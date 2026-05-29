Alabama’s Ana Roman hits during a Women’s College World Series softball game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the UCLA Bruins at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, May 28, 2026. Garcia, Aleenae
By Ken Fang on

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football
AFL Men’s — Round 12
Sydney Swans vs. Richmond Tigers — Fox Soccer Plus, 11 p.m.
Brisbane Lions vs. Fremantle Dockers — FS2/Fox One, 2 a.m. (Saturday)
Western Bulldogs vs. Collingwood Magpies — FS2/Fox One, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

College Baseball
NCAA Division I Baseball Championship
Regionals — Double Elimination
Atlanta Region, Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium, Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, GA
Announcers: Mike Ferrin/Gaby Sanchez
Illinois-Chicago vs. Georgia Tech — ACC Network/ESPN Unlimited, noon
The Citadel vs. Oklahoma — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Chapel Hill Region, Bryson Field at Cary C. Boshamer Stadium, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC
Announcers: Mike Monaco/Ben McDonald
East Carolina vs. Tennessee — ESPNU/ESPN Unlimited, noon
Virginia Commonwealth vs. North Carolina — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Morgantown Region, Wagener Field at Kendrick Family Ballpark, Granville, WV
Announcers: Tom Hart/Jensen Lewis
Kentucky vs. Wake Forest — ESPN2/ESPN Unlimited, noon
Binghamton vs. West Virginia — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Auburn Region, Samford Stadium – Hitchcock Field at Plainsman Park, Auburn University, Auburn, AL
Announcers: Mark Neely/Gregg Olson
Wisconsin-Milwaukee vs. Auburn — ESPN+, 1 p.m.
North Carolina State vs. Central Florida — ESPNU/ESPN Unlimited, 6 p.m.

Austin Region, UFCU Disch–Falk Field, University of Texas, Austin, TX
Announcers: Roy Philpott/Keith Moreland
Holy Cross vs. Texas — SEC Network/ESPN Unlimited, 1 p.m.
Tarleton State vs. Cal-Santa Barbara — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Gainesville Region, Condron Family Ballpark at Alfred A. McKethan Field, University of Florida, Gainesville, FL
Announcers: Eric Frede/Lance Cormier
Rider vs. Florida — ESPN+, 1 p.m.
Troy vs. Miami (FL) — ACC Network/ESPN Unlimited, 6 p.m.

Lawrence Region, Hoglund Ballpark, University of Kansas, Lawrence, KS
Announcers: Victor Rojas/Connor Wanhanen
Northeastern vs. Kansas — ESPN+, 1 p.m.
Missouri State vs. Arkansas — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Athens Region, Foley Field, University of Georgia, Athens, GA
Announcers: Dae Neal/Gordon Beckham
Liberty vs. Boston College — ESPN+, 2 p.m.
Long Island University vs. Georgia — SEC Network/ESPN Unlimited, 7 p.m.

Hattiesburg Region, Pete Taylor Park, University of Southern Mississippi, Hattiesburg, MS
Announcers: Kevin Fitzgerald/Bobby Moranda
Arkansas-Little Rock vs. Southern Mississippi — ESPN+, 2 p.m.
Jacksonville State vs. Virginia — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Starkville Region, Dudy Noble Field at Polk–DeMent Stadium, Mississippi State University, Starkville, MS
Announcers: Jack Kizer/Jack DeLongchamps
Lipscomb vs. Mississippi State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.
Louisiana vs. Cincinnati — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tuscaloosa Region, Sewell–Thomas Stadium, University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, AL
Announcers: Derek Jones/Jared Mitchell
South Carolina Upstate vs. Oklahoma State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.
Alabama State vs. Alabama — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Eugene Region, PK Park, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR
Announcers: Clay Matvick/David Aardsma
Washington State vs. Oregon State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.
Yale vs. Oregon — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Region, Jackie Robinson Stadium, University of California, Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA
Announcers: Roxy Bernstein/Wes Clements
Saint Mary’s vs. UCLA — ESPNU/ESPN Unlimited, 3 p.m.
Cal Poly vs. Virginia Tech — ESPN+

