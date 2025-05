May 29, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) passes against Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) in the fourth quarter during game five of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night

Blanchfield vs. Barber, UFC APEX, Enterprise, NV

Prelims — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN, 9 p.m.

UFC Fight Night Post Show — ESPN+, midnight

Combat Sports Report — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

Morning Kombat — DraftKings Network, 5 p.m.

MLB

American League

Baseball Night in America, T-Mobile Park, Seattle, WA

Minnesota Twins at Seattle Mariners — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Sacramento at Toronto — NBC Sports California/Sportsnet, 3 p.m.

Anaheim at Cleveland — FanDuel Sports West/CleGuardians.TV, 4 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore — Chicago Sports Network/MASN, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City — FanDuel Sports Network Detroit/FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston — FanDuel Sports Network Sun/Space City Home Network, 4 p.m.

National League

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/FanDuel Sports Network Ohio/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

Colorado at New York Mets — Rockies.TV/WPIX, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee at Philadelphia — FS1/FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

San Francisco at Miami — NBC Sports Bay Area/FanDuel Sports Network Florida, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Diego — SportsNet Pittsburgh/Padres.TV, 9:30 p.m.

Washington at Arizona — FS1/MASN2/Dbacks.TV, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Baseball Night in America, Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Fox Saturday Baseball Pregame — Fox, 7 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta — NESN/FanDuel Sports Network South, 4 p.m.

St. Louis at Texas — FanDuel Sports Network Midwest/Rangers Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

MLB Tonight: AAPIHM Conversation — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 2:30 p.m.

MLB esta semana — UniMás, 3 p.m.

Boston Red Sox vs. Atlanta Braves MLB In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 5 p.m.

MLB Big Inning — MLB Network, 5:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

MLS

Matchday 17

Free Games

Announcers — English: Josh Eastern/Jamie Watson//Spanish: Nacho Garcia/Carlos Suárez

St. Louis City SC vs. San José Earthquakes — Apple TV, 2:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Christian Miles/Lori Lindsey//Spanish: Oscar Salazar/Jaime Macias

FC Cincinnati vs. D.C. United — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Nate Bukaty/Devon Kerr//Spanish: Sergio Ruiz/Walter Roque

Orlando City SC vs. Chicago Fire — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Tony Husband/Ross Smith//Spanish: Raúl Guzmán/Ashley González

Toronto FC vs. Charlotte FC — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Josh Eastern/Jamie Watson//Spanish: Jesús Acosta/Carlos Suárez

FC Dallas vs. Philadelphia Union — Apple TV, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Mark Rogondino/Heath Pearce//Spanish: Diego Pessolano/Daniel Chapela

Houston Dynamo vs. Sporting Kansas City — Apple TV, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Neil Sika/Lloyd Sam//Spanish: José Bauz/Iván Kasanzew

LA Galaxy vs. Real Salt Lake — Apple TV, 10;30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Keith Costigan/Maurice Edu//Spanish: Jorge Perez-Navarro/Marcelo Balboa

San Diego FC vs. Austin FC — Apple TV, 10:30 p.m.

MLS Season Pass

Subscription Required

Announcers — English: Neil Sika/Lloyd Sam//Spanish: José Bauz/Iván Kasanzew

Nashville SC vs. New York City FC — Apple TV+, 4:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Steve Cangialosi/Danny Higginbotham//Spanish: Pablo Ramírez/Jesús Bracamontes

Inter Miami vs. Columbus Crew — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Callum Williams/Calen Carr//Spanish: Francisco X. Rivera/Max Cordaro//French: Frédéric Lord/Vincent Destouches

Montréal Impact vs. New England Revolution — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Tyler Terens/Kyndra de St. Aubin//Spanish: Alejandro Figueredo/Tony Cherchi

New York Red Bulls vs. Atlanta United — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Kaylyn Kyle/Dax McCarty/Bradley Wright-Phillips

MLS Countdown — Apple. TV, 6:30 p.m.

