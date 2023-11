Sep 16, 2023; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) passes the ball against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Women’s

Finals Week 1

Gold Coast Suns vs. Sydney Swans — Fox Soccer Plus, 3 p.m. (same day coverage)

Adelaide Crows vs. Brisbane Lions — Fox Soccer Plus, 7 p.m. (same day coverage)

Geelong Cats vs. Essendon Bombers — Fox Soccer Plus, 9 p.m.

Melbourne Demons vs. North Melbourne Kangaroos — Fox Soccer Plus, 11 p.m.

Baseball

Arizona Fall League

Championship, Scottsdale Stadium, Scottsdale, AZ

MLB Network, 8 p.m.

Boxing

Top Rank Boxing on ESPN: Best of Shakur Stevenson — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 11

FC Augsburg vs. TSG Hoffenheim — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

FC Bayern München vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

SV Darmstadt 98 vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05 — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

VfB Stuttgart vs. Borussia Dortmund — ESPN+. 9:20 a.m.

VfL Bochum 1848 vs. 1. FC Köln — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Goal Arena-The Bundesliga Konferenz — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

CFL Playoffs

Division Finals

Eastern Division, BMO Field, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Montreal Alouettes at Toronto Argonauts — TSN1/TSN4/CFL+, 3 p.m.

Western Division, IG Field, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

BC Lions at Winnipeg Blue Bombers — TSN1/TSN3/CFL+, 6:30 p.m.

CFL Playoffs: Pregame — TSN1/TSN4, 2 p.m.

CFL Playoffs: Pregame — TSN1/TSN4, 6 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Texas State at Miami (OH) — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Loyola Maryland at Brown — NESN/ESPN+, 11:30 a.m.

Arkansas State at Bowling Green — ESPN+, noon

Georgia Southern at Eastern Michigan — ESPN+, noon

High Point at Wofford — ESPN+, noon

Stonehill vs. UConn (at Hartford Civic Center, CT) — FS2, noon

Georgia State at Western Michigan — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

William & Mary at George Washington — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Western Carolina at Notre Dame — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Campbell at East Carolina — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

North Carolina-Wilmington at North Carolina-Asheville — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Old Dominion at Ball State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

South Alabama at Buffalo — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

North Dakota State at Creighton — FS2, 2 p.m.

St. Mary’s (MD) at Longwood — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Tulsa — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Utah Tech at Jacksonville State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Marist at Maryland-Baltimore County — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Northeastern at La Salle — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Texas Southern at Arizona State — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 3:30 p.m.

Appalachian State at Northern Illinois — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Canisius at St. Bonaventure — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Coppin State at Mount St. Mary’s — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Saint Peter’s at New Jersey Institute of Technology — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Seton Hall — FS2, 4 p.m.

Asbury at Lipscomb — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Cornell at Fordham — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Southern-New Orleans at New Orleans — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin at Mississippi State — SEC Network Plus, 5 p.m.

Drexel at Winthrop — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Ohio at Cleveland State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Texas-Tyler at Texas-Arlington — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Providence — FS2, 6 p.m.

Bucknell at Niagara — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Fresno State at Kent State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Louisiana at Toledo — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Plattsburgh State at Vermont — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Saint Francis at Santa Clara — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Stetson at UNLV — Silver State Sports & Entertainment/Mountain West Network, 7 p.m.

Albany at Columbia — SNY/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Illinois State at Saint Louis — Bally Sports Midwest Extra/ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at North Texas — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

North Texas-Dallas at Tarleton — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Siena at Richmond — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Utah State at Bradley — ESPN+, 8 pm.

Holy Cross at Georgetown — FS2, 8 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at Loyola Chicago — NBC Sports Chicago/ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Cal Poly at Wyoming — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Montana State at Seattle — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

New Mexico State at Cal-Irvine — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Cal-San Diego — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Long Beach State at DePaul — FS2, 10 p.m.

La Sierra at Cal State-Fullerton — 10:30 p.m.

