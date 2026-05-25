May 24, 2026; Paris, France; Hailey Baptiste of the United States returns a shot in her first round match against Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Relegation Playoff

Leg 2, Home Deluxe Arena, Paderborn, Germany

SC Paderborn 07 vs. VfL Wolfsburg — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m. (1st leg aggregate 0-0)

College Baseball

Announcers: Matt Schick/Kyle Peterson/Mike Rooney

NCAA Baseball Championship Selection Special — ESPN2, noon

SEC Now: Road to Omaha — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Announcers: Kris Budden/Kyle Peterson/Mike Rooney

The Road to Omaha — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

College Football

Authentic ACC: North Carolina State Spring Football — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Authentic ACC: Stanford Spring Football — ACC Network, 5 p.m.

Ross Tucker College Draft — DraftKings Network, 9:30 p.m.

College Golf

Women’s

NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship

Day 4, Omni La Costa Resort & Spa, Carlsbad, CA

Announcers: Steve Burkowski/Karen Stupples//Emilia Doran//Jim Gallagher, Jr.//Julia Johnson

Individual Championship — Golf Channel.com/GolfChannel.com, 1:30 p.m.

Individual Championship — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Championship

National Championship, David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, VA

Announcers: Anish Shroff/Paul Carcaterra/Quint Kessenich//Dana Boyle

Princeton vs. Notre Dame — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 1 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championships Trophy Presentation — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

EFL League Two

Promotion Play-offs

Final, Meadow Lane, Nottingham, England, United Kingdom

Notts County vs. Salford City — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9:55 a.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

Golf

5 Clubs With Gary Williams — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 4:40 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 9:30 p.m.

PGA Tour-The Drop — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 11 p.m.

Hockey

Men’s

IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

Group Play

Group A, Swiss Life Arena, Zurich, Switzerland

United States vs. Hungary — TSN4/NHL Network, 10 a.m.

Germany vs. Great Britain– TSN4/YouTube, 2 p.m.

Hungary vs. Latvia — TSN2/YouTube, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Group B, BCF Arena, Fribourg, Switzerland

Czechia vs. Norway — TSN2/YouTube, 10 a.m.

Slovenia vs. Italy — TSN2/NHL Network, 2 p.m.

Norway vs. Denmark — TSN4/NHL Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

IndyCar

Indianapolis 500 Victory Celebration — FS1, 8 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Main Event: UFC 276-Volkanovski vs. Holloway 3 — CBS Sports Network, 7 a.m.

UFC Main Event: UFC 268-Namajunas vs. Zhang 2 — CBS Sports Network, 8 a.m.

UFC Reloaded: UFC 287-Pereira vs. Adesanya 2 — CBS Sports Network, 9 a.m.

UFC Reloaded: UFC 313-Pereira vs. Ankalaev — CBS Sports Network, noon

UFC Ultimate Knockouts — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

UFC Reloaded: UFC 300-Pereira vs. Hill — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

UFC Ultimate Knockouts — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

UFC The Walk: UFC 232-Cyborg vs. Nunes — CBS Sports Network, midnight

UFC The Walk: UFC 239-Nunes vs. Holm — CBS Sports Network, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

MLB

American League

MLB on ESPN

Announcers: Jon Sciambi/Eduardo Pérez/David Ross//Buster Olney

New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 3:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore — Rays.TV/MASN, 1:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox — Twins.TV/Chicago Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Houston at Texas — Space City Home Network/Rangers Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Sacramento — MLB Network (main)/Mariners.TV/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.

National League

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh — Marquee Sports Network/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 1:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee — Cardinals.TV/Brewers.TV, 2 p.m.

Cincinnati at New York Mets — Reds.TV/SNY, 4 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco — Dbacks.TV/NBC Sports Bay Area, 5 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Padres.TV, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network (backup)/Rockies.TV/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 9 p.m.

Interleague

Washington at Cleveland — Nationals.TV/CleGuardians.TV, 6 p.m.

Miami at Toronto — MLB Network (main)/Marlins.TV/Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

MLB Network Podcast — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

MLB Big Inning — MLB Network/MLB.TV, 3:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Inside the Park — MLB Network, 6:30 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

Host: Abby Labar

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NASCAR

SPEED With Harvick & Buxton — FS1, 11 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Eastern Conference Finals

Game 4, Rocket Arena, Cleveland, OH

Announcers: Mike Breen/Richard Jefferson/Tim Legler//Lisa. Salters

New York Knicks at Cleveland Cavaliers — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 8 p.m. (New York leads series 3-0)

Announcers: Ernie Johnson/Charles Barkley/Shaquille O’Neal/Kenny Smith

NBA Tip-Off — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 7 p.m.

