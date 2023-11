Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) catches a pass out of the backfield in the third quarter during a Week 9 NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Gavitt Tipoff Games

Big East vs. Big Ten

Michigan vs. St. John’s (at Madison Square Garden, New York, NY) — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Xavier at Purdue — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Tip-Off — 6 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Pittsburgh — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Central Michigan at Florida State — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Florida International at Miami (FL) — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

East Tennessee State at Butler — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Brescia at Tennessee-Martin — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Johnson & Wales at Charleston Southern — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Lyon at Louisiana Tech — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Mount Saint Mary (NY) at Fairfield — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Siena at American University — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

The Citadel at Presbyterian — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Villanova at Penn — NBC Sports Philadelphia/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at UMass — NESN/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Duquesne — SportsNet Pittsburgh/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Virginia Military Institute at South Carolina — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Central Arkansas — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Northwestern State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Western Carolina at Middle Tennessee — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Rider at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Champion Christian at McNeese — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Hannibal-LaGrange at Lindenwood — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Illinois Tech at Northern Illinois — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Missouri State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

South Dakota State at Kansas State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Stetson at Houston — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Southern at Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 8 p.m.

Old Dominion at Arkansas — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Missouri — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Dallas Christian at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Cal-Santa Barbara at Texas-El Paso — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

La Verne at Cal-San Diego — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Long Island University at Pepperdine — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Cal State-Bakersfield at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Home Court: Dan Hurley — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Women’s

Kansas at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Anderson at Central Florida — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Schreiner at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Cal Polly at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Tennessee — SEC Network Plus, 6:30 p.m.

Central Connecticut State at Saint Peter’s — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Florida Atlantic at North Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Grambling at South Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Lamar at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

UMass-Lowell at Holy Cross — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Western Carolina at UAB — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Georgia — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Western Kentucky — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Florida A&M at Florida — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Weber State at Boise State — Mountain West Network, 8:30 p.m.

Cal-Davis at San Diego State — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

College Football

BTN Live: Football Coaches Press Conferences — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Read & React — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Golf

Men’s and Women’s

Showcase at Cedar Crest, Cedar Crest Golf Club, Dallas, TX

1st Round — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

FIFA U-17 World Cup

Group Stage — Matchday 2

Group D, Si Jalak Harupat Stadium, Bandung, West Java, Indonesia

Senegal vs. Poland — FS2, 3:48 a.m. (Tuesday)

Japan vs. Australia — Fox Soccer Plus, 6:48 a.m./Telemundo, 6:50 a.m. (Tuesday)

Group C, Jakarta International Stadium, Jakarta, Indonesia

Brazil vs. New Caledonia — FS1, 3:50 a.m./Universo, 3:55 a.m. (Tuesday)

England vs. Iran — FS2, 6:48 a.m./Universo, 6:50 a.m. (Tuesday)

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Tour Learning Center — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

2023 BBWWA Rookie of the Year Announcement — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Rookie of the Year — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NBA

New York at Boston — NBA TV/MSG Network/NBC Sports Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Toronto — Monumental Sports Network/Sportsnet One, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Sacramento — NBA TV/Bally Sports Ohio/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBA G League

Birmingham Squadron at Mexico City Capitanes — WABM, 9 p.m.

NFL

Week 10

Monday Night Football, Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

Announcers: ESPN/ABC — Joe Buck/Troy Aikman//Lisa Salters//ESPN2 — Peyton Manning/Eli Manning//ESPN Deportes — Rebecca Landa/Sergio Dipp//Katia Castorena//John Sutcliffe

Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills — ESPN/ABC/ESPN2/ESPN Deportes, 8:15 p.m.

Announcers: Scott Van Pelt/Ryan Clark/Robert Griffin III/Marcus Spears/Larry Fitzgerald//Michelle Beisner-Buck//Adam Schefter

Monday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Monday Night Kickoff — ESPN/ABC, 8 p.m.

Monday Night Postgame — ESPN/ESPN2, 11:15 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

Fantasy Focus — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Monday Blitz — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Primetime Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff: MNF Pregame — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Pro Football Today — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Pro Football In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:15 p.m.

NHL

Rogers Monday Night Hockey

New York Islanders at Edmonton Oilers — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/MSG SportsNet, 8:30 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle — Altitude/Root Sports, 10 p.m./TVA Sports, 11 p.m. (joined in progress)

2023 Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony — TSN4/TSN5/NHL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

90 in 60 — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Ringer: Local Angle — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Snipes and Stripes– Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

Deuces Wild — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

Sports News & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Brother to Brother — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 8:15 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

3-Day Weekend: Pittsburgh — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

ACC Traditions: Pittsburgh — ACC Network, 9:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

ACC Traditions: Miami — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

The B1G Story — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

ACC Traditions: Virginia — ACC Network, 10:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

ACC Traditions: Syracuse — ACC Network, 11 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

ACC Traditions: NC State — ACC Network, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 3:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

ATP Finals, Pala Alpitour, Turin Italy

Singles Round Robin: Carlos Alcaraz vs. Alexander Zverev — Tennis Channel, 8:30 a.m.

Doubles Round Robin: Rohan Bopanna/Matthew Ebden vs. Rajeev Ram/Joe Salisbury — Tennis Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Singles Round Robin: Daniil Medvedev vs. Andrey Rublev — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.

Doubles Round Robin — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Road To: Coco Gauff — Tennis Channel, 2:30 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5:30 a.m. (Tuesday)