May 10, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts against the Philadelphia 76ers in the third quarter during game four of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Bundesliga Special #20-Bayern Unleashed-Records in Red — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Bundesliga Original Series-Road to the Americas-Episode 3 — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

College Baseball

Atlantic Coast Conference Baseball Championship,

1st Round, Truist Field, Charlotte, NC

Duke vs. North Carolina State — ACC Network/ESPN Unlimited, 9 a.m.

Cal vs. Stanford — ACC Network/ESPN Unlimited, 1 p.m.

Clemson vs. Notre Dame — ACC Network/ESPN Unlimited, 5 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Louisville — ACC Network/ESPN Unlimited, 9 p.m.

2026 Big Ten Baseball Tournament

Double Elimination Stage, Charles Schwab Field Omaha, Omaha, NE

Michigan State vs. Purdue — Big Ten Network/Fox One, 10 a.m.

Illinois vs. Iowa — Big Ten Network/Fox One, 2 p.m.

Rutgers vs. Michigan — Big Ten Network/Fox One, 6 p.m.

Washington vs. Ohio State — Big Ten Network/Fox One, 10 p.m.

B1G Live: Game Break — Big Ten Network/Fox One, 5 p.m.

B1G Live: Game Break — Big Ten Network/Fox One, 9 p.m.

At The Plate — Big Ten Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Southeastern Conference Baseball Tournament

1st Round, Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, Hoover, AL

Missouri vs. Mississippi — SEC Network/ESPN Unlimited, 10:30 a.m.

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt — SEC Network/ESPN Unlimited, 2 p.m.

South Carolina vs. Tennessee — SEC Network/ESPN Unlimited, 5:30 p.m.

LSU vs. Oklahoma — SEC Network/ESPN Unlimited, 9 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 a.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 1:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 5 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

College Basketball

The Hoops HQ Show — Fubo Sports Network, 11 a.m.

College Football

Authentic ACC: Virginia Tech Spring Football — ACC Network, noon

Authentic ACC: North Carolina Spring Football — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Authentic ACC: Georgia Tech Spring Football — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Cycling

Giro d’Italia

Stage 11: Porcari (Paper District) to Chiavari — truTV/HBO Max, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

English Premier League

Matchweek 37

Announcers — USA Network: Jon Champion/Lee Dixon/Graeme Le Saux

Bournemouth vs. Manchester City — USA Network/Universo, 2:55 p.m.

Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur — NBCSN/Peacock, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Rebecca Lowe/Tim Howard/Robbie Mustoe

Premier League Live — USA Network, 2 p.m.

Goal Zone — Peacock, 5:30 p.m.

Premier League: Extra — Universo, 2:30 p.m.

FA Cup

FA Cup Final Review Show — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Golf

The Big Swing With Jimmy Roberts — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

5 Clubs With Gary Williams — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Scorecard — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

The Next Shot: Swing Foundation — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

The Next Shot: Shot Spaking — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

Men’s

IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

Group Play

Group A, Swiss Life Arena, Zurich, Switzerland

Latvia vs. Austria — TSN4/YouTube, 10 a.m.

Hungary vs. Great Britain– TSN4/YouTube, 2 p.m.

Group B, BCF Arena, Fribourg, Switzerland

Italy vs. Norway– TSN1/NHL Network, 10 a.m.

Slovenia vs. Slovakia — TSN1/NHL Network, 2 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga al Día — ESPN Deportes, 8 a.m.

LaLiga Highlight Show — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

MLB

American League

MLB on TBS Tuesday

Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees — TBS/truTV/HBO Max//Sportsnet One/YES, 7 p.m.

MLB on TBS Leadoff — TBS/truTV/HBO Max, 6:30 p.m.

