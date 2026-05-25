All Times Eastern
Bundesliga
Relegation Playoff
Leg 2, Home Deluxe Arena, Paderborn, Germany
SC Paderborn 07 vs. VfL Wolfsburg — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m. (1st leg aggregate 0-0)
College Baseball
Announcers: Matt Schick/Kyle Peterson/Mike Rooney
NCAA Baseball Championship Selection Special — ESPN2, noon
SEC Now: Road to Omaha — ESPN2, 1 p.m.
Announcers: Kris Budden/Kyle Peterson/Mike Rooney
The Road to Omaha — ESPN2, 8 p.m.
College Football
Authentic ACC: North Carolina State Spring Football — ACC Network, 4 p.m.
Authentic ACC: Stanford Spring Football — ACC Network, 5 p.m.
Ross Tucker College Draft — DraftKings Network, 9:30 p.m.
College Golf
Women’s
NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship
Day 4, Omni La Costa Resort & Spa, Carlsbad, CA
Announcers: Steve Burkowski/Karen Stupples//Emilia Doran//Jim Gallagher, Jr.//Julia Johnson
Individual Championship — Golf Channel.com/GolfChannel.com, 1:30 p.m.
Individual Championship — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.
College Lacrosse
Men’s
NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Championship
National Championship, David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, VA
Announcers: Anish Shroff/Paul Carcaterra/Quint Kessenich//Dana Boyle
Princeton vs. Notre Dame — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 1 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championships Trophy Presentation — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.
EFL League Two
Promotion Play-offs
Final, Meadow Lane, Nottingham, England, United Kingdom
Notts County vs. Salford City — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9:55 a.m.
CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon
Golf
5 Clubs With Gary Williams — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.
Golf Today — Golf Channel, 4:40 p.m.
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 9:30 p.m.
PGA Tour-The Drop — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.
PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 11 p.m.
Hockey
Men’s
IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship
Group Play
Group A, Swiss Life Arena, Zurich, Switzerland
United States vs. Hungary — TSN4/NHL Network, 10 a.m.
Germany vs. Great Britain– TSN4/YouTube, 2 p.m.
Hungary vs. Latvia — TSN2/YouTube, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)
Group B, BCF Arena, Fribourg, Switzerland
Czechia vs. Norway — TSN2/YouTube, 10 a.m.
Slovenia vs. Italy — TSN2/NHL Network, 2 p.m.
Norway vs. Denmark — TSN4/NHL Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)
IndyCar
Indianapolis 500 Victory Celebration — FS1, 8 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Main Event: UFC 276-Volkanovski vs. Holloway 3 — CBS Sports Network, 7 a.m.
UFC Main Event: UFC 268-Namajunas vs. Zhang 2 — CBS Sports Network, 8 a.m.
UFC Reloaded: UFC 287-Pereira vs. Adesanya 2 — CBS Sports Network, 9 a.m.
UFC Reloaded: UFC 313-Pereira vs. Ankalaev — CBS Sports Network, noon
UFC Ultimate Knockouts — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
UFC Reloaded: UFC 300-Pereira vs. Hill — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
UFC Ultimate Knockouts — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.
UFC The Walk: UFC 232-Cyborg vs. Nunes — CBS Sports Network, midnight
UFC The Walk: UFC 239-Nunes vs. Holm — CBS Sports Network, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)
MLB
American League
MLB on ESPN
Announcers: Jon Sciambi/Eduardo Pérez/David Ross//Buster Olney
New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 3:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore — Rays.TV/MASN, 1:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox — Twins.TV/Chicago Sports Network, 2 p.m.
Houston at Texas — Space City Home Network/Rangers Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Sacramento — MLB Network (main)/Mariners.TV/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.
National League
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh — Marquee Sports Network/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 1:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee — Cardinals.TV/Brewers.TV, 2 p.m.
Cincinnati at New York Mets — Reds.TV/SNY, 4 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco — Dbacks.TV/NBC Sports Bay Area, 5 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Diego — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Padres.TV, 6:30 p.m.
Colorado at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network (backup)/Rockies.TV/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 9 p.m.
Interleague
Washington at Cleveland — Nationals.TV/CleGuardians.TV, 6 p.m.
Miami at Toronto — MLB Network (main)/Marlins.TV/Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.
MLB Network Podcast — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.
MLB Big Inning — MLB Network/MLB.TV, 3:30 p.m.
MLB Tonight: Inside the Park — MLB Network, 6:30 p.m.
Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.
Host: Abby Labar
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)
NASCAR
SPEED With Harvick & Buxton — FS1, 11 p.m.
NBA Playoffs
Eastern Conference Finals
Game 4, Rocket Arena, Cleveland, OH
Announcers: Mike Breen/Richard Jefferson/Tim Legler//Lisa. Salters
New York Knicks at Cleveland Cavaliers — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 8 p.m. (New York leads series 3-0)
Announcers: Ernie Johnson/Charles Barkley/Shaquille O’Neal/Kenny Smith
NBA Tip-Off — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 7 p.m.
Inside the NBA — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 10:30 p.m.
Basketcast — NBA TV, noon
NBA Today live from Rocket Arena, Cleveland, OH — ESPN2, 3 p.m.
