Georgia infielder Jaydyn Goodwin (2) warms up during a SEC softball tournament against Kentucky in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Men’s — Round 9

Fremantle Dockers vs. Collingwood Magpies — FS2, 6:08 a.m. (Thursday)

Bundesliga

Bundesliga Weekly — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

College Golf

Men’s and Women’s

PGA Works Collegiate Championship, Whistling Straits (Straits & Irish courses), Kohler, WI

Announcers: Justin Kutcher/Suzy Whaley//Gary Christian//Tripp Isenhour

Final Round — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

College Softball

Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament

1st Round, Harrington Athletics Village, Boston College, Brighton, MA

Announcers: Mark Neely/Carol Bruggeman

Georgia Tech vs. Cal — ACC Network, 11 a.m.

Stanford vs. Pittsburgh — ACC Network, 1:30 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 1 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 3:30 p.m.

Announcers: Pam Ward/Jenny Dalton-Hill

Virginia vs. Louisville — ACC Network, 5 p.m.

North Carolina vs. Notre Dame — ACC Network, 7:30 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 9:30 p.m.

Big Ten Conference Tournament

1st Round, Bittinger Stadium, Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN

Penn State vs. Iowa — Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Indiana vs. Washington — Big Ten Network, 1:30 p.m.

At the Plate — Big Ten Network, 10:30 a.m.

At the Plate — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

At the Plate — Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.

At the Plate — Big Ten Network, 4 p.,m.

Wisconsin vs. Michigan — Big Ten Network, 4:30 p.m.

Purdue vs. Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

B1G Live: Game Break — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Southeastern Conference Softball Tournament

2nd Round, Jack Turner Softball Stadium, University of Georgia, Athens, GA

Announcers: Kevin Brown/Amanda Scarborough//Taylor McGregor

Mississippi State vs. LSU– SEC Network, 11 a.m.

Arkansas vs. Georgia — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10:30 a.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

Announcers: Beth Mowins/Michele Smith//Holly Rowe

Florida vs. Mississippi — SEC Network, 5 p.m.

South Carolina vs. Alabama — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Truist Championship, The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course), Flourtown, PA

On the Range — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

DP World Tour

Turkish Airlines Open, Regnum Carya, Antalya, Türkiye

1st Round — Golf Channel, 6:30 a.m. (Thursday)

5 Clubs with Gary Williams — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

The Smylie Kaufman Show — SportsGrid, noon

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Growing the Game — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Growing the Game — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA of America Golf Professionals: We Love to Play this Game — CBS Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Embedded 315: Episode 3 — ESPN+, 9:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Seattle at Sacramento — Root Sports/NBC Sports California, 3:30 p.m.

Texas at Boston — Rangers Sports Network/NESN, 6:45 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota — MASN/Twins.TV, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City — Chicago Sports Network/FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Anaheim — Sportsnet One/FanDuel Sports Network West, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network, 11 p.m. (joined in progress)

National League

Pittsburgh at St. Louis — SportsNet Pittsburgh/FanDuel Sports Network Midwest, 1:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs — NBC Sports Bay Area/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

New York Mets at Arizona — SNY/Dbacks.TV, 3:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Miami — Spectrum SportsNet/FanDuel Sports Network Florida, 4:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta — MLB Network (backup)/FanDuel Sports Network Ohio/FanDuel Sports Network South, 7:15 p.m.

Interleague

MLB Network Showcase, Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York, NY

San Diego at New York Yankees — MLB Network/Padres.TV/Amazon Prime Video, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight: On-Deck Circle — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB tonight Post Game — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington — CleGuardians.TV/MASN2, noon

Houston at Milwaukee — Space City Home Network/FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay — NBC Sports Philadelphia/FanDuel Sports Network Sun, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Colorado — FanDuel Sports Network Detroit/Rockies.TV, 8:30 p.m.

The Leadoff Spot — MLB Network, 9 am.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight: National Pregame Show — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

MLB Network Strike Zone — Check your local listings, 7 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet One, 9 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

NASCAR

Dirt II: A Season With High Limit: Ante Up — FS1, 7 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Conference Semifinals

Eastern Conference

Game 2, TD Garden, Boston, MA

Announcers: Kevin Harlan/Reggie Miller/Candace Parker//Allie LaForce

New York Knicks at Boston Celtics — TNT/truTV/Max, 7 p.m. (New York leads series 1-0)

Western Conference

Game 2, Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

Announcers: Ian Eagle/Grant Hill//Stephanie Ready

Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma City Thunder — TNT/truTV/Mxx, 9;30 p.m. (Denver leads series 1-0)

Announcers: Ernie Johnson/Charles Barkley/Shaquille O’Neal/Kenny Smith

NBA Tip-Off — TNT/truTV/Max, 6:30 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT/truTV/Max, midnight

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Triple Threat — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

The Hoop Collective — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Run It Back — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

Playoff Central Preview — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics NBA Playoffs In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Playoff Central: Knicks/Celtics, Game 2 Postgame — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

Playoff Central: Nuggets/Thunder, Game 2 Postgame — NBA TV, midnight

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Channel, 10 a.m.

