All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Matchday 11

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. VfL Wolfsburg — ESPN+2:20 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Asheville Championship

Semifinals, Harrah’s Cherokee Center, Asheville, NC

Maryland vs. Davidson — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Clemson vs. UAB — ESPN+, 9:30 p.m.

Hall of Fame Series — Charlotte

Tripleheader, Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Charlotte vs. Liberty — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Florida vs. Virginia — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 9:30 p.m.

2023 Veterans Classic

Doubleheader, Alumni Hall, U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, MD

Duquesne vs. College of Charleston — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Temple vs. Navy — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

Air Force at Long Island University — SNY, 1 p.m.

Central Connecticut State at Quinnipiac — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Kennesaw State at Florida State — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

UMass-Lowell at Dartmouth — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Le Moyne at Villanova — FS1, 6 p.m.

Jacksonville at Xavier — FS2, 6 p.m.

Youngstown State at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Penn at Saint Joseph’s — NBC Sports Philadelphia/ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

St. Joseph’s Long Island at Stony Brook — SNY/FloSports, 6:30 p.m.

Abilene Christian at North Carolina State — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Pittsburgh — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Central Florida at Miami (FL) — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Tennessee-Chattanooga at Louisville — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Boston University at Rutgers — B1G+, 7 p.m.

Morehead State at Purdue — B1G+, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Duke — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Ave Maria at Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Belmont at Furman — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Boston College at The Citadel — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Detroit Mercy at Cincinnati — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Monmouth at West Virginia — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Carolina A&T at North Carolina-Greensboro — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Radford vs. Marshall (at Greenbrier Colonial Hall, Sulfur Springs, WV) — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Iona — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wilberforce at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Samford at Virginia Commonwealth — MASN/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Austin Peay at George Mason — MASN2/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Hofstra — MSG SportsNet 2/FloSports, 7 p.m.

Troy at Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M at Ohio State — Peacock, 7 p.m.

Wake Forest at Georgia — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

South Carolina Upstate at Vanderbilt — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M-Commerce at Kentucky — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m

Lehigh at Penn State — B1G+, 7:30 p.m.

Hendrix at Central Arkansas — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Texas-San Antonio at Minnesota — Peacock, 730 p.m.

Oakland at Illinois — B1G+, 8 p.m.

Bellarmine at Kansas State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Harvard at Rice — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Manhattan at Kansas — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Mississippi Valley State at Oklahoma — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Queens at Southern Illinois — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Murray State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Mid-Atlantic Christian at Oral Roberts — KGEB, 8 p.m.

Delaware State at Texas — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

Grambling State at Colorado — Pac-12 Mountain, 8 p.m.

Alabama State at Iowa — Peacock, 8 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Mississippi — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Arkansas — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Indiana State at Alabama — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Nicholls at LSU — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana at Auburn — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Dayton at Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

Arkansas-Little Rock at Illinois-Chicago — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Rider at Marquette — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Southeast Missouri at Butler — FS2, 8:30 p.m.

Idaho State at St. Thomas — KMSP, 8:30 p.m.

IUPUI at Valparaiso — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

San Diego State at BYU — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Yale at Gonzaga — KHQ/Root Sports/ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Wright State at Colorado State — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Montana at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 9 p.m.

Sacramento State at Stanford — Pac-12 Bay Area, 9 p.m.

Tennessee at Wisconsin — Peacock, 9 p.m.

Jackson State at California Baptist — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Southern Mississippi at Akron — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Cal-Riverside at Utah — Pac-12 Mountain, 10 p.m.

Prairie View A&M at Washington State — Pac-12 Washington, 10 p.m.

Lafayette at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 11 p.m.

Pacific at UCLA — Pac-12 Bay Area, 11 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Women’s

Murray State at Arkansas — SEC Network Plus, 11:30 a.m.

Fairfield at Lipscomb — ESPN+, noon

New Orleans at Tulsa — ESPN+, noon

Southern-New Orleans at Nicholls — ESPN+, noon

Tuskegee at West Alabama — FloSports, noon

South Dakota at Creighton — FloSports, 12:30 p.m.

