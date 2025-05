Apr 29, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; The jumbo-tron before game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

College Golf

Men’s and Women’s

PGA Works Collegiate Championship, Whistling Straits (Straits & Irish courses), Kohler, WI

Announcers: Justin Kutcher/Suzy Whaley//Gary Christian//Tripp Isenhour

1st Round — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 35

Crystal Palace vs, Nottingham Forest — USA Network/Universo, 2:55 p.m.

Announcers: Paul Burmeister/Danny Higginbotham/Robbie Mustoe

Premier League Live — USA Network, 2 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 5 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 2:30 p.m.

Golf

5 Clubs with Gary Williams — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Tour-The Drop — Gofl Channel, 8 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 8:30 p.m.

GOLF Films: U.S. Open Epics-Greatest Moments of the U.S. Women’s Open — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 34

Girona vs. RCD Mallorca — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 2:55 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Road to ElClásico — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

LaLiga Complete Highlights — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Embedded 315: Episode 1 — ESPN+, 9:30 p.m.

UFC 315 Countdown: Muhammad vs. Delia Maddalena — ESPNews, midnight

UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Middleweight Knockouts — ESPNews, 1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City — Chicago Sports Network/FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Sacramento — MLB Network (main)/Root Sports/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

National League

Los Angeles Dodgers at Miami — Spectrum SportsNet LA/FanDuel Sports Network Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta — MLB Network (backup)/FanDuel Sports Network Ohio/FanDuel Sports Network South, 7 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs — NBC Sports Bay Area/Marquee Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis — SportsNet Pittsburgh/FanDuel Sports Network Midwest, 7:45 p.m.

New York Mets at Arizona — SNY/Dbacks.TV, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network (backup), 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

MLB Network Showcase, Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York, NY

San Diego at New York Yankees — MLB Network/Padres.TV/YES, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight: On-Deck Circle — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight Post Game — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington — CleGuardians.TV/MASN, 6:45 p.m.

Houston at Milwaukee — Space City Home Network/FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

The Leadoff Spot — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight: National Pregame Show — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBA Playoffs

Conference Semifinals

Eastern Conference

Game 1, TD Garden, Boston, MA

Announcers: Kevin Harlan/Reggie Miller/Candace Parker//Allie LaForce

New York Knicks at Boston Celtics — TNT/truTV/Max, 7 p.m.

Western Conference

Game 1, Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

Announcers: Ian Eagle/Grant Hill/Stephanie Ready

Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma City Thunder — TNT/truTV/Max, 9:30 p.m.

Announcers: Ernie Johnson/Charles Barkley/Shaquille O’Neal/Kenny Smith

NBA Tip-Off — TNT/truTV/Max, 6:30 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT/truTV/Max, midnight

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Beyond the Arc — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Run It Back — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

Playoff Central Preview — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics NBA Playoffs In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Playoff Central: Knicks/Celtics, Game 1 Postgame — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

Playoff Central: Nuggets/Thunder, Game 1 Postgame — NBA TV, midnight

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Channel, 10 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Conference Semifinals

Eastern Conference

Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Announcers — ESPN: Sean McDonough/Ray Ferraro//Emily Kaplan//Sportsnet/CBC: Chris Cuthbert/Craig Simpson//Kyle Bukauskas

Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs — ESPN//Sportsnet/CBC/TVA Sports, 8 p.m.

Announcers: John Buccigross/Kevin Weekes/Greg Wyshynski

The Point — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: John Buccigross/Kevin Weekes/Greg Wyshynski

NHL Draft Lottery — ESPN/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: First Shift — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 35

Genoa CFC vs. AC Milan — Paramount+, 2:45 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Kickin’ It — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.

Fútbol Americas — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Faitelson sin censura — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Tennis

ATP Tour: This Week — Tennis Channel, 2:30 p.m.

Women’s Super League

Matchday 21

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Arsenal — ESPN+, 10:55 a.m.