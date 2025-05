May 29, 2025; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; UCLA Bruins pitcher Kaitlyn Terry (55) throws a pitch in the second inning against the Oregon Ducks during the NCAA Softball Women’s College World Series at Devon Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Men’s — Round 12

Gold Coast Suns vs. Fremantle Dockers — Fox Soccer Plus, 11 p.m.

Greater Western Sydney Giants vs. Richmond Tigers — Fox Soccer Plus, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

Sydney Swans vs. Adelaide Crows — FS2, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

College Baseball

NCAA Division I Baseball Championship

Regionals

Athens Regional, Foley Field, University of Georgia, Athens, GA

Announcers: Mike Ferrin/Jensen Lewis

Binghamton vs. Georgia — SEC Network, noon

Oklahoma State vs. Duke — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Chapel Hill Regional, Bryson Field At Boshamer Stadium, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC

Announcers: Wes Durham/Danan Hughes

Holy Cross vs. North Carolina — ACC Network, noon

Nebraska vs. Oklahoma — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Clemson Regional, Doug Kingsmore Stadium, Clemson University, Clemson, SC

Announcers: Eric Frede/Lance Cormier

Kentucky vs. West Virginia — ESPNU, noon

South Carolina Upstate vs. Clemson — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Conway Regional, Founders Park, University of South Carolina, Columbia, SC

Announcers: Richard Cross/Todd Walker

East Carolina vs. Florida — ESPN2, noon

Fairfield vs. Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Knoxville Regional, Lindsey Nelson Stadium, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN

Announcers: Mike Monaco/Kyle Peterson

Cincinnati vs. Wake Forest — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Miami (OH) vs. Tennessee — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Auburn Regional, Samford Stadium – Hitchcock Field at Plainsman Park, Auburn University, Auburn, AL

Announcers: Roy Philpott/Jackie Bradley, Jr.

Stetson vs. North Carolina State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Central Connecticut State vs. Auburn — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Austin Regional, UFCU Disch–Falk Field, University of Texas, Austin, TX

Announcers: Victor Rojas/Keith Moreland

Houston Christian vs. Texas — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Kansas State vs. Texas-San Antonio — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Nashville Regional, Charles Hawkins Field, Vanderbilt University, Nashville, TN

Announcers: Clay Matvick/Gregg Olson

East Tennessee State vs. Louisville — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Wright State vs. Vanderbilt — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

Baton Rouge Regional, Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field, Louisiana State University, Baton Route, LA

Announcers: Dave Neal/Ben McDonald

Arkansas-Little Rock vs. LSU — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

URI vs. Dallas Baptist — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Corvallis Regional, Goss Stadium at Coleman Field, Oregon State University, Corvallis, OR

Announcers: Mark Neely/Greg Swindell

USC vs. TCU — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

Saint Mary’s vs. Oregon State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Fayetteville Regional, Baum–Walker Stadium at George Cole Field, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, AR

Announcers: Kevin Fitzgerald/Bobby Moranda

North Dakota State vs. Arkansas — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Creighton vs. Kansas — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Hattiesburg Regional, Pete Taylor Park/Hill Denson Field, University of Southern Mississippi, Hattiesburg, MS

Announcers: Tom Hart/Gaby Sanchez

Miami (FL) vs. Alabama — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Columbia vs. Southern Mississippi — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tallahassee Regional, Mike Martin Field at Dick Howser Stadium, Florida State University, Tallahassee, FL

Announcers: Lowell Galindo/Devon Travis

Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida State — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Mississippi State vs. Northeastern — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Eugene Regional, PK Park, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR

Announcers: Roxy Bernstein/Wes Clements

Cal Poly vs. Arizona — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Utah Valley vs Oregon — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Oxford Regional, Oxford-University Stadium at Swayze Field, University of Mississippi, Oxford, MS

Announcers: Derek Jones/Jay Walker

Western Kentucky vs. Georgia Tech — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Murray State vs. Mississippi — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Regional, Jackie Robinson Stadium, University of California, Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA

Announcers: Dani Wexelman/Xavier Scruggs

Fresno State vs. UCLA — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Arizona State vs. Cal-Irvine — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Announcers — Hosts: Kris Budden/Matt Schick//Analysts: Chris Burke/Mike Rooney

College Baseball Studio: The Road to Omaha — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Squeeze Play — ESPN+, noon

Squeeze Play — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Game On: Journey to the NCAA Championship: Baseball — ESPNU, 11 a.m.