Home Court: Dan Hurley — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

Women’s

American University at La Salle — ESPN+, noon

Lafayette at East Tennessee State — ESPN+, noon

Marist at Penn — ESPN+, noon

South Carolina State at North Carolina-Greensboro — ESPN+, noon

St. Joseph’s at Yale — ESPN+, noon

Albany State at West Alabama — FloSports, noon

Colgate at Maryland-Baltimore County — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Duquesne at Niagara — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Elon at Gardner-Webb — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Great Lakes Christian at Purdue Fort Wayne — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Illinois State at Wisconsin-Green Bay — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Saint Francis (PA) at Canisius — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Wake Forest at Davidson — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Maryville (MD) at Grand Valley — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Robert Morris at St. Bonaventure — ESPN+, 1:30 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Georgia Southern — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Johnson C. Smith at Presbyterian — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Kansas State at Arkansas-Little Rock — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Lees-McRae at High Point — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Northern Kentucky at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Florida Southern at Lee — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Missouri-St. Louis at Davenport — FloSports, 2 p.m.

North Carolina-Pembroke at Coker — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Tuskegee at West Georgia — FloSports, 2 p.m.

William Paterson at Drew — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Akron at Southern Mississippi — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Alabama State at SMU — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Bowling Green at Texas State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Samford — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Cornell at Southern Illinois — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Houston Christian at Sam Houston — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

North Carolina-Wilmington at Wofford — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Stephens College at Southeast Missouri State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Illinois at Marquette — FloSports, 3 p.m.

Buffalo at Old Dominion — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Hawai’i at Santa Clara — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Barton College at Newberry — FloSports, 4 p.m.

Dickinson College at Elizabethtown — FloSports, 4 p.m.

Illinois at Marquette — FloSports, 4 p.m.

Tampa at Alabama-Huntsville — FloSports, 4 p.m.

Ball State at Troy — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Portland State at San Diego — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Lander at Carson-Newman — FloSports, 5:30 p.m.

Northwood University at Lake Superior — FloSports, 5:30 p.m.

Cal Tech at Pepperdine — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Missouri-Kansas City at Texas-El Paso — ESPN+ 6 p.m.

Findley at Saginaw Valley — FloSports, 6 p.m.

Slippery Rock at Youngstown State — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Eckerd at West Florida — FloSports, 6:30 p.m.

Bucknell at Temple — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

James Madison at Xavier — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Louisiana-Monroe — ESPN+., 8 p.m.

Palm Beach Atlantic at Valdosta State — FloSports, 8:30 p.m.

College Football

Week 11

Georgia Tech at Clemson — ABC, noon

Virginia Tech at Boston College — ACC Network, noon

Indiana at Illinois — Big Ten Network, noon

Holy Cross at Army — CBS Sports Network, noon

Alabama at Kentucky — ESPN, noon

Tulsa at Tulane — ESPN2, noon

Yale at Princeton — ESPNU, noon

Charleston Southern at Robert Morris — ESPN+, noon

Morgan State at South Carolina State — ESPN+, noon

Norfolk State at Delaware State — ESPN+, noon

South Dakota State at Youngstown State — ESPN+, noon

Stonehill at Duquesne — ESPN+, noon

Temple at South Florida — ESPN+, noon

Michigan at Penn State — Fox, noon

Texas Tech at Kansas — FS1, noon

Murray State at Illinois State — Marquee Sports Network/ESPN+, noon

New Hampshire at Monmouth — NBC Sports Philadelphia/SNY/FloSports, noon

Maryland at Nebraska — Peacock, noon

Vanderbilt at South Carolina — SEC Network, noon

Brown at Columbia — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Fordham at Lafayette — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Davidson at Morehead State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

East Tennessee State at Western Carolina — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Georgetown at Bucknell — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Lehigh at Colgate — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Penn at Harvard — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Stetson at Valparaiso — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Tennessee State at Eastern Illinois — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Virginia Military Institute at Furman — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Western Illinois at Indiana State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Albany at Stony Brook — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Delaware at Campbell — FloSports, 1 p.m.

North Carolina A&T at URI — FloSports, 1 p.m.

William & Mary at Hampton — FloSports, 1 p.m.

North Dakota at South Dakota — Midco Sports/ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Bethune-Cookman — the grio, 1 p.m.

Cornell at Dartmouth — ESPN+, 1:30 p.m.

