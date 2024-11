Nov 13, 2024; Irving, TX, USA; Jake Paul (right) faces off with Mike Tyson (left) during a press conference at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Women’s

Playoffs

Semifinal, Norwood Oval, Adelaide, South Australia, Australia

Adelaide Crows vs. Fremantle Dockers — Fox Soccer Plus, 11:30 p.m.

Semifinal, IKON Park, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Hawthorn Hawks vs. Port Adelaide — Fox Soccer Plus, 3:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Boxing

Most Valuable Promotions

Heavyweights, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson — Netflix, 8 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

College Hill Classic

Doubleheader, Pizzitola Memorial Sports Center, Brown University, Providence, RI

Announcers: Scott Cordischi/Russ Tyler

Sacred Heart vs. Holy Cross — ESPN+, 4;30 p.m.

Brown vs. New Hampshire — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Field of 68 Tip-Off

Day One, TD Arena, College of Charleston, Charleston, SC

Florida Atlantic at College of Charleston — WCBD 2.2/YouTube, 7 p.m.

Hall of Fame Series — Baltimore

Doubleheader, CFG Bank Arena, Baltimore, MD

Virginia vs. Villanova — TNT/truTV/Max, 5 p.m.

Virginia Tech vs, Penn State — Peacock, 7:30 p.m.

Urban Bennett Invitational

Doubleheader, UPMC Events Center, Robert Morris University, Carnot-Moon, PA

New Orleans vs. Stonehill — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Robert Morris vs. Lindenwood — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Western Michigan — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

William & Mary at Winthrop — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Florida at Florida State — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

TCU at Michigan — FS1, 6 p.m.

Monmouth at Rutgers — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

SMU at Butler — FS2, 7 p.m.

Temple at Boston College — ACC Network Extra/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Army at Marist — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Fordham at Manhattan — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

John Jay at Fairfield — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at Princeton — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Maine at Quinnipiac — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Maryland-Eastern Shore at Old Dominion — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Nicholls at Cincinnati — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Carolina-Wilmington at South Carolina Upstate — ESPN+, 7 p.m

Tulane at Furman — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

UAB at High Point — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Iona — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

West Georgia at South Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Belmont at Air Force — Mountain West Network, 7 p.m.

Alabama at Purdue — Peacock, 7 p.m.

Georgia Southern at North Carolina Central (at Rock Hill Sports & Event Center, Rock Hill, SC) — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

American at North Carolina — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Marquette at Maryland — FS1, 8 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Penn — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Georgia at Georgia Tech — ACC Network Extra/ESPN+, 8 p.m.

West Virginia at Pittsburgh — ACC Network Extra/ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Ohio at Memphis — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas College at Texas-Arlington — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at Northwestern — Peacock, 8 p.m.

St. Norbert at St. Thomas — Summit League Network, 8 p.m.

Washington State vs. Iowa (at Vibrant Arena at The MARK, Moline, IL) — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

Samford at North Alabama — ESPN+, 8:45 p.m.

Duquesne at DePaul — FS2, 9 p.m.

UMass-Lowell at Gonzaga — KHQ/SWX/ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Ohio State at Texas A&M — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Wisconsin — Peacock, 9 p.m.

Lehigh at UCLA – B1G+, 10 p.m.

Cal State-Fullerton at Oregon State — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Long Island University at California Baptist — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Women’s

Iona at Rutgers — B1G+, 11 a.m.

Gardner-Webb at Richmond — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Harris-Stowe at Lindenwood — ESPN+, noon

Williams Baptist at Union — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Santa Clara at USC — B1G+, 3 p.m.

Minnesota-Crookston at Northern Michigan — FloSports, 3 p.m.

Bowie State at Old Dominion — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Penn — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Bryant at Rider — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Bemidji State at Michigan Tech — FloSports, 5 p.m.

UConn vs. North Carolina (at Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC) — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Air Force at Army — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Cedarville at Northern Kentucky — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Central Connecticut State at Colgate — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Monmouth at UMass — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Stony Brook at Yale — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Temple at Virginia Commonwealth — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Union at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at North Carolina-Asheville — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Clarion at Youngstown State — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

South Alabama at North Alabama — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Arkansas-Little Rock at Auburn — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Austin Peay at Indiana State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

East Tennessee State at Lipscomb — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

IU-Southeast at Southern Indiana — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Southern Mississippi at Southeastern Louisiana — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

St. Peter’s at Fordham — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M at West Virginia — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Mercyhurst at Xavier — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Missouri at Western Illinois — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Murray State at LSU — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Long Beach State at Pacific — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Western New Mexico at New Mexico — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Stonehill at UNLV — Mountain West Network, 9:30 p.m.

College Football

Week 12

Wyoming at Colorado State — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

North Texas at Texas-San Antonio — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Howard at North Carolina Central — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

UCLA at Washington — Fox, 9 p.m.

Houston at Arizona — FS1, 10:15 p.m.

247 Sports College Football Show — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

College Gameday Podcast — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 11:30 p.m.

