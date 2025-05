May 1, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Peyton Watson (8) dunks the ball against the LA Clippers in the second half during game six of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Men’s — Round 8

Sydney Swans vs. Greater Western Sydney Giants — Fox Soccer Plus, 11 p.m.

Hawthorn Hawks vs. Richmond Tigers — FS2, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Brisbane Lions vs. Gold Coast Suns — Fox Soccer Plus, 5 a.m. (Sunday)

Boxing

Canelo Promotions

Fatal Fury: Canelo vs. Scull

IBF/WBC/WBO World Super Middleweight Title, ANB Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Saul Alvarez vs. William Scull — DAZN pay per view, 7 p.m.

Top Rank Boxing

IBF/WBC/WBO World Super Bantamweight Title

Naoya Inoue vs. Ramon Cardenas, T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, NV

Weigh-In — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 32

1. FC Union Berlin vs. SV Werder Bremen — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. TSG Hoffenheim — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

FC St. Pauli vs. VfB Stuttgart — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Red Bull Leipzig vs. Bayern München — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Borussia Dortmund vs. VfL Wolfsburg — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Goal Arena-The Bundesliga Konferenz — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Tactical Feed: Red Bull Leipzig vs. Bayern München — ESPN+, 9:25 a.m.

College Baseball

Michigan at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, noon

Clemson at Florida State — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Georgia at Missouri — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

College Beach Volleyball

Women’s

National Collegiate Women’s Beach Volleyball Championship

Quarterfinals, Gulf Place, Gulf Shores, AL

Announcers: Sam Gore/Nicole Branagh//Dawn Davenport

Florida State vs. UCLA — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

USC vs. Loyola Marymount– ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Cal Poly vs. Stanford — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Announcers: Courtney Lyle/Holly McPeak//Madison Fitzpatrick

Texas vs. TCU — ESPN2, noon

Semifinals, Gulf Place, Gulf Shores, AL

Announcers: Courtney Lyle/Holly McPeak//Madison Fitzpatrick

ESPN2, 2 p.m.

ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Big East Conference Tournament

Championship, Peter Barton Lacrosse Stadium, University of Denver, Denver, CO

Georgetown vs. Villanova — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Big Ten Conference Tournament

Championship, University of Michigan Lacrosse Stadium, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI

Ohio State vs. Maryland — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament

Championship, Campus Field, Sacred Heart University, Fairfield, CT

Sacred Heart vs. Siena — ESPNU, noon

Women’s

Big East Conference Tournament

Championship, Villanova Stadium, Villanova University, Villanova, PA

Villanova vs. Denver — FS2, 11 a.m.

Patriot League Tournament

Championship, Ridley Athletic Complex, Loyola University Maryland, Baltimore, MD

Navy at Loyola Maryland — CBS Sports Network, noon

College Softball

Louisville at Pittsburgh — ACC Network, noon

Alabama at South Carolina — SEC Network, noon

Stanford at Boston College — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Kentucky at Texas — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

Northwestern at UCLA — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

Florida State at Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Texas A&M at Tennessee — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

Michigan State at Oregon — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Oklahoma at Florida — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Cal Poly at Long Beach State — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Texas Tech at BYU — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

EFL Championship

Matchday 46

Plymouth Argyle vs. Leeds United — CBS Sports Network, 7:26 a.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

The Golazo! Show — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7:30 a.m.

EFL League One

Matchday 46

Huddersfield Town vs. Leyton Orient — CBS Sports Network, 9:56 a.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9:30 a.m.

The Golazo! Show: EFL League One/EFL League Two — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 a.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 35

Aston Villa vs. Fulham — USA Network/Universo, 7:25 a.m.

Everton vs. Ipswich Town — USA Network, 9:55 a.m.

Leicester City vs. Southampton — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Announcers — NBC/Peacock: Peter Drury/Lee Dixon

Arsenal vs. Bournemouth — Telemundo, 12:25 p.m.//NBC/Peacock, 12:30 p.m.

Announcers: Rebecca Lowe/Robbie Earle/Tim Howard/Robbie Mustoe

Premier League Mornings live from Churchill Downs, Louisville, KY — USA Network, 7 a.m.

Premier League Mornings live from Churchill Downs, Louisville, KY — USA Network, 9:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBC/Peacock, noon

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Miami Grand Prix, Miami International Autodrome, Miami Gardens, FL

Sprint — ESPNU, 11:55 a.m.