Appalachian State at Georgia State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Bryant at Lindenwood — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Memphis at Charlotte — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Presbyterian at Drake — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Troy at Louisiana-Monroe — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

UConn at James Madison — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Utah Tech at Austin Peay — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Wofford at The Citadel — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Elon at Richmond — Monumental Sports Network/FloSports, 2 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Mountain, 2 p.m.

North Carolina State at Wake Forest — The CW, 2 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Tennessee Tech — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Baylor at Kansas State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Idaho at Weber State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Northern Arizona — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Prairie View A&M at Southern — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Sam Houston at Louisiana Tech — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Samford at Mercer — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Southeast Missouri at Tennessee-Martin — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Tarleton at Abilene Christian — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Virginia University of Lynchburg at Kennesaw State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Nevada at Utah State — KJZZ/Mountain West Network, 3 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Missouri State — MC22/ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Montana State — Montana Television Network/ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Miami (FL) at Florida State — ABC, 3:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse (at Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York, NY) — ACC Network, 3:30 p.m.

Rutgers at Iowa — Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.

Tennessee at Missouri — CBS, 3:30 p.m.

UAB at Navy — CBS Sports Network, 3:30 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Central Florida — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

North Carolina Central at Noward — ESPNU, 3:30 p.m.

Florida International at Middle Tennessee — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

New Mexico State at Western Kentucky — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Texas State at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Utah at Washington — Fox, 3:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Wisconsin — FS1, 3:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Purdue — NBC/Peacock, 3:30 p.m.

Southern Illinois at North Dakota State — WDAY/WDAZ, 3:30 p.m.

Washington State at Cal — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

East Carolina at Florida Atlantic — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Lamar at Nicholls — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

St. Thomas at San Diego — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Auburn at Arkansas — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana at Texas A&M-Commerce — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Arkansas State at South Alabama — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky at Central Arkansas — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Southern Utah at Stephen F. Austin — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Cal Poly at Sacramento State — KMAX/ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Stanford at Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Oregon, 5:30 p.m.

Cal-Davis at Idaho State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

San Diego State at Colorado State — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Mississippi at Georgia — ESPN, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Oklahoma — Fox, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Houston — FS1, 7 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Marshall — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Texas at TCU — ABC, 7:30 p.m.

Mississippi State at Texas A&M — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

Rice at Texas-San Antonio — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

Michigan State at Ohio State — NBC/Peacock, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at LSU — SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.

Duke at North Carolina — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Houston Christian at McNeese — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Montana at Portland State — Montana Television Network/KRCW/ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Arizona State at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

New Mexico at Boise State — FS1, 10 p.m.

Iowa State at BYU — ESPN, 10:15 p.m.

Fresno State at San José State — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

USC at Oregon — Fox, 10:30 p.m.

Air Force at Hawai’i — Spectrum Sports PPV (Hawai’i only)/Team1Sports app (everywhere else), midnight

College GameDay live from University of Georgia, Athens, GA — ESPN/ESPNU, 9 a.m.

College Football Today — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Big Noon Kickoff live from Penn State University, State College, PA — Fox, 10 a.m.

BTN Tailgate live from University of Illinois, Champaign, IL — Big Ten Network, 10 a.m.

SEC Nation live from University of Kentucky, Lexington, KY — SEC Network, 10 a.m.

ACC Huddle live from Kenan Memorial Stadium, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC — ACC Network, 11 a.m.

College Football Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

Big Noon Kickoff live from Penn State University, State College, PA — FS1, 11 a.m.

College Football Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, noon

Pac-12 Tailgate: Colorado — Pac-12 Mountain, 12;50 p.m.

Pac-12 Tailgate: Colorado — Pac-12 Network, 12:54 p.m.

College Football In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

The Pregame — Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Mountain, 1:20 p.m.

The Pregame — Pac-12 Network, 1:24 p.m.

The Drive to Atlanta — CBS, 2:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 3 p.m.

College Football Today — CBS, 3 p.m.

College Countdown — NBC, 3 p.m.

ACC Huddle live from Kenan Memorial Stadium, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Game Break — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 3 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

College Football In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

ACC Huddle live from Kenan Memorial Stadium, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill — ACC Network, 6:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Postgame — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 7 p.m.

College Football Postgame — CBS, 7 p.m.

