All Times Eastern



Bundesliga

Bundesliga Weekly — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Gavitt Tipoff Games

Big East vs. Big Ten — Home Sites

Georgetown at Rutgers — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Campbell at Virginia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Albany at Seton Hall — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Coppin State at Louisville — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Boston College — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Merrimack at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Loyola Maryland — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Canisius at Cleveland State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Central Michigan at South Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Keiser at Kennesaw State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Roberts Wesleyan at Buffalo — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

South Carolina Upstate at East Carolina — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

SUNY Delhi at Columbia — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Utah Valley at Charlotte — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Westfield State at Dartmouth — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Radford at Virginia Commonwealth — MASN/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Duquesne — SportsNet Pittsburgh/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Saint Peter’s at Fairleigh Dickinson — YES, 7 p.m.

Cornell at George Mason — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Evansville at Southeast Missouri — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Stony Brook at Nebraska — B1G+, 8 p.m.

Florida International at Houston Christian — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Louisiana Christian at Louisiana — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

University of Arts & Sciences (OK) at Texas A&M-Commerce — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Xavier (LA) at Southern Mississippi — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Rice at Texas — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at Illinois State — Marquee Sports Network/ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana at BYU — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Tennessee State at Portland — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Seattle — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Pacific at Nevada — Nevada Sports Network/Mountain West Network, 10 p.m.

Long Island University at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Morgan State at Fresno State — Mountain West Network, 10:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Tip-Off — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Women’s

Hampton at North Carolina — ACC Network Extra, 11 a.m.

Akron at Robert Morris — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Bucknell — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Illinois-Springfield at Indiana State — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Lindenwood at Cincinnati — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Richmond at Gardner-Webb — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Alabama State at Oklahoma — ESPN+, 11:30 a.m.

East Tennessee State at Radford — ESPN+, 11:30 a.m.

Delaware State at Hofstra — FloSports, 11:30 a.m.

Saint Peter’s at Illinois — B1G+, noon

Souther Illinois-Edwardsville at Illinois State — ESPN+, noon

Incarnate Word at TCU — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at George Mason — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

North Carolina A&T at Wake Forest — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

American University at George Washington — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Marist at Lafayette — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

La Salle at Drexel — FloSports, 6 p.m.

Columbia International at Presbyterian — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Notre Dame — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Coppin State at Syracuse — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Elon at North Carolina State — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky at Evansville — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Longwood at James Madison — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Loyola (MD) at Maryland-Baltimore County — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Marquette at IUPUI — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Navy — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Providence at Brown — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Purdue Fort Wayne at Southern Illinois — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Rider at New Jersey Institute of Technology — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tennessee-Chattanooga at Tennessee Tech — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Rutgers at Seton Hall — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Monmouth — FlosSports, 7 p.m.

Wichita State at Belmont — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

South Dakota State at Minnesota — B1G+, 8 p.m.

Benedictine at Northern Arizona — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Hannibal-LaGrange at Western Illinois — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Missouri State at Saint Louis — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas-San Antonio at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Alaska-Fairbanks at Southern Utah — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Cal-Riverside at Boise State — Mountain West Network, 8:30 p.m.

New Hampshire at Colorado State — Mountain West Network, 8:30 p.m.

Cal-Santa Barbara at Idaho State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Long Beach State at California Baptist — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

North Florida at Gonzaga — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

La Sierra at Cal-San Diego — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

College Football

Week 12

MACtion

Buffalo at Miami (OH) — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Central Michigan at Ohio — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Out of Pocket — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Them Dawgs — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

Breaking the Huddle — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

College Golf

Men’s and Women’s

Showcase at Cedar Crest, Cedar Crest Golf Club, Dallas, TX

Final Round — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Iowa State at Texas — Longhorn Network, 7 p.m.

Arkansas at Mississippi — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Ohio State at Illinois — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

FA Cup

First Round Proper

Cray Valley vs. Charlton Athletic — ESPN+, 2:40 p.m.

