Barbados vs. Nicaragua — Paramount+, 5;50 p.m.

League A Quarterfinal: Leg 1, National Stadium, Kingston, Jamaica

Jamaica vs. Canada — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 p.m.

League A Quarterfinal: Leg 1, Estadio Chelato Uclés, Tegucigalpa, Honduras

Honduras vs. Mexico — TUDN, 8:50 p.m.

Fútbol central — TUDN, 8 p.m.

League B: Group C, FFB Stadium, Belmopan, Belize

Belize vs. French Guiana — Paramount+, 8:50 p.m.

FIFA U-17 World Cup

Group Stage — Matchday 3

Group F, Si Jalak Harupat Stadium, Bandung, Indonesia

New Zealand vs. Mexico — FS2, 3:48 a.m./Telemundo, 3:50 a.m. (Saturday)

Group F, Jakarta International Stadium, Jakarta, Indonesia

Germany vs. Venezuela — FS1/Universo, 3:50 a.m. (Saturday)

Group E, Si Jalak Harupat Stadium, Bandung, Indonesia

Burkina Faso vs. Republic of Korea — FS2, 6:50 a.m. (Saturday)

Group E, Jakarta International Stadium, Jakarta, Indonesia

United States vs. France — FS1/Telemundo, 6:50 a.m. (Saturday)

Figure Skating

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating

Grand Prix Espoo, Espoo Metro Areena, Espoo, Finland

Pairs Short Program — Peacock, 7:50 a.m.

Women’s Short Program — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Rhythm Dance — Peacock 11:50 a.m.

Men’s Free Skate — Peacock, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Las Vegas Grand Prix, Las Vegas Strip Circuit, Las Vegas, NV

Practice 3 — ESPNu, 11;25 p.m.

Qualifying– ESPN, 2:55 a.m. (Saturday)

Ted’s Qualifying Notebook — ESPN3, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf

Ladies European Open

Mallorca Ladies Open, Golf Son Muntaner, Palma, Mallorca, Spain

2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 8 a.m.

LPGA Tour

CME Group Tour Championship, Tiburón Golf Club (Gold Course), Naples, FL

Announcers: Golf Channel — Terry Gannon/Morgan Pressel/Tom Abbott//Paige Mackenzie//Karen Stupples

2nd Round

Featured Groups — ESPN+, 8 a.m.

Main Feed — Peacock, 2 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 3 p.m.

PGA Tour

The RSM Classic, Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course), St. Simons Island, GA

Announcers: Golf Channel — Steve Sands/Johnson Wagner/Jim Gallagher, Jr.//Billy Ray Brown//Smylie Kaufman

2nd Round

Featured Groups: Ludvig Åberg/Corey Connors/Cameron Young & Russell Henley/Billy Horschel/Camilio Villegas — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8 a.m.

Featured Group: Brian Harman/Chris Kirk/Brendan Todd — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, noon

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, noon

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

DP World Tour

DP World Tour Championship, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Earth Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

3rd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

ONE Fighting Championship

ONE Friday Fights 41, Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Bangkok, Thailand

Main Card — YouTube, 7:30 a.m.

Bellator MMA

Bellator 301: Amosov vs. Jackson, Wintrust Arena, Chicago, IL

Main Card — Showtime, 9 p.m.

Combate Global

Featherweights, Coliseo Medplus, Bogotá, Colombia

Javier Reyes vs. Stiven Valencia — Paramount+, 10 p.m.

Combate Global Pre-Show — Paramount+, 9:30 p.m.

UFC Live: Allen vs. Craig — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5:30 p.m.

NBA In-Season Tournament

Group Play

East Group B

Milwaukee at Charlotte — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

New York at Washington — MSG Network/Monumental Sports Network, 7 p.m.

East Group A

Detroit at Cleveland — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Ohio, 7:30 p.m.

East Group C

Boston at Toronto — NBC Sports Boston/TSN1/TSN4, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Chicago — Bally Sports Florida/NBC Sports Chicago/WMAQ, 8 p.m.

Raptors Game Day — TSN1/TSN4, 7 p.m.

West Group C

Sacramento at San Antonio — ESPN/NBC Sports California/KENS/KNIC, 7:30 p.m.

West Group B

Denver at New Orleans — Altitude/Bally Sports New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Houston at Los Angeles Clippers — Space City Home Network/Bally Sports SoCal, 10:30 p.m.

West Group A

Phoenix at Utah — ESPN/KPHE/KTVK/KJZZ, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Portland — Spectrum SportsNet/Root Sports Plus, 10 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBABet — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime Live — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

#Handles — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA G League

Memphis Hustle at Osceola Magic — Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

South Bay Lakers at Rip City Remix — KPDX, 8 p.m.

G League Ignite at Santa Cruz Warriors — NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

Fantasy Focus — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Today Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

DeMarcus Ware: A Football Life — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

NHL

NHL Global Series

Game 2, Avicii Arena, Stockholm, Sweden

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Detroit Red Wings — NHL Network/TSN4/Bally Sports Detroit, 2 p.m.

Toronto Maple Leafs Pregame — TSN4, 1:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Winnipeg — MSG Western New York/TSN3, 8 p.m.

Florida at Anaheim — TVA Sports/Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports West, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg Jets Pregame — TSN3, 7:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Soccer

Men’s

International Friendly, Georgios Kamaras Stadium, Athens, Greece

Greece vs. New Zealand — Fubo Sports 3, 11:50 a.m.

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports, 8 a.m.

Football Report — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9:30 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Fubo News– Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Thru The Ringer — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

The Ringer: Cousin Sal’s Winning Weekend — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Deuces Wild — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

News & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

News & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Bleav Me — Bleav Sports, 6:30 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 7:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 10 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Best of the Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports — FS2, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS2, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:35 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

Headlines and Highlights — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

ATP Finals, Pala Alpitour, Turin Italy

Singles Round Robin: Carlos Alcaraz vs. Daniil Medvedev — Tennis Channel, 8:30 a.m.

Doubles Round Robin: Rajeev Ram/Joe Salisbury vs. Rinky Hijikata/Jason Kubler — Tennis Channel, noon

Singles Round Robin: Andrey Rublev vs. Alexander Averev — Tennis Channel, 2:30 p.m.

Doubles Semifinal — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Academy Life: IMG Tennis Academy — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 4:30 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

UEFA Champions League

Champions League Weekly — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying

Group Stage — Matchday 9

Group H, Astana Arena, Astana, Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan vs. San Marino — Fox Soccer Plus, 9:50 a.m.

Group E, Stadionul Zimbru, Chișinău, Moldova

Moldova vs. Albania — Fubo Sports 2, 11:50 a.m.

Group H, Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Helsinki, Finland

Finland vs. Northern Ireland — Fox Soccer Plus, 11:50 a.m.

Group C, Wembley Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

England vs. Malta — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

Group H, Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark

Denmark vs. Slovenia — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 p.m.

Group C, Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy

Italy vs. North Macedonia — Fubo Sports, 2:32 p.m.

Group E, PGE Narodowy, Warsaw, Poland

Poland vs. Czechia — Fubo Sports 4, 2:35 p.m.

UEFA European Qualifiers Matchnight Highlights — FS1, 6 a.m. (Saturday)