The Fantasy Life Show — Fubo Sports, 10 a.m.

Ross Tucker Fantasy Feast — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 4:30 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Conference Semifinals

Eastern Conference

Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Announcers — ESPN: Mike Monaco/AJ Mleczko//Emily Kaplan//Sportsnet/CBC: Chris Cuthbert/Craig Simpson//Kyle Bukauskas

Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs — ESPN//Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/CBC/TVA Sports, 7 p.m. (Toronto leads series 1-0)

Western Conference

Game 1, Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

Announcers — ESPN: John Buccigross/Cassie Campbell-Pascall//Leah Hextall//John Bartlett/Garry Galley//Scott Oake

Dallas Stars at Winnipeg Jets — ESPN//Sportsnet/CBC/TVA Sports, 9:30 p.m.

Announcers: Steve Levy/Chris Pronger/P.K. Subban/Kevin Weekes

The Point — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

Host: Arda Öcal

In the Crease — ESPN+, midnight

NHL Tonight: First Shift — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

PWHL Playoffs

Semifinals

Game 1, Coca-Cola Coliseum, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Minnesota Frost at Toronto Sceptres — FanDuel Sports Network North/Amazon Prime Video (Canada only)/YouTube/thepwhl.com, 7 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN,1 a.m. (Thursday)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Breakfast Ball — FS1, 8 a.m.

The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Thru the Ringer — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Bet Sweats — Stadium, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz (Local hour) — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

The Facility — FS1, 10 a.m.

Coach and Company — Stadium, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

Early Edge — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — Peacock, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Sports Channel, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn (The Final Days) — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Missin Curfew — DraftKings Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Speak — FS1, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Front Office Sports Today — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

We Need to Talk — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Underdogs — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

Primetime Pregame LIVE — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

Oddball with Amin Elhassan and Izzy Gutierrez — DraftKings Network, 6:30 p.m.

Gametime Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6:30 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Good Follow — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.

All the Smoke Unplugged — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.

30 for 30: The New York Sack Exchange — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Tonight Live — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

30 for 30: The Bank That Wouldn’t Die — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 11:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

El pelotazo — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 2 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Thursday)

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 a.m. (Thursday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 2:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Internazionali BNL d’Italia, Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Men’s 1st Round/Women’s 2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis Channel Live at Rome — Tennis Channel, 4:30 a.m. (Thursday)

UEFA Champions League

Semifinal

2nd Leg, Parc des Princes, Paris, France

Announcers — CBS: Clive Tyldesley/Rob Green//Christina Unkel (rules)

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Arsenal — CBS//Univision/TUDN, 2:55 p.m. (1st leg aggregate 1-0)

Announcers: (in London) Kate Scott/Jamie Carragher/Thierry Henry/(in Paris) Micah Richards//Anita Jones//Peter Schmeichel

UEFA Champions League Today Pre Match Show — CBS, 2 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Today Post Match Show — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Fútbol central — Univision/TUDN, 2 p.m.

Hosts: Kate Scott/David Beckham with guest James Corden

Beckham & Friends Live — Paramount+, 3 p.m.

The Champions Club — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

U.S. Open Cup

Round of 32

Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs. New York City FC — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Louisville City vs. Minnesota United — Paramount+, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia Union vs. Indy Eleven — Paramount+, 7:30 p.m.

Rhode Island FC vs. New England Revolution — Paramount+, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Orlando City SC — Paramount+, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago Fire vs. Detroit City — Paramount+, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas vs. AV ALTA — Paramount+, 8 p.m.

St. Louis City SC vs. Union Omaha — Paramount+, 8 p.m.

Austin FC vs. El Paso Locomotive — Paramount+, 8:30 p.m.

Phoenix Rising vs. Houston Dynamo — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

San José Earthquakes vs. Sacramento Republic — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10:30 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchnight — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 p.m.

The Golazo Show: U.S. Open Cup — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7:30 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchnight — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 p.m.