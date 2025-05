May 24, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego FC forward Alex Mighten (77) misses the ball against the LA Galaxy during the first half at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Men’s — Round 12

Brisbane Lions vs. Essendon Bombers — FS, 5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

College Baseball

SEC Inside: Baseball Tournament — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Football

BYU Sports Nation: Deep Blue Football — BYUtv, noon

ACC Huddle: North Carolina Football Preview — ACC Network, 5 p.m.

ACC Huddle: Georgia Tech Football Preview — ACC Network, 5:30 p.m.

ACC Huddle: Dabo Swinney and Bill Belichick — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

College Golf

Men’s

NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship

Match Play, Omni La Costa Resort & Spa, Carlsbad, CA

Championship Match: Oklahoma State vs. Virginia — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

The Memorial Tournament, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, OH

On the Range — Golf Channel, 11:30 a.m.

DP World Tour

Austrian Alpine Open, Gut Altentann Golf & Country Club, Salzburg, Austria

1st Round — Golf Channel, 6:30 a.m. (Thursday)

5 Clubs with Gary Williams — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

The Smylie Kaufman Show — SportsGrid, noon

Live From the U.S. Women’s Open — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

MLB

American League

Minnesota at Tampa Bay — Twins.TV/FanDuel Sports Network Sun, 1 p.m.

Sacramento at Houston — NBC Sports California/Space City Home Network, 2 p.m.

Toronto at Texas — Sportsnet One/Rangers Sports Network, 8 p.m.

New York Yankees at Anaheim — YES/FanDuel Sports Network, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network (main), 10:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

National League

MLB Network Showcase, Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Atlanta at Philadelphia — MLB Network/FanDuel Sports South/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

MLB Tonight: On-Deck Circle — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

MLB Tonight Post Game — MLB Network, 9:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona — SportsNet Pittsburgh/Dbacks.TV, 3:30 p.m.

Miami at San Diego — FanDuel Sports Network Florida/Padres.TV, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago Cubs — Rockies.TV/Marquee Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Interleague

Boston at Milwaukee — MLB Network (backup)/NESN/FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Cleveland — MLB Network (main)/Spectrum SportsNet LA/CleGuardians.TV, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Detroit — NBC Sports Bay Area/FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, 1 p.m.

St. Louis at Baltimore — MLB Network (backup)/FanDuel Sports Midwest/MASN, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at New York Mets — Chicago Sports Network/SNY, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City — FanDuel Sports Network Ohio/FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Seattle — MASN2/Root Sports, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network (backup), 10:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

The Leadoff Spot — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

MLB Network Strike Zone — Check your local listings, 7 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet One, 7:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

MLS

Matchday 16

Free Games

Announcers — English: Mark Followill/Warren Barton//Spanish: Bruno Vain/Andrés Agulla

Atlanta United vs. Orlando City SC — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Steve Cangialosi/Danny Higginbotham//Spanish: Pablo Ramírez/Jesús Bracamontes//French: Frédéric Lord/Vincent Destouches

Inter Miami vs. Montréal Impact — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Jessica Charman/Jamie Watson//Spanish: Jesús Acosta/Carlos Suarez

New York City FC vs. Houston Dynamo — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Neil Sika/Lloyd Sam//Spanish: José Bauz/Ivan Kasanzew

Red Bulls New York vs. Charlotte FC — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Keith Costigan/Maurice Edu//Spanish Jorge Peréz-Navarro/Marcelo Balboa

Seattle Sounders vs. San Diego FC — Apple TV, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Jake Zivin/Ross Smith//Spanish: Sammy Sadovnik/Diego Valeri

Portland Timbers vs. Colorado Rapids — Apple TV, 10:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Blake Price/Paul Dolan//Spanish Carlos Mauricio Ramírez/Max Cordaro

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Minnesota United — Apple TV, 10:30 p.m.

MLS Season Pass

Subscription Required

Announcers — English: Christian Miles/Lori Lindsey//Spanish: Moises Linares/Nacho Garcia

D.C. United vs. New England Revolution — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Nate Bukaty/Devon Kerr//Spanish: Sergio Ruiz/Walter Roque

FC Cincinnati vs. FC Dallas — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Tony Husband/Ian Joy//Spanish: Oscar Salazar/Jaime Macías

Toronto FC vs. Philadelphia Union — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Tyler Terens/Kyndra de St. Aubin//Spanish: Diego Pessolano/Daniel Chapela

Columbus Crew vs. Nashville SC — Apple TV+/FS1, 8 p.m.

Announcers — English: Callum Williams/Calen Carr//Spanish: Raúl Guzmán/Ashley González

Austin FC vs. Real Salt Lake — Apple TV+, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Mark Rogondino/Heath Pearce//Spanish: Alejandro Figueredo/Tony Cherchi//FS1: Joe Malfa/Jordan Angeli

LA Galaxy vs. San José Earthquakes — Apple TV+/FS1, 10 p.m.