Inside the NBA — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 10:30 p.m.

Basketcast — NBA TV, noon

NBA Today live from Rocket Arena, Cleveland, OH — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NBA Shot Clock: Games of the Night — NBA TV, 3 p.m.

The Association: Pregame — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

The Association: Postgame: New York vs. Cleveland: Game 4 — NBA TV, 10;30 p.m.

NFL

Simms Complete — Fubo Sports Network, 9 a.m.

Good Morning Football: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Sports Channel, 10 a.m.

This Is Football — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Eastern Conference Final

Game 3, Centre Bell, Montréal, Quebec, Canada

Announcers — TNT/truTV/HBO Max: Kenny Albert/Olczyk/Brian Boucher//Jackie Redmond//Sportsnet/CBC: Chris Cuthbert/Craig Simpson//Kyle Bukauskas

Carolina Hurricanes at Montéal Canadiens — TNT/truTV/HBO Max//Sportsnet/CBC/TVA Sports, 8 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

Announcers: Liam McHugh/Paul Bissonnette/Anson Carter/Wayne Gretzky/Henrik Lundqvist

NHL on TNT Faceoff live from Le Centre Bell, Montréal, Quebec, Canada — TNT/truTV/HBO Max, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Ron MacLean/Colby Armstrong/Kevin Bieksa/Jennifer Botterill/Luke Gazdic/Kelly Hrudey//David Amber//Elliotte Friedman

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Conference Final Pre-Game — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Conference Final Edition — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Conference Final Post-Game — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

TNT Sports Specials: The McKenna Project — truTV, 11:30 p.m.

Scottish Premiership

Final

Leg 2, SMiSA Stadium, Paisley, Scotland, United Kingdom

St Mirren vs. Partick Thistle — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m.

Soccer

US Against the World: Four Years with thew Men’s National Soccer Team: Not So Golden — HBO, 7 a.m.

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Fútbol Picante — ESPN Deportes, 3 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Generación Fútbol — ESPN Deportes, 6:30 p.m.

Numbers Don’t Lie — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.

Tricolor al día — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Fútbol Américas — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Faitelson sin censura — TUDN, 9 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Destination World Cup 2026: The Draw and the Decisions — FS1, midnight

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — NBCSN/Peacock, noon

NewsWire Live — SportsGrid, noon

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 2 p.m.

All the Smoke — DraftKings Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

All the Smoke Dugout — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Domonique Foxworth Show — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Primetime Pregame LIVE — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

All The Smoke — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

SEC Storied: Miracles — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

SEC Storied: Summer of ’83 — ESPN2. 7 p.m.

BBC Sport — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 10 p.m.

SEC Storied: In Spirit — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

BBC Sport — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 11 p.m.

SEC Storied: Thunder and Lightning — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

BBC Sport — BBC News, 11:45 p.m.

El pelotazo — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 2:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 6:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

French Tennis Federation

French Open, Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France

Mac Zone: Day 2 — truTV/HBO Max, 9 a.m.

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — truTV/HBO Max, 11 a.m.

Men’s First Round Night Match: Hugo Gaston vs. Gaels Monfils — TNT/truTV/HBO Max, 2 p.m.

Live at Roland Garros: Day 2, Postmatch — TNT/truTV/HBO Max, 5 p.m.

Afternoon Session: Men’s and Women’s singles 1st Round — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Tuesday)

Afternoon Session: Men’s and Women’s singles 1st Round — truTV, 5 a.m. (Tuesday)

Afternoon Session: Men’s and Women’s singles 1st Round — TNT/HBO Max, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Live at Roland Garros: Day 3, Prematch — TNT/HBO Max, 5 a.m. (Tuesday)

WNBA

Portland Fire at New York Liberty — NBCN/Peacock//KPDX/WNYW, 8 p.m.

Announcers: LaChina Robinson/Sue Bird/Cheryl Miller

WNBA Showtime — NBCSN/Peacock, 10:30 p.m.

Connecticut Sun at Golden State Valkyries — NBC Sports Boston/KPYX/KMAX, 10 p.m.

WNBA Shot Clock: Games of the Week — NBA TV, 8 p.m.