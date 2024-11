Nov 11, 2024; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Los Angeles Kings defenseman Brandt Clarke (92) skates with the puck against the Calgary Flames during the first period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Bundesliga Weekly — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Icons of the Game

Doubleheader, Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Uniondale, NY

Louisiana Tech vs. UMass — MSG SportsNet, 6 p.m.

Hofstra vs. Seton Hall — MSG SportsNet, 8:30 p.m.

Albany at Dartmouth — NESN/ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Wagner at St. John’s — FS2, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Indiana at Bellmarine — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

LeMoyne at UConn (at Hartford Civic Center, Hartford, CT) — FS1, 7 p.m.

Merrimack at Virginia Commonwealth — MASN/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Northeastern — NESN/FloSports, 7 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at North Carolina State — ACC Network Extra/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

South Carolina Upstate at Wake Forest — ACC Network Extra/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Ball State at Dayton — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Bryan at Kennesaw State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Central Michigan at George Mason — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Emerson at Yale — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Georgia State at Jacksonville State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Bucknell — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Trinity Baptist at Mercer — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Truett at McConnell at Western Carolina — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tusculum at East Tennessee State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Longwood — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wofford at Presbyterian — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wright State at Toledo — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Newberry at Campbell — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Montana at Tennessee — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Crowley’s Ridge at Southeast Missouri — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Evansville at Middle Tennessee — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Randall at Central Arkansas — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Southern at East Texas A&N — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Nebraska — B1G+, 8 p.m.

North Texas at Minnesota — B1G+, 8 p.m.

Louisiana at Houston — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Tulsa — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Wisconsin-Green Bay at Western Illinois — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Wyoming at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Cal at Vanderbilt — SEC Network Plus/ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Kent State at Auburn — SEC Network Plus/ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Troy at Arkansas — SEC Network Plus/ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Fisk at Alabama A&M — YouTube, 8 p .m.

Oakland at Illinois – Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Houston Christian at Creighton — FS1, 9 p.m.

Westminster (UT) at Utah State — KMYU/Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Bethesda at Utah Tech — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Cal State-Fullerton at Colorado — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Queens at BYU — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Weber State at Nevada — Nevada Sports Network/ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Seattle Pacific at Washington — B1G+, 10 p.m.

Fresno State at Cal-Santa Barbara — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Long Beach State at San Francisco — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Nobel at Cal State-Northridge — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

North Dakota State at Santa Clara — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at USC — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Women’s

Western Carolina at Oklahoma — SEC Network Plus, 11:30 a.m.

Alabama State at Mississippi State — SEC Network Plus, noon

Colorado State at BYU — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

North Carolina-Asheville at Virginia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Robert Morris at Akron — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Sacred Heart at New Jersey Institute of Technology — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Siena at Penn — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

La Salle at Drexel — FloSports, 6 p.m.

Davidson at Cincinnati — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Memphis at Ball State — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Maine at URI — ESPN+, 6:35 p.m.

Maryland at Syracuse — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Iowa — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Cal-Davis at Stanford — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

James Madison at Notre Dame — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Radford at Virginia — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Brown — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida International — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Longwood at American University — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Southern Illinois — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

St. John’s at Loyola Maryland — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Villanova at Princeton — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Butler — FloSports, 7 p.m.

North Carolina Central at College of Charleston — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Norfolk State at Alabama — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Texas State at TCU — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Albany at Dartmouth — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Mississippi Valley State at Arkansas State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Park University at Utah Valley — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Wisconsin-Green Bay at Illinois-Chicago — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Larma at Texas — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Regis at Wyoming — Mountain West Network, 8:30 p.m.

Walla Walla University at Idaho — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Southern Utah at Fresno State — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Cal-Davis at Stanford — ACC Network Extra, 10 p.m.

Full Court Press — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

College Football

Week 12

MACtion

Akron at Northern Illinois — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Ohio — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Kent State at Miami (OH) — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Championship Drive — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

Behind the Broadcast: Big Noon Saturday — F1, 11 p.m.

College Golf

Men’s and Women’s

Southwest Airlines Showcase at Cedar Crest, Cedar Crest Golf Club, Dallas, TX

Final Round — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Texas A&M at Oklahoma — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Golf

DP World Tour

DP World Tour Championship, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Earth course, Me’aisem 1, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

1st Round — Golf Channel, 2 a.m. (Thursday)

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

The Smylie Kaufman Show — SportsGrid, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 9:30 p.m.

