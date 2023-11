Oct 31, 2023; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Andrew Heaney (44) throws a pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning in game four of the 2023 World Series at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic

All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Bundesliga Weekly — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Carabao Cup

Round of 16

West Ham United vs. Arsenal — ESPN+, 3:15 p.m.

Bournemouth vs. Liverpool — ESPN+, 3:35 p.m.

Chelsea vs. Blackburn Rovers — ESPN+, 3:35 p.m.

Everton vs. Burnley — ESPN+, 3:35 p.m.

Ipswich Town vs. Fulham — ESPN+, 3:35 p.m.

Manchester United vs. Newcastle United — ESPN+, 4:05 p.m.

College Diving

Men’s and Women’s

Texas Diving Invitational, Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, University of Texas, Austin, TX

Day 1 — Longhorn Network, 6 p.m.

Day 1 — Longhorn Network, 7:30 p.m.

College Field Hockey

Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Turf Field, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, VA

Virginia vs. North Carolina — ACC Network, 1 p.m.

Duke vs. Louisville — ACC Network, 3:30 p.m.

College Football

Week 10

MACtion

Ball State at Bowling Green — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Kent State at Akron — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Rivals Down South — Stadium, 2:30 p.m.

Out of Pocket — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Breaking the Huddle — FS1, 10 p.m.

College Golf

Men’s and Women’s

East Lake Cup, Atlanta Athletic Club, Johns Creek, GA

Announcers: Steve Burkowski/Paige Mackenzie//John Cook//Emilia Migliaccio

Final Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament

1st Round, Campus Sites

Syracuse vs. North Carolina State — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Duke vs Boston College — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Louisville — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Purdue at Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

LSU at Mississippi — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Northwestern at Illinois — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

At the Net — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour

Japan Classic, Taihelyo Club (Minori Course), Omitama, Ibaraki, Japan

1st Round — Golf Channel, 11 p.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

MLB Postseason

World Series

Game 5, Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Announcers: Joe Davis/John Smoltz//Ken Rosenthal//Tom Verducci

Texas Rangers at Arizona Diamondbacks — Fox/Fox 4K, 8:03 p.m. (Texas leads series, 3-1)

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt/Derek Jeter/David Ortiz/Alex Rodríguez

2023 World Series Pregame — Fox/Fox 4K, 7 p.m.

2023 World Series Postgame — FS1/Fox 4K, 11 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

Baseball Tonight — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

MLB Tonight: World Series Edition — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight: World Series Edition — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

MLS Cup Playoffs

1st Round — Best of Three Series

Eastern Conference

Game 1, Lower.com Field, Columbus, OH

Columbus Crew vs. Atlanta United — Apple TV (English: Steve Cangialosi/Danny Higginbotham//Spanish: Pablo Ramírez/Carlos Ruiz)/FS1/FS2, 7:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA

Milwaukee at Toronto — Bally Sports Wisconsin/TSN4, 7 p.m.

Portland at Detroit — Root Sports Plus/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Miami — YES/Bally Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at New York — Bally Sports Ohio/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Boston — Bally Sports Indiana/NBC Sports Boston, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Oklahoma City — ESPN (Mark Jones/Monica McNutt//Katie George)/Bally Sports New Orleans/Bally Sports Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta — Monumental Sports Network/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Houston — Bally Sports Southeast/Space City Home Network, 8 p.m.

Denver at Minnesota — Altitude/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at Utah — Bally Sports Southeast/KJZZ, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Los Angeles Lakers — ESPN (Dave Pasch/Bob Myers//Jorge Sedano)/Bally Sports SoCal/Spectrum SportsNet, 10 p.m.

Sacramento at Golden State — NBC Sports California/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN (Malika Andrews/Richard Jefferson/Chiney Ogwumike/Kendrick Perkins/Adrian Wojnarowski), 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Ringer: Fantasy Football — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: Good Guys & GOATS — FS1, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Slimetime: Week 9 — Nickelodeon, 7:30 p.m.

NHL

NHL on TNT

Buffalo Sabres at Philadelphia Flyers — TNT (Kenny Albert/Eddie Olczyk/Brian Boucher)/Max/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche — TNT (John Forslund/Jennifer Botterill/Darren Pang)/Max/Altitude 2, 9:30 p.m.

Announcers: Liam McHugh/Paul Bissonnette/Anson Carter/Wayne Gretzky

NHL Pre-Game — TNT, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Post Game — TNT, midnight

Wednesday Night Hockey

Dallas Stars at Calgary Flames — Sportsnet One/Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet One, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim — Scripps Sports/Bally Sports West, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 8 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

Invincible: Novak Djokovic — NLSE, 9:30 a.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

Daily Hustle — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

News & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

B1G Women’s Sports Report — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

The Charity Stipe — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 10 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Thursday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 3:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

Center Court Live: Paris Masters (ATP Tour)/WTA Finals Cancún (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Center Court Live: WTA Finals Cancún (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 10 p.m.

Center Court Live: Paris Masters (ATP Tour) — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m. (Thursday)