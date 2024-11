Nov 3, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) leaps over Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Ronald Darby (25) while running with the ball during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

Baseball

Choque de Gigantes

Championship Round, loanDepot Park, Miami, FL

Third Place Match — MLB Network/tubi, 1 p.m.

Championship — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Beach Volleyball

AVP League

AVP League Championship, Dignity Health Sports Park, Los Angeles, CA

League Finals: Men’s & Women’s — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Bundesliga

FC Augsburg vs. TSG Hoffenheim — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

VfB Stuttgart vs. Eintracht Frankfurt — ESPN+, 11:20 a.m.

1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. VfL Wolfsburg — ESPN+, 1:20 p.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Deacon-Wolverine Challenge

Big Ten vs. ACC, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC

Announcers: Dave O’Brien/Cory Alexander

Michigan vs. Wake Forest — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Appalachian State at Wisconsin — B1G+, noon

North Florida at Georgia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Niagara at Detroit Mercy — ESPN+, 1 p,m.

Southeast Missouri at Vanderbilt — SEC Network Plus, 1 p.m.

Cal-Irvine at Northern Iowa — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Chatham at Robert Morris — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Harvard at American — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Saint Francis at Campbell — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Eureka at Loyola Chicago — Marquee Sports Network/ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Princeton at Northeastern — NESN/FloSports, 2 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana at UAB — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Drake — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Mount Marty at South Dakota — Summit League Network, 3 p.m.

Texas Southern at Georgia — SEC Network Plus/ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Avila at Saint Louis — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Tennessee State at Wyoming — Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.

Arizona State at Gonzaga — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Menlo at Cal Poly — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Creighton — FS1, 5 p.m.

Alabama State at LSU — SEC Network Plus/ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Binghamton at Miami (FL) — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at Indiana — B1G+, 7 p.m.

Champion Christian at Texas-Rio Grande Valley — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Northwest Indian at Montana — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Women’s

Ally Tipoff

Doubleheader, Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

North Carolina State vs. South Carolina — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Virginia Tech vs. Iowa — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Penn at Maine — ESPN+, 11:30 a.m.

Hood at Longwood — ESPN+, noon

Duquesne at Penn State — B1G+, 1 p.m.

Central Connecticut State at UMass — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Charleston Southern — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Northern Kentucky at Marshall — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Xavier — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Duke at Maryland — FS1, 1 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Syracuse — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

New Jersey Institute of Technology at Rutgers — B1G+, 2 p.m.

Berry College at Georgia State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Cornell at Marist — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Davidson at High Point — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Delaware State at Cincinnati — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

East Carolina at James Madison — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Harvard at Quinnipiac — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Paine at Winthrop — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Western Carolina at Radford — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Wake Forest at Villanova — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Lehigh at Northwestern — B1G+, 3 p.m.

Gonzaga at Stanford — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky at Southern Illinois — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Mount St. Mary’s — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Idaho at Washington State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Samford at Memphis — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Southern at Iowa State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Tulsa at Missouri State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Wright State at Evansville — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Alcorn State at Mississippi State — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Mississippi — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

New Orleans at TCU –SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Norfolk State at Missouri — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Southeast Missouri State at Texas — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Western Michigan at Texas A&M — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Clinton at North Carolina-Wilmington — FloSports, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Boise State — Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.

South Florida at UConn — SNY, 4:30 p.m.

Colgate at UCLA — B1G+, 5 p.m.

Georgetown at Wisconsin — B1G+, 5 p.m.

Siena at Washington — B1G+, 5 p.m.

Arizona at Cal-San Diego — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Maryland-Baltimore County at Loyola Maryland — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Stanton at Sacramento State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Notre Dame at Purdue — FS1, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at Tennessee Tech — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Louisiana Tech — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Marquette at Illinois — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Morehead State at Texas-El Paso — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Baylor at Oregon — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

College Field Hockey

Big Ten Tournament

Championship, Field Hockey & Lacrosse Complex, University of Maryland, College Park, MD

Michigan vs. Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

ACC Tournament

Quarterfinals — Campus Sites

Clemson vs. Stanford — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

SMU vs. Wake Forest — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Duke vs. Cal — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Virginia — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Big Ten Tournament

Semifinals, SeatGeek Stadium, Bridgeview, IL

UCLA vs. Michigan — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Washington vs. Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 4:30 p.m.

Women’s

ACC Tournament

Championship, WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary, NC

Florida State vs. North Carolina — ESPNU, noon

Big East Tournament

Championship, Maryland SoccerPlex, Boyds, MD

Xavier vs. UConn — FS1, 11 a.m.

Big Ten Tournament

Championship, Elizabeth Lyle Robbie Stadium, University of Minnesota, St. Paul, MN

Rutgers vs. UCLA — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Patriot League Tournament

Championship, Emmitt Field at Holmes Stadium, Bucknell University, Lewisburg, PA

Bucknell vs. Boston University — CBS Sports Network, 12:30 p.m.

SEC Tournament

Championship, Ashton Brosnaham Soccer Complex, Pensacola, FL

Texas vs. Arkansas — SEC Network, 2:30 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Wake Forest at Miami (FL) — ACC Network, noon

Creighton at Marquette — FS1, 3 p.m.

South Carolina at Missouri — SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 11

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Ipswich Town — USA Network/Telemundo, 8:55 a.m.

Manchester United vs. Leicester City — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Newcastle United — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Announcers — USA Network: Jon Champion/Lee Dixon

Chelsea vs. Arsenal — USA Network/Telemundo, 11:25 a.m.

Announcers: Rebeca Lowe/Tim Howard/Robbie Mustoe

Premier League Mornings — USA Network/Peacock, 8 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network/Peacock, 11 a.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 1:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 8:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier 3er tiempo — Telemundo, 1:30 p.m.

The Men in Blazers Show — Peacock, 2 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

World Wide Technology Championship, Diamonte Cabo San Lucas (El Cardonal course), Cabo San Lucas. México

Announcers: Terry Gannon/Johnson Wagner//Billy Ray Brown//Arron Oberholser//Kira K. Dixon

Final Round — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix, AZ

Final Round — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Hockey

AHL

Milwaukee Admirals at Chicago Wolves — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

Women’s

Canada-USA Rivalry Series

Game 3, Idaho Central Arena, Boise, ID

Canada at United States — TSN3/NHL Network, 7 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

LaLiga

Matchday 13

Real Betis vs. Celta de Vigo — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 7:55 a.m.

RCD Mallorca vs. Atlético de Madrid — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 10 a.m.

Getafe vs. Girona — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Real Valladolid vs. Athletic Club Bilbao — ESPN+, 12:20 a.m.

Real Sociedad vs. Barcelona — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

LaLiga Highlights Show — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 11

OGC Nice vs. LOSC Lille — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 8:50 a.m.

Montpellier Hérault vds. Stade Brestois 29 — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:55 a.m.

Stade Rennais vs. Toulouse — beIN Sports Xtra/beIN Sports Xtra en Español, 11 a.m.

Olympique Lyonnais vs. AS Saint-Étienne — beIN Sports, 2:35 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Flashback: Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson 1 — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

UFC Fight Flashback: Jones vs. Cormier — ESPNews, 10:30 p.m.

UFC 309 Countdown: Jones vs. Miocic — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

MLB

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, noon

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Playoffs

Championship 4

NASCAR Cup Series Championship, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, AZ

Announcers: Leigh Diffey/Jeff Burton/Steve Letarte//Dave Burns//Kim Coon/Parker Kligerman//Marty Snider

Championship Race — NBC/Peacock, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Marty Snider/Brad Daugherty/Dale Jarrett/Kyle Petty

Countdown to Green — NBC/Peacock, 2 p.m.

NBA

Houston at Detroit — Space City Home Network/FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, 3 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee — NBC Sports Boston/FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

New York at Indiana — MSG Network/FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, 5 p.m.

Washington at Orlando — Monumental Sports Network/FanDuel Sports Network Florida, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at Philadelphia — FanDuel Sports Network Southeast/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Oklahoma — NBC Sports Bay Area/FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

Miami at Minnesota — FanDuel Sports Network Sun/FanDuel Sports Network North Extra, 7 p.m..

Dallas at Denver — KFAA/Altitude, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Phoenix — NBC Sports California/KPHE/KTVK, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Portland — FanDuel Sports Network Southeast/KATU 2.2, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Los Angeles Lakers — TSN3/TSN4/Spectrum SportsNet, 9:30 p.m.

Raptors GameDay — TSN4, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1:30 a.m. (Monday)

NBA G League

Indiana Mad Ants at Cleveland Charge — NBA TV/Rock Entertainment Sports Network/WUAB, 2 p.m.

Austin Spurs at Osceola Magic — The Roku Channel/FanDuel Sports Network Florida, 3 p.m.

Greensboro Swarm at Capital City Go-Go — Monumental Sports Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Rip City Remix at San Diego Clippers — The Roku Channel/ClipperVision, 9 p.m.

NFL

Week 10

NFL Munich Game, Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Announcers: Rich Eisen/Kurt Warner//Jamie Erdahl//Sara Walsh

New York Football Giants at Carolina Panthers — NFL Network/NFL+/WABC/WCNC, 9:30 a.m.

Announcers: Chris Rose/Maurice Jones-Drew/Steve Mariucci//Colleen Wolfe/Steve/Smith, Jr.//Joe Thomas//Mike Garofalo//Tom Pelissero//Ian Rapoport//Jamie Erdahl//Sara Walsh

NFL GameDay Kickoff live from Los Angeles, CA and Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 12:30 p.m.

NFL on CBS — 1 p.m.

Buffalo Bills at Indianapolis Colts – Andrew Catalon/Tiki Barber/Jason McCourty//AJ Ross

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs – Kevin Harlan/Trent Green//Melanie Collins

Pittsburgh Steelers at Washington Commanders – Ian Eagle/Charles Davis//Evan Washburn

Announcers: Adam Schein/Kyle Long/Amy Trask/Brock Vereen//Jonathan Jones//Katie Mox//Jeff Ratcliffe

That Other Pregame Show — CBS Sports Network, 8 a.m.

Announcers: James Brown/Nate Burleson/Bill Cowher/Matt Ryan/JJ Watt//Jonathan Jones

The NFL Today — CBS, noon

NFL on Fox — 1 p.m.

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints – Joe Davis/Greg Olsen//Pam Oliver

Minnesota Vikings at Jacksonville Jaguars – Adam Amin/Mark Sanchez//Kristina Pink

New England Patriots at Chicago Bears – Kevin Kugler/Daryl Johnston//Laura Okmin

San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Kevin Burkhardt/Tom Brady//Erin Andrews//Tom Rinaldi//Mike Pereira

Announcers: Charissa Thompson/Julian Edelman/Michael Vick/Charles Woodson//Peter Schrager

Fox NFL Kickoff — Fox, 11 a.m.

Announcers: Curt Menefee/Terry Bradshaw/Jimmy Johnson/Howie Long/Michael Strahan//Jay Glazer

Fox NFL Sunday — Fox, noon

NFL on Fox Postgame — Fox, 4 p.m.

NFL on Fox — 4:05 p.m.

Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers – Kenny Albert/Jonathan Vilma//Megan Olivi

NFL on CBS — 4:25 p.m.

New York Jets at Arizona Cardinals – Spero Dedes/Adam Archuleta//Aditi Kinkhabwala

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys – Jim Nantz/Tony Romo//Tracy Wolfson

NFL Viewing Maps — 506sports.com

Sunday Night Football, NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Announcers — NBC/Peacock: Mike Tirico/Cris Collinsworth//Melissa Stark//Universo: Miguel Gurwitz/Rolando Cantú//Ariana Figuera

Detroit Lions at Houston Texans — NBC/Peacock/Universo, 8:20 p.m.

Announcers: Maria Taylor/Jac Collinsworth/Tony Dungy/Rodney Harrison/Devin McCourty/Chris Simms//Mike Florio//Matthew Berry

Football Night in America — NBC, 7 p.m.

Sunday Night Kickoff — NBC, 8 p.m.

Sunday Night Football en Universo — Universo, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Jac Collinsworth/Tony Dungy/Rodney Harrison

Sunday Night Football Final — Peacock, 11:30 p.m.

God Bless Football — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

NFL Fantasy Football Sports Today Sunday — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Fantasy Football Today — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

The Handoff: NFL — DraftKings Network 9 a.m.

Announcers: Mike Greenberg/Tedi Bruschi/Randy Moss/Rex Ryan/Alex Smith//Adam Schefter

Sunday NFL Countdown — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Gameday Pregame Live — CBS Sports HQ, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Football Now — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

NFL Pro Football Today — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

The Ringer Sunday Pregame — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry — Peacock, 11 a.m.

VSiN’s Pro Football Tailgate Show — DraftKings Nework, noon

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

Host: Scott Hanson

NFL RedZone — Check your local listings, 1 p.m.

Announcers: Rhett Lewis/Patrick Claybon/Pep Hamilton/Scott Pioli/Ron Rivera/Marc Ross/Steve Smith, Jr.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

Gameday Reset — CBS Sports HQ, 4 p.m.

Announcers: Rhett Lewis/Patrick Claybon/Pep Hamilton/Scott Pioli/Ron Rivera/Marc Ross/Steve Smith, Jr.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 4:30 p.m.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys NFL Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 4:30 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 5 p.m.

HQ Primetime Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Chris Berman/Booger McFarland

NFL Primetime — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Host: Brett Lewis

NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit Lions vs. Houston Texans NFL Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

NFL Pro Football Today Recap — SportsGrid, 11:30 p.m.

NHL

Minnesota at Chicago — Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports/FanDuel Sports Network North/Chicago Sports Network, 7 p.m.

San José at New Jersey — NBC Sports California/MSG SportsNet, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Anaheim — FanDuel Sports Network Ohio/Victory+, 8 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 9;30 p.m.

On the Fly: Columbus at Anaheim Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

NWSL Playoffs

Knockout Round

Quarterfinal, Audi Field, Washington, D.C.

Announcers — ABC: Mark Donaldson/Jordan Angeli//ESPN Deportes: Cristina Alexander/Natalia Astrain

Washington Spirit vs. Bay BC — ABC/ESPN Deportes, 12:40 p.m.

Quarterfinal, Red Bull Arena, Harrison, NJ

Announcers — ABC: Jenn Hildreth/Lianne Sanderson//ESPN Deportes: Richard Mendez/Alex Pareja

Gotham FC vs. Portland Thorns — ABC/ESPN Deportes, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Sebastian Salazar/Ali Krieger

NWSL Playoffs Studio — ABC, 12:30 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 12

AS Roma vs. Bologna — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 a.m.

ACF Fiorentina vs. Hellas Verona — Paramount+, 9 a.m.

AC Monza vs. SS Lazio — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

Inter Milan vs. SSC Napoli — Paramount+, 2:45 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 11 a.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Soccer

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5:15 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Tennis

ATP Tour

ATP Finals, Inalpi Arena, Turin, Italy

Afternoon Session

Singles Round Robin: Daniil Medvedev vs. Taylor Fritz — Tennis Channel, 7 a.m.

Evening Session

Doubles Round Robin: Marcel Granollers/Horacio Zeballos vs. Harri Hellovarra/Henry Patten — Tennis Channel, noon

Singles Round Robin: Jannik Sinner vs. Alex de Minaur — Tennis Channel, 2:30 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 4:30 p.m.

Afternoon Session (Monday)

Doubles Round Robin: Marcelo Arevalo/Mate Pavic vs. Kevin Krawietz/Tim Puetz — Tennis Channel, 5:30 a.m. (Monday)

Women’s Super League

Matchday 7

Liverpool vs. Chelsea — ESPN+, 7:25 a.m.

Manchester United vs. Aston Villa — ESPN+, 1:40 p.m.