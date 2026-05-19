All Times Eastern
Bundesliga
Bundesliga Special #20-Bayern Unleashed-Records in Red — ESPN+, 4 p.m.
Bundesliga Original Series-Road to the Americas-Episode 3 — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.
College Baseball
Atlantic Coast Conference Baseball Championship,
1st Round, Truist Field, Charlotte, NC
Duke vs. North Carolina State — ACC Network/ESPN Unlimited, 9 a.m.
Cal vs. Stanford — ACC Network/ESPN Unlimited, 1 p.m.
Clemson vs. Notre Dame — ACC Network/ESPN Unlimited, 5 p.m.
Pittsburgh vs. Louisville — ACC Network/ESPN Unlimited, 9 p.m.
2026 Big Ten Baseball Tournament
Double Elimination Stage, Charles Schwab Field Omaha, Omaha, NE
Michigan State vs. Purdue — Big Ten Network/Fox One, 10 a.m.
Illinois vs. Iowa — Big Ten Network/Fox One, 2 p.m.
Rutgers vs. Michigan — Big Ten Network/Fox One, 6 p.m.
Washington vs. Ohio State — Big Ten Network/Fox One, 10 p.m.
B1G Live: Game Break — Big Ten Network/Fox One, 5 p.m.
B1G Live: Game Break — Big Ten Network/Fox One, 9 p.m.
At The Plate — Big Ten Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)
Southeastern Conference Baseball Tournament
1st Round, Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, Hoover, AL
Missouri vs. Mississippi — SEC Network/ESPN Unlimited, 10:30 a.m.
Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt — SEC Network/ESPN Unlimited, 2 p.m.
South Carolina vs. Tennessee — SEC Network/ESPN Unlimited, 5:30 p.m.
LSU vs. Oklahoma — SEC Network/ESPN Unlimited, 9 p.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 a.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network, 1:30 p.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network, 5 p.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.
College Basketball
The Hoops HQ Show — Fubo Sports Network, 11 a.m.
College Football
Authentic ACC: Virginia Tech Spring Football — ACC Network, noon
Authentic ACC: North Carolina Spring Football — ACC Network, 4 p.m.
Authentic ACC: Georgia Tech Spring Football — ACC Network, 8 p.m.
Cycling
Giro d’Italia
Stage 11: Porcari (Paper District) to Chiavari — truTV/HBO Max, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)
English Premier League
Matchweek 37
Announcers — USA Network: Jon Champion/Lee Dixon/Graeme Le Saux
Bournemouth vs. Manchester City — USA Network/Universo, 2:55 p.m.
Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur — NBCSN/Peacock, 3 p.m.
Announcers: Rebecca Lowe/Tim Howard/Robbie Mustoe
Premier League Live — USA Network, 2 p.m.
Goal Zone — Peacock, 5:30 p.m.
Premier League: Extra — Universo, 2:30 p.m.
FA Cup
FA Cup Final Review Show — ESPN+, 7 p.m.
Golf
The Big Swing With Jimmy Roberts — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.
5 Clubs With Gary Williams — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.
Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon
Scorecard — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.
The Next Shot: Swing Foundation — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.
The Next Shot: Shot Spaking — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.
Hockey
Men’s
IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship
Group Play
Group A, Swiss Life Arena, Zurich, Switzerland
Latvia vs. Austria — TSN4/YouTube, 10 a.m.
Hungary vs. Great Britain– TSN4/YouTube, 2 p.m.
Group B, BCF Arena, Fribourg, Switzerland
Italy vs. Norway– TSN1/NHL Network, 10 a.m.
Slovenia vs. Slovakia — TSN1/NHL Network, 2 p.m.
LaLiga
LaLiga al Día — ESPN Deportes, 8 a.m.
LaLiga Highlight Show — ESPN+, 11 a.m.
MLB
American League
MLB on TBS Tuesday
Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees — TBS/truTV/HBO Max//Sportsnet One/YES, 7 p.m.
MLB on TBS Leadoff — TBS/truTV/HBO Max, 6:30 p.m.
MLB on TBS Closer — TBS/truTV/HBO, 10 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay — MASN/Rays.TV, 6:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit — CleGuardians.TV/Detroit SportsNet, 6:30 p.m.
Boston at Kansas City — NESN/Royals.TV, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota — Space City Home Network/Twins.TV, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Seattle — Chicago Sports Network/Mariners.TV, 9:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Anaheim — NBC Sports California/Angels Broadcast Television, 9:30 p.m.
National League
Atlanta at Miami — BravesVision/Marlins.TV, 4 p.m.
Cincinnati at Philadelphia — Reds.TV/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
New York Mets at Washington — SNY/Nationals.TV, 6:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs — Brewers.TV/Marquee Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis — SportsNet Pittsburgh/Cardinals.TV, 7:45 p.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego — MLB Network (main)/Spectrum SportsNet LA/Padres.TV, 9:30 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego — MLB Network (backup)/NBC Sports Bay Area/Padres.TV, 9:30 p.m.