Big Ten Countdown live from Ohio Stadium, The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH — NBC, 7 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Gameday Reset — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Football In-Game LIVE Overtime Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 10 p.m.

The Final Drive — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

SEC Football Final — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

ACC Huddle live from Kenan Memorial Stadium, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC — ACC Network, 11 p.m.

College Football Final — ESPN2, midnight

Football Postgame — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

Pac-12 After Dark — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

College Hockey

Men’s

Ohio State at Notre Dame — Peacock, 6 p.m.

Women’s

Boston University at New Hampshire — NESN, 3 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Stanford vs. Cal — Pac-12 Washington, 8 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Cincinnati at Texas — Longhorn Network, 2 p.m.

Wisconsin at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

At The Net — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

College Water Polo

Men’s

Stanford at Cal — Pac-12 Bay Area, 1 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 12

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Tottenham Hotspur — USA Network/Universo, 7:25 a.m.

Manchester United vs. Luton Town — USA Network/Universo, 9:55 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Burnley — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Everton — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Newcastle United — Universo, 12:25 p.m.//NBC/Peacock, 12:30 p.m.

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 7 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 9:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, noon

Goal Zone — NBC, 2:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 7 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 9:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, noon

FIFA U-17 World Cup

Group Stage — Matchday 1

Group E, Jakarta International Stadium, Jakarta, Indonesia

France vs. Burkina Faso — FS2, 3:48 a.m.//Universo, 3:55 a.m. (Sunday)

Korea Republic vs. United States — FS1/Universo, 6:50 a.m. (Sunday)

Group F, Si Jalak Harupat Stadium, Bandung, Indonesia

Venezuela vs. New Zealand — Fox Soccer Plus, 3:48 a.m.//Telemundo, 3:50 a.m. (Sunday)

Mexico vs. Germany — FS2, 6:48 a.m./Telemundo, 6:50 a.m. (Sunday)

Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA 2023: La antesala — Telemundo, 3:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA 2023: La antesala — Telemundo/Universo, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Figure Skating

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating

Cup of Communist China, Chongqing Huaxi Culture and Sports Center, Chongqing, Communist China

Pairs Free Skate — Peacock, 8 a.m.

Exhibition Gala — Peacock, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Golf

PGA Tour

Bermuda Championship, Southampton, Bermuda

Announcers: Justin Kutcher/Tripp Isenhour/George Savaricas/John Cook//Craig Perks

3rd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 11 a.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

LPGA Tour

The ANNIKA at Pelican, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, FL

Announcers: Grant Boone/Morgan Pressel/Tom Abbott//Kay Cockerill//Karen Stupples

3rd Round — Peacock, 1 p.m.

3rd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 2 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix, AZ

3rd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 4 p.m.

DP World Tour

Nedbank Golf Challenge, Gary Player Country Club, Sun City, South Africa

Final Round — Golf Channel, 3 a.m. (Sunday)

One Shot Away — CBS, 2 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.

Hockey

Women’s

Rivalry Series, Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Canada at United States — TSN5/NHL Network, 4 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 13

Rayo Vallecano vs. Girona — ESPN+, 7:50 a.m.

UD Almería vs. Real Sociedad — ESPN+, 10:05 a.m.

Granada vs. Getafe — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Osasuna vs. Las Palmas — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Real Madrid vs. Valencia — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 12

Stade de Reims vs. Paris Saint-Germain — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:50 a.m.

Havre Athletic Club vs. AS Monaco — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:55 p.m.

This Is Paris — beIN Sports, 10 a.m.

Esto es Paris — beIN Sports en Español, 10 a.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 10:25 a.m.

The Ligue 1 Show en Español — beIN Sports en Español, 10:30 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 295

Prochazka vs. Pereira, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Prelims — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN+ pay per view, 10 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Best of Madison Square Garden — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

UFC Top 10: Slugfests — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

UFC Live: Prochazka vs. Pereira — ESPNews, 6:30 p.m.

UFC Countdown: UFC 295: Prochazka vs. Pereira — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

MLB

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 p.m.

MLS Cup Playoffs

1st Round — Best of Three

Western Conference

Game 3, Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, TX

Houston Dynamo vs. Real Salt Lake — Apple TV+, 6 p.m.

