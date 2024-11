Nov 10, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Bundesliga Special Show #7 Roots-Marmoush, Xhaka & Irvine — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Capital City Classic

Inaugural Event, Bismarck Events Center, Bismarck, ND

Dickinson State vs. North Dakota — Midco Sports/Summit League Network, 6 p.m.

Champions Classic

Doubleheader, State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

Michigan State vs. Kansas — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

Duke vs. Kentucky — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s (NY) at Army — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Villanova at Saint Joseph’s — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Christendom at Virginia Military Institute — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Hampton at Providence — FS1, 6:30 p.m..

Cornell at La Salle — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Goshen at IU-Indianapolis — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky at Clemson — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Illinois-Chicago at Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Norfolk State at William & Mary — MASN/FloSports, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Fordham — SNY/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Syracuse — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Tarleton State at Florida State — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

American at Siena — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at South Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Purdue Fort Wayne — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Liberty — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Iona — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Drexel at Temple — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at New Hampshire — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Florida Atlantic at Central Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Franklin Pierce at URI — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Lehigh at Columbia — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at New Jersey Institute of Technology — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Mary Baldwin at James Madison — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Maryland-Eastern Shore at Miami (OH) — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Mercy at Manhattan — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Monmouth at Northern Illinois — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Mount Olive at East Carolina — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Carolina A&T at George Washington — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Carolina Central at High Point — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at Radford — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Penn at Lafayette — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Rider at Navy — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Indiana State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

West Georgia at Tennessee Tech — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Saint Francis at Penn State — Peacock, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Georgia — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Towson at South Carolina — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Texas Southern at Georgia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 7:30 p.m.

LeTourneau at Stephen F. Austin — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Rhodes at Samford — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana at Mississippi State — SEC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Arkansas-Little Rock at Arkansas State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Belmont at Lipscomb — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Campbellsville at Western Kentucky — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Cleveland State at Valparaiso — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Colorado Christian at Northern Colorado — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Loyola (New Orleans) at Southern Mississippi — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Rice — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

McMurry at Abilene Christian — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Ohio at Illinois State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Prairie View A&M at Incarnate Word — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Sam Houston at Baylor — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas-San Antonio at Bradley — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas State at TCU — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Chicago State at Texas — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

South Alabama at Mississippi — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Jackson State at Xavier — FS1, 8;30 p.m

Bethesda at Southern Utah — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

South Dakota at Iowa — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Menlo at Cal-Davis — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Queens at Utah — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Texas-Permian Basin at Texas-El Paso — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Corban at Boise State — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Denver at Colorado State — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at New Mexico — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Occidental at San Diego State — Cox San Diego/Mountain West Network, 10 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Stanford — ACC Network Extra, 10 p.m.

Akron at Saint Mary’s — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Cal-Riverside at California Baptist — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Portland State at San Diego — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Sacramento State at Cal-San Diego — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Portland at Oregon — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Western Oregon at Oregon State — ESPN+, 11 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Women’s

Western Michigan at SMU — ACC Network Extra, noon

Southern Indiana at Murray State — ESPN+, noon

Trinity Christian at Valparaiso — ESPN+, noon

Charleston Southern at LSU — SEC Network Plus, noon

Defiance College at Purdue Fort Wayne — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Yale at Hofstra — FloSports, 5 p.m.

Emmanuel at Boston University — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Indiana Tech at Indiana Wesleyan — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Oakland at Army — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Providence at Vermont — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Wofford at Kentucky — SEC Network Plus, 6 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Youngstown State — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Temple at Delaware — FloSports, 6:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Tennessee — SEC Network Plus, 6:30 p.m.

Tulane at Missouri — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Cleveland State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Bradley at Lindenwood — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Indiana State at Wright State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Tennessee-Martin — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Monmouth at George Mason — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

New Mexico at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at West Virginia — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Fordham at Seton Hall — FloSports, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at North Carolina A&T — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Arkansas Baptist at Northwestern State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Grambling at Nicholls — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

LeTourneau at Texas A&M-Commerce — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

DePaul at Loyola Chicago — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Illinois State at Saint Louis — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Missouri-Kansas City at Western Illinois — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Sul Ross State at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

San Francisco State at San José State — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Nevada at Colorado — Mountain West Network, 10 p.m.

College Football

Week 12

MACtion

Ball State at Buffalo — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Central Michigan at Toledo — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Western Michigan at Bowling Green — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

South Florida Football Press Conference — ESPN+, 11:30 a.m.

Cincinnati Football Presser — ESPN+, noon

North Texas Football Press Conference — ESPN+, noon

Florida Atlantic Football: Tom Herman Weekly Presser — ESPN+, 12:15 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Coaches Press Conferences — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Deion Sanders (Colorado) Press Conference — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Missouri Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, 1 p.m.

South Carolina Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, 1 p.m.

Iowa State Football Press Conference — ESPN+, 1:10 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Cover 3 — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

After Further View — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

CFP RankingsShow — ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

Sitake (BYU) Show — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

SEC Inside: Alabama at LSU — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

College Golf

Men’s and Women’s

Southwest Airlines Showcase at Cedar Crest, Cedar Crest Golf Club, Dallas, TX

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

Golf

Fairways of Life with Matt Adams — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

The Smylie Kaufman Show — SportsGrid, noon

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga World — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Anik and Florian — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.

