May 24, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots while defended by San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) in the fourth quarter during game four of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Bundesliga Special #21-Seasonal Special-Season Review I + II — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Bundesliga Original Series-Road to the Americas-IV — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

College Baseball

SEC Inside: Baseball Tournament — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Basketball

The Hoops HQ Show — Fubo Sports Network, 11 a.m.

ACC Network Basketball Podcast — ACC Network, 5 p.m.

College Football

All=Access: Arkansas Spring Football — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

College Golf

Women’s

NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship

Day 5, Omni La Costa Resort & Spa, Carlsbad, CA

Announcers: Steve Burkowski/Karen Stupples//Emilia Doran//Jim Gallagher, Jr.//Julia Johnson

Team Match Play: Quarterfinals — Golf Channel.com/GolfChannel.com, 10 a.m.

Team Match Play: Quarterfinals — Golf Channel, 1 p.m

Team Match Play: Semifinals — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Cycling

Giro d’Italia

Stage 16: Bellinoza to Carì — HBO Max, 7:30 a.m.

Stage 17: Cassano d’Adda to Andalo — HBO Max, 5:45 a.m. (Wednesday)

FIFA World Cup

FIFA World Cup 26: USA Roster Reveal Show — Fox, 3 p.m.

US Against the World: Four Years with the Men’s National Soccer Team: You Have to Fight — HBO, 9 p.m.

Fox Sports FIFA World Cup Roundtable: 1994 USA Reunion — FS1, 10 p.m.

Fox Sports FIGA World Cup Rank: Top 100 Players (25-11) — FS1, 11 p.m.

Destination World Cup 2026: Everything on the Line — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

Golf

The Big Swing With Jimmy Roberts — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

5 Clubs With Gary Williams — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

Scorecard — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

The Smylie Kaufman Show — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

Hockey

Men’s

IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

Group Play

Group A, Swiss Life Arena, Zurich, Switzerland

United States vs. Austria — TSN2/NHL Network, 10 a.m.

Switzerland vs. Finland– TSN2/YouTube, 2 p.m.

Group B, BCF Arena, Fribourg, Switzerland

Sweden vs. Slovakia– TSN4/YouTube, 10 a.m.

Czechia vs. Canada — TSN4/NHL Network, 2 p.m.

CHL

Memorial Cup

Round Robin, Prospera Place, Kelowna, British Columbia

Chicoutimi Sagueneens vs. Kitchener Rangers — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/NHL Network, 9 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga al Día — ESPN Deportes, 8 a.m.

LaLiga Highlight Show — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Ligue 1

Relegation Play-offs

Leg 1, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Étienne, France

AS Saint-Étienne vs. OGC Nice — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:40 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports en Español, 4:45 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Morning Kombat — DraftKings Network, 9 p.m.

UFC Reloaded: UFC 281-Adesanya vs. Pereira — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

MLB

American League

Anaheim at Detroit — Angels Broadcast Television/Detroit SportsNet, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore — Rays.TV/MASN, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox — Twins.TV/Chicago Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

New York Yankees at Kansas City — YES/Royals.TV, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Texas — Space City Home Network/Rangers Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Sacramento — Mariners.TV/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.

National League

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh — Marquee Sports Network/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at New York Mets — Reds.TV/SNY, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee — Cardinals.TV/Brewers.TV, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Padres.TV, 9:30 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco — Dbacks.TV/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles Dodgers — Rockies.TV/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Interleague

MLB on TBS Tuesday

Atlanta Braves at Boston Red Sox — TBS/truTV/HBO Max//BravesVision/NESN, 6:45 p.m.

MLB on TBS Leadoff — TBS/truTV/HBO Max, 6 p.m.

MLB on TBS Closer — TBS/truTV/HBO Max, 9:30 p.m.

Washington at Cleveland — Nationals.TV/CleGuardians.TV, 6 p.m.