Interleague
Texas at Colorado — Rangers Sports Network/Rockies.TV, 8:30 p.m.
Announcers: Steve Phillips/Eduardo Pérez/Xavier Scruggs
The Leadoff Spot — MLB Network, 9 a.m.
Announcers: Robert Flores/Lauren Shehadi/Mark DaRosa
MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
Host: Brian Kenny
MLB Now — MLB Network, noon
Sources Tell Jeff Passan — ESPN2, 2 p.m.
Announcers: Greg Amsinger/Harold Reynolds/Dan Plesac
MLB Tonight: National Pregame Show — MLB Network, 5 p.m.
Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.
MLB Big Inning — MLB Network/MLB.TV, 7 p.m.
MLB en vivo — UniMás/TUDN, 9 p.m.
MLB Big Inning — MLB.TV, 10 p.m.
Host: Abby Labar
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
NASCAR
Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour: All-Star Race Recap — FS1, 9:30 p.m.
SPEED With Harvick & Buxton — FS1, 10 p.m.
NBA Playoffs
Eastern Conference Finals
Game 1, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
Announcers: Mike Breen/Richard Jefferson/Tim Legler//Lisa Salters
Cleveland Cavaliers at New York Knicks — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 8 p.m.
Announcers: Ernie Johnson/Charles Barkley/Draymond Green/Shaquille O’Neal/Kenny Smith
NBA Tip-Off — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 7 p.m.
Inside the NBA — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 10:30 p.m.
Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.
Basketcast — NBA TV, noon
NBA Today — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 3 p.m.
NBA Shot Clock: Games of the Night — NBA TV, 4 p.m.
Chasing History: Semifinals — NBA TV, 6 p.m.
The Association: Pregame — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.
The Association: Postgame: Cleveland vs. New York: Game 1 — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.
NFL
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.
Good Morning Football: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Sports Channel, 10 a.m.
The Fantasy Life Show — Fubo Sports Network, 10 a.m.
NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.
Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.
The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.
The Pick Is In — ESPN2, 8 p.m.
NHL
NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 5 p.m.
NHL Tonight: Conference Final Edition — NHL Network, 7 p.m.
Soccer
Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.
Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports Network, 9 a.m.
Fútbol W — ESPN+, 1 p.m.
Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.
Fútbol Picante — ESPN Deportes, 3 p.m.
Equipo Fútbol — ESPN Deportes, 4 p.m.
Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.
ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.
Generación Fútbol — ESPN Deportes, 6 p.m.
FIFA World Cup 2026: Stories From the Cities: Dallas — FS1, 6 p.m.
FIFA World Cup 26 Preview Series: Africa Rising — FS1, 6:30 p.m.
FIFA World Cup 26 Preview Series: The Long Wait — FS1, 7 p.m.
Tricolor al día — TUDN, 8 p.m.
Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10:30 p.m.
Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.
Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)
Sports News & Talk
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.
The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.
Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.
Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.
Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — NBCSN/Peacock, 9 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.
Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.
The Craig Carton Show — SportsGrid 11 a.m.
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
Early Edge — CBS Sports Network, noon
Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon
The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon
The Rich Eisen Show — ESPN Unlimited/Disney+, noon
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — Peacock, noon
NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, noon
CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.
The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.
Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 3 p.m.
Ross Tucker Even Money — DraftKings Network, 3:30 p.m.
CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
ACC PM — ACC Network, 6 p.m.
Primetime Pregame LIVE — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.
Gametime Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.
Chiney Today — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.
Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.
Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.
SEC Storied: The Fighting Tiger — SEC Network, 8 p.m.
BBC Sport — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.
All Access the ACC Life — ACC Network, 10 p.m.
All The Smoke — DraftKings Network, 10 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.
Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.
All the Smoke Dugout — DraftKings Network, 11 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network, midnight
El pelotazo — Telemundo, midnight
Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)
Pushing the Odds with Matt Perrault — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 2:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 3 a.m. (Wednesday)
Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 4 a.m. (Wednesday)
Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)
Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)
Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)
TMZ Sports — FS1, 6:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
Tennis
Courtside Live: French Open Qualifying/Geneva Open (ATP Tour)/Grand Prix son Altesse Royale la Princesse Lalla Meryem (WTA Tour)/Hamburg Open (ATP Tour)/Internationaux de Strasbourg (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 4 a.m. (Wednesday)
WNBA
Toronto Tempo at Phoenix Mercury — TSN4/KTVK, 10 p.m.
About Ken Fang
Ken has been covering the sports media in earnest at his own site, Fang's Bites since May 2007 and at Awful Announcing since March 2013.
He provides a unique perspective having been an award-winning radio news reporter in Providence and having worked in local television.
Fang celebrates the four Boston Red Sox World Championships in the 21st Century, but continues to be a long-suffering Cleveland Browns fan.