UFC Live: UFC 309: DC’s Ultimate Breakdown — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

UFC 309 Countdown: Jones vs. Miocic — ESPN2, midnight

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

2024 Silver Slugger Awards — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Silver Slugger Awards Reaction — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour: Championship Recap — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour: Ricky Carmichael Interview — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

NBA Cup

Group Play

East Group A, Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Announcers: Brian Anderson/Stan Van Gundy//Stephanie Ready

New York Knicks at Philadelphia 76ers — TNT/Max, 7:30 p.m.

West Group C, Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Announcers: Kevin Harlan/Reggie Miller//Allie LaForce

Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors — TNT/Max, 10 p.m.

Announcers: Ernie Johnson/Charles Barkley/Shaquille O’Neal/Kenny Smith

NBA Tip-Off — TNT/Mas, 7 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT/Max, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

East Group C, TD Garden, Boston, MA

Atlanta at Boston — FanDuel Sports Network Southeast/NBC Sports Boston, 7 p.m.

East Group A, Kia Center, Orlando, FL

Charlotte at Orlando — FanDuel Sports Network Southeast/FanDuel Sports Network Florida, 7 p.m.

East Group B, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

Miami at Detroit — FanDuel Sports Network Sun/FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, 7 p.m.

East Group B, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Toronto at Milwaukee — Sportsnet (East/Ontario)/FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet (East/Ontario), 7:30 p.m.

West Group B, Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT

Phoenix at Utah — KPHE/KTVK/KJZZ, 9 p.m.

West Group A, Moda Center, Portland, OR

Minnesota at Portland — FanDuel Sports Network North/KATU 2.2, 10 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 4 p.m.

New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers NBA Cup In-Gane LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

NBA G League

Texas Legends at Oklahoma City Blue — ESPN+/Urban Edge Network, noon

Westchester Knicks at Long Island Nets — ESPN+/YES app, 7 p.m.

Windy City Blue at Motor City Cruise — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Iowa Wolves at Sioux Falls Skyforce — ESPN+/FanDuel Sports Network Florida Extra, 7:30 p.m.

Austin Spurs at Rio Grande Valley Vipers — ESPN+/KRGV 5.3, 8 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

The Ringer: Ryen Russillo — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Channel, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Football Today — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Fantasy Focus — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 4:30 p.m.

NFL Weekly Slate — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Through the Storm — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

Ottawa at Toronto — TSN5/RDS/TSN4, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at New York Rangers — TSN3/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Florida — ESPN+/Hulu/TV Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at St. Louis — NESN/FanDuel Sports Network Midwest, 8 p.m.

New York Islanders at Edmonton — TVA Sports/MSG SportsNet/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver — Sportsnet One/Sportsnet Pacific, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Seattle — FanDuel Sports Network/Kraken Hockey Network (KONG), 10 p.m.

NHL Tonight: First Shift — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 5 p.m.

THe Point — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto Maple Leafs Pre-Game — TSN4, 6:30 p.m.

Ottawa Senators Pre-Game — TSN5, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Boston at St. Louis Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly: New York Islanders at Edmonton Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Calgary at Vancouver/Columbus at Seattle Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 p.m.

Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Faitelson sin censura — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Pregame PowerUp — DraftKings Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 7:45 a.m.

The Immortals: USA Athletes — NLSE, 8 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Breakfast Ball — FS1, 8 a.m.

The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 8:17 a.m.

Invincible — NLSE, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Ringer: Ryen Russillo — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz (local hour) — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

The Facility — FS1, 10 a.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 10:45 p.m

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 11:51 p.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — Peacock, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, noon

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 12:23 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 12:30 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 12:52 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 1:24 p.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 1:56 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

SVPod — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

VSIN Best Bets — Stadium, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Ross Tucker Even Money — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Driving the Line — Stadium, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m

Speak — FS1, 5 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 5 p.m.

Up & Adams — truTV, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5;30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

TNT Sports: The Line — truTV, 6 p.m.

Primetime Pregame LIVE — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

Gametime Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Up & Adams — truTV, 6 p.m.

TNT Sports: The Line — truTV, 6:30 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Oddball with Amin Elhassan and Charlotte Wilder — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

30 for 30: What Carter Lost — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Tonight LIVE — SportsGrid, 10 p.m

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Play McLuck Now– SportsGrid, midnight

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)

Contacto deportivo — Univision, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

ATP Finals, Inalpi Arena, Turin, Italy

Afternoon Session

Singles Round Robin: Danill Medvedev vs. Alex de Minaur — Tennis Channel, 7 a.m.

Evening Session

Doubles Round Robin: Marcel Granollers/Horacio Zeballos vs. Wesley Koolhof/Nikola Mektic — Tennis Channel, noon

Singles Round Robin: Jannik Sinner vs. Taylor Fritz– Tennis Channel, 2:30 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 4:30 p.m.

Afternoon Session (Wednesday)

Doubles Round Robin: Marcelo Arevalo/Mate Pavic vs. Rohan Bopanna/Matthew Ebden — Tennis Channel, 5:30 a.m. (Wednesday)