Qualifying — ESPNews, 3:55 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Byron Nelson Golf Classic, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, TX

Announcers — Golf Channel: Steve Sands/Johnson Wagner/Tom Abbott//Colt Knost//Arron Oberholser//CBS: Jim Nantz/Trevor Immelman/Ian Baker-Finch/Frank Nobilo//Mark Immelman//Colt Knost//Dottie Pepper//Amanda Balionis

3rd Round

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:15 a.m.

Featured Groups — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:15 a.m.

Marquee Group — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:15 a.m.

Featured Holes: 4,7, 14, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:15 a.m.

Featured Group 1 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Group 2 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p,m,

Featured Hole: 14 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Hole: 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 3:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Insperity Invitational, The Woodlands Country Club, The Woodlands, TX

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Black Desert Championship, Black Desert Resort, Ivin, UT

Announcers: Cara Banks/Karen Stupples//Kay Cockerill//Mel Reid

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS, 2 p.m.

Korn Ferry Presents: All-Access at the Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club — CBS, 2:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Hockey

Men’s

IIHF Men’s U-18 Championship

Bronze Medal Game, Comerica Center, Frisco, TX

United States vs. Slovakia — TSN1/TSN3/NHL Network, 3:30 p.m.

Gold Medal Game, Comerica Center, Frisco, TX

Canada vs. Sweden — TSN1/NHL Network, 8 p.m.

IndyCar

NTT IndyCar Series

Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, AL

Practice 2 — FS1, 11:30 a.m.

Qualifications — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 34

Deportivo Alavés vs. Atlético de Madrid — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 7:50 a.m.

Villarreal vs. Osasuna — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 10:05 a.m.

Las Palmas vs. Valencia — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 12:15 p.m.

Real Valladolid vs. Barcelona — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 32

RC Strasbourg Alsace vs. Paris Saint-Germain — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:50 a.m.

Toulouse vs. Stade Rennais — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 12:55 p.m.

AS Saint-Étienne vs. AS Monaco — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:55 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 10:30 a.m

This is Paris — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night

Sandhagen vs. Figueredo, Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, IA

Prelims — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN, 10 p.m.

UFC Fight Night Post Show: Sandhagen vs. Figueredo — ESPN+, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

MLB

American League

Baseball Night in America, Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

Kansas City Royals at Baltimore Orioles — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Fox Saturday Baseball — Fox, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New York Yankees — MLB Network/FanDuel Sports Network Sun/YES, 1 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox — Space City Home Network/Chicago Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto — CleGuardians.TV/Sportsnet, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston — Twins.TV/NESN, 4 p.m.

Seattle at Texas — Root Sports/Rangers Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Anaheim — MLB Network/FanDuel Sports Network Detroit/FanDuel Sports Network West, 9:30 p.m.

National League

Baseball Night in America, Truist Park, Cumberland, GA

Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta Braves — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Fox Saturday Baseball — Fox, 7 p.m.

New York Mets at St. Louis — SNY/FanDuel Sports Network Midwest, 2:15 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco — Rockies.TV/NBC Sports Bay Area, 4 p.m.

San Diego at Pittsburgh — Padres.TV/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Philadelphia — Dbacks.TV/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati — MASN/FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee — Marquee Sports Network/FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Interleague

Sacramento at Miami — NBC Sports California/FanDuel Sports Network Florida, 4 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 2:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Big Inning — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

MLS

Matchday 11

Free Games — Apple TV

Announcers — English: Neil Sika/Lloyd Sam//Spanish: Raul Guzman/Ashley Gonzalez//Fox:

Toronto FC vs. New England Revolution — Apple TV, 4:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Tony Husband/Ross Smith//Spanish: Pablo Ramirez/Jesús Bracamontes

Columbus Crew vs. Charlotte FC — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Chris Wittyngham/Lori Lindsey//Spanish: Moises Linares/Francisco Pinto

D.C. United vs. Colorado Rapids — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Callum Williams/Paul Dolan//Francisco X. Rivera/Diego Tabares//French: Frédéric Lord/Vincent Destouches

Montréal Impact vs. Philadelphia Union — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Tyler Terens/Kyndra de St. Aubin//Spanish: Diego Pessolano/Daniel Chapela

Chicago Fire vs. Orlando City SC — Apple TV, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Max Bretos/Brian Dunseth//Spanish: Alejandro Figeredo

LAFC vs. Houston Dynamo — Apple TV, 10:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Josh Eastern/Jamie Watson//Spanish: Oscar Salazar/Jaime Macias

San José Earthquakes vs. Portland Timbers — Apple TV, 10:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Mark Rogondino/Heath Pearce//Spanish: Sergio Ruiz/Walter Roque

Seattle Sounders vs. St. Louis City SC — Apple TV, 10:30 p.m.