Miami at Toronto — Marlins.TV/Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Steve Phillips/Eduardo Pérez/Xavier Scruggs

The Leadoff Spot — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

Announcers: Robert Flores/Lauren Shehadi/Mark DaRosa

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

Host: Brian Kenny

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

Sources Tell Jeff Passan — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Announcers: Greg Amsinger/Harold Reynolds/Dan Plesac

MLB Tonight: National Pregame Show — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Big Inning — MLB Network/MLB.TV, 7 p.m.

MLB en vivo — UniMás/TUDN, 9 p.m.

MLB Big Inning — MLB.TV, 10 p.m.

Host: Abby Labar

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NASCAR

Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour: Charlotte Recap– FS1, 8 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Western Conference Finals

Game 5, Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

Announcers: Mike Tirico/Jamal Crawford/Reggie Miller//Ashley ShahAhmadi

San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder — NBC/Peacock, 8:30 p.m. (series tied 2-2)

Announcers: Maria Taylor/Carmelo Anthony/Vince Carter/Tracy McGrady

NBA Showtime live from Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK — Peacock, 7:30 p.m.

NBA Showtime live from Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK — NBC/Peacock, 8 p.m.

NBA Showtime live from Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK — Peacock, 11 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Basketcast — NBA TV, noon

NBA Today — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 3 p.m.

NBA Shot Clock: Games of the Night — NBA TV, 3 p.m.

The Association: Pregame — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

The Association: Postgame: San Antonio vs. Oklahoma City: Game 5 — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Sports Channel, 10 a.m.

The Fantasy Life Show — Fubo Sports Network, 10 a.m.

Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Western Conference Final

Game 4, T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, NV

Announcers — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited: Sean McDonough/Ray Ferraro/Emily Kaplan//Sportsnet/CBC: John Bartlett/Garry Galley//Shawn McKenzie

Colorado Avalanche at Vegas Golden Knights — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited//Sportsnet/CBC/TVA Sports, 9 p.m. (Vegas leads series 3-0)

Announcers: Steve Levy/Mark Messier/P.K. Subban

The Point — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Ron MacLean/Colby Armstrong/Kevin Bieksa/Jennifer Botterill/Luke Gazdic/Kelly Hrudey

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 8:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Conference Final Pre-Game — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Conference Final Post Game — NHL Network, midnight

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Fútbol W — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Call It What You Want — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m.

Fútbol Picante — ESPN Deportes, 3 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Last Train to North America: México City — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Tricolor al día — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Last Train to North America: Guadalajara & Monterrey — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — NBCSN/Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

The Craig Carton Show — SportsGrid 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Early Edge — CBS Sports Network, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — ESPN Unlimited/Disney+, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — Peacock, noon

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Ross Tucker Even Money — DraftKings Network, 3:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Chiney Today — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

Primetime Pregame LIVE — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Gametime Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.

E60: 28 Outs: An Imperfect Story — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

BBC Sport — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

All The Smoke — DraftKings Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

All the Smoke Dugout — DraftKings Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, midnight

El pelotazo — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Pushing the Odds with Matt Perrault — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)

South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 3 a.m. (Wednesday)

Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 4 a.m. (Wednesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 5:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

French Tennis Federation

French Open, Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France

Mac Zone: Day 3 — truTV/HBO Max, 9 a.m.

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — truTV/HBO Max, 11 a.m.

Men’s First Round Night Match: Jannik Sinner vs. Clement Tabur — TNT/truTV/HBO Max, 2 p.m.

Live at Roland Garros: Day 3, Postmatch — TNT/truTV/HBO Max, 5 p.m.

Afternoon Session: Men’s and Women’s singles 2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Tuesday)

Afternoon Session: Men’s and Women’s singles 2nd Round — truTV, 5 a.m. (Tuesday)

Afternoon Session: Men’s and Women’s singles 2nd Round — TNT/HBO Max, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Live at Roland Garros: Day 4, Prematch — TNT/HBO Max, 5 a.m. (Tuesday)