MLB on TBS Closer — TBS/truTV/HBO, 10 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay — MASN/Rays.TV, 6:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit — CleGuardians.TV/Detroit SportsNet, 6:30 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City — NESN/Royals.TV, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota — Space City Home Network/Twins.TV, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle — Chicago Sports Network/Mariners.TV, 9:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Anaheim — NBC Sports California/Angels Broadcast Television, 9:30 p.m.

National League

Atlanta at Miami — BravesVision/Marlins.TV, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia — Reds.TV/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

New York Mets at Washington — SNY/Nationals.TV, 6:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs — Brewers.TV/Marquee Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis — SportsNet Pittsburgh/Cardinals.TV, 7:45 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego — MLB Network (main)/Spectrum SportsNet LA/Padres.TV, 9:30 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego — MLB Network (backup)/NBC Sports Bay Area/Padres.TV, 9:30 p.m.

Interleague

Texas at Colorado — Rangers Sports Network/Rockies.TV, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers: Steve Phillips/Eduardo Pérez/Xavier Scruggs

The Leadoff Spot — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

Announcers: Robert Flores/Lauren Shehadi/Mark DaRosa

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

Host: Brian Kenny

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

Sources Tell Jeff Passan — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Announcers: Greg Amsinger/Harold Reynolds/Dan Plesac

MLB Tonight: National Pregame Show — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Big Inning — MLB Network/MLB.TV, 7 p.m.

MLB en vivo — UniMás/TUDN, 9 p.m.

MLB Big Inning — MLB.TV, 10 p.m.

Host: Abby Labar

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NASCAR

Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour: All-Star Race Recap — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

SPEED With Harvick & Buxton — FS1, 10 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Eastern Conference Finals

Game 1, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Announcers: Mike Breen/Richard Jefferson/Tim Legler//Lisa Salters

Cleveland Cavaliers at New York Knicks — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Ernie Johnson/Charles Barkley/Draymond Green/Shaquille O’Neal/Kenny Smith

NBA Tip-Off — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 7 p.m.

Inside the NBA — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 10:30 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Basketcast — NBA TV, noon

NBA Today — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 3 p.m.

NBA Shot Clock: Games of the Night — NBA TV, 4 p.m.

Chasing History: Semifinals — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

The Association: Pregame — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

The Association: Postgame: Cleveland vs. New York: Game 1 — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

Good Morning Football: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Sports Channel, 10 a.m.

The Fantasy Life Show — Fubo Sports Network, 10 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

The Pick Is In — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

NHL

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Conference Final Edition — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports Network, 9 a.m.

Fútbol W — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Fútbol Picante — ESPN Deportes, 3 p.m.

Equipo Fútbol — ESPN Deportes, 4 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Generación Fútbol — ESPN Deportes, 6 p.m.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Stories From the Cities: Dallas — FS1, 6 p.m.

FIFA World Cup 26 Preview Series: Africa Rising — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

FIFA World Cup 26 Preview Series: The Long Wait — FS1, 7 p.m.

Tricolor al día — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10:30 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — NBCSN/Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

The Craig Carton Show — SportsGrid 11 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Early Edge — CBS Sports Network, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — ESPN Unlimited/Disney+, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — Peacock, noon

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, noon

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Ross Tucker Even Money — DraftKings Network, 3:30 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Primetime Pregame LIVE — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Gametime Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Chiney Today — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.

SEC Storied: The Fighting Tiger — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

BBC Sport — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

All Access the ACC Life — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

All The Smoke — DraftKings Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

All the Smoke Dugout — DraftKings Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, midnight

El pelotazo — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Pushing the Odds with Matt Perrault — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 2:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 3 a.m. (Wednesday)

Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 4 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 6:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

Courtside Live: French Open Qualifying/Geneva Open (ATP Tour)/Grand Prix son Altesse Royale la Princesse Lalla Meryem (WTA Tour)/Hamburg Open (ATP Tour)/Internationaux de Strasbourg (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 4 a.m. (Wednesday)

WNBA

Toronto Tempo at Phoenix Mercury — TSN4/KTVK, 10 p.m.