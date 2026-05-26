May 24, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots while defended by San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) in the fourth quarter during game four of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
By Ken Fang on

All Times Eastern

Bundesliga
Bundesliga Special #21-Seasonal Special-Season Review I + II — ESPN+, 4 p.m.
Bundesliga Original Series-Road to the Americas-IV — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

College Baseball
SEC Inside: Baseball Tournament — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Basketball
The Hoops HQ Show — Fubo Sports Network, 11 a.m.
ACC Network Basketball Podcast — ACC Network, 5 p.m.

College Football
All=Access: Arkansas Spring Football — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

College Golf
Women’s
NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship
Day 5, Omni La Costa Resort & Spa, Carlsbad, CA
Announcers: Steve Burkowski/Karen Stupples//Emilia Doran//Jim Gallagher, Jr.//Julia Johnson
Team Match Play: Quarterfinals — Golf Channel.com/GolfChannel.com, 10 a.m.
Team Match Play: Quarterfinals — Golf Channel, 1 p.m
Team Match Play: Semifinals — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Cycling
Giro d’Italia
Stage 16: Bellinoza to Carì — HBO Max, 7:30 a.m.
Stage 17: Cassano d’Adda to Andalo — HBO Max, 5:45 a.m. (Wednesday)

FIFA World Cup
FIFA World Cup 26: USA Roster Reveal Show — Fox, 3 p.m.
US Against the World: Four Years with the Men’s National Soccer Team: You Have to Fight — HBO, 9 p.m.
Fox Sports FIFA World Cup Roundtable: 1994 USA Reunion — FS1, 10 p.m.
Fox Sports FIGA World Cup Rank: Top 100 Players (25-11) — FS1, 11 p.m.
Destination World Cup 2026: Everything on the Line — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

Golf
The Big Swing With Jimmy Roberts — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.
5 Clubs With Gary Williams — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.
Scorecard — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.
The Smylie Kaufman Show — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.
Golf Today — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

Hockey
Men’s
IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship
Group Play
Group A, Swiss Life Arena, Zurich, Switzerland
United States vs. Austria — TSN2/NHL Network, 10 a.m.
Switzerland vs. Finland– TSN2/YouTube, 2 p.m.

Group B, BCF Arena, Fribourg, Switzerland
Sweden vs. Slovakia– TSN4/YouTube, 10 a.m.
Czechia vs. Canada —  TSN4/NHL Network, 2 p.m.

CHL
Memorial Cup
Round Robin, Prospera Place, Kelowna, British Columbia
Chicoutimi Sagueneens vs. Kitchener Rangers — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/NHL Network, 9 p.m.

LaLiga
LaLiga al Día — ESPN Deportes, 8 a.m.
LaLiga Highlight Show — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Ligue 1
Relegation Play-offs
Leg 1, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Étienne, France
AS Saint-Étienne vs. OGC Nice — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:40 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.
The Xtra — beIN Sports en Español, 4:45 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts
Morning Kombat — DraftKings Network, 9 p.m.
UFC Reloaded: UFC 281-Adesanya vs. Pereira — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

MLB
American League
Anaheim at Detroit — Angels Broadcast Television/Detroit SportsNet, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore — Rays.TV/MASN, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox — Twins.TV/Chicago Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.
New York Yankees at Kansas City — YES/Royals.TV, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Texas — Space City Home Network/Rangers Sports Network, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Sacramento — Mariners.TV/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.

National League
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh — Marquee Sports Network/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at New York Mets — Reds.TV/SNY, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee — Cardinals.TV/Brewers.TV, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Diego — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Padres.TV, 9:30 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco — Dbacks.TV/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m.
Colorado at Los Angeles Dodgers — Rockies.TV/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Interleague
MLB on TBS Tuesday
Atlanta Braves at Boston Red Sox — TBS/truTV/HBO Max//BravesVision/NESN, 6:45 p.m.

MLB on TBS Leadoff — TBS/truTV/HBO Max, 6 p.m.
MLB on TBS Closer — TBS/truTV/HBO Max, 9:30 p.m.

Washington at Cleveland — Nationals.TV/CleGuardians.TV, 6 p.m.
Miami at Toronto — Marlins.TV/Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Steve Phillips/Eduardo Pérez/Xavier Scruggs
The Leadoff Spot — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

Announcers: Robert Flores/Lauren Shehadi/Mark DaRosa
MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

Host: Brian Kenny
MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

Sources Tell Jeff Passan — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Announcers: Greg Amsinger/Harold Reynolds/Dan Plesac
MLB Tonight: National Pregame Show — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.
MLB Big Inning — MLB Network/MLB.TV, 7 p.m.
MLB en vivo — UniMás/TUDN, 9 p.m.
MLB Big Inning — MLB.TV, 10 p.m.

