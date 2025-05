May 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) and manager Dave Roberts (30) look on from the dugout in the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

College Baseball

Patriot League Championship

Game 2, Fitton Field, College of the Holy Cross, Worcester, MA

Army at Holy Cross — ESPN+, 6:05 p.m. (Holy Cross leads series 1-0)

At the Plate — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Women’s

Full Court Press: Rivalries and Roots — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Full Court Press: Through the Fire — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

College Football

Authentic ACC: Pittsburgh Spring Football — ACC Network, 1 p.m.

All In: Alabama Spring Football — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Golf

Women’s

NCAA Women’s Golf Championships, Omni La Costa Resort & Spa, Carlsbad, CA

1st Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

College Softball

Game On: Journey to the NCAA Championship: Softball — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 37

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Liverpool — USA Network/Universo, 2:55 p.m.

Announcers: Paul Burmeister/Robbie Earle/Robbie Mustoe

Premier League Live — USA Network, 2 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 5 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 2:30 p.m.

FA Cup

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Golf

5 