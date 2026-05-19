May 10, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts against the Philadelphia 76ers in the third quarter during game four of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
By Ken Fang on

All Times Eastern

Bundesliga
Bundesliga Special #20-Bayern Unleashed-Records in Red — ESPN+, 4 p.m.
Bundesliga Original Series-Road to the Americas-Episode 3 — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

College Baseball
Atlantic Coast Conference Baseball Championship,
1st Round, Truist Field, Charlotte, NC
Duke vs. North Carolina State — ACC Network/ESPN Unlimited, 9 a.m.
Cal vs. Stanford — ACC Network/ESPN Unlimited, 1 p.m.
Clemson vs. Notre Dame — ACC Network/ESPN Unlimited, 5 p.m.
Pittsburgh vs. Louisville — ACC Network/ESPN Unlimited, 9 p.m.

2026 Big Ten Baseball Tournament
Double Elimination Stage, Charles Schwab Field Omaha, Omaha, NE
Michigan State vs. Purdue — Big Ten Network/Fox One, 10 a.m.
Illinois vs. Iowa — Big Ten Network/Fox One, 2 p.m.
Rutgers vs. Michigan — Big Ten Network/Fox One, 6 p.m.
Washington vs. Ohio State — Big Ten Network/Fox One, 10 p.m.

B1G Live: Game Break — Big Ten Network/Fox One, 5 p.m.
B1G Live: Game Break — Big Ten Network/Fox One, 9 p.m.
At The Plate — Big Ten Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Southeastern Conference Baseball Tournament
1st Round, Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, Hoover, AL
Missouri vs. Mississippi — SEC Network/ESPN Unlimited, 10:30 a.m.
Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt — SEC Network/ESPN Unlimited, 2 p.m.
South Carolina vs. Tennessee — SEC Network/ESPN Unlimited, 5:30 p.m.
LSU vs. Oklahoma — SEC Network/ESPN Unlimited, 9 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 a.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network, 1:30 p.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network, 5 p.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

College Basketball
The Hoops HQ Show — Fubo Sports Network, 11 a.m.

College Football
Authentic ACC: Virginia Tech Spring Football — ACC Network, noon
Authentic ACC: North Carolina Spring Football — ACC Network, 4 p.m.
Authentic ACC: Georgia Tech Spring Football — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Cycling
Giro d’Italia
Stage 11: Porcari (Paper District) to Chiavari — truTV/HBO Max, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

English Premier League
Matchweek 37
Announcers — USA Network: Jon Champion/Lee Dixon/Graeme Le Saux
Bournemouth vs. Manchester City — USA Network/Universo, 2:55 p.m.

Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur — NBCSN/Peacock, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Rebecca Lowe/Tim Howard/Robbie Mustoe
Premier League Live — USA Network, 2 p.m.
Goal Zone — Peacock, 5:30 p.m.

Premier League: Extra — Universo, 2:30 p.m.

FA Cup
FA Cup Final Review Show — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Golf
The Big Swing With Jimmy Roberts — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.
5 Clubs With Gary Williams — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.
Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon
Scorecard — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.
The Next Shot: Swing Foundation — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.
The Next Shot: Shot Spaking — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey
Men’s
IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship
Group Play
Group A, Swiss Life Arena, Zurich, Switzerland
Latvia vs. Austria — TSN4/YouTube, 10 a.m.
Hungary vs. Great Britain– TSN4/YouTube, 2 p.m.

Group B, BCF Arena, Fribourg, Switzerland
Italy vs. Norway– TSN1/NHL Network, 10 a.m.
Slovenia vs. Slovakia —  TSN1/NHL Network, 2 p.m.

LaLiga
LaLiga al Día — ESPN Deportes, 8 a.m.
LaLiga Highlight Show — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

MLB
American League
MLB on TBS Tuesday
Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees — TBS/truTV/HBO Max//Sportsnet One/YES, 7 p.m.

MLB on TBS Leadoff — TBS/truTV/HBO Max, 6:30 p.m.
MLB on TBS Closer — TBS/truTV/HBO, 10 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay — MASN/Rays.TV, 6:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit — CleGuardians.TV/Detroit SportsNet, 6:30 p.m.
Boston at Kansas City — NESN/Royals.TV, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota — Space City Home Network/Twins.TV, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Seattle — Chicago Sports Network/Mariners.TV, 9:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Anaheim — NBC Sports California/Angels Broadcast Television, 9:30 p.m.

National League
Atlanta at Miami — BravesVision/Marlins.TV, 4 p.m.
Cincinnati at Philadelphia — Reds.TV/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
New York Mets at Washington — SNY/Nationals.TV, 6:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs — Brewers.TV/Marquee Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis — SportsNet Pittsburgh/Cardinals.TV, 7:45 p.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego — MLB Network (main)/Spectrum SportsNet LA/Padres.TV, 9:30 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego — MLB Network (backup)/NBC Sports Bay Area/Padres.TV, 9:30 p.m.

Interleague
Texas at Colorado — Rangers Sports Network/Rockies.TV, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers: Steve Phillips/Eduardo Pérez/Xavier Scruggs
The Leadoff Spot — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

Announcers: Robert Flores/Lauren Shehadi/Mark DaRosa
MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

Host: Brian Kenny
MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

Sources Tell Jeff Passan — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Announcers: Greg Amsinger/Harold Reynolds/Dan Plesac
MLB Tonight: National Pregame Show — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.
MLB Big Inning — MLB Network/MLB.TV, 7 p.m.
MLB en vivo — UniMás/TUDN, 9 p.m.
MLB Big Inning — MLB.TV, 10 p.m.

Host: Abby Labar
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NASCAR
Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour: All-Star Race Recap — FS1, 9:30 p.m.
SPEED With Harvick & Buxton — FS1, 10 p.m.

NBA Playoffs
Eastern Conference Finals
Game 1, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
Announcers: Mike Breen/Richard Jefferson/Tim Legler//Lisa Salters
Cleveland Cavaliers at New York Knicks — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Ernie Johnson/Charles Barkley/Draymond Green/Shaquille O’Neal/Kenny Smith
NBA Tip-Off — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 7 p.m.
Inside the NBA — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 10:30 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.
Basketcast — NBA TV, noon
NBA Today — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 3 p.m.
NBA Shot Clock: Games of the Night — NBA TV, 4 p.m.
Chasing History: Semifinals — NBA TV, 6 p.m.
The Association: Pregame — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.
The Association: Postgame: Cleveland vs. New York: Game 1 — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NFL
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.
Good Morning Football: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Sports Channel, 10 a.m.
The Fantasy Life Show — Fubo Sports Network, 10 a.m.
NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.
Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.
The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.
The Pick Is In — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

NHL
NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 5 p.m.
NHL Tonight: Conference Final Edition — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Soccer
Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.
Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports Network, 9 a.m.
Fútbol W — ESPN+, 1 p.m.
Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.
Fútbol Picante — ESPN Deportes, 3 p.m.
Equipo Fútbol — ESPN Deportes, 4 p.m.
Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.
ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.
Generación Fútbol — ESPN Deportes, 6 p.m.
FIFA World Cup 2026: Stories From the Cities: Dallas — FS1, 6 p.m.
FIFA World Cup 26 Preview Series: Africa Rising — FS1, 6:30 p.m.
FIFA World Cup 26 Preview Series: The Long Wait — FS1, 7 p.m.
Tricolor al día — TUDN, 8 p.m.
Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10:30 p.m.
Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.
Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Sports News & Talk
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.
The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.
Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.
Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.
Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — NBCSN/Peacock, 9 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.
Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.
The Craig Carton Show — SportsGrid 11 a.m.
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
Early Edge — CBS Sports Network, noon
Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon
The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon
The Rich Eisen Show — ESPN Unlimited/Disney+, noon
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — Peacock, noon
NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, noon
CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.
The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.
Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 3 p.m.
Ross Tucker Even Money — DraftKings Network, 3:30 p.m.
CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
ACC PM — ACC Network, 6 p.m.
Primetime Pregame LIVE — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.
Gametime Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.
Chiney Today — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.
Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.
Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.
SEC Storied: The Fighting Tiger — SEC Network, 8 p.m.
BBC Sport — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.
All Access the ACC Life — ACC Network, 10 p.m.
All The Smoke — DraftKings Network, 10 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.
Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.
All the Smoke Dugout — DraftKings Network, 11 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network, midnight
El pelotazo — Telemundo, midnight
Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)
Pushing the Odds with Matt Perrault — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 2:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 3 a.m. (Wednesday)
Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 4 a.m. (Wednesday)
Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)
Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)
Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)
TMZ Sports — FS1, 6:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis
Courtside Live: French Open Qualifying/Geneva Open (ATP Tour)/Grand Prix son Altesse Royale la Princesse Lalla Meryem (WTA Tour)/Hamburg Open (ATP Tour)/Internationaux de Strasbourg (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 4 a.m. (Wednesday)

WNBA
Toronto Tempo at Phoenix Mercury — TSN4/KTVK, 10 p.m.

About Ken Fang

Ken has been covering the sports media in earnest at his own site, Fang's Bites since May 2007 and at Awful Announcing since March 2013.

He provides a unique perspective having been an award-winning radio news reporter in Providence and having worked in local television.

Fang celebrates the four Boston Red Sox World Championships in the 21st Century, but continues to be a long-suffering Cleveland Browns fan.

View all posts by Ken Fang