CONCACAF Nations League

Play-In Round

1st Leg, Truman Bodden Stadium, George Town, Cayman Islands

Cayman Islands vs. Guadeloupe — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m.

Quarterfinals

1st Leg, Estadio Dr. Ir. Franklin Essed, Paramaribo, Suriname

Suriname vs. Canada — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6:30 p.m.

1st Leg, Estadio Francisco Morazán, San Pedro Sula, Honduras

Honduras vs. México — Univision/TUDN, 8:30 p.m.

Fútbol central — Univision/TUDN, 8 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour

The Annika, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, FL

Announcers: Grant Boone/Morgan Pressel/Tom Abbott//Karen Stupples//Kira K. Dixon

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

Golf Channel Pregame — Golf Channel, 9:30 a.m.

PGA Tour

Bermuda Championship, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda

Announcers: George Savaricas/Johnson Wagner//Tripp Isenhour//Craig Perks

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

DP World Tour

DP World Tour Championship, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Earth course, Me’aisem 1, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 309

Jones vs. Miocic, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Pre-Show: Jones vs. Miocic — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Ceremonial Weigh-In: Jones vs. Miocic — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

UFC Live: Jones vs. Miocic — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

UFC 309: DC’s Ultimate Breakdown — ESPNews, 10:30 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NBA Cup

Group Play

West Group B, Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX

Announcer — ESPN: Ryan Ruocco/Richard Jefferson//Angel Gray

Los Angeles Lakers at San Antonio — ESPN/Spectrum SportsNet, 7:43 p.m.

West Group C, Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Announcers — ESPN: Mike Breen/Tim Legler//Cassidy Hubbarth

Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors — ESPN/FanDuel Sports Network Southeast/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Announcers: Malika Andrews/Chiney Ogwumike/Kendrick Perkins//Brian Windhorst

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA Courtside — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

East Group B, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Detroit at Toronto — FanDuel Sports Network Detroit/Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

East Group B, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Miami at Indiana — FanDuel Sports Network Sun/FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, 7 p.m.

East Group A, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Brooklyn at New York — YES/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

East Group C, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH

Chicago at Cleveland — Chicago Sports Network/FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, 7:30 p.m.

East Group C, State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

Washington at Atlanta — Monumental Sports Network/FanDuel Sports Network Southeast/WPCH, 7:30 p.m.

West Group C, Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

Denver at New Orleans — Altitude/Gulf Coast Sports and Entertainment Network, 8 p.m.

West Group A, Toyota Center, Houston, TX

Los Angeles Clippers at Houston — FanDuel Sports Network SoCal/Space City Home Network, 8 p.m.

West Group B, Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

Phoenix at Oklahoma City — KPHE/KTVK/FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

West Group A, Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

Minnesota at Sacramento — FanDuel Sports Network North/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Run It Back — NBA TV, 4 p.m.

NBA Action — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

NBABet — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime Live — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA G League

Mexico City Capitanes at Osceola Magic — FanDuel Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Westchester Knicks at Maine Celtics — tubi/NBC Sports Boston, 7 p.m.

Birmingham Squadron at Rio Grande Valley Vipers — WABM/KRGV 5.3, 8 p.m.

Cleveland Charge at Sioux Falls Skyforce — FanDuel Sports Network Florida Extra, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids Gold at Wisconsin Herd — WACY, 8 p.m.

Texas Legends at Austin Spurs — Urban Edge Network, 8 p.m.

South Bay Lakers at Santa Cruz Warriors — tubi/NBC Sports Bay Area Plus, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Channel, 10 a.m.

The Fantasy Life Show — Fubo Sports, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Football Today — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

The Breakdown with Peyton and Belichick — ESPN2, 2 p.m,.

Fantasy Focus — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Weekly Slate — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p,m.

NHL

Pittsburgh at Columbus — NHL Network/Sportsnet/SportsNet Pittsburgh/FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Calgary — FanDuel Sports Network South/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Utah Hockey Club — Scripps Sports/KUPX, 9 p.m.

Washington at Colorado — TVA Sports/Monumental Sports Network 2/Altitude 2/KTVD, 9 p.m.

Detroit at Anaheim — Sportsnet/FanDuel Sports Network Detroit/Victory+, 10 p.m.

NHL Tonight: First Shift — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Nashville at Calgary/Vegas at Utah Hockey Club/Washington at Colorado Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Detroit at Anaheim Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5;30 p.m.

Faitelson sin censura — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Tennis

ATP Tour

ATP Finals, Inalpi Arena, Turin, Italy

Afternoon Session

Singles Round Robin: Alexander Zverev vs. Carlos Alcaraz– Tennis Channel, 7 a.m.

Evening Session

Doubles Round Robin: Marcelo Arevalo/Mate Pavic vs. Simone Bolelli/Andrea Vavassori — Tennis Channel, noon

Singles Round Robin: Casper Ruud vs. Andrey Rublev — Tennis Channel, 2:30 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 4:30 p.m.

ATP Finals Round Robin/Billie Jean King Cup — Tennis Channel, 1 a.m. (Saturday)