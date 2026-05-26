All Times Eastern
Bundesliga
Bundesliga Special #21-Seasonal Special-Season Review I + II — ESPN+, 4 p.m.
Bundesliga Original Series-Road to the Americas-IV — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.
College Baseball
SEC Inside: Baseball Tournament — SEC Network, 7 p.m.
College Basketball
The Hoops HQ Show — Fubo Sports Network, 11 a.m.
ACC Network Basketball Podcast — ACC Network, 5 p.m.
College Football
All=Access: Arkansas Spring Football — SEC Network, 8 p.m.
College Golf
Women’s
NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship
Day 5, Omni La Costa Resort & Spa, Carlsbad, CA
Announcers: Steve Burkowski/Karen Stupples//Emilia Doran//Jim Gallagher, Jr.//Julia Johnson
Team Match Play: Quarterfinals — Golf Channel.com/GolfChannel.com, 10 a.m.
Team Match Play: Quarterfinals — Golf Channel, 1 p.m
Team Match Play: Semifinals — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.
Cycling
Giro d’Italia
Stage 16: Bellinoza to Carì — HBO Max, 7:30 a.m.
Stage 17: Cassano d’Adda to Andalo — HBO Max, 5:45 a.m. (Wednesday)
FIFA World Cup
FIFA World Cup 26: USA Roster Reveal Show — Fox, 3 p.m.
US Against the World: Four Years with the Men’s National Soccer Team: You Have to Fight — HBO, 9 p.m.
Fox Sports FIFA World Cup Roundtable: 1994 USA Reunion — FS1, 10 p.m.
Fox Sports FIGA World Cup Rank: Top 100 Players (25-11) — FS1, 11 p.m.
Destination World Cup 2026: Everything on the Line — FS1, 11:30 p.m.
Golf
The Big Swing With Jimmy Roberts — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.
5 Clubs With Gary Williams — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.
Scorecard — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.
The Smylie Kaufman Show — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.
Golf Today — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.
Hockey
Men’s
IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship
Group Play
Group A, Swiss Life Arena, Zurich, Switzerland
United States vs. Austria — TSN2/NHL Network, 10 a.m.
Switzerland vs. Finland– TSN2/YouTube, 2 p.m.
Group B, BCF Arena, Fribourg, Switzerland
Sweden vs. Slovakia– TSN4/YouTube, 10 a.m.
Czechia vs. Canada — TSN4/NHL Network, 2 p.m.
CHL
Memorial Cup
Round Robin, Prospera Place, Kelowna, British Columbia
Chicoutimi Sagueneens vs. Kitchener Rangers — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/NHL Network, 9 p.m.
LaLiga
LaLiga al Día — ESPN Deportes, 8 a.m.
LaLiga Highlight Show — ESPN+, 11 a.m.
Ligue 1
Relegation Play-offs
Leg 1, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Étienne, France
AS Saint-Étienne vs. OGC Nice — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:40 p.m.
The Express Preview — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.
The Xtra — beIN Sports en Español, 4:45 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
Morning Kombat — DraftKings Network, 9 p.m.
UFC Reloaded: UFC 281-Adesanya vs. Pereira — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.
MLB
American League
Anaheim at Detroit — Angels Broadcast Television/Detroit SportsNet, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore — Rays.TV/MASN, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox — Twins.TV/Chicago Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.
New York Yankees at Kansas City — YES/Royals.TV, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Texas — Space City Home Network/Rangers Sports Network, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Sacramento — Mariners.TV/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.
National League
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh — Marquee Sports Network/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at New York Mets — Reds.TV/SNY, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee — Cardinals.TV/Brewers.TV, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Diego — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Padres.TV, 9:30 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco — Dbacks.TV/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m.
Colorado at Los Angeles Dodgers — Rockies.TV/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.
Interleague
MLB on TBS Tuesday
Atlanta Braves at Boston Red Sox — TBS/truTV/HBO Max//BravesVision/NESN, 6:45 p.m.
MLB on TBS Leadoff — TBS/truTV/HBO Max, 6 p.m.
MLB on TBS Closer — TBS/truTV/HBO Max, 9:30 p.m.
Washington at Cleveland — Nationals.TV/CleGuardians.TV, 6 p.m.
Miami at Toronto — Marlins.TV/Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.
Announcers: Steve Phillips/Eduardo Pérez/Xavier Scruggs
The Leadoff Spot — MLB Network, 9 a.m.
Announcers: Robert Flores/Lauren Shehadi/Mark DaRosa
MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
Host: Brian Kenny
MLB Now — MLB Network, noon
Sources Tell Jeff Passan — ESPN2, 2 p.m.
Announcers: Greg Amsinger/Harold Reynolds/Dan Plesac
MLB Tonight: National Pregame Show — MLB Network, 5 p.m.
Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.