Announcers: Antonella González/Osvaldo Alonso/Gio Savarese

MLS La Previa — Apple TV, 6:30 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Egan/Kaylyn Kyle/Sacha Kljestan/Dax McCarty/Bradley Wright-Phillips/Gio Savarese

MLS 360 — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Antonella González/Osvaldo Alonso/Miguel Gallardo/Gio Savarese/Michele Giannone

MLS 360 en Español — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Tennessee Lottery 250, Nashville Superspeedway, Lebanon, TN

Announcers: Adam Alexander/Parker Kligerman/Jamie McMurray//Kim Coon//Dillion Welch

Practice and Qualifying — The CW app, 2:05 p.m.

Race — The CW, 7:30 p.m.

Host: Carla Gebhart

NASCAR Countdown Live — The CW, 7 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Eastern Conference Finals

Game 6, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Announcers: Kevin Harlan/Reggie Miller/Stan Van Gundy//Allie LaForce

New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers — TNT/truTV/Max, 8 p.m. (Indiana leads series 3-2)

Announcers: Ernie Johnson/Charles Barkley/Shaquille O’Neal/Kenny Smith

NBA Tip-Off live from Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN — TNT/truTV/Max, 7 p.m.

Inside the NBA live from Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN — TNT/truTV/Max, 10:30 p.m.

Betting Above The Rim Pro Basketball Today — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

NBA Conference Finals Preview — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers NBA Eastern Conference Finals In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

NBA Conference Finals Postgame: Knicks/Pacers, Game 6 — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight Top 32 Draft Prospects — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

Soccer

Women’s

International Friendly, Allianz Field, St. Paul, MN

Announcers — TBS/Max: Luke Wileman/Julie Foudy//Melissa Ortiz//Universo/Peacock: Jorge Calvo/Natalia Astrain//Isabella Echeverri

United States vs. Communist China — TBS/Max//Universo/Peacock, 5:30 p.m.

Announcers: Sara Walsh/Shannon Boxx/Julie Foudy/Becky Sauerbrunn//Melissa Ortiz

U.S. Soccer Pre-Game — TBS/Max, 5 p.m.

U.S. Soccer Post Game — TBS/Max, 7:30 p.m.

Host: Carlota Vizmanos

U.S. Soccer La Previa — Universo, 5 p.m.

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 a.m.

LatiNation Fútbol Club — SportsGrid, 12:30 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 9 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis

French Tennis Federation

Roland-Garros, Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France

Men’s 3rd Round Featured Match: Novak Djokovic vs. Filip Misolic — TNT/truTV/Max, 2 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s Round of 16 — TNT/truTV/Max, 6 a.m. (Sunday)

The Rally: 3rd Round-Day 7 (Mac Zone) — truTV/Max, 9 a.m.

The Rally: 3rd Round-Day 7 (Late Session) — truTV/Max, noon

Live at Roland-Garros: Day 7 — TNT/truTV/Max, 5 p.m.

Best of Roland-Garros — truTV/Max, 5:30 p.m.

Live at Roland-Garros: Day 7 — TNT/truTV/Max, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

The Rally: Round of 16-Day 7 (Early Session) — truTV, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

Track & Field

Grand Slam Track

Philadelphia Slam, Franklin Field, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA

Announcers: Steve Cram/Aaron Henry/Carrie Tollefson/Radzi Chinyanganya//Taliyah Brooks

Day 1 — The CW/Peacock, 4 p.m.

UEFA Champions League

Championship

Final, Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Announcers — CBS: Clive Tyldesley/Rob Green//Christina Unkel (rules)

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Inter Milan — CBS//Univision/TUDN, 2:55 p.m.

Announcers: Kate Scott/Jamie Carragher/Thierry Henry/Micah Richards//Guillem Balagué//Alessandro del Piero//Anita Jones//Peter Schmeichel

UEFA Champions League Today live from Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Today live from Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany — CBS, 1:30 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Today Post Match Show live from Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany — CBS, 5 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Today Post Match Show live from Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany — CBS Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.

Champions League Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1:30 p.m.

Fútbol central — TUDN, 1:30 p.m.

Fútbol central — Univision/TUDN, 2 p.m.

PSG vs. Inter Milan Champions League Final In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

The Champions Club — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m.

Beckham & Friends Live — Paramount+, 3 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

UFL

Week 10

Houston Roughnecks at Michigan Panthers — ESPN, 3 p.m.

WNBA

Chicago Sky at Dallas Wings — WCIU/KFAA, 8 p.m.