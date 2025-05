Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Men’s — Round 8

Western Bulldogs vs. Port Adelaide Power — FS2, 11 p.m.

Adelaide Crows vs. Carlton Blues — FS2, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

Collingwood Magpies vs. Geelong Cats — FS2, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Boxing

One More Round: Inoue vs. Nery — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 32

1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. VfL Bochum 1848 — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.

College Baseball

Texas at Arkansas — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

College Beach Volleyball

Women’s

National Collegiate Women’s Beach Volleyball Championship

1st Round, Gulf Place, Gulf Shores, AL

Dual #1 — Announcers: Courtney Lyle/Holly McPeak//Madison Fitzpatrick

Florida Atlantic vs. Loyola Marymount — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Dual #2 — Announcers: Courtney Lyle/Holly McPeak//Madison Fitzpatrick

North Florida vs. USC — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Dual #3 — Announcers: Sam Gore/Nicole Branagh//Dawn Davenport

Tennessee-Chattanooga vs. UCLA — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Dual #4 — Announcers: Sam Gore/Nicole Branagh//Dawn Davenport

Long Beach State vs. Florida State — ESPN2, noon

Dual #5 — Announcers: Courtney Lyle/Holly McPeak//Madison Fitzpatrick

Georgia State vs. TCU — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

Dual #6 — Announcers: Courtney Lyle/Holly McPeak//Madison Fitzpatrick

Cal vs. Texas — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Dual #7 — Announcers: Sam Gore/Nicole Branagh//Dawn Davenport

Boise State vs. Stanford — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Dual #8 — Announcers: Sam Gore/Nicole Branagh//Dawn Davenport

LSU vs. Cal Poly — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

College Football

Washington Spring Game — Big Ten Network, 9:30 p.m.

ACC Huddle: Boston College Football Preview — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

ACC Huddle: Duke Football Preview — ACC Network, 3:30 p.m.

ACC Huddle: California Football Preview — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament

Semifinals, American Legion Memorial Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Notre Dame vs. Syracuse — ACC Network, 5 p.m.

North Carolina vs. Duke — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 4:30 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Ivy League Men’s Lacrosse Tournament

Semifinals, Schoellkopf Field, Cornell University, Ithaca, NY

Princeton vs. Yale — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Cornell vs. Penn — ESPNU, 8:30 p.m.

Patriot League

Semifinals, Michie Stadium, U.S. Military Academy, West Point, NY

Colgate vs. Army — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Lafayette vs. Boston University — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

College Softball

Maryland vs. Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Northwestern at UCLA — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

College Volleyball

Men’s

National Collegiate Volleyball Championship

Opening Round, Lumsden Gymnasium, Daemen University, Amherst, NY

Penn State vs. Daemen — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Miami Grand Prix, Miami International Autodrome, Miami Gardens, FL

Practice 1 — ESPNU, 12:25 p.m.

Sprint Qualifying — ESPNews, 4:25 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Byron Nelson Golf Classic, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, TX

Announcers — Golf Channel: Steve Sands/Johnson Wagner/Tom Abbott//Colt Knost//Arron Oberholser

2nd Round

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:45 a.m.

Marquee Group: Scottie Scheffler/Jordan Spieth/Si Woo Kim & Ben An/Ben Griffin/Will Zalatoris — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:15 a.m.

Featured Groups: Sungjae Im/Tom Kim/Taylor Pendrith & Sam Burns/Brian Campbell/Jake Knapp//Mackenzie Hughes/Stephan Jaeger/Gary Woodland & Cam Davis/Matt McCarty/Karl Vilips — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:30 a.m.

Featured Holes: 4,7, 14, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:30 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Mackenzie Hughes/Stephan Jaeger/Gary Woodland — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Ben An/Ben Griffin/Will Zalatoris — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p,m,

Featured Holes: 14 & 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 3:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Insperity Invitational, The Woodlands Country Club, The Woodlands, TX

1st Round — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Black Desert Championship, Black Desert Resort, Ivin, UT

Announcers: Cara Banks/Karen Stupples//Kay Cockerill//Mel Reid

2nd Round — NBC Sports app/NBCSports.com, 6 p.m.

1st Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

The Smylie Kaufman Show — SportsGrid, 1:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Hockey

Men’s

IIHF Men’s U-18 Championship

Semifinals Comerica Center, Frisco, TX

Canada vs. Slovakia — TSN1, 4 p.m.

United States vs. Sweden — TSN1/NHL Network, 8 p.m.

IndyCar

NTT IndyCar Series

Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, AL

Practice 1 — FS2, 3:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 34

Rayo Vallecano vs. Getafe CF — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

ElClásico Analysis — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Ligue 1

Round 32

OGC Nice vs. Stade de Reims — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:35 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 1:30 p.m.