NBA

Milwaukee at Orlando — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Florida, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Boston — TSN4/NBC Sports Boston, 7 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Golden State — NBA TV/Bally Sports Ohio/NBC Sports Bay Area, 8:30 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, midnight

NBA G League

Indiana Mad Ants at Sioux City Skyforce — Bally Sports App, 8 p.m.

Rip City Remix at South Bay Lakers — Spectrum SportsNet, 8 p.m.

Windy City Bulls at Iowa Wolves — WHO 13.4, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City Blue at Texas Legends — Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Ontario Clippers at G League Ignite — Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, 10 p.m.

Salt Lake City Stars at Santa Cruz Warriors — NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

NFL

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

NFL Matchup — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

NFL Films Presents — NFL Network, 10:30 p.m.

NHL

Hockey Night in Canada

Boston Bruins at Montreal Canadiens — CBC/City TV/TVA Sports/NHL Network/NESN, 7 p.m.

Calgary Flames at Ottawa Senators — Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

Vancouver Canucks at Toronto Maple Leafs — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Edmonton Oilers at Seattle Kraken — CBC/City TV/Sportsnet/TVA Sports/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central Saturday — CBC/Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

After Hours — CBC/Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Columbus at Detroit — Sportsnet One/NHL Network/Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Winnipeg — Bally Sports Southwest/TSN3, 3 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay — Bally Sports South/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Pittsburgh — MSG Western New York/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at New York Islanders — Monumental Sports Network/MSG SportsNet, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Nashville — Scripps Sports/Bally Sports South, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado — Bally Sports Midwest/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Los Angeles — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports West, 10 p.m.

NHL Network Ice Time — NHL Network, 9 a.m.

NHL Tonight: Breakdowns & Demos — NHL Network, 9:30 a.m.

On the Fly: Arizona at Nashville Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly: St. Louis at Colorado Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Edmonton at Seattle/Philadelphia at Los Angeles Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

NWSL Playoffs

Championship Game

Final, Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, CA

OL Reign vs. NJ/NY Gotham — CBS, 8 p.m.

NWSL Pregame — CBS, 7:30 p.m.

Pickleball

USA National Championships

Semifinals, Brookhaven Country Club, Farmers Branch, TX

Men’s and Women’s Pro Singles/Men’s and Women’s Pro Doubles/Mixed Pro Doubles — Tennis Channel, 4:30 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 12

Lecce vs. AC Milan — Paramount+, 9 a.m.

Juventus vs. Cagliari — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

Monza vs. Torino — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

SSC Napoli vs. Empoli — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 2 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

República deportiva — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Saturday — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

The Spirit of Yachting: Sail GP Season 4-Show 1 — BBC News, 7:30 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Best of the Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter Special: My Wish — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

Marty & McGee live from the University of Kentucky, Lexington, KY — SEC Network, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter Special: My Wish — ESPNews, 9:30 a.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

TrueSouth: Nashville — ESPNews, 10:30 a.m.

Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward: Trotters of the Caribbean — NBC, 11 a.m.

TrueSouth: Hodgenville — ESPNews, 11 a.m.

Deuces Wild — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

One Team: The Power of Sports: Don’t Wait — NBC, 11:30 a.m.

TrueSouth: Oxford — ESPNews, 11:30 a.m.

TrueSouth: Fort Benning — ESPNews, noon

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, noon

SportsCenter: Veterans Day Special — ESPNews, 12:30 p.m.

The Charity Stripe — Bleav Sports, 1 p.m.

Ruffino & Joe — Bleav Sports, 2 p.m.

Deuces Wild — Bleav Sports, 3 p.m.

The Sporting Tribune Today — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Bleav Me — Bleav Sports, 6:30 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 6:30 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 8 p.m.

Rink Shrinks — Bleav Sports, 8 p.m.

E60: The Crossover: 50 Years of Hip Hop and Sports — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:15 a.m. (Sunday)

SEC Storied: Before They Were Cowboys — ESPNews, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 6 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis

Center Court: Billie Jean King Cup semifinals/Moselle Open finals (ATP Tour) — Tennis Channel, noon

ATP Tour

ATP Finals, Pala Alpitour, Turin Italy

Doubles Round Robin — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 4 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5:30 a.m. (Sunday)