MLB Big Inning — MLB Network/MLB.TV, 7 p.m.
MLB en vivo — UniMás/TUDN, 9 p.m.
MLB Big Inning — MLB.TV, 10 p.m.
Host: Abby Labar
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
NASCAR
Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour: Charlotte Recap– FS1, 8 p.m.
NBA Playoffs
Western Conference Finals
Game 5, Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK
Announcers: Mike Tirico/Jamal Crawford/Reggie Miller//Ashley ShahAhmadi
San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder — NBC/Peacock, 8:30 p.m. (series tied 2-2)
Announcers: Maria Taylor/Carmelo Anthony/Vince Carter/Tracy McGrady
NBA Showtime live from Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK — Peacock, 7:30 p.m.
NBA Showtime live from Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK — NBC/Peacock, 8 p.m.
NBA Showtime live from Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK — Peacock, 11 p.m.
Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.
Basketcast — NBA TV, noon
NBA Today — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 3 p.m.
NBA Shot Clock: Games of the Night — NBA TV, 3 p.m.
The Association: Pregame — NBA TV, 7 p.m.
The Association: Postgame: San Antonio vs. Oklahoma City: Game 5 — NBA TV, 11 p.m.
NFL
Good Morning Football: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Sports Channel, 10 a.m.
The Fantasy Life Show — Fubo Sports Network, 10 a.m.
Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.
The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.
NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs
Western Conference Final
Game 4, T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, NV
Announcers — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited: Sean McDonough/Ray Ferraro/Emily Kaplan//Sportsnet/CBC: John Bartlett/Garry Galley//Shawn McKenzie
Colorado Avalanche at Vegas Golden Knights — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited//Sportsnet/CBC/TVA Sports, 9 p.m. (Vegas leads series 3-0)
Announcers: Steve Levy/Mark Messier/P.K. Subban
The Point — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 8 p.m.
Announcers: Ron MacLean/Colby Armstrong/Kevin Bieksa/Jennifer Botterill/Luke Gazdic/Kelly Hrudey
Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 8:30 p.m.
NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 5 p.m.
NHL Tonight: Conference Final Pre-Game — NHL Network, 8 p.m.
NHL Tonight: Conference Final Post Game — NHL Network, midnight
Soccer
Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.
Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports Network, 9 p.m.
Fútbol W — ESPN+, 1 p.m.
Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.
Call It What You Want — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m.
Fútbol Picante — ESPN Deportes, 3 p.m.
ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.
Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.
Last Train to North America: México City — ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Tricolor al día — TUDN, 8 p.m.
Last Train to North America: Guadalajara & Monterrey — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.
Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.
Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)
Sports News & Talk
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.
The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.
Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.
Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.
Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — NBCSN/Peacock, 9 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.
Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.
The Craig Carton Show — SportsGrid 11 a.m.
B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
Early Edge — CBS Sports Network, noon
Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, noon
The Rich Eisen Show — ESPN Unlimited/Disney+, noon
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — Peacock, noon
NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.
CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.
The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.
Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 3 p.m.
Ross Tucker Even Money — DraftKings Network, 3:30 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
Chiney Today — ESPNews, 6 p.m.
Primetime Pregame LIVE — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.
Gametime Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.
Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.
Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.
E60: 28 Outs: An Imperfect Story — ESPN2, 9 p.m.
BBC Sport — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.
All The Smoke — DraftKings Network, 10 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.
Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.
All the Smoke Dugout — DraftKings Network, 11 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, midnight
El pelotazo — Telemundo, midnight
Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight
Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)
Pushing the Odds with Matt Perrault — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)
South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 3 a.m. (Wednesday)
Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 4 a.m. (Wednesday)
TMZ Sports — FS1, 5:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)
Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)
Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)
Tennis
French Tennis Federation
French Open, Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France
Mac Zone: Day 3 — truTV/HBO Max, 9 a.m.
Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — truTV/HBO Max, 11 a.m.
Men’s First Round Night Match: Jannik Sinner vs. Clement Tabur — TNT/truTV/HBO Max, 2 p.m.
Live at Roland Garros: Day 3, Postmatch — TNT/truTV/HBO Max, 5 p.m.
Afternoon Session: Men’s and Women’s singles 2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Tuesday)
Afternoon Session: Men’s and Women’s singles 2nd Round — truTV, 5 a.m. (Tuesday)
Afternoon Session: Men’s and Women’s singles 2nd Round — TNT/HBO Max, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)
Live at Roland Garros: Day 4, Prematch — TNT/HBO Max, 5 a.m. (Tuesday)
About Ken Fang
Ken has been covering the sports media in earnest at his own site, Fang's Bites since May 2007 and at Awful Announcing since March 2013.
He provides a unique perspective having been an award-winning radio news reporter in Providence and having worked in local television.
Fang celebrates the four Boston Red Sox World Championships in the 21st Century, but continues to be a long-suffering Cleveland Browns fan.