Ligue 1 Preview Show — beIn Sports, 2 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 4:45 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports en Español, 4:45 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night

Sandhagen vs. Figueredo, Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, IA

UFC Live: Sandhagen vs. Figueredo — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

UFC Fight Night Pre-Show: Sandhagen vs. Figueredo — ESPN+, 6:05 p.m.

Combat Sports Report — SportsGrid, noon

MLB

American League

Cleveland at Toronto — CleGuardians.TV/Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore — FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City/MASN, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston — Twins.TV/NESN, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New York Yankees — MLB Network (backup)/FanDuel Sports Network Sun/YES, 7 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox — Space City Home Network/Chicago Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Texas — Root Sports/KDAF, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Anaheim — FanDuel Sports Network Detroit/FanDuel Sport Network West, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (backup, joined in progress)

National League

Friday Night Baseball, PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA

Announcers: Rich Waltz/Ryan Spilborghs//Tricia Whitaker

San Diego Padres at Pittsburgh Pirates — Apple TV+, 6:30 p.m.

Announcers: Lauren Gardner/Xavier Scruggs/Russell Dorsey

Friday Night Baseball Pre-Game — Apple TV+, 6 p.m.

Friday Night Baseball, American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

Announcers: Wayne Randazzo/Dontrelle Willis//Heidi Watney

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers — Apple TV+, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Lauren Gardner/Xavier Scruggs/Russell Dorsey

Friday Night Baseball Pre-Game — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati — MASN2/FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Philadelphia — Dbacks.TV/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta — MLB Network (main)/Spectrum SportsNet LA/FanDuel Sports South, 7:15 p.m.

New York Mets at St. Louis — SNY/FanDuel Sports Network Midwest Extra, 8:15 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco — MLB Network (backup)/Rockies.TV/NBC Sports Bay Area Plus, 10:15 p.m.

Interleague

Sacramento at Miami — NBC Sports California/FanDuel Sports Network Florida, 7 p.m.

The Leadoff Spot — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

The 6-1-1 Podcast — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

MLB Tonight: National Pregame Show — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Network Strike Zone — Check your local listings, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Andy’s Frozen Custard 300, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, TX

Practice and Qualifying — The CW app, 5:05 p.m.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

SpeedyCash.com 250, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, TX

Race — FS1, 8 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

1st Round

Western Conference

Game 6, Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Announcers — ESPN: Mike Breen/Doris Burke/Richard Jefferson//Lisa Salters

Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors — ESPN//Space City Home Network//NBC Sports Bay Area, 9 p.m. (Golden State leads series 3-2)

Announcers: Malika Andrews/Bob Myers/Kendrick Perkins/Stephen A. Smith//Shams Charania

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 8 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Playoff Central Preview — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors NBA Playoffs In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Playoff Central: Rockets/Warriors, Game 6 Postgame — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Sports Channel, 10 a.m.

The Fantasy Life Show — Fubo Sports, 10 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Conference Quarterfinals

Western Conference

Game 6, Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO

Announcers: Sportsnet/CBC: Harnarayan Singh/John Garrett//Scott Oake

Winnipeg Jets at St. Louis Blues — Sportsnet/CBC/TVA Sports//TNT/truTV/Max//FanDuel Sports Midwest, 8 p.m. (Winnipeg leads series 3-2)

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7:30 p.m.

NHL on TNT Face-Off — TNT/truTV/Max, 7:30 p.m.

NHL on TNT Postgame Show — TNT/truTV/Max, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Today — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

NHL Tonight: First Shift — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

NWSL

Matchday 7

Houston Dash vs. Racing Louisville — NWSL+, 8 p.m.

Washington Spirit vs. Angel City — Amazon Prime Video, 8 p.m.

Seattle Reign vs. Kansas City Current — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10;30 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 35

Torino vs. Venezia — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:30 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

LatiNation Fútbol Club — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Madrid Open, Caja Májica, Madrid, Spain

Men’s Doubles Semifinal #1 — Tennis Channel, 7:30 a.m.

Men’s Singles Semifinal #1/Men’s Doubles Semifinal #2 — Tennis Channel, 10 a.m.

Men’s Singles Semifinal #2 — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Tennis Chanel Live at Madrid — Tennis Channel, 7 a.m.

ATP Tour: This Week — Tennis Channel, 9:30 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live at Madrid — Tennis Channel, 4 p.m.

UFL

Week 6

Arlington Renegades at St. Louis Battlehawks — Fox, 8 p.m.

Volleyball

Pro Volleyball Federation

Omaha Supernovas at Grand Rapids Rise — FS2, 7 p.m.

WNBA Preseason

Dallas Wings at Las Vegas Aces — Ion/KMCC, 7 p.m.

Brazil National Team at Chicago Sky — Ion, 9 p.m.

Announcers: Larry Smith/Autumn Johnson/Meghan McKeown

WNBA on Ion Pregame Show — Ion, 6 p.m.