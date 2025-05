Feb 22, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; The Arkansas Razorbacks play the TCU Horned Frogs during the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series presented by Kubota Weekend 2 at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Men’s — Round 11

Essendon Bombers vs. Richmond Tigers — FS2, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)

Bundesliga

Relegation Playoff

Leg 1: 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 s. SV Elversberg — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.

College Baseball

Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Durham Bulls Athletic Park, Durham, NC

Georgia Tech vs. Cal — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

North Carolina State vs. Clemson — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 2:30 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

Big East Conference Tournament

Elimination Game, Prasco Park, Xavier University, Mason, OH

St. John’s vs. UConn — FloSports, 2:30 p.m.

Semifinal, Prasco Park, Xavier University, Mason, OH

Creighton vs. Xavier — FloSports, 6:30 p.m.

Big Ten Conference Tournament

Pool Play, Charles Schwab Field Omaha, Omaha, NE

Michigan vs. UCLA — Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

USC vs. Penn State — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

Oregon vs. Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

At the Plate — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

B1G Live: Game Break — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Big XII Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX

Arizona vs. BYU — ESPN+, 10 a.m.

West Virginia vs. Cincinnati — ESPN+, 1:30 p.m.

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

TCU vs. Houston — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Southeastern Conference Tournament

2nd Round, Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, Hoover, AL

Auburn vs. Texas A&M — SEC Network, noon

Quarterfinals, Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, Hoover, AL

Texas vs. Tennessee — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

Vanderbilt vs. Oklahoma — SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 3:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

College Softball

NCAA Division I Softball Championship

Super Regionals

Tallahassee Super Regional, JoAnne Graf Field at the Seminole Softball Complex, Florida State University, Tallahassee, FL

Announcers: Kevin Brown/Amanda Scarborough

Texas vs. Florida State — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Austin Super Regional, Red & Charline McCombs Field, University of Texas, Austin, TX

Announcers: Pam Ward/Jenny Dalton-Hill

Clemson vs. Texas — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Game On: Journey to the NCAA Championship: Softball — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Golf

DP World Tour

Soudal Open, Rinkven International Golf Club, Antwerp, Belgium

1st Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

PGA Tour

Colonial National Invitation, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, TX

Announcers — Golf Channel: Justin Kutcher/Curt Byrum/Arron Oberholser//Billy Ray Brown//Colt Knost

1st Round

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8 a.m.

Marquee Group: Tommy Fleetwood/Chris Kirk/Jordan Spieth & Daniel Berger/Davis Riley/Scottie Scheffler — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:30 a.m.

Featured Groups: Brian Harman/Hideki Matsuyama/Maverick McNealy & Akshay Bhatia/Robert MacIntyre/Andrew Novak plus Harris English/J.T. Poston/Si Woo Kim & Rickie Fowler/Tom Kim/Keith Mitchell — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:45 a.m.

Featured Holes: 4, 8, 13 and 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Rickie Fowler/Tom Kim/Keith Mitchell — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Daniel Berger/Davis Riley/Scottie Scheffler — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Featured Hole: 8 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Featured Hole: 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

LPGA Tour

México Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, El Camaleón at Mayakoba, Playa de Carmen, Quintana Roo, México

Announcers: Grant Boone/Mel Reid/Tom Abbott//Kay Cockerilll

1st Round — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

PGA of America

Senior PGA Championship, Congressional Country Club, Bethesda, MD

Announcers: Steve Sands/Peter Jacobsen/Jimmy Roberts//Roger Maltbie/Mark Rolfing

1st Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

The Smylie Kaufman Show — SportsGrid, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Hockey

Men’s

IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

Group Play

Quarterfinals, Avicii Arena, Stockholm, Sweden

United States vs. Finland — TSN4/NHL Network, 10 a.m.

Sweden vs. Czechia — TSN4, 2 p.m.

Quarterfinals, Jyske Bank Boxen, Herning, Denmark

Switzerland vs. Austria — TSN1, 10 a.m.

Canada vs. Denmark — TSN1/NHL Network, 2 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga Show — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Anik and Florian — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.

UFC Top 10: The Ultimate Fighter Alumni — ESPN2, midnight

UFC 306: O’Malley vs. Dvalishvili — ESPNews, 1 a.m. (Friday)

MLB

American League

MLB Network Showcase, Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Baltimore at Boston — MLB Network/MASN/NESN, 6:45 p.m.

