All Times Eastern
Australian Rules Football
AFL Men’s — Round 12
Sydney Swans vs. Richmond Tigers — Fox Soccer Plus, 11 p.m.
Brisbane Lions vs. Fremantle Dockers — FS2/Fox One, 2 a.m. (Saturday)
Western Bulldogs vs. Collingwood Magpies — FS2/Fox One, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
College Baseball
NCAA Division I Baseball Championship
Regionals — Double Elimination
Atlanta Region, Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium, Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, GA
Announcers: Mike Ferrin/Gaby Sanchez
Illinois-Chicago vs. Georgia Tech — ACC Network/ESPN Unlimited, noon
The Citadel vs. Oklahoma — ESPN+, 5 p.m.
Chapel Hill Region, Bryson Field at Cary C. Boshamer Stadium, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC
Announcers: Mike Monaco/Ben McDonald
East Carolina vs. Tennessee — ESPNU/ESPN Unlimited, noon
Virginia Commonwealth vs. North Carolina — ESPN+, 5 p.m.
Morgantown Region, Wagener Field at Kendrick Family Ballpark, Granville, WV
Announcers: Tom Hart/Jensen Lewis
Kentucky vs. Wake Forest — ESPN2/ESPN Unlimited, noon
Binghamton vs. West Virginia — ESPN+, 5 p.m.
Auburn Region, Samford Stadium – Hitchcock Field at Plainsman Park, Auburn University, Auburn, AL
Announcers: Mark Neely/Gregg Olson
Wisconsin-Milwaukee vs. Auburn — ESPN+, 1 p.m.
North Carolina State vs. Central Florida — ESPNU/ESPN Unlimited, 6 p.m.
Austin Region, UFCU Disch–Falk Field, University of Texas, Austin, TX
Announcers: Roy Philpott/Keith Moreland
Holy Cross vs. Texas — SEC Network/ESPN Unlimited, 1 p.m.
Tarleton State vs. Cal-Santa Barbara — ESPN+, 6 p.m.
Gainesville Region, Condron Family Ballpark at Alfred A. McKethan Field, University of Florida, Gainesville, FL
Announcers: Eric Frede/Lance Cormier
Rider vs. Florida — ESPN+, 1 p.m.
Troy vs. Miami (FL) — ACC Network/ESPN Unlimited, 6 p.m.
Lawrence Region, Hoglund Ballpark, University of Kansas, Lawrence, KS
Announcers: Victor Rojas/Connor Wanhanen
Northeastern vs. Kansas — ESPN+, 1 p.m.
Missouri State vs. Arkansas — ESPN+, 6 p.m.
Athens Region, Foley Field, University of Georgia, Athens, GA
Announcers: Dae Neal/Gordon Beckham
Liberty vs. Boston College — ESPN+, 2 p.m.
Long Island University vs. Georgia — SEC Network/ESPN Unlimited, 7 p.m.
Hattiesburg Region, Pete Taylor Park, University of Southern Mississippi, Hattiesburg, MS
Announcers: Kevin Fitzgerald/Bobby Moranda
Arkansas-Little Rock vs. Southern Mississippi — ESPN+, 2 p.m.
Jacksonville State vs. Virginia — ESPN+, 7 p.m.
Starkville Region, Dudy Noble Field at Polk–DeMent Stadium, Mississippi State University, Starkville, MS
Announcers: Jack Kizer/Jack DeLongchamps
Lipscomb vs. Mississippi State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.
Louisiana vs. Cincinnati — ESPN+, 7 p.m.
Tuscaloosa Region, Sewell–Thomas Stadium, University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, AL
Announcers: Derek Jones/Jared Mitchell
South Carolina Upstate vs. Oklahoma State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.
Alabama State vs. Alabama — ESPN+, 7 p.m.
Eugene Region, PK Park, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR
Announcers: Clay Matvick/David Aardsma
Washington State vs. Oregon State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.
Yale vs. Oregon — ESPN+, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles Region, Jackie Robinson Stadium, University of California, Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA
Announcers: Roxy Bernstein/Wes Clements
Saint Mary’s vs. UCLA — ESPNU/ESPN Unlimited, 3 p.m.