FIFA U-17 World Cup

Group Stage — Matchday 3

Group B, Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium, Surabaya, Java, Indonesia

Canada vs. Mali — FS2, 3:48 a.m. (Thursday)

Group B, Manahan Stadium, Surakarta, Central Java, Indonesia

Uzbekistan vs. Spain — FS1, 3:50 a.m./Universo, 3:55 a.m. (Thursday)

Group A, Manahan Stadium, Surakarta, Central Java, Indonesia

Ecuador vs. Panama — FS2, 6:48 a.m./Universo, 6:50 a.m. (Thursday)

Group A, Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium, Surabaya, Java, Indonesia

Morocco vs. Indonesia — Fox Soccer Plus, 6:48 a.m. (Thursday)

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Las Vegas Grand Prix, Las Vegas Strip Circuit, Las Vegas, NV

Opening Ceremony — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Golf

DP World Tour

DP World Tour Championship, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Earth Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

1st Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 2 a.m. (Thursday)

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator 272: Sergio Pitts vs. Kyoji Horiguchi (12/03/2021) — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Bellator 283: Lima vs. Jackson (07/22/2022) — CBS Sports Network, 11:30 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

2023 BBWAA Cy Young Award — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Cy Young Award — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NBA

Dallas at Washington — Bally Sports Southwest/Monumental Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia — ESPN (Mike Breen/Doris Burke//Katie George)/NBC Sports Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Toronto — Bally Sports Wisconsin/TSN3/TSN4, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Atlanta — MSG Network/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Chicago — Bally Sports Florida/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Phoenix — Bally Sports North/KPHE/KTVK, 9 p.m.

Cleveland at Portland — Bally Sports Ohio/Root Sports Plus, 10 p.m.

Sacramento at Los Angeles Lakers — ESPN (Dave Pasch/Doc Rivers//Jorge Sedano)/NBC Sports California/Spectrum SportsNet, 10 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Raptors Game Day — TSN3/TSN4, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Pro Basketball In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NBA G League

Westchester Knicks at Greensboro Swarm — MSG Network, 11 a.m.

Delaware Blue Coats at Capital City Go-Go — Monumental Sports Network, 11:30 a.m.

Rio Grande Valley Vipers at Austin Spurs — ESPN+/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Ringer: Fantasy Football — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: Picture Perfect — FS1, 6 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Slimetime: Week 11 — Nickelodeon, 7:30 p.m.

NHL

NHL on TNT

Announcers: TNT/Max — Kenny Albert/Eddie Olczyk/Brian Boucher

Philadelphia Flyers at Carolina Hurricanes — TNT/Max/TVA Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: TNT/Max — Brendan Burke/Jennifer Botterill/Darren Pang

New York Islanders at Vancouver Canucks — TNT/Max/TVA Sports/Sportsnet Pacific, 10 p.m.

Announcers: Liam McHugh/Anson Carter/Wayne Gretzky/Keith Yandle

NHL Pre-Game on TNT — TNT, 7 p.m.

NHL Post Game — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Wednesday Night Hockey

Seattle Kraken at Edmonton Oilers — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/West)/Sportsnet 360/Root Sports, 8:30 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Colorado — Bally Sports SoCal/Altitude, 9 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Soccer

Men’s

International Friendly, King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels, Belgium

Belgium vs. Serbia — FS2, 2:30 p.m.

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Pelé: Long Live the King — Fubo Sports, 10 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Kickin’ It: Landon Donovan, Part 1 — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Kickin’ It: Landon Donovan, Part 2 — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter en Español — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter en Español — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

Deuces Wild — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

News & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

B1G Women’s Sports Report — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 10 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

The Charity Stripe — Bleav Sports, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 12:35 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

ATP Finals, Pala Alpitour, Turin Italy

Singles Round Robin: Carlos Alcaraz vs. Andrey Rublev — Tennis Channel, 8:30 a.m.

Doubles Round Robin: Wesley Koolhof/Neal Skupski vs. Rajeev Ram/Joe Salisbury — Tennis Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Singles Round Robin: Daniil Medvedev vs. Alexander Zverev — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.

Doubles Round Robin: Ivan Dodig/Austin Krajicek vs. Santiago Gonzalez/Edouard Roger-Vasselin — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

ATP Uncovered — Tennis Channel, 2:30 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifying

Qualifying Round — Matchday 7

Group I, Puskás Akadémia Pancho Aréna, Felcsút, Hungary

Israel vs. Switzerland — Fubo Sports, 2:32 p.m.