Weber State at BYU — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Tennessee State at Charlotte — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Albany State at West Georgia — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Missouri-St. Louis at Grand Valley — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Findlay at Lake Superior — FloSports, 2:30 p.m.

Minnesota-Duluth at Davenport — FloSports, 2:50 p.m.

Stetson at South Florida — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Navy at Penn State — B1G+, 5 p.m.

New Hampshire at Boston University — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Guilford at North Carolina A&T — FloSports, 5 p.m.

Winthrop at Alabama — SEC Network Plus, 5:30 p.m.

George Washington at Manhattan — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Lamar at Texas-Arlington — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

North Texas-Dallas at Texas A&M-Commerce — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

UMass-Lowell at URI — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Florida Southern at Alabama-Huntsville — FloSports, 6 p.m.

William Jewell at Michigan Tech — FloSports, 6 p.m.

Western Michigan at Georgia State — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Palm Beach Atlantic at West Florida — FloSports, 6:30 p.m.

Thomas More at Parkside — FloSports, 6:30 p.m.

Central Connecticut State at Syracuse — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Clemson — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Albany at Fordham — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Chicago State at Detroit Mercy — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Denver at North Alabama — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Life University at Kennesaw State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Merrimack at New Jersey Institute of Technology — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Seton Hall at Columbia — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tennessee-Chattanooga at Austin Peay — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

St. John’s at Monmouth — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Providence — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Virginia Commonwealth at William & Mary — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Utah State — Mountain West Network, 7 p.m.

Florida International at Texas-Rio Grande Valley — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia at Belmont — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty at Stephen F. Austin — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Southeast Louisiana at Mississippi State — SEC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Air Force at Houston — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

New Mexico State at Texas-San Antonio — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Tarleton State at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Western Kentucky at Southern Utah — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Eckerd at Valdosta State — FloSports, 8:30 p.m.

Nebraska at Wyoming — Mountain West Network, 8:30 p.m.

Cal State-Fullerton at Pacific — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Villanova at Portland — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Tampa at Lee — FloSports, 9 p.m.

California Baptist at San Diego State — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Cal-Merced at Fresno State — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

College of Charleston at UNLV — Mountain West Network, 9:30 p.m.

College Football

Week 11

North Texas at SMU — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Grambling State at Arkansas-Pine Bluff — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Wyoming at UNLV — FS1, 10:45 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Breaking the Huddle — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Minnesota at Michigan — B1G+, 7 p.m.

Vermont at UMass — NESN, 7 pm.

American International at Holy Cross — NESNplus, 7 p.m.

Ohio State at Notre Dame — Peacock, 7:30 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech — ACC Network, 5 p.m.

USC at Washington — Pac-12 Insider, 10 p.m.

FIFA U-17 World Cup

Group Stage — Matchday 1

Group C, Jakarta International Stadium, Jakarta, Indonesia

New Caledonia vs. England — FS2, 3:48 a.m. (Saturday)

Brazil vs. Iran — FS2, 6:48 a.m. (Saturday)

Group D, Si Jalak Harupat Stadium, Bandung, Indonesia

Japan vs. Poland — Fox Soccer Plus, 3:48 a.m. (Saturday)

Argentina vs. Senegal — FS1/Telemundo, 6:50 a.m. (Saturday)

Figure Skating

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating

Cup of Communist China, Chongqing Huaxi Culture and Sports Center, Chongqing, Communist China

Pairs Short Program — Peacock, 7:50 a.m.

Free Dance — Peacock, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Women’s Free Skate — Peacock, 3:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Men’s Free Skate — Peacock, 5:40 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf

LPGA Tour

The ANNIKA at Pelican, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, FL

Announcers: Grant Boone/Morgan Pressel/Tom Abbott//Kay Cockerill//Karen Stupples

2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 10 a.m.

PGA Tour

Bermuda Championship, Southampton, Bermuda

Announcers: Justin Kutcher/Tripp Isenhour/George Savaricas/John Cook//Craig Perks

2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 1 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix, AZ

2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 4 p.m.

DP World Tour

Nedbank Golf Challenge, Gary Player Country Club, Sun City, South Africa

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 4 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 13

Athletic Club Bilbao vs. Celta de Vigo — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Ligue 1

Round 12

Montpellier Hérault SC vs. OGC Nice — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:50 p.m.