Cal Poly vs. Virginia Tech — ESPN+
Tallahassee Region, Mike Martin Field at Dick Howser Stadium, Florida State University, Tallahassee, FL
Announcers: Daron Vaught/Devon Travis
St. John’s vs. Florida State — ACC Network/ESPN Unlimited, 3 p.m.
Northern Illinois vs. Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 8 p.m.
College Station Region, Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park, Texas A&M University, College Station, TX
Announcers: Richard Cross/Todd Walker
Lamar vs. Texas A&M — ESPN+, 4 p.m.
Texas State vs. USC — ESPN+, 9 p.m.
Lincoln Region, Hawks Field at Haymarket Park, University of Nebraska, Lincoln, NE
Announcers: Karl Ravech/Kyle Peterson
South Dakota State vs. Nebraska — ESPN+, 4 p.m.
Arizona State vs. Mississippi — ESPNU/ESPN Unlimited, 9 p.m.
Announcers — Hosts: Kris Budden/Matt Schick//Analysts: Chris Burke/Mike Rooney
Squeeze Play — ESPN+, noon
College Football
College Football Insiders — ESPN2, 1 p.m.
All-Access: Auburn Spring Football — SEC Network, 8 p.m.
College Softball
Women’s College World Series
Double Elimination, OG&E Energy Field at Devon Park, USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex, Oklahoma City, OK
Bracket 1 — Elimination Game
Announcers: Beth Mowins/Jessica Mendoza/Michele Smith//Holly Rowe
Mississippi State vs. Texas — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 7 p.m.
Announcers: Courtney Lyle/Danielle Lawrie/Madison Shipman
NCAA Softball Championship Update live from OG&E Energy Field, Oklahoma City, OK — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 6:30 p.m.
Bracket 2 — Elimination Game
Announcers: Kevin Brown/Amanda Scarborough//Alyssa Lang
UCLA vs. Arkansas — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 9:30 p.m.
Announcers: Courtney Lyle/Danielle Lawrie/Madison Shipman
NCAA Softball Championship Update live from OG&E Energy Field, Oklahoma City, OK — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 9 p.m.
Cycling
Girlo d’Italia
Stage 20: Gemona del Friuli to Piancavallo — HBO Max, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
Drag Racing
NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series
NHRA Potomac Nationals, Maryland International Raceway, Mechanicsville, MD
Qualifying Show 1 — FS1/Fox One, 7 p.m.
Golf
DP World Tour
Austrian Alpine Open, Golfclub Kitzbühel-Schwarzsee-Reith, Kitzbühel, Austria
2nd Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.
PGA Tour
Charles Schwab Challenge, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, TX
2nd Round
Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8 a.m.
Featured Groups: Ludvig Åberg/J.J. Spaun/Gary Woodland & Akshay Bhatia/Tony Finau/Brandt Snedeker — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:30 a.m.
Marquee Group: Rickie Fowler/Ben Griffin/Tom Hoge — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:30 a.m.
Featured Holes: 4, 8, 13 and 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9 a.m.
Featured Group 1: Keegan Bradley/Ryan Gerard/Brian Harman — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.
Featured Group 2: Russell Henley/Sungjae Im/Justin Thomas — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.
Featured Hole: 8 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.
Featured Hole: 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.
Announcers: Terry Gannon/Curt Byrum/Steve Sands//Tom Abbott//Arron Oberholser//Rex Hoggard
Main Feed — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.
Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.
LPGA Tour
Shoprite LPGA, Seaview Bay Course, Galloway, NJ
Announcers: Grant Boone/Mel Reid//Kay Cockerill//Karen Stupples
1st Round — Golf Channel, noon
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.
Hockey
CHL
Memorial Cup
Semi-Final, Prospera Place, Kelowna, British Columbia
Chicoutimi Sagueneens vs. Everett Silvertips– TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/NHL Network, 9 p.m.
Memorial Cup Pre-Game — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4, 8:30 p.m.