Hockey

AHL

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at Lehigh Valley Phantoms — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Jomboy Talkin Baseball — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.

NASCAR

NBA on ESPN

Announcers: Mark Jones/Cory Alexander//Katie George

New Orleans Pelicans at Oklahoma City Thunder — ESPN/Gulf City Sports & Entertainment Network/FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma, 7:43 p.m

Announcers: Dave Pasch/Tim Legler//Jorge Sedano

Memphis Grizzlies at Los Angeles Lakers — ESPN/FanDuel Sports Network Southeast/Spectrum SportsNet, 10 p.m.

Announcers: Malika Andrews/Richard Jefferson/Chiney Ogwumike/Kendrick Perkins//Shams Charania

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA Courtside — ESPN, 7:30 p.m

Indiana at Orlando — FanDuel Sports Network Indiana/FanDuel Sports Network Florida, 7 p.m.

Boston at Brooklyn — NBC Sports Boston/YES, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at New York — Chicago Sports Network/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Philadelphia – FanDuel Sports Network Ohio/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee — FanDuel Sports Network Detroit/FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Houston Rockets — FanDuel Sports Network SoCal/Space City Home Network, 8 p.m.

Washington at San Antonio — Monumental Sports Network 2/FanDuel Sports Network Southwest, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Portland — FanDuel Sports Network North/KATU 2.2, 10 p.m.

Phoenix at Sacramento — KPHE/KTVK/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

The Hoop Collective — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Run It Back — NBA TV, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Houston Clippers NBA In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime Live — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NBA G League

Capital City Go-Go at Greensboro Swarm — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Indiana Mad Ants at Motor City Cruise — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Raptors 905 at College Park Skyhawks — Peachtree Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Salt Lake City Stars at Stockton Kings — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network 8 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Channel, 10 a.m.

The Fantasy Life Show — Fubo Sports, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Football Today — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Ross Tucker Fantasy Feast — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 4:30 p.m.

NFL Weekly Slate — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Slimetime: Week 10 — Nickelodeon, 7:30 p.m.

Inside the NFL: Week 10 — The CW, 9 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: Pioneers — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

NHL

NHL on TNT

Announcers: Alex Faust/Jody Shelley/Darren Pang

Detroit Red Wings at Pittsburgh Penguins — TNT/Max/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Kenny Albert/Eddie Olczyk/Brian Boucher

Los Angeles Kings at Colorado Avalanche — TNT/truTV/Max/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports, 10 p.m.

Announcers: Liam McHugh/Paul Bissonnette/Anson Carter/Henrik Lundqvist

NHL on TNT Face Off — TNT/Max, 7 p.m.

NHL on TNT Postgame Show — TNT/truTV/Max, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Wednesday Night Hockey

Toronto Maple Leafs at Washington — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/Monumental Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Utah Hockey Club — FanDuel Sports Network South/KUPX, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim — Scripps Sports/Victory+/KCOP, 10 p.m.

NHL Tonight: First Shift — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 5 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Fútbol W — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m.

Call It What You Want — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 4 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Breakfast Ball — FS1, 8 a.m

The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Thru the Ringer — DraftKings Network, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

The Facility — FS1, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — Peacock, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Early Edge — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Driving the Line — Stadium, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Missin’ Curfew — DraftKings Network, 5 p.m.

Speak — FS1, 5 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 5 p.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network 5:10 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

SC Featured: Rocky Bleier — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Underdogs — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Primetime Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

Gametime Decisions LIVE — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Forgotten Seasons — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.

Out of Pocket — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

E60: Pat Tillman: Life. Death. Legacy — ESPNews, 7:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Tonight Live — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 11:08 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 11:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Play McLuck Now — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 12:13 a.m. (Thursday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt– ESPN, 12:35 a.m. (Thursday)

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Maggie & Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

ATP Finals, Inalpi Arena, Turin, Italy

Afternoon Session

Singles Round Robin: Carlos Alcaraz vs. Andrey Rublev — Tennis Channel, 7 a.m.

Evening Session

Doubles Round Robin: Simone Bolelli/Andrea Vavassori vs. Wesley Koolhof/Nikola Mektic — Tennis Channel, noon

Singles Round Robin: Jannik Sinner vs. Taylor Fritz– Tennis Channel, 2:30 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 4:30 p.m.

Afternoon Session (Wednesday)

Doubles Round Robin: Marcelo Arevalo/Mate Pavic vs. Rohan Bopanna/Matthew Ebden — Tennis Channel, 5:30 a.m. (Wednesday)