Host: Abby Labar
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NASCAR
Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour: Charlotte Recap– FS1, 8 p.m.

NBA Playoffs
Western Conference Finals
Game 5, Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK
Announcers: Mike Tirico/Jamal Crawford/Reggie Miller//Ashley ShahAhmadi
San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder — NBC/Peacock, 8:30 p.m. (series tied 2-2)

Announcers: Maria Taylor/Carmelo Anthony/Vince Carter/Tracy McGrady
NBA Showtime live from Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK — Peacock, 7:30 p.m.
NBA Showtime live from Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK — NBC/Peacock, 8 p.m.
NBA Showtime live from Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK — Peacock, 11 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.
Basketcast — NBA TV, noon
NBA Today — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 3 p.m.
NBA Shot Clock: Games of the Night — NBA TV, 3 p.m.
The Association: Pregame — NBA TV, 7 p.m.
The Association: Postgame: San Antonio vs. Oklahoma City: Game 5 — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NFL
Good Morning Football: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Sports Channel, 10 a.m.
The Fantasy Life Show — Fubo Sports Network, 10 a.m.
Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.
The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs
Western Conference Final
Game 4, T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, NV
Announcers — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited: Sean McDonough/Ray Ferraro/Emily Kaplan//Sportsnet/CBC: John Bartlett/Garry Galley//Shawn McKenzie
Colorado Avalanche at Vegas Golden Knights — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited//Sportsnet/CBC/TVA Sports, 9 p.m. (Vegas leads series 3-0)

Announcers: Steve Levy/Mark Messier/P.K. Subban
The Point — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Ron MacLean/Colby Armstrong/Kevin Bieksa/Jennifer Botterill/Luke Gazdic/Kelly Hrudey
Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 8:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 5 p.m.
NHL Tonight: Conference Final Pre-Game — NHL Network, 8 p.m.
NHL Tonight: Conference Final Post Game — NHL Network, midnight

Soccer
Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.
Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports Network, 9 p.m.
Fútbol W — ESPN+, 1 p.m.
Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.
Call It What You Want — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m.
Fútbol Picante — ESPN Deportes, 3 p.m.
ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.
Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.
Last Train to North America: México City — ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Tricolor al día — TUDN, 8 p.m.
Last Train to North America: Guadalajara & Monterrey — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.
Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.
Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Sports News & Talk
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.
The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.
Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.
Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.
Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — NBCSN/Peacock, 9 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.
Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.
The Craig Carton Show — SportsGrid 11 a.m.
B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
Early Edge — CBS Sports Network, noon
Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, noon
The Rich Eisen Show — ESPN Unlimited/Disney+, noon
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — Peacock, noon
NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.
CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.
The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.
Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 3 p.m.
Ross Tucker Even Money — DraftKings Network, 3:30 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
Chiney Today — ESPNews, 6 p.m.
Primetime Pregame LIVE — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.
Gametime Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.
Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.
Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.
E60: 28 Outs: An Imperfect Story — ESPN2, 9 p.m.
BBC Sport — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.
All The Smoke — DraftKings Network, 10 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.
Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.
All the Smoke Dugout — DraftKings Network, 11 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, midnight
El pelotazo — Telemundo, midnight
Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight
Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)
Pushing the Odds with Matt Perrault — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)
South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 3 a.m. (Wednesday)
Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 4 a.m. (Wednesday)
TMZ Sports — FS1, 5:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)
Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)
Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis
French Tennis Federation
French Open, Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France
Mac Zone: Day 3 — truTV/HBO Max, 9 a.m.
Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — truTV/HBO Max, 11 a.m.
Men’s First Round Night Match: Jannik Sinner vs. Clement Tabur — TNT/truTV/HBO Max, 2 p.m.

Live at Roland Garros: Day 3, Postmatch — TNT/truTV/HBO Max, 5 p.m.

Afternoon Session: Men’s and Women’s singles 2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Tuesday)
Afternoon Session: Men’s and Women’s singles 2nd Round — truTV, 5 a.m. (Tuesday)
Afternoon Session: Men’s and Women’s singles 2nd Round — TNT/HBO Max, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Live at Roland Garros: Day 4, Prematch — TNT/HBO Max, 5 a.m. (Tuesday)

About Ken Fang

Ken has been covering the sports media in earnest at his own site, Fang's Bites since May 2007 and at Awful Announcing since March 2013.

He provides a unique perspective having been an award-winning radio news reporter in Providence and having worked in local television.

Fang celebrates the four Boston Red Sox World Championships in the 21st Century, but continues to be a long-suffering Cleveland Browns fan.

View all posts by Ken Fang