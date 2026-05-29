Alabama’s Ana Roman hits during a Women’s College World Series softball game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the UCLA Bruins at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, May 28, 2026. Garcia, Aleenae

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Men’s — Round 12

Sydney Swans vs. Richmond Tigers — Fox Soccer Plus, 11 p.m.

Brisbane Lions vs. Fremantle Dockers — FS2/Fox One, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

Western Bulldogs vs. Collingwood Magpies — FS2/Fox One, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

College Baseball

NCAA Division I Baseball Championship

Regionals — Double Elimination

Atlanta Region, Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium, Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, GA

Announcers: Mike Ferrin/Gaby Sanchez

Illinois-Chicago vs. Georgia Tech — ACC Network/ESPN Unlimited, noon

The Citadel vs. Oklahoma — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Chapel Hill Region, Bryson Field at Cary C. Boshamer Stadium, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC

Announcers: Mike Monaco/Ben McDonald

East Carolina vs. Tennessee — ESPNU/ESPN Unlimited, noon

Virginia Commonwealth vs. North Carolina — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Morgantown Region, Wagener Field at Kendrick Family Ballpark, Granville, WV

Announcers: Tom Hart/Jensen Lewis

Kentucky vs. Wake Forest — ESPN2/ESPN Unlimited, noon

Binghamton vs. West Virginia — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Auburn Region, Samford Stadium – Hitchcock Field at Plainsman Park, Auburn University, Auburn, AL

Announcers: Mark Neely/Gregg Olson

Wisconsin-Milwaukee vs. Auburn — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

North Carolina State vs. Central Florida — ESPNU/ESPN Unlimited, 6 p.m.

Austin Region, UFCU Disch–Falk Field, University of Texas, Austin, TX

Announcers: Roy Philpott/Keith Moreland

Holy Cross vs. Texas — SEC Network/ESPN Unlimited, 1 p.m.

Tarleton State vs. Cal-Santa Barbara — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Gainesville Region, Condron Family Ballpark at Alfred A. McKethan Field, University of Florida, Gainesville, FL

Announcers: Eric Frede/Lance Cormier

Rider vs. Florida — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Troy vs. Miami (FL) — ACC Network/ESPN Unlimited, 6 p.m.

Lawrence Region, Hoglund Ballpark, University of Kansas, Lawrence, KS

Announcers: Victor Rojas/Connor Wanhanen

Northeastern vs. Kansas — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Missouri State vs. Arkansas — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Athens Region, Foley Field, University of Georgia, Athens, GA

Announcers: Dae Neal/Gordon Beckham

Liberty vs. Boston College — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Long Island University vs. Georgia — SEC Network/ESPN Unlimited, 7 p.m.

Hattiesburg Region, Pete Taylor Park, University of Southern Mississippi, Hattiesburg, MS

Announcers: Kevin Fitzgerald/Bobby Moranda

Arkansas-Little Rock vs. Southern Mississippi — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Jacksonville State vs. Virginia — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Starkville Region, Dudy Noble Field at Polk–DeMent Stadium, Mississippi State University, Starkville, MS

Announcers: Jack Kizer/Jack DeLongchamps

Lipscomb vs. Mississippi State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Louisiana vs. Cincinnati — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tuscaloosa Region, Sewell–Thomas Stadium, University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, AL

Announcers: Derek Jones/Jared Mitchell

South Carolina Upstate vs. Oklahoma State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Alabama State vs. Alabama — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Eugene Region, PK Park, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR

Announcers: Clay Matvick/David Aardsma

Washington State vs. Oregon State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Yale vs. Oregon — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Region, Jackie Robinson Stadium, University of California, Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA

Announcers: Roxy Bernstein/Wes Clements

Saint Mary’s vs. UCLA — ESPNU/ESPN Unlimited, 3 p.m.

Cal Poly vs. Virginia Tech — ESPN+

Tallahassee Region, Mike Martin Field at Dick Howser Stadium, Florida State University, Tallahassee, FL

Announcers: Daron Vaught/Devon Travis

St. John’s vs. Florida State — ACC Network/ESPN Unlimited, 3 p.m.

Northern Illinois vs. Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

College Station Region, Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park, Texas A&M University, College Station, TX

Announcers: Richard Cross/Todd Walker

Lamar vs. Texas A&M — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Texas State vs. USC — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Lincoln Region, Hawks Field at Haymarket Park, University of Nebraska, Lincoln, NE

Announcers: Karl Ravech/Kyle Peterson

South Dakota State vs. Nebraska — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Arizona State vs. Mississippi — ESPNU/ESPN Unlimited, 9 p.m.