IndyCar
NTT IndyCar Series
Detroit Grand Prix, Streets of Detroit, Detroit, MI
Announcers: Will Buxton/Townsend Bell/James Hinchcliffe//Georgia Henneberry//Jack Harvey//Kevin Lee
Practice 1 — FS2/Fox One, 3 p.m.
Indy NXT
Firestone Indy NXT Series
Detroit Grand Prix, Streets of Detroit, Detroit, MI
Practice 1 — FS2/Fox One, 2 p.m.
Ligue 1
Relegation Playoffs
Leg 2, Allianz Riviera, Nice, France
OGC Nice vs. AS Saint-Étienne — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:40 p.m.
The Express Preview — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.
The Xtra — beIN Sports en Español, 4:45 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
ONE Fighting Championship
ONE Friday Fights 156, Lumpinee Stadium, Bangkok, Thailand
Main Card — beIN Sports, 9:30 a.m.
One Fight Night Highlights — beIN Sports, 12:30 p.m.
Legacy Fighting Alliance
LFA 234: Fernando vs. Soares, Ginásio do Polvilho, São Paulo, SP, Brazil
Main Card — Vice TV, 9 p.m.
UFC Reloaded: UFC 315:-Muhammad vs. Della Maddalena — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Morning Kombat — DraftKings Network, 9 p.m.
MLB
American League
Anaheim at Tampa Bay — Angels Broadcast Television/Rays.TV, 7 p.m.
Boston at Cleveland — NESN/CleGuardians.TV, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore — Sportsnet One/MASN, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox — Detroit SportsNet/Chicago Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas — Royals.TV/KDAF, 8 p.m.
New York Yankees at Sacramento — MLB Network (main)/YES/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.
National League
Friday Night Baseball
Announcers: Wayne Randazzo/Dontrelle Willis//Heidi Watney
Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers — Apple TV, 10:15 p.m.
Announcers: Lauren Gardner/Chris Young/Russell Dorsey
Friday Night Baseball Pre-Game — Apple TV, 9;30 p.m.
Atlanta at Cincinnati — MLB Network (main)/BravesVision/Reds.TV, 6:30 p.m.
San Diego at Washington — MLB Network (backup)/Padres.TV/Nationals.TV, 6:45 p.m.
Miami at New York Mets — Marlins.TV/WPIX, 7 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis — Marquee Sports Network/Cardinals.TV, 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado — NBC Sports Bay Area/Rockies.TV, 8:30 p.m.
Interleague
Friday Night Baseball
Announcers: Rich Waltz/Ryan Spilborghs//Tricia Whitaker
Minnesota Twins at Pittsburgh Pirates — Apple TV, 6:45 p.m.
Announcers: Lauren Gardner/Chris Young/Russell Dorsey
Friday Night Baseball Pre-Game — Apple TV, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at Houston — Brewers.TV/Space City Home Network, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle — MLB Network (backup)/Dbacks.TV/Mariners.TV, 10 p.m.
Announcers: Steve Phillips/Eduardo Pérez/Xavier Scruggs
The Leadoff Spot — MLB Network, 9 a.m.
Announcers: Robert Flores/Lauren Shehadi/Mark DaRosa
MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
Host: Brian Kenny
MLB Now — MLB Network, noon
Announcers: Greg Amsinger/Harold Reynolds/Dan Plesac
MLB Tonight: National Pregame Show — MLB Network, 5 p.m.
Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.
MLB Network Strike Zone — Check your local listings, 7 p.m.
MLB Big Inning — MLB.TV, 8:30 p.m.
Host: Abby Labar
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)
NASCAR
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Allegiance 200, Nashville Superspeedway, Lebanon, TN
Qualifying — FS1/Fox One, 4:30 p.m.
Race — FS1/Fox One, 8 p.m.
NBA
Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.
Basketcast — NBA TV, noon
NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.
NBA Shot Clock: Games of the Night — NBA TV, 3 p.m.
The Hoop Collective — ESPNews, 6 p.m.
The Association — NBA TV, 8 p.m.
