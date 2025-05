Michael Braswell 10, The LSU Tigers take on Little Rock Trojans in game 1 of the 2025 NCAA Div 1 Regional Baseball Championship at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA. Friday, May 30, 2025.

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Men’s — Round 12

Melbourne Demons vs. St. Kilda Saints — Fox Soccer Plus, 1:06 a.m. (Sunday)

West Coast Eagles vs. Geelong Cats — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:06 a.m. (Sunday)

Boxing

Premier Boxing Champions

Super Middleweights, Michelob Ultra Arena, Mandalay Resort and Casino, Paradise, NV

Caleb Plant vs. Armando Reséndiz — Amazon Prime Video, 8 p.m.

College Baseball

NCAA Division I Baseball Championship

Regionals

Athens Regional, Foley Field, University of Georgia, Athens, GA

Announcers: Mike Ferrin/Jensen Lewis

Elimination Game

Binghamton vs. Oklahoma State– ESPNU, noon

Winners Bracket

Georgia vs. Duke — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Chapel Hill Regional, Bryson Field At Boshamer Stadium, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC

Announcers: Wes Durham/Danan Hughes

Elimination Gane

Holy Cross vs. Nebraska — ESPN+, noon

Winners Bracket

North Carolina vs. Oklahoma — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Clemson Regional, Doug Kingsmore Stadium, Clemson University, Clemson, SC

Announcers: Eric Frede/Lance Cormier

Elimination Game

Kentucky vs. South Carolina Upstate–ESPN2, noon

Winners Bracket

West Virginia vs. Clemson — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Knoxville Regional, Lindsey Nelson Stadium, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN

Announcers: Mike Monaco/Kyle Peterson

Elimination Game

Wake Forest vs. Miami (OH) — ESPN, noon

Winners Bracket

Cincinnati vs. Tennessee — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Tallahassee Regional, Mike Martin Field at Dick Howser Stadium, Florida State University, Tallahassee, FL

Announcers: Lowell Galindo/Devon Travis

Elimination Game

Bethune-Cookman vs. Northeastern — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Winners Bracket

Florida State vs. Mississippi State — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Oxford Regional, Oxford-University Stadium at Swayze Field, University of Mississippi, Oxford, MS

Announcers: Derek Jones/Jay Walker

Elimination Game

Western Kentucky vs. Mississippi — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Winners Bracket

Georgia Tech vs. Murray State– ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Auburn Regional, Samford Stadium – Hitchcock Field at Plainsman Park, Auburn University, Auburn, AL

Announcers: Roy Philpott/Jackie Bradley, Jr.

Elimination Game

Central Connecticut State vs. North Carolina State — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Winners Bracket

Auburn vs. Stetson– ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Austin Regional, UFCU Disch–Falk Field, University of Texas, Austin, TX

Announcers: Victor Rojas/Keith Moreland

Elimination Game

Houston Christian vs. Kansas State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Winners Bracket

Texas vs. Texas-San Antonio — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Baton Rouge Regional, Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field, Louisiana State University, Baton Route, LA

Announcers: Dave Neal/Ben McDonald

Elimination Game

Arkansas-Little Rock vs. URI — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Winners Bracket

LSU vs. Dallas Baptist — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Conway Regional, Founders Park, University of South Carolina, Columbia, SC

Announcers: Richard Cross/Todd Walker

Elimination Game

Florida vs. Fairfield — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Winners Bracket

East Carolina vs. Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Corvallis Regional, Goss Stadium at Coleman Field, Oregon State University, Corvallis, OR

Announcers: Mark Neely/Greg Swindell

Elimination Game

Oregon State vs. TCU — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

Winners Bracket

Saint Mary’s vs. USC — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Eugene Regional, PK Park, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR

Announcers: Roxy Bernstein/Wes Clements

Elimination Game

Cal Poly vs. Oregon — ESPN+,3 p.m.

Winners Bracket

Utah Valley vs Oregon — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Fayetteville Regional, Baum–Walker Stadium at George Cole Field, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, AR

Announcers: Kevin Fitzgerald/Bobby Moranda

Elimination Game

North Dakota State vs. Kansas — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Winners Bracket

Creighton vs. Arkansas — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Hattiesburg Regional, Pete Taylor Park/Hill Denson Field, University of Southern Mississippi, Hattiesburg, MS

Announcers: Tom Hart/Gaby Sanchez

Elimination Game

Southern Mississippi vs. Alabama — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Winners Bracket

Columbia vs. Miami (FL) — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Nashville Regional, Charles Hawkins Field, Vanderbilt University, Nashville, TN

Announcers: Clay Matvick/Gregg Olson

Elimination Game

East Tennessee State vs. Wright State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Winners Bracket

Vanderbilt vs. Louisville — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles Regional, Jackie Robinson Stadium, University of California, Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA

Announcers: Dani Wexelman/Xavier Scruggs

Elimination Game

Fresno State vs. Cal-Irvine — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Winners Bracket

Arizona State vs. UCLA — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Announcers — Hosts: Kris Budden/Matt Schick//Analysts: Chris Burke/Mike Rooney

Squeeze Play — ESPN+, noon

College Softball

Women’s College World Series

Winners Bracket, OGE Energy Field at Devon Park, USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex, Oklahoma City, OK

Announcers: Beth Mowins/Jessica Mendoza/Michele Smith//Holly Rowe

Texas vs. Oklahoma — ABC, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Brown/Amanda Scarborough//Taylor McGregor

UCLA vs. Texas Tech — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Courtney Lyle/Danielle Lawrie/Madison Shipman

NCAA Softball Championship Update — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Mission Drag Racing Series

NHRA New England Nationals, New England Dragway, Epping, NH

Qualifying Show 2 — FS1, 7 p.m.

FIFA Club World Cup

Play-In Game

Group D, BMO Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Announcers — TBS/Max: Max Bretos/Brian Dunseth

LAFC vs. Club América — UniMás/TUDN, 10:20 p.m.//DAZN//TBS/Max, 10:30 p.m.

Fútbol central — UniMás/TUDN, 10 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Gran Premio de España, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Qualifying — ESPN2, 9:55 a.m.

Golf

DP World Tour

Austrian Alpine Open, Gut Altentann Golf & Country Club, Salzburg, Austria

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Final Round — Golf Channel, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

USGA

U.S. Women’s Open, Erin Hills Golf Club, Erin, WI

2nd Round

Announcers: (play by play) Dan Hicks/Cara Banks//(analysts) Morgan Pressel/Karen Stupples//(holes) Tom Abbott//(on-course) Kay Cockerill/Jim “Bones” Mackay/Paige Mackenzie/Karen Stupples//(reporter) Amy Rogers

Main Feed — Peacock, 8:30 a.m. (resumption of suspended play)

3rd Round

Announcers: (play by play) Dan Hicks/Cara Banks//(analysts) Morgan Pressel/Karen Stupples//(holes) Tom Abbott//(on-course) Kay Cockerill/Jim “Bones” Mackay/Paige Mackenzie/Karen Stupples//(reporter) Amy Rogers

Main Feed — Peacock, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — NBC/Peacock, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Anna Jackson/Brandel Chamblee/Paige Mackenzie/Mel Reid//Beth Ann Nicols//Any Rogers

Live From the U.S. Women’s Open — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

Live From the U.S. Women’s Open — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

PGA Tour

The Memorial Tournament, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, OH

3rd Round

Announcers — Golf Channel: Terry Gannon/Frank Nobilo/Curt Byrum//Smylie Kaufman//Johnson Wagner//Todd Lewis//CBS: Jim Nantz/Trevor Immelman/Ian Baker-Finch/Frank Nobilo//Mark Immelman//Colt Knost//Dottie Pepper//Amanda Balionis

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10 a.m.

Featured Groups: Wyndham Clark/Cameron Young & Tommy Fleetwood/Max Homa — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10 a.m.

Marquee Group: Matt Fitzpatrick/Justin Thomas — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10:15 a.m.

Featured Holes: 4, 12, 15, 15 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10:45 a.m.

ESPN BET — ESPN+, noon

Featured Groups 1: Russell Henley/Xander Schauffele — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Featured Groups 2: Ryan Fox/Collin Morikawa — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Featured Hole: 15 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Featured Hole: 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Main Feed — CBS, 5:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Principal Charity Classic, Wakonda Club, Des Moines, IA

2nd Round — NBCSports.com/NBC Sports app, 3 p.m.

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m. (same day coverage)

The Smylie Kaufman Show — SportsGrid, midnight

IndyCar

NTT IndyCar Series

Detroit Grand Prix, Streets of Detroit, Detroit, MI

Practice 2 – FS1, 9 a.m.

Qualifications — FS1, noon

Indy NXT

Firestone Indy NXT Series

Detroit Grand Prix, Streets of Detroit, Detroit, MI

Practice 2 — FS1, 8 a.m.

Qualifications — FS1, 11:30 a.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 a.m.

Best of All The Smoke — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Saturday — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

The Sports Rundown — beIN Sports, 8:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

All The Smoke Unplugged — DraftKings Network, 9:30 a.m.

All The Smoke — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

ESPN Films: Crossroads — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Harlem Globetrotters Play It Forward: The Beat of Their Own Drum — NBC, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

Underdogs — DraftKings Network, 11:30 a.m.

Best of Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz — DraftKings Network, noon

We Need to Talk — CBS, 12:30 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

El pelotazo — Telemundo, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

SEC Now — SEC Network, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision, midnight

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 a.m.(Sunday)

Best of SportsGrid — SportsGrid, 3 a.m. (Sunday)