College Football

BYU Sports Nation: BYU Football: Top 100 Plays — BYUtv, noon

College Softball

Women’s College World Series

Elimination Bracket, OGE Energy Field at Devon Park, USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex, Oklahoma City, OK

Announcers: Beth Mowins/Jessica Mendoza/Michele Smith//Holly Rowe

Florida vs. Tennessee — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Brown/Amanda Scarborough//Taylor McGregor

Mississippi vs. Oregon — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

Announcers: Courtney Lyle/Danielle Lawrie/Madison Shipman

NCAA Softball Championship Update — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Mission Drag Racing Series

NHRA New England Nationals, New England Dragway, Epping, NH

Qualifying Show 1 — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Gran Premio de España, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Practice 1 — ESPN2, 7:25 a.m.

Practice 2 — ESPN2, 10:55 a.m.

Practice 3 — ESPN2, 6:25 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf

PGA Tour

The Memorial Tournament, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, OH

2nd Round

Announcers — Golf Channel: Terry Gannon/Frank Nobilo/Curt Byrum//Smylie Kaufman//Johnson Wagner//Todd Lewis

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:45 a.m.

Featured Groups: Max Homa/Matthieu Pavon & Patrick Cantlay/Justin Thomas — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:30 a.m.

Featured Holes: 4, 12, 15, 15 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:30 a.m.

Marquee Group: Scottie Scheffler/Sepp Straka — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10:15 a.m.

ESPN BET — ESPN+, noon

Featured Groups 1: Scottie Scheffler/Sepp Straka & Xander Schauffele/Jordan Spieth — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Featured Groups 2: Patrick Cantlay/Justin Thomas & Ludvig Åberg/Viktor Hovland — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Featured Hole: 15 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Featured Hole: 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

USGA

U.S. Women’s Open, Erin Hills Golf Club, Erin, WI

2nd Round

Announcers: (play-by-play) Damon Hack/George Savaricas//(analyst) Amanda Blumenherst//(on-course) Emilia Doran/Julia Johnson

Featured Group 1: Nelly Korda/Charley Hull/Lexi Thompson — Peacock, 8:40 a.m.

Featured Group 2: Jin Young Ko/Minjee Lee/Mao Saigo — Peacock, 8:51 a.m.

Featured Group 3: Lydia Ko/Rianne Malix (amateur)/Yuka Saso — Peacock, 2:25 p.m.

Featured Group 4: Jeeno Thitikul/Lilia Vu/Rose Zhang — Peacock, 2:36 p.m.

Announcers: (play by play) Dan Hicks/Cara Banks//(analysts) Morgan Pressel/Karen Stupples//(holes) Tom Abbott//(on-course) Kay Cockerill/Jim “Bones” Mackay/Paige Mackenzie/Karen Stupples//(reporter) Amy Rogers

Main Feed — USA Network, noon

Peacock, 6 p.m.

Announcers: Anna Jackson/Brandel Chamblee/Paige Mackenzie/Mel Reid//Beth Ann Nicols//Any Rogers

Live From the U.S. Women’s Open — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

Live From the U.S. Women’s Open — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Principal Charity Classic, Wakonda Club, Des Moines, IA

1st Round — NBCSports.com/NBC Sports app, 3 p.m.

1st Round — Golf Channel, 9 p.m. (same day coverage)

The Smylie Kaufman Show — SportsGrid, 1:30 p.m.

IndyCar

NTT IndyCar Series

Detroit Grand Prix, Streets of Detroit, Detroit, MI

Practice 1 – FS2, 3 p.m.

Indy NXT

Firestone Indy NXT Series

Detroit Grand Prix, Streets of Detroit, Detroit, MI

Practice 1 — FS2, 2 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night

Blanchfield vs. Barber, UFC APEX, Enterprise, NV

UFC Live: Blanchfield vs. Barber — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

UFC Fight Night Pre-Show: Blanchfield vs. Barber — ESPN+, 5:35 p.m.

Combat Sports Report — SportsGrid, noon

UFC Main Event: O’Malley vs. Dvalishvili — ESPNews, 5:30 p.m.

UFC Main Event: UFC 306: O’Malley vs. Dvalishvili — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

UFC Main Event: UFC 304: Edwards vs. Muhammad 2 — ESPN Deportes, 9 p.m.

MLB

American League

Anaheim at Cleveland — FanDuel Sports Network West/CleGuardians.TV, 7 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore — Chicago Sports Network/MASN, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Toronto — NBC Sports California/Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City — FanDuel Sports Network Detroit/FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston — FanDuel Sports Network Sun/Space City Home Network, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle — Twins.TV/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

National League

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/FanDuel Sports Network Ohio/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Philadelphia — MLB Network (main)/FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Colorado at New York Mets — Rockies.TV/SNY, 7 p.m.