Tallahassee Region, Mike Martin Field at Dick Howser Stadium, Florida State University, Tallahassee, FL
Announcers: Daron Vaught/Devon Travis
St. John’s vs. Florida State — ACC Network/ESPN Unlimited, 3 p.m.
Northern Illinois vs. Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

College Station Region, Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park, Texas A&M University, College Station, TX
Announcers: Richard Cross/Todd Walker
Lamar vs. Texas A&M — ESPN+, 4 p.m.
Texas State vs. USC — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Lincoln Region, Hawks Field at Haymarket Park, University of Nebraska, Lincoln, NE
Announcers: Karl Ravech/Kyle Peterson
South Dakota State vs. Nebraska — ESPN+, 4 p.m.
Arizona State vs. Mississippi — ESPNU/ESPN Unlimited, 9 p.m.

Announcers — Hosts: Kris Budden/Matt Schick//Analysts: Chris Burke/Mike Rooney
Squeeze Play — ESPN+, noon

College Football
College Football Insiders — ESPN2, 1 p.m.
All-Access: Auburn Spring Football — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

College Softball
Women’s College World Series
Double Elimination, OG&E Energy Field at Devon Park, USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex, Oklahoma City, OK
Bracket 1 — Elimination Game
Announcers: Beth Mowins/Jessica Mendoza/Michele Smith//Holly Rowe
Mississippi State vs. Texas — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Courtney Lyle/Danielle Lawrie/Madison Shipman
NCAA Softball Championship Update live from OG&E Energy Field, Oklahoma City, OK — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 6:30 p.m.

Bracket 2 — Elimination Game
Announcers: Kevin Brown/Amanda Scarborough//Alyssa Lang
UCLA vs. Arkansas — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 9:30 p.m.

Announcers: Courtney Lyle/Danielle Lawrie/Madison Shipman
NCAA Softball Championship Update live from OG&E Energy Field, Oklahoma City, OK — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 9 p.m.

Cycling
Girlo d’Italia
Stage 20: Gemona del Friuli to Piancavallo — HBO Max, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Drag Racing
NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series
NHRA Potomac Nationals, Maryland International Raceway, Mechanicsville, MD
Qualifying Show 1 — FS1/Fox One, 7 p.m.

Golf
DP World Tour
Austrian Alpine Open, Golfclub Kitzbühel-Schwarzsee-Reith, Kitzbühel, Austria
2nd Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

PGA Tour
Charles Schwab Challenge, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, TX
2nd Round
Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8 a.m.
Featured Groups: Ludvig Åberg/J.J. Spaun/Gary Woodland & Akshay Bhatia/Tony Finau/Brandt Snedeker — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:30 a.m.
Marquee Group: Rickie Fowler/Ben Griffin/Tom Hoge — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:30 a.m.
Featured Holes: 4, 8, 13 and 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9 a.m.
Featured Group 1: Keegan Bradley/Ryan Gerard/Brian Harman — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.
Featured Group 2: Russell Henley/Sungjae Im/Justin Thomas — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.
Featured Hole: 8 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.
Featured Hole: 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Announcers: Terry Gannon/Curt Byrum/Steve Sands//Tom Abbott//Arron Oberholser//Rex Hoggard
Main Feed — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

LPGA Tour
Shoprite LPGA, Seaview Bay Course, Galloway, NJ
Announcers: Grant Boone/Mel Reid//Kay Cockerill//Karen Stupples
1st Round — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Hockey
CHL
Memorial Cup
Semi-Final, Prospera Place, Kelowna, British Columbia
Chicoutimi Sagueneens vs. Everett Silvertips– TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/NHL Network, 9 p.m.

Memorial Cup Pre-Game — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4, 8:30 p.m.

