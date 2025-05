May 25, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) shoots a three point basket during the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks during game three of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern



Boxing

The Fight Life: Teofimo Lopez: The Giant Slayer — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Bundesliga

Bundesliga Special Show #21-Seasonal Special-Season Review I & II — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Women’s

Full Court Press: Rebound Season — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

College Football

Authentic ACC: California Spring Football — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

ACC Huddle: SMU Football Preview — ACC Network, 5 p.m.

ACC Huddle: Virginia Tech Football Preview — ACC Network, 5:30 p.m.

Always College Football — ESPNnews, 6 p.m.

All Access: Vanderbilt Spring Football — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

College Golf

Men’s

NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship

Match Play, Omni La Costa Resort & Spa, Carlsbad, CA

Team Quarterfinals — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Team Semifinals — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

College Softball

SEC Inside: Softball Tourament — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Golf

5 Clubs with Gary Williams — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Fairways of Life with Matt Adams — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

The Smylie Kaufman Show — SportsGrid, noon

Live From the U.S. Women’s Open — Golf Channel, 3:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga World — ESPN+. 11 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Morning Kombat — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.

Anik and Florian — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.

The Ultimate Fighter: Team Cormier vs. Team Sonnen-Episode 1 — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

MLB

American League

Minnesota at Tampa Bay — Twins.TV/FanDuel Sports Network Sun, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Houston — NBC Sports California/Space City Home Network, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Texas — Sportsnet One/Rangers Sports Network, 8 p.m.

New York Yankees at Anaheim — YES/FanDuel Sports Network West, 9;30 p.m.

National League

MLB on TBS Tuesday, Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Atlanta at Philadelphia — TBS/Max/FanDuel Sports Network South/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

MLB on TBS Leadoff — TBS/Max, 6 p.m.

MLB On TBS Closer — TBS/Max, 9:45 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago Cubs — Rockies.TV/Marquee Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Miami at San Diego — FanDuel Sports Network Florida/Padres.TV, 8:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona — MLB Network (main)/SportsNet Pittsburgh/Dbacks.TV, 9:30 p.m.

Interleague

Los Angeles Dodgers at Cleveland — Spectrum SportsNet LA/CleGuardians.TV, 6 p.m.

San Francisco at Detroit — NBC Sports Bay Area/FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Baltimore — FanDuel Sports Network Midwest/MASN, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at New York Mets — Chicago Sports Network/SNY, 7 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee — NESN/FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City — FanDuel Sports Network Ohio/FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Seattle — MLB Network (backup)MASN2/Root Sports, 9:30 p.m.

MLB Pro Baseball Today — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

The Leadoff Spot — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight: National Pregame Show — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet One, 7:30 p.m.

MLB Big Inning — MLB Network, 8:30 p.m.

MLB en vivo — UniMás/TUDN, 9 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NASCAR

Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour: Charlotte Recap — FS1, 8 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Eastern Conference Finals

Game 4, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Announcers: Kevin Harlan/Reggie Miller/Stan Van Gundy//Allie LaForce

New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers — TNT/truTV/Max, 8 p.m. (Indiana leads series 2-1)

Announcers: Ernie Johnson/Charles Barkley/Shaquille O’Neal/Kenny Smith

NBA Tip-Off live from Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN — TNT/truTV/Max, 7 p.m.

Inside the NBA live from Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN — TNT/truTV/Max, 10:30 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Beyond the Arc — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Numbers on the Board — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Announcers: Malika Andrews/Chiney Ogwumike/Kendrick Perkins/Brian Windhorst

NBA Today live from Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Run It Back — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

NBA Conference Finals Preview — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers NBA Eastern Conference Finals In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

NBA Conference Finals Postgame: Knicks/Pacers, Eastern Conference Finals Game 4 Postgame — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

Going Inside the NBA — TNT/truTV/Max, 11:30 p.m.

NFL

GMFB: Overtime: Friends of GMFB: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Sports Channel, 10 a.m.

With the First Pick — CBS Sports Network, noon

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 4:30 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

Western Conference Final

Game 4, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Announcers — ESPN: Sean McDonough/Ray Ferraro//Emily Kaplan//Sportsnet/CBC: Chris Cuthbert/Craig Simpson//Gene Principe

Dallas Stars at Edmonton Oilers — ESPN//Sportsnet/CBC/TVA Sports, 8 p.m. (Edmonton leads series 2-1)

Announcers: Steve Levy/Mark Messier/P.K. Subban

The Point — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: First Shift — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Conference Final Pre-Game — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Conference Final Post Game — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Tricolor al dia — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Fútbol W — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

BetMGM The Daily Tip — Stadium, 8 a.m.

Breakfast Ball — FS1, 8 a.m.

The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Ringer: East Coast Bias — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Bet Sweats — Stadium, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz (Local hour) — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

The Facility — FS1, 10 a.m.

Coach and Company — Stadium, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

Early Edge — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — Peacock, noon

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Ross Tucker Even Money — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

SportsCenter (new time slot) — ESPN, 5 p.m.

GM Shuffle — DraftKings Network, 5 p.m.

Speak — FS1, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

All The Smoke Unplugged — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

Front Office Sports Today — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Primetime Pregame LIVE — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Oddball with Amin Elhassan and Izzy Gutierrez– DraftKings Network, 6:30 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

Gametime Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Tonight Live — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

The Media Show: Fulll-time for Lineker at the BBC — BBC News, 10:30 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

El pelotazo — Telemundo, midnight

All Access The ACC Life — ACC Network, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

French Tennis Federation

French Open, Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — TNT/Max, 1:30 p.m.

Featured Match: Gaels Monfils vs. Hugo Dellien — TNT/Max, 2 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round — TNT/Max, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Rally: 1st Round-Day 3 (Mac Zone) — truTV, 9 a.m.

The Rally: 1st Round-Day 3 (Late Session) — truTV/Max, noon

Live at Roland-Garros: Day 3 — TNT/Max, 5 p.m.

Best of Roland-Garros — truTV/Max, 6 p.m.

Live at Roland-Garros: Day 4 — TNT/Max, 5 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Rally: 2nd Round-Day 4 (Early Session) — truTV, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

WNBA

Dallas Wings at Connecticut Storm — KFAA/NBC Sports Boston, 7 p.m.

Golden State Valkyries at New York Liberty — KPIX/KMAX/WWOR, 7 p.m.

Seattle Storm at Minnesota Lynx — KOMO/KSTW/FanDuel Sports Network North, 8 p.m.

Atlanta Dream at Los Angeles Sparks — WPCH/Spectrum SpotsNet, 10 p.m.

Chicago Sky at Phoenix Mercury — WCIU/KPHE/KTVK, 10 p.m.