MLB Tonight: On-Deck Circle — MLB Network, 5:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight Post Game — MLB Network, 8:30 p.m.

Texas at New York Yankees — Rangers Sports Network, 12:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Sacramento — FanDuel Sports Network West/NBC Sports California, 3;30 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit — MLB Network (backup)/CleGuardians.TV/FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Seattle at Houston — Root Sports/Space City Home Network, 8 p.m.

National League

Philadelphia at Colorado — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Rockies.TV, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh — FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington — FanDuel Sports Network South/MASN2, 6:45 p.m.

Interleague

San Diego at Toronto — Padres.TV/Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

The Leadoff Spot — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 12:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight: National Pregame Show — MLB Network, 4:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 10:30 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Western Conference Finals

Game 2, Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

Announcers: Mike Breen/Doris Burke/Richard Jefferson//Lisa Salters

Minnesota Timberwolves at Oklahoma City Thunder — ESPN, 8:30 p.m. (Oklahoma City leads series 1-0)

Announcers: Ryan Ruocco/Tim Legler/Kirk Goldsberry

Western Conference Finals: InsightCast — ESPNews, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers: Malika Andrews/Michael Malone/Bob Myers/Kendrick Perkins/Stephen A. Smith//Shams Charania

NBA Countdown live from Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Announcers: Malka Andrews/Chiney Ogwumike/Kendrick Perkins/Brian Windhorst

NBA Today live from Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Run It Back — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA Conference Finals Pregame — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder NBA Western Conference Finals In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

NBA Conference Finals Postgame: Timberwolves/Thunder, Game 2 — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Channel, 10 a.m.

The Fantasy Life Show — Fubo Sports, 10 a.m.

With the First Pick — CBS Sports Network, noon

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 4:30 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Eastern Conference Final

Game 2, Lenovo Center, Raleigh, NC

Announcers — Sportsnet/CBC: John Bartlett/Garry Galley//Kyle Bukauskas//TNT/Max: Kenny Albert/Eddie Olczyk/Brian Boucher//Jackie Redmond

Florida Panthers at Carolina Panthers — Sportsnet/CBC/TVA Sports//TNT/Max, 8 p.m. (Florida leads series 1-0)

Announcers: Paul Bissonnette/Will Arnett

NHL on TNT Alt Cast — truTV/Max, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Liam McHugh/Colby Armstrong/Paul Bissonnette/Anson Carter/Hendrik Lundqvist

NHL on TNT Face Off — TNT/truTV/Max, 7 p.m.

NHL on TNT Postgame Show — TNT/truTV/Max, 10:30 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Conference Final Pre-Game — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Conference Final Edition — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Conference Final Post Game — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

PWHL Playoffs

Finals

Game 2, TD Place, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

Minnesota Frost at Ottawa Charge — TSN2/RDS/FanDuel Sports Network North/YouTube, 7 p.m.

Scottish Premiership

Play-offs

1st Leg, Almondvale Stadium, West Lothian, Scotland, United Kingdom

Livingston vs. Ross County — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals Draw — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9:30 a.m.

Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

Faitelson sin censura — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Breakfast Ball — FS1, 8 a.m.

The Early Line LIVE — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Ringer: East Coast Bias — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Nothing Personal With David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Facility — FS1, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — Peacock, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Sports Channel, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, noon

We Need to Talk — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Underdogs — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

The Mina Kimes Show Featuring Lenny — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

Good Follow — DraftKings Network, 5 p.m.

Around the Horn (The Final Days) — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Speak — FS1, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption– ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Front Office Sports Today — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Primetime Pregame Live — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

All the Smoke — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

Gametime Decisions LIVE — SportsGrid, 6:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Oddball with Amin Elhassan and Izzy Gutierrez — DraftKings Network, 7:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Tonight Live — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

El pelotazo — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

Coming Home With Keyshawn and Paul Pierce — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Friday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 3:30 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

Courtside Live: Quarterfinals: Geneva Open (ATP Tour)/Hamburg Open (ATP Tour)/Grand Prix Sar la Princesse Lala Meryem (WTA Tour)/Internationaux de Strasbourg (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

WNBA

Indiana Fever at Atlanta Dream — Amazon Prime Video/WHTR/WPCH, 7:30 p.m.

New York Liberty at Chicago Sky — WWOR/WCIU, 8 p.m.