San Francisco at Miami — MLB Network (backup)/NBC Sports Bay Area/FanDuel Sports Network Florida, 7 p.m.

Washington at Arizona — MASN2/Dbacks.TV, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network (backup), 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Pittsburgh at San Diego — MLB Network (main)/SportsNet Pittsburgh/Padres.TV, 9;30 p.m.

Interleague

Friday Night Baseball, Truist Park, Cumberland, GA

Announcers: Rich Waltz/David Ross//Tricia Whitaker

Boston Red Sox at Atlanta Braves — Apple TV+, 7:15 p.m.

Announcers: Siera Santos/Dexter Fowler/Russell Dorsey

Friday Night Baseball Pre-Game Show live from Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA — Apple TV+, 6:30 p.m.

Friday Night Baseball, Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Announcers: Wayne Randazzo/Dontrelle Willis//Heidi Watney

New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers — Apple TV+, 10 p.m.

Announcers: Siera Santos/Dexter Fowler/Russell Dorsey

Friday Night Baseball Pre-Game Show live from Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA — Apple TV+, 9:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Texas — FanDuel Sports Network Midwest/Rangers Sports Network, 8 p.m.

The Leadoff Spot — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight: National Pregame Show — MLB Network, 5:30 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Network Strike Zone — Check your local listings, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

Rackley Roofing 200, Nashville Superspeedway, Lebanon, TN

Practice and Qualifying — FS1, 4:#0 p.m.

Race — FS1, 8 p.m.

Behind the Broadcast: Daytona 500 — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

NBA

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Beyond the Arc — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Run It Back — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

Basketball Stories: Indiana Glory — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

The Tipoff — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.

NFL

GMFB: Overtime: 2025 NFL Draft Rewind — Check your local listings/The Roku Sports Channel, 10 a.m.

The Fantasy Life Show — Fubo Sports, 10 a.m.

This Is Football — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

God Bless Football — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Today — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

NHL Tonight: First Shift — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m

Soccer

Women’s

International Friendly, Estadio Olímpico Universitario de la BUAP, Puebla, Puebla, México

México vs. Uruguay — TUDN, 8:50 p.m.

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

LatiNation Fútbol Club — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Breakfast Ball — FS1, 8 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

BetMGM The Daily Tip — Stadium, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

The Ringer: Cousin Sal’s Winning Weekend — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9:30 a.m.

Nothing Personal With David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

The Facility — FS1, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

Early Edge — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — Peacock, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Sports Channel, noon

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, 1:30 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Domonique Foxworth Show — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Good Follow — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Missin Curfew — DraftKings Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Front Office Sports Today — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Primetime Pregame Live — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

Gametime Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6:30 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

SportsRage Tonight Live — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

El pelotazo — Telemundo, midnight

All The Smoke — DraftKings Network, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

SEC Now — SEC Network, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Underdogs — DraftKings Network, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

Best of The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 4 a.m. (Saturday)

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

French Tennis Federation

French Open, Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France

Men’s 3rd Round Featured Match: Carlos Alcaraz vs. Damir Dzumhur — TNT/Max, 2 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round — TNT/Max, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

The Rally: 3rd Round-Day 6 (Late Session) — truTV/Max, noon

Live at Roland-Garros: Day 6 — TNT/Max, 5 p.m.

Best of Roland-Garros — truTV/Max, 6 p.m.

Live at Roland-Garros: Day 7 — TNT/truTV/Max, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

The Rally: 3rd Round-Day 7 (Early Session) — truTV, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

UEFA Champions League

Inter’s Road to the UCL Final — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.

PSG’s Road to the UCL Final — CBS Sport Golazo Network, 9 p.m.

UEFA Women’s Nations League

League Phase — Matchday 5

League A: Group A3, King Power at Den Dreef, Heverlee, Leuven, Belgium

Belgium vs. Spain — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:30 p.m.

League A: Group A3, Wembley Stadium, London, England, England

England vs. Portugal — CBS Sports Network, 2:45 p.m.

League A: Group A1, Weserstadion, Bremen, Germany

Germany vs. Netherlands — CBS Sports Network, 4:45 p.m. (same day coverage)

WNBA

Connecticut Sun at Indiana Fever — Ion, 7:30 p.m.

New York Liberty at Washington Mystics — Ion, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta Dream at Seattle Storm — Ion, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles Sparks at Las Vegas Aces — Ion, 10 p.m.

Minnesota Lynx at Phoenix Mercury — Ion, 10 p.m.

Announcers: Larry Smith/Autumn Johnson/Meghan McKeown

WNBA on Ion Pregame Show — Ion, 7 p.m.

WNBA on Ion Game Break Show — Ion, 9:30 p.m.