Oct 7, 2023; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Western Michigan Broncos quarterback Jack Salopek (6) looks to pass against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Bundesliga Special #8: Roots-Guirassy, Wind & Boniface — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Gavitt Tipoff Games

Wisconsin at Providence — FS1, 6 p.m.

Marquette at Illinois — FS1, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Creighton — FS1, 10 p.m.

Champions Classic

Doubleheader, United Center, Chicago, IL

Duke vs. Michigan State — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Kentucky vs. Kansas — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

Mercer at Morehead State — ESPN+ 6 p.m.

Penn State-York at Maryland-Baltimore County — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Bucknell at La Salle — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina University at North Carolina-Asheville — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Wofford at Tennessee — SEC Network Plus, 6:30 p.m.

Colgate at Syracuse — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

North Carolina A&T at Virginia — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Saint Francis at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Bellarmine at Tennessee-Chattanooga — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Oakland — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Brown at New Hampshire — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

DePauw at Northern Kentucky — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Florida Atlantic — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Jacksonville — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

High Point at Queens — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Hofstra at George Washington — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

IUPUI at Indiana State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville State at West Virginia — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at Tennessee Tech — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Harvard — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Holy Cross — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Stonehill at Saint Joseph’s — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Wright State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wagner at URI — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Columbia International at North Carolina-Wilmington — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Mississippi Valley State vs. UConn (at Hartford Civic Center, Hartford, CT) — FS2, 7 p.m.

Temple at Drexel — NBC Sports Philadelphia/FloSports, 7 p.m.

Florida A&M at Florida — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

UMass-Lowell at Georgia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 7:30 p.m.

Berry at Belmont — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Mississippi College at Samford — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

North Alabama at Mississippi State — SEC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

West Virginia at Northwestern — B1G+, 8 p.m.

Alcorn State at Arkansas State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Colorado State at Northern Colorado — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Fisk at Austin Peay — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

LeTourneau at McNeese — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Loras at Northern Iowa — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Prairie View A&M at Abilene Christian — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Tarleton at Bradley — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas A&M at SMU — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas Rio Grande Valley at TCU — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas-San Antonio at Lamar — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas State at Oklahoma — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Tiffin at Southern Indiana — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Western Kentucky at Murray State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Wisconsin-Green Bay at Wisconsin — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Southwest Missouri State at Drake — MC22/ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Illinois-Chicago at Loyola Chicago — NBC Sports Chicago/ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Detroit Mercy at Mississippi — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

North Carolina-Greensboro at Vanderbilt — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

South Alabama at Alabama — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Reinhardt at Troy — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Evergreen State at Idaho — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Oakland City at Ball State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Western New Mexico at New Mexico State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

South Dakota at DePaul — FS2, 9 p.m.

Eastern Oregon at Gonzaga — KHQ/Root Sports Plus/ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Southern Utah at Utah State — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Colorado — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 9 p.m.

Santa Clara at Stanford — Pac-12 Bay Area, 9 p.m.

Pacific Union at Sacramento State — ESPN+, 9:30 p.m.

Jackson State at Loyola Marymount — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Missouri-Kansas City at Baylor — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Long Beach State at San Diego State — Mountain West Network, 10 p.m.

Appalachian State at Oregon State — Pac-12 Oregon, 10 pm.

Hawai’i-Hilo at Hawai’i — Spectrum Sports PPV (Hawai’i only)/ESPN+, midnight

College Basketball Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

College Basketball In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Women’s

Pfeiffer at North Greensboro-Greensboro — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Cumberland at Murray State — ESPN+, noon

Nicholls at SMU — ESPN+, noon

Kent State at LSU — SEC Network Plus, noon

Johnson & Wales at Queens University — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Mount Vernon Nazarene at Wright State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Duke at Columbia — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

East Carolina at Virginia Commonwealth — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Erskine at Winthrop — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Furman at Charleston Southern — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Niagara at Buffalo — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Penn — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

URI at Maine — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Yale at Boston University — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Brewton-Parker at Valdosta State — FloSports, 6 p.m.

Austin Peay at Kentucky — SEC Network Plus, 6 p.m.

Samford at Troy — ESPN+, 6:15 p.m.

Kennesaw State at Georgia State — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

North Carolina-Asheville at Charlotte — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Xavier at Old Dominion — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Oakland at Michigan — B1G+, 7 p.m.

Concordia-Ann Arbor at Central Michigan — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Florida International at Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Keene State at Dartmouth — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Lees-McRae at South Carolina Upstate — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Morehead State at Lipscomb — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Carolina Central at Wofford — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Prairie View A&M at Tulane — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Southern-New Orleans at Southeast Louisiana — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

St. Thomas (TX) at Houston Christian — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Stetson at High Point — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Lehigh at Delaware — FloSports, 7 p.m.

San José State at Montana State — Mountain West Network, 7 p.m.

South Dakota State at Wisconsin — B1G+, 7:30 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin at Central Arkansas — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Baylor — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Sam Houston at Houston — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Tougaloo College at South Alabama — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Texas — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

Utah State at Missouri-Kansas City — Midco Sports Plus, 8 p.m.