MLS Season Pass — Subscription Required

Announcers — English: Keith Costigan/Calen Carr//Spanish: Jorge Perez-Navarro/Marcelo Balboa

Atlanta United vs. Nashville City SC — Apple TV+/Fox, 2:45 p.m.

Announcers — English: Steve Cangialosi/Danny Higginbotham//Spanish: Bruno Vain/Andrés Agulla

Inter Miami vs. New York Red Bulls — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Nate Bukaty/Devon Kerr//Spanish: José Bauz/Eduardo Biscayart//FS1: Josh Appel/Ricky Lopez-Espin

San Diego FC vs. FC Dallas — Apple TV+//FS1, 9:15 p.m.

Announcers — English: Mark Followill/Warren Barton//Spanish: Nacho Garcia/Max Cordaro

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Real Salt Lake — Apple TV, 9:30 p.m.

Announcers: Kaylyn Kyle/Sacha Kljestan/Dax McCarty

MLS Countdown — Apple TV+, 6:30 p.m.

Announcers: Antonella Gonzalez/Osvaldo Alonso/Gio Savarese

MLS La Previa — Apple TV+, 6:30 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Egan/Kaylyn Kyle/Sacha Kljestan/Dax McCarty/Michele Giannone/Gio Savarese

MLS 360 — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Ramses Sandoval/Osvaldo Alonso/Antonella Gonzalez/Gio Savarese/Michele Gionnone

MLS 360 en Español — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

WÜRTH 400, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, TX

Practice and Qualifying — Amazon Prime Video, 11:05 a.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Andy’s Frozen Custard 300, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, TX

Race — The CW, 2 p.m.

NASCAR Countdown Live — The CW, 1:30 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

1st Round

Western Conference

Game 7, Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Announcers — TNT/truTV/Max: Ian Eagle/Grant Hill//Stephanie Ready

Los Angeles Clippers at Denver Nuggets — TNT/truTV/Max//FanDuel Sports Network SoCal//Altitude, 7:30 p.m. (series tied 3-3)

Announcers: Ernie Johnson/Charles Barkley/Shaquille O’Neal/Kenny Smith

NBA Tip-Off — TNT/truTV/Max, 7 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT/truTV/Max, 10 p.m.

Playoff Central Preview — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets NBA Playoffs In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Playoff Central: Clippers/Nuggets, Game 7 Postgame — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Conference Quarterfinals

Western Conference

Game 7, American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Announcers: Sean McDonough/Ray Ferraro//Emily Kaplan

Colorado Avalanche at Dallas Stars — ABC//Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 8 p.m. (series tied 3-3)

Host: Arda Öcal

In the Crease — ESPN+, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

NWSL

Matchday 7

Portland Thorns vs. Orlando Pride — Ion, 7:30 p.m.

Utah Royals vs. North Carolina Courage — Ion, 10 p.m.

NWSL on Ion Pre Match Show — Ion, 7 p.m.

NWSL on Ion Match Break Show — ion, 9:30 p.m.

PWHL

Ottawa Charge at Toronto Sceptres — TSN1/TSN3/YouTube, noon

Minnesota Frost at Boston Fleet — FanDuel Sports Network North/NESN/YouTube, 1 p.m.

Montréal Victoires vs. New York Sirens — CBC/MSG SportsNet 2/YouTube, 2 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 35

Cagliari Calcio vs. Udinese Calcio — Paramount+, 9 a.m.

Parma Calcio 1913 vs. Como 1907 — Paramount+, 9 a.m.

US Lecce vs. SSC Napoli — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

Inter Milan vs. Hellas Verona — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

Empoli FC vs. SS Lazio — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Soccer

Misión Europa: Edición especial — TUDN, 2 p.m.

Soccer — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN Fútbol Center — ESPN Deportes, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Madrid Open, Caja Májica, Madrid, Spain

Men’s Doubles Final — Tennis Channel, 8:30 a.m.

Women’s Singles Final — Tennis Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at Madrid — Tennis Channel, 2:30 p.m.

Track & Field

Grand Slam Track

Day 2, Ansin Sports Complex, Miami, FL

Women’s 400m Hurdles/Men’s 400m/Women’s 100m/Women’s 1500m/Men’s 110m Hurdles/Men’s 100m/Men’s 800m/Women’s 200m — Peacock, 5 p.m.

UFL

Week 6

Memphis Showboats at Houston Roughnecks — ABC, noon

Volleyball

Pro Volleyball Federation

Indy Ignite at San Diego Mojo — The Roku Channel, 9 p.m.

WNBA Preseason

Washington Mystics at Indiana Fever — NBA TV/Monumental Sports Network, 1 p.m.