Announcers: Kaylyn Kyle/Sacha Kljestan/Bradley Wright-Phillips

MLS Countdown — Apple TV+, 6:30 p.m.

Announcers: Antonella Gonzalez/Osvaldo Alonso/Miguel Gallardo

MLS La Previa — Apple TV+, 6:30 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Egan/Kaylyn Kyle/Sacha Kljestan/Taylor Twellman/Bradley Wright-Phillips

MLS 360 — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Ramses Sandoval/Osvaldo Alonso/Miguel Gallardo/Antonella Gonzalez/Gio Savarese/Michele Giannone

MLS 360 en Español — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Western Conference Finals

Game 5, Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

Announcers: Mike Breen/Doris Burke/Richard Jefferson//Lisa Salters

Minnesota Timberwolves at Oklahoma City Thunder — ESPN, 8:30 p.m. (Oklahoma City leads series 3-1)

Announcers: Malika Andrews/Michael Malone/Bob Myers/Kendrick Perkins/Stephen A. Smith/Shams Charania

NBA Countdown live from Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Triple Threat — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

The Hoop Collective — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Announcers: Malika Andrews/Chiney Ogwumike/Kendrick Perkins/Brian Windhorst

NBA Today live from Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Run It Back — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA Conference Finals Preview — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder NBA Western Conference Finals In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

NBA Conference Finals Postgame: Timberwolves/Thunder, Game 5 Postgame — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NFL

GMFB: Overtime: Friends of GMFB: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Sports Channel, 10 a.m.

The Fantasy Life Show — Fubo Sports, 10 a.m.

Ross Tucker Fantasy Feast — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 4:30 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Eastern Conference Final

Game 5, Lenovo Center, Raleigh, NC

Announcers — Sportsnet/CBC: John Bartlett/Garry Galley//Kyle Bukauskas//TNT/truTV/Max: Kenny Albert/Eddie Olczyk/Brian Boucher//Jackie Redmond

Florida Panthers at Carolina Hurricanes — Sportsnet/CBC/TVA Sports//TNT/truTV/Max, 8 p.m. (Florida leads series 3-1)

Announcers: Liam McHugh/Paul Bissonnette/Anson Carter/Henrik Lundqvist

NHL on TNT Face Off — TNT/truTV/Max, 7 p.m.

NHL on TNT Postgame — TNT/truTV/Max, 10:30 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: First Shift — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Conference Final Pre-Game — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Conference Final Edition — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Conference Final Post Game — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Breakfast Ball — FS1, 8 a.m.

The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Thru the Ringer — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz (Local hour) — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

The Facility — FS1, 10 a.m.

Coach and Company — Stadium, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

Early Edge — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

SEC Now — SEC Network, 12:30 p.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — Peacock, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Sports Channel, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 4:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Missin Curfew — DraftKings Network, 5 p.m.

Speak — FS1, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Underdogs — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

Front Office Sports Today — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Primetime Pregame LIVE — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

The Mina Kimes Show Featuring Lenny — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

Speak — FS1, 6 p.m.

Oddball with Amin Elhassan and Izzy Gutierrez — DraftKings Network, 6:30 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

Gametime Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Good Follow — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

All the Smoke Unplugged — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.

E60: 28 Outs: An Imperfect Story — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

30 for 30: Long Gone Summer — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

The Media Show: Full-time for Lineker at the BBC — BBC News, 9:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Tonight Live — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

30 for 30: I’m Just Here for the Riot — ESPN2, midnight

El pelotazo — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 2 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Thursday)

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 a.m. (Thursday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 4:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

French Tennis Federation

French Open, Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France

Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round — TNT/Max, 1:30 p.m.

Featured Match: Holger Rune vs. Emilio Nava — TNT/Max, 2 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round — TNT/Max, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Rally: 1st Round-Day 4 (Late Session) — truTV/Max, noon

Live at Roland-Garros: Day 4 — TNT/Max, 5 p.m.

Best of Roland-Garros — truTV/Max, 6 p.m.

Live at Roland-Garros: Day 5 — TNT/Max, 5 a.m. (Thursday)

The Rally: 2nd Round-Day 5 (Early Session) — truTV, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

UEFA Conference League

Championship

Final, Tarczyński Arena Wrocław, Wroclaw, Poland

Real Betis vs. Chelsea — CBS Sports Network/TUDN, 2:55 p.m.

Fútbol central — TUDN, 2 p.m.

UEFA Conference League Pre-Match Show — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

UEFA Conference League Post Match Show — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

USL Championship

Matchday 13

San Antonio FC vs. FC Tulsa — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Las Vegas Lights vs. Phoenix Rising FC — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

WNBA

Indiana Fever at Washington Mystics — NBA TV/WTHR/Monumental Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.