NBA Shot Clock: Games of the Night — NBA TV, 3 p.m.
The Association: Pregame — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.
The Association: Postgame: New York vs. Cleveland: Game 4 — NBA TV, 10;30 p.m.
NFL
Simms Complete — Fubo Sports Network, 9 a.m.
Good Morning Football: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Sports Channel, 10 a.m.
This Is Football — ESPNews, 5 p.m.
Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 7:30 p.m.
NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs
Eastern Conference Final
Game 3, Centre Bell, Montréal, Quebec, Canada
Announcers — TNT/truTV/HBO Max: Kenny Albert/Olczyk/Brian Boucher//Jackie Redmond//Sportsnet/CBC: Chris Cuthbert/Craig Simpson//Kyle Bukauskas
Carolina Hurricanes at Montéal Canadiens — TNT/truTV/HBO Max//Sportsnet/CBC/TVA Sports, 8 p.m. (series tied 1-1)
Announcers: Liam McHugh/Paul Bissonnette/Anson Carter/Wayne Gretzky/Henrik Lundqvist
NHL on TNT Faceoff live from Le Centre Bell, Montréal, Quebec, Canada — TNT/truTV/HBO Max, 7 p.m.
Announcers: Ron MacLean/Colby Armstrong/Kevin Bieksa/Jennifer Botterill/Luke Gazdic/Kelly Hrudey//David Amber//Elliotte Friedman
Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7:30 p.m.
NHL Now — NHL Network, 5 p.m.
NHL Tonight: Conference Final Pre-Game — NHL Network, 7 p.m.
NHL Tonight: Conference Final Edition — NHL Network, 8 p.m.
NHL Tonight: Conference Final Post-Game — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.
TNT Sports Specials: The McKenna Project — truTV, 11:30 p.m.
Scottish Premiership
Final
Leg 2, SMiSA Stadium, Paisley, Scotland, United Kingdom
St Mirren vs. Partick Thistle — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m.
Soccer
US Against the World: Four Years with thew Men’s National Soccer Team: Not So Golden — HBO, 7 a.m.
Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.
Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.
Fútbol Picante — ESPN Deportes, 3 p.m.
Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.
ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.
Generación Fútbol — ESPN Deportes, 6:30 p.m.
Numbers Don’t Lie — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.
Tricolor al día — TUDN, 8 p.m.
Fútbol Américas — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.
Faitelson sin censura — TUDN, 9 p.m.
Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 p.m.
Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.
Destination World Cup 2026: The Draw and the Decisions — FS1, midnight
Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)
Sports News & Talk
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.
Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.
Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.
Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.
Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — NBCSN/Peacock, noon
NewsWire Live — SportsGrid, noon
Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 2 p.m.
All the Smoke — DraftKings Network, 2 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 2 p.m.
The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.
Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.
All the Smoke Dugout — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 3 p.m.
The Domonique Foxworth Show — ESPNews, 4 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
ACC PM — ACC Network, 6 p.m.
Primetime Pregame LIVE — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.
All The Smoke — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.
SEC Storied: Miracles — ESPNews, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.
Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.
SEC Storied: Summer of ’83 — ESPN2. 7 p.m.
BBC Sport — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.
South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 10 p.m.
SEC Storied: In Spirit — ESPN2, 10 p.m.
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.
BBC Sport — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.
Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.
Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 11 p.m.
SEC Storied: Thunder and Lightning — ESPN2, 11 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.
BBC Sport — BBC News, 11:45 p.m.
El pelotazo — Telemundo, midnight
Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)
Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 2:30 a.m. (Tuesday)
Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)
Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)
Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)
TMZ Sports — FS1, 6:30 a.m. (Tuesday)
Tennis
French Tennis Federation
French Open, Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France
Mac Zone: Day 2 — truTV/HBO Max, 9 a.m.
Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — truTV/HBO Max, 11 a.m.
Men’s First Round Night Match: Hugo Gaston vs. Gaels Monfils — TNT/truTV/HBO Max, 2 p.m.
Live at Roland Garros: Day 2, Postmatch — TNT/truTV/HBO Max, 5 p.m.
Afternoon Session: Men’s and Women’s singles 1st Round — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Tuesday)
Afternoon Session: Men’s and Women’s singles 1st Round — truTV, 5 a.m. (Tuesday)
Afternoon Session: Men’s and Women’s singles 1st Round — TNT/HBO Max, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)
Live at Roland Garros: Day 3, Prematch — TNT/HBO Max, 5 a.m. (Tuesday)
WNBA
Portland Fire at New York Liberty — NBCN/Peacock//KPDX/WNYW, 8 p.m.
Announcers: LaChina Robinson/Sue Bird/Cheryl Miller
WNBA Showtime — NBCSN/Peacock, 10:30 p.m.
Connecticut Sun at Golden State Valkyries — NBC Sports Boston/KPYX/KMAX, 10 p.m.
WNBA Shot Clock: Games of the Week — NBA TV, 8 p.m.
About Ken Fang
Ken has been covering the sports media in earnest at his own site, Fang's Bites since May 2007 and at Awful Announcing since March 2013.
He provides a unique perspective having been an award-winning radio news reporter in Providence and having worked in local television.
Fang celebrates the four Boston Red Sox World Championships in the 21st Century, but continues to be a long-suffering Cleveland Browns fan.