Announcers — Hosts: Kris Budden/Matt Schick//Analysts: Chris Burke/Mike Rooney

Squeeze Play — ESPN+, noon

College Football

College Football Insiders — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

All-Access: Auburn Spring Football — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

College Softball

Women’s College World Series

Double Elimination, OG&E Energy Field at Devon Park, USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex, Oklahoma City, OK

Bracket 1 — Elimination Game

Announcers: Beth Mowins/Jessica Mendoza/Michele Smith//Holly Rowe

Mississippi State vs. Texas — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Courtney Lyle/Danielle Lawrie/Madison Shipman

NCAA Softball Championship Update live from OG&E Energy Field, Oklahoma City, OK — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 6:30 p.m.

Bracket 2 — Elimination Game

Announcers: Kevin Brown/Amanda Scarborough//Alyssa Lang

UCLA vs. Arkansas — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 9:30 p.m.

Announcers: Courtney Lyle/Danielle Lawrie/Madison Shipman

NCAA Softball Championship Update live from OG&E Energy Field, Oklahoma City, OK — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 9 p.m.

Cycling

Girlo d’Italia

Stage 20: Gemona del Friuli to Piancavallo — HBO Max, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Drag Racing

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series

NHRA Potomac Nationals, Maryland International Raceway, Mechanicsville, MD

Qualifying Show 1 — FS1/Fox One, 7 p.m.

Golf

DP World Tour

Austrian Alpine Open, Golfclub Kitzbühel-Schwarzsee-Reith, Kitzbühel, Austria

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

PGA Tour

Charles Schwab Challenge, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, TX

2nd Round

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8 a.m.

Featured Groups: Ludvig Åberg/J.J. Spaun/Gary Woodland & Akshay Bhatia/Tony Finau/Brandt Snedeker — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:30 a.m.

Marquee Group: Rickie Fowler/Ben Griffin/Tom Hoge — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:30 a.m.

Featured Holes: 4, 8, 13 and 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Keegan Bradley/Ryan Gerard/Brian Harman — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Russell Henley/Sungjae Im/Justin Thomas — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Featured Hole: 8 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Featured Hole: 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Announcers: Terry Gannon/Curt Byrum/Steve Sands//Tom Abbott//Arron Oberholser//Rex Hoggard

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Shoprite LPGA, Seaview Bay Course, Galloway, NJ

Announcers: Grant Boone/Mel Reid//Kay Cockerill//Karen Stupples

1st Round — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Hockey

CHL

Memorial Cup

Semi-Final, Prospera Place, Kelowna, British Columbia

Chicoutimi Sagueneens vs. Everett Silvertips– TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/NHL Network, 9 p.m.

Memorial Cup Pre-Game — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4, 8:30 p.m.

IndyCar

NTT IndyCar Series

Detroit Grand Prix, Streets of Detroit, Detroit, MI

Announcers: Will Buxton/Townsend Bell/James Hinchcliffe//Georgia Henneberry//Jack Harvey//Kevin Lee

Practice 1 — FS2/Fox One, 3 p.m.

Indy NXT

Firestone Indy NXT Series

Detroit Grand Prix, Streets of Detroit, Detroit, MI

Practice 1 — FS2/Fox One, 2 p.m.

Ligue 1

Relegation Playoffs

Leg 2, Allianz Riviera, Nice, France

OGC Nice vs. AS Saint-Étienne — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:40 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports en Español, 4:45 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

ONE Fighting Championship

ONE Friday Fights 156, Lumpinee Stadium, Bangkok, Thailand

Main Card — beIN Sports, 9:30 a.m.

One Fight Night Highlights — beIN Sports, 12:30 p.m.

Legacy Fighting Alliance

LFA 234: Fernando vs. Soares, Ginásio do Polvilho, São Paulo, SP, Brazil

Main Card — Vice TV, 9 p.m.

UFC Reloaded: UFC 315:-Muhammad vs. Della Maddalena — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Morning Kombat — DraftKings Network, 9 p.m.

MLB

American League

Anaheim at Tampa Bay — Angels Broadcast Television/Rays.TV, 7 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland — NESN/CleGuardians.TV, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore — Sportsnet One/MASN, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox — Detroit SportsNet/Chicago Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas — Royals.TV/KDAF, 8 p.m.

New York Yankees at Sacramento — MLB Network (main)/YES/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.

National League

Friday Night Baseball

Announcers: Wayne Randazzo/Dontrelle Willis//Heidi Watney

Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers — Apple TV, 10:15 p.m.