NFL
Good Morning Football: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Sports Channel, 10 a.m.
The Fantasy Life Show — Fubo Sports Network, 10 a.m.
Simms Complete — Fubo Sports Network, 11 a.m.
Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 3:30 p.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.
The Schrager Hour — ESPNews, 4 p.m.
Football America! — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.
The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.
NHL
NHL Tonight: First Shift — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.
NHL Now — NHL Network, 5 p.m.
NHL Tonight: Conference Final Pre-Game — NHL Network, 7 p.m.
Missin Curfew — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.
NWSL
Matchweek 10
Orlando Pride vs. Bay FC — NWSL+/Victory+/Victory+, 7 p.m.
Racing Louisville vs. Denver Summit — Prime Video., 8 p.m.
Soccer
Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.
Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.
Fútbol Picante — ESPN Deportes, 3 p.m.
Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.
ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.
Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.
Tricolor al día — TUDN, 9 p.m.
Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 10 p.m.
Sports News & Talk
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.
The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.
Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.
Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.
Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — NBCSN/Peacock, 9 a.m.
Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 9:30 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.
Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.
The Craig Carton Show — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
Early Edge — CBS Sports Network, noon
Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon
The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon
The Rich Eisen Show — ESPN Unlimited/Disney+, noon
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — Peacock, noon
NewsWire Live — SportsGrid, noon
CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.
The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.
Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.
CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
Primetime Pregame Live — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.
Gameday Scoreboard & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.
South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.
Racing on the Edge: The Art of Risk — BBC News, 10:30 p.m.
All ACC — ACC Network, 11 p.m.
Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.
TMZ Sports — FS1, 11:30 p.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network, midnight
El pelotazo — Telemundo, midnight
Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)
Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 1 a.m. (Saturday)
Pushing the Odds with Matt Perrault — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Saturday)
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)
Best of Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 2 a.m. (Saturday)
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)
Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 4 a.m. (Saturday)
Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 6 a.m. (Saturday)
Tennis
French Tennis Federation
French Open, Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France
Mac Zone: Day 6 — truTV/HBO Max, 7 a.m.
The Rally at Roland-Garros: Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round — truTV/HBO Max, 10 a.m.
Men’s 3rd Round: Casper Ruud vs. Tommy Paul — truTV/HBO Max, noon
Men’s 3rd Round Night Match: Quentin Halys vs. Alexander Zverev — TNT/HBO Max, 2 p.m.
The Rally at Roland-Garros: Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round — truTV/HBO Max, 2 p.m.
Live at Roland Garros: Day 6, Postmatch — TNT/truTV/HBO Max, 5 p.m.
Afternoon Session: Men’s and Women’s singles 3rd Round — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Saturday)
The Rally at Roland Garros: Men’s and Women’s singles 3rd Round — truTV/HBO Max, 5 a.m. (Saturday)
Afternoon Session: Men’s and Women’s singles 2nd Round — TNT/HBO Max, 6 a.m. (Saturday)
Live at Roland Garros: Day 4, Prematch — TNT/HBO Max, 5 a.m. (Saturday)
UEFA Champions League
Arsenal’s Road to the UCL Final — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m.
PSG’s Road to the UCL Final — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 4 p.m.
UFL
Week 10
Dallas Renegades at St. Louis Battlehawks — Fox/Fox One, 8 p.m.
WNBA
WNBA on Ion
Phoenix Mercury at New York Liberty — Ion, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angels Sparks at Washington Mystics — Ion, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota Lynx at Chicago Sky — Ion, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta Dream at Portland Fire — Ion, 10 p.m.
WNBA on Ion Pregame Show — Ion, 7 p.m.
WNBA on Ion Game Break Show — Ion, 9:30 p.m.
About Ken Fang
Ken has been covering the sports media in earnest at his own site, Fang's Bites since May 2007 and at Awful Announcing since March 2013.
He provides a unique perspective having been an award-winning radio news reporter in Providence and having worked in local television.
Fang celebrates the four Boston Red Sox World Championships in the 21st Century, but continues to be a long-suffering Cleveland Browns fan.