IndyCar
NTT IndyCar Series
Detroit Grand Prix, Streets of Detroit, Detroit, MI
Announcers: Will Buxton/Townsend Bell/James Hinchcliffe//Georgia Henneberry//Jack Harvey//Kevin Lee
Practice 1 — FS2/Fox One, 3 p.m.

Indy NXT
Firestone Indy NXT Series
Detroit Grand Prix, Streets of Detroit, Detroit, MI
Practice 1 — FS2/Fox One, 2 p.m.

Ligue 1
Relegation Playoffs
Leg 2, Allianz Riviera, Nice, France
OGC Nice vs. AS Saint-Étienne — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:40 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.
The Xtra — beIN Sports en Español, 4:45 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts
ONE Fighting Championship
ONE Friday Fights 156, Lumpinee Stadium, Bangkok, Thailand
Main Card — beIN Sports, 9:30 a.m.

One Fight Night Highlights — beIN Sports, 12:30 p.m.

Legacy Fighting Alliance
LFA 234: Fernando vs. Soares, Ginásio do Polvilho, São Paulo, SP, Brazil
Main Card — Vice TV, 9 p.m.

UFC Reloaded: UFC 315:-Muhammad vs. Della Maddalena — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Morning Kombat — DraftKings Network, 9 p.m.

MLB
American League
Anaheim at Tampa Bay — Angels Broadcast Television/Rays.TV, 7 p.m.
Boston at Cleveland — NESN/CleGuardians.TV, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore — Sportsnet One/MASN, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox — Detroit SportsNet/Chicago Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas — Royals.TV/KDAF, 8 p.m.
New York Yankees at Sacramento — MLB Network (main)/YES/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.

National League
Friday Night Baseball
Announcers: Wayne Randazzo/Dontrelle Willis//Heidi Watney
Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers — Apple TV, 10:15 p.m.

Announcers: Lauren Gardner/Chris Young/Russell Dorsey
Friday Night Baseball Pre-Game — Apple TV, 9;30 p.m.

Atlanta at Cincinnati — MLB Network (main)/BravesVision/Reds.TV, 6:30 p.m.
San Diego at Washington — MLB Network (backup)/Padres.TV/Nationals.TV, 6:45 p.m.
Miami at New York Mets — Marlins.TV/WPIX, 7 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis — Marquee Sports Network/Cardinals.TV, 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado — NBC Sports Bay Area/Rockies.TV, 8:30 p.m.

Interleague
Friday Night Baseball
Announcers: Rich Waltz/Ryan Spilborghs//Tricia Whitaker
Minnesota Twins at Pittsburgh Pirates — Apple TV, 6:45 p.m.

Announcers: Lauren Gardner/Chris Young/Russell Dorsey
Friday Night Baseball Pre-Game — Apple TV, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Houston — Brewers.TV/Space City Home Network, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle — MLB Network (backup)/Dbacks.TV/Mariners.TV, 10 p.m.

Announcers: Steve Phillips/Eduardo Pérez/Xavier Scruggs
The Leadoff Spot — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

Announcers: Robert Flores/Lauren Shehadi/Mark DaRosa
MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

Host: Brian Kenny
MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

Announcers: Greg Amsinger/Harold Reynolds/Dan Plesac
MLB Tonight: National Pregame Show — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.
MLB Network Strike Zone — Check your local listings, 7 p.m.
MLB Big Inning — MLB.TV, 8:30 p.m.

Host: Abby Labar
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NASCAR
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Allegiance 200, Nashville Superspeedway, Lebanon, TN
Qualifying — FS1/Fox One, 4:30 p.m.
Race — FS1/Fox One, 8 p.m.