Wyoming at Denver — Midco Sports Plus, 8 p.m.

Arkansas-Little Rock at Arkansas — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

North Alabama at Missouri — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Regis at Air Force — Mountain West Network, 8:30 p.m.

Cal State-Northridge at Santa Clara — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Portland at Seattle — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

San José State at Montana State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Texas A&M-Kingsville at Texas-El Paso — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Utah at BYU — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Warner Pacific at Portland State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Washington State at Montana — ESPN+. 9 p.m.

Cal-Irvine at Saint Mary’s — ESPN+, 9:30 p.m.

Utah Tech at UNLV — Mountain West Network, 9:30 p.m.

College Football

Week 12

MACtion

Akron at Eastern Michigan — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Bowling Green — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Western Michigan at Northern Illinois — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

BTN Live: Football Coaches Press Conferences — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Read & React — SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.

College Football Playoff: Top 25 — ESPN, 9 p.m.

True Character — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

College Golf

Men’s and Women’s

Showcase at Cedar Crest, Cedar Crest Golf Club, Dallas, TX

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

FA Cup

1st Round Proper

Horsham vs. Barnsley — ESPN+, 2:25 p.m.

FIFA U-17 World Cup

Group Stage — Matchday 2

Group F, Si Jalak Harupat Stadium, Bandung, West Java, Indonesia

Mexico vs. Venezuela — FS2, 3:48 a.m./Telemundo, 3:50 a.m. (Wednesday)

New Zealand vs. Germany — Fox Soccer Plus, 6:48 a.m. (Wednesday)

Group E, Jakarta International Stadium, Jakarta, Indonesia

United States vs. Burkina Faso — FS1/Universo, 3:50 a.m. (Wednesday)

France vs. Republic of Korea — FS2, 6:48 a.m./Universo, 6:55 a.m. (Wednesday)

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

One Shot Away — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga World — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

DC & RC — ESPN2, midnight

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

2023 BBWAA Manager of the Year Award Announcement — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Manager of the Year — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NBA In-Season Tournament

Group Play

East Group A

Atlanta at Detroit — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Philadelphia — Bally Sports Indiana/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

East Group B

Miami at Charlotte — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

East Group C

Orlando at Brooklyn — Bally Sports Florida/YES, 7:30 p.m.

West Group C

Announcers: Brian Anderson/Stan Van Gundy//Jared Greenberg

San Antonio at Oklahoma City — TNT, 7:30 p.m.

West Group B

Dallas at New Orleans — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports New Orleans, 8 p.m.

West Group A

Portland at Utah — Root Sports Plus/KJZZ, 9 p.m.

Memphis at Los Angeles Lakers — Bally Sports Southeast/Spectrum SportsNet, 10:30 p.m.

West Group B

Announcers: TNT — Kevin Harlan/Reggie Miller//Chris Haynes

Los Angeles Clippers at Denver — TNT/Altitude, 10 p.m.

West Group C

Minnesota at Golden State — Bally Sports North/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Announcers: Ernie Johnson/Charles Barkley/Shaquille O’Neal/Kenny Smith

NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 7 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Action — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBABet — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA G League

Grand Rapids Gold at Indiana Mad Ants — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Iowa Wolves at Motor City Cruise — ESPN+/WHO 13.4/Motor City Facebook, 7 p.m.

Cleveland Charge at Sioux Falls Skyforce — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

College Park Skyhawks at Raptors 905 — NBA TV Canada, 7:30 p.m.

Stockton Kings at Salt Lake City Stars — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Inside the NFL: Week 10 — The CW, 8 p.m.

NHL

Boston at Buffalo — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/NESN/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Montreal — Sportsnet West/TSN2/RDS, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus — SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Washington — Scripps Sports/Monumental Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Nashville — ESPN+/Hulu, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas — Scripps Sports/Bally Sports Southwest Extra, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Winnipeg — MSG SportsNet/TSN3, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at St. Louis — TVA Sports/Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

Florida at San José — ESPN+/Hulu/Sportsnet, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet, 4 p.m.

The Point — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg Jets Pregame — TSN3, 7:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Kickin It — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Thru The Ringer — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 9:30 a.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

Deuces Wild — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

News & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

Latest News & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Latest News & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, 5 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Preview — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

E60 — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

GAME ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

3-Day Weekend: Syracuse — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

ACC Traditions: Syracuse — ACC Network, 9:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

All Access The ACC Life — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10 p,m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 10 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

We Need to Talk — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Bad Beats — ESPNews, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

TMZ Sports — FS2, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Maggie & Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

ATP Finals, Pala Alpitour, Turin Italy

Singles Round Robin: Stefanso Tsitsipas vs. Holger Rune — Tennis Channel, 8:30 a.m.

Doubles Round Robin: Ivan Dodig/Austin Krajicek vs. Marcel Granollers/Horacio Zeballos — Tennis Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Singles Round Robin: Novak Djokovic vs. Jannik Sinner — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.

Doubles Round Robin: Rohan Bopanna/Matthew Ebden vs. Rinky Hijikata/Jason Kubler — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Academy Life: Rafa Nadal Academy — Tennis Channel, 2:30 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5:30 a.m. (Wednesday)