Announcers: Lauren Gardner/Chris Young/Russell Dorsey

Friday Night Baseball Pre-Game — Apple TV, 9;30 p.m.

Atlanta at Cincinnati — MLB Network (main)/BravesVision/Reds.TV, 6:30 p.m.

San Diego at Washington — MLB Network (backup)/Padres.TV/Nationals.TV, 6:45 p.m.

Miami at New York Mets — Marlins.TV/WPIX, 7 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis — Marquee Sports Network/Cardinals.TV, 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado — NBC Sports Bay Area/Rockies.TV, 8:30 p.m.

Interleague

Friday Night Baseball

Announcers: Rich Waltz/Ryan Spilborghs//Tricia Whitaker

Minnesota Twins at Pittsburgh Pirates — Apple TV, 6:45 p.m.

Announcers: Lauren Gardner/Chris Young/Russell Dorsey

Friday Night Baseball Pre-Game — Apple TV, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Houston — Brewers.TV/Space City Home Network, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle — MLB Network (backup)/Dbacks.TV/Mariners.TV, 10 p.m.

Announcers: Steve Phillips/Eduardo Pérez/Xavier Scruggs

The Leadoff Spot — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

Announcers: Robert Flores/Lauren Shehadi/Mark DaRosa

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

Host: Brian Kenny

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

Announcers: Greg Amsinger/Harold Reynolds/Dan Plesac

MLB Tonight: National Pregame Show — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Network Strike Zone — Check your local listings, 7 p.m.

MLB Big Inning — MLB.TV, 8:30 p.m.

Host: Abby Labar

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

Allegiance 200, Nashville Superspeedway, Lebanon, TN

Qualifying — FS1/Fox One, 4:30 p.m.

Race — FS1/Fox One, 8 p.m.

NBA

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Basketcast — NBA TV, noon

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Shot Clock: Games of the Night — NBA TV, 3 p.m.

The Hoop Collective — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Association — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Sports Channel, 10 a.m.

The Fantasy Life Show — Fubo Sports Network, 10 a.m.

Simms Complete — Fubo Sports Network, 11 a.m.

Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 3:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

The Schrager Hour — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

Football America! — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight: First Shift — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Conference Final Pre-Game — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Missin Curfew — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.

NWSL

Matchweek 10

Orlando Pride vs. Bay FC — NWSL+/Victory+/Victory+, 7 p.m.

Racing Louisville vs. Denver Summit — Prime Video., 8 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Fútbol Picante — ESPN Deportes, 3 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.

Tricolor al día — TUDN, 9 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — NBCSN/Peacock, 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 9:30 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

The Craig Carton Show — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Early Edge — CBS Sports Network, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — ESPN Unlimited/Disney+, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — Peacock, noon

NewsWire Live — SportsGrid, noon

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Primetime Pregame Live — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Racing on the Edge: The Art of Risk — BBC News, 10:30 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 11 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, midnight

El pelotazo — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Pushing the Odds with Matt Perrault — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Best of Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 4 a.m. (Saturday)

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

French Tennis Federation

French Open, Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France

Mac Zone: Day 6 — truTV/HBO Max, 7 a.m.

The Rally at Roland-Garros: Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round — truTV/HBO Max, 10 a.m.

Men’s 3rd Round: Casper Ruud vs. Tommy Paul — truTV/HBO Max, noon

Men’s 3rd Round Night Match: Quentin Halys vs. Alexander Zverev — TNT/HBO Max, 2 p.m.

The Rally at Roland-Garros: Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round — truTV/HBO Max, 2 p.m.

Live at Roland Garros: Day 6, Postmatch — TNT/truTV/HBO Max, 5 p.m.

Afternoon Session: Men’s and Women’s singles 3rd Round — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

The Rally at Roland Garros: Men’s and Women’s singles 3rd Round — truTV/HBO Max, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

Afternoon Session: Men’s and Women’s singles 2nd Round — TNT/HBO Max, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Live at Roland Garros: Day 4, Prematch — TNT/HBO Max, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

UEFA Champions League

Arsenal’s Road to the UCL Final — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m.

PSG’s Road to the UCL Final — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 4 p.m.

UFL

Week 10

Dallas Renegades at St. Louis Battlehawks — Fox/Fox One, 8 p.m.

WNBA

WNBA on Ion

Phoenix Mercury at New York Liberty — Ion, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angels Sparks at Washington Mystics — Ion, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota Lynx at Chicago Sky — Ion, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta Dream at Portland Fire — Ion, 10 p.m.

WNBA on Ion Pregame Show — Ion, 7 p.m.

WNBA on Ion Game Break Show — Ion, 9:30 p.m.