NBA
Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.
Basketcast — NBA TV, noon
NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.
NBA Shot Clock: Games of the Night — NBA TV, 3 p.m.
The Hoop Collective — ESPNews, 6 p.m.
The Association — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NFL
Good Morning Football: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Sports Channel, 10 a.m.
The Fantasy Life Show — Fubo Sports Network, 10 a.m.
Simms Complete — Fubo Sports Network, 11 a.m.
Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 3:30 p.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.
The Schrager Hour — ESPNews, 4 p.m.
Football America! — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.
The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL
NHL Tonight: First Shift — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.
NHL Now — NHL Network, 5 p.m.
NHL Tonight: Conference Final Pre-Game — NHL Network, 7 p.m.
Missin Curfew — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.

NWSL
Matchweek 10
Orlando Pride vs. Bay FC — NWSL+/Victory+/Victory+, 7 p.m.
Racing Louisville vs. Denver Summit — Prime Video., 8 p.m.

Soccer
Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.
Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.
Fútbol Picante — ESPN Deportes, 3 p.m.
Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.
ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.
Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.
Tricolor al día — TUDN, 9 p.m.
Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Sports News & Talk
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.
The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.
Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.
Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.
Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — NBCSN/Peacock, 9 a.m.
Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 9:30 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.
Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.
The Craig Carton Show — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
Early Edge — CBS Sports Network, noon
Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon
The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon
The Rich Eisen Show — ESPN Unlimited/Disney+, noon
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — Peacock, noon
NewsWire Live — SportsGrid, noon
CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.
The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.
Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.
CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
Primetime Pregame Live — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.
Gameday Scoreboard & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.
South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.
Racing on the Edge: The Art of Risk — BBC News, 10:30 p.m.
All ACC — ACC Network, 11 p.m.
Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.
TMZ Sports — FS1, 11:30 p.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network, midnight
El pelotazo — Telemundo, midnight
Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)
Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 1 a.m. (Saturday)
Pushing the Odds with Matt Perrault — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Saturday)
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)
Best of Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 2 a.m. (Saturday)
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)
Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 4 a.m. (Saturday)
Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis
French Tennis Federation
French Open, Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France
Mac Zone: Day 6 — truTV/HBO Max, 7 a.m.
The Rally at Roland-Garros: Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round — truTV/HBO Max, 10 a.m.
Men’s 3rd Round: Casper Ruud vs. Tommy Paul — truTV/HBO Max, noon
Men’s 3rd Round Night Match: Quentin Halys vs. Alexander Zverev — TNT/HBO Max, 2 p.m.
The Rally at Roland-Garros: Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round — truTV/HBO Max, 2 p.m.

Live at Roland Garros: Day 6, Postmatch — TNT/truTV/HBO Max, 5 p.m.

Afternoon Session: Men’s and Women’s singles 3rd Round — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Saturday)
The Rally at Roland Garros: Men’s and Women’s singles 3rd Round — truTV/HBO Max, 5 a.m. (Saturday)
Afternoon Session: Men’s and Women’s singles 2nd Round — TNT/HBO Max, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Live at Roland Garros: Day 4, Prematch — TNT/HBO Max, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

UEFA Champions League
Arsenal’s Road to the UCL Final — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m.
PSG’s Road to the UCL Final — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 4 p.m.

UFL
Week 10
Dallas Renegades at St. Louis Battlehawks — Fox/Fox One, 8 p.m.

WNBA
WNBA on Ion
Phoenix Mercury at New York Liberty — Ion, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angels Sparks at Washington Mystics — Ion, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota Lynx at Chicago Sky — Ion, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta Dream at Portland Fire — Ion, 10 p.m.

WNBA on Ion Pregame Show — Ion, 7 p.m.
WNBA on Ion Game Break Show — Ion, 9:30 p.m.

About Ken Fang

Ken has been covering the sports media in earnest at his own site, Fang's Bites since May 2007 and at Awful Announcing since March 2013.

He provides a unique perspective having been an award-winning radio news reporter in Providence and having worked in local television.

Fang celebrates the four Boston Red Sox World Championships in the 21st Century, but continues to be a long-suffering Cleveland Browns fan.

View all posts by Ken Fang