This Is Paris — beIN Sports, 2 p.m.

Esto es Paris — beIN Sports en Español, 2 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 2:25 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show en Español — beIN Sports en Español, 2:25 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show en Español — beIN Sports en Español, 5 p.m.

This Is Paris — beIN Sports, 5:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

ONE Fighting Championship

One Friday Fights 40, Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Bangkok, Thailand

Main Card — YouTube, 7:30 a.m.

UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira (11/12/2022) — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

UFC Live: Prochazka vs. Pereira — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5:30 p.m.

MLS Cup Playoffs

1st Round — Best of Three (MLS Season Pass)

Eastern Conference

Game 2, GEODIS Park, Nashville, TN

Nashville SC vs. Orlando City SC — Apple TV+, 9 p.m. (Orlando leads series, 1-0)

MLS Noche D’Or

Exhibition

Inter Miami vs. NYC — Apple TV+, 8 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub: Championship Show — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA In-Season Tournament

Group Play

East Group A

Philadelphia at Detroit — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

East Group B

Charlotte at Washington — Bally Sports Southeast/Monumental Sports Network, 7 p.m.

East Group C

Brooklyn at Boston — ESPN/YES/NBC Sports Boston, 7:30 p.m.

West Group C

Minnesota at San Antonio — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sacramento — Bally Sports Oklahoma/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

West Group B

New Orleans at Houston — Bally Sports New Orleans/Space City Home Network, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Dallas — Bally Sports SoCal/Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

West Group A

Utah at Memphis — KJZZ/Bally Sports Southeast, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix — ESPN/Spectrum SportsNet/KPHE/KTVK, 10 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBABet — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

#Handles: 11/10 — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA G League

Opening Night

Westchester Knicks at Delaware Blue Coats — MSG Network/DETV Channel 28/WPSG, 7 p.m.

Austin Spurs at Birmingham Squadron — WABM, 8 p.m.

Windy City Bulls at Iowa Wolves — WHO 13.4, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City Blue at Texas Legends — Bally Sports App/Urban Edge Network, 8:30 p.m.

Ontario Clippers at G League Ignite — Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, 10 p.m.

Rip City Remix at South Bay Lakers — Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Stockton Kings at Santa Cruz Warriors — NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

Fantasy Focus — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Pat Tillman: A Football Life — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

Roger Staubach: A Football Life — NFL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL

Calgary at Toronto — Sportsnet West/TVA Sports/TSN4, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Florida — Bally Sports South/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Buffalo — Sportsnet One/Bally Sports North/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

Washington at New Jersey — Monumental Sports Network 2/MSG SportsNet, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Anaheim — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/Bally Sports West, 10 p.m.

San José at Vegas — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/NBC Sports California/Scripps Sports, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto Maple Leafs Pregame — TSN4, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Philadelphia at Anaheim/San José at Vegas Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Pickleball

USA National Championships

Quarterfinals, Brookhaven Country Club, Farmers Branch, TX

Men’s and Women’s Pro Singles/Men’s and Women’s Pro Doubles/Mixed Pro Doubles — Tennis Channel, 4:30 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 12

Genoa vs. Hellas Verona — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

Soccer

Turkish Süper Lig

Matchday 10

Trabzonspor vs. Konyaspor — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 11:55 a.m.

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports, 8 a.m.

Women’s Football Weekly (series premiere) — FS2, 9 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 4:45 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Fubo News– Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Thru The Ringer — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Stars and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

The Ringer: Cousin Sal’s Winning Weekend — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Deuces Wild — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

News & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

The Sporting Tribune Today — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

ESPN BET Live (series premiere) — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Bleav Me — Bleav Sports, 6:30 p.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

Best of the Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, midnight

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 3 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 3:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Headlines and Highlights — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

Center Court: Billie Jean King Cup/Moselle Open (ATP Tour) — Tennis Channel, noon

Center Court: Billie Jean King Cup/Moselle Open (ATP Tour) — Tennis Channel, 4 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 4 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 3:30 a.m. (Friday)

UEFA Champions League

Champions League Matchnight — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.

Champions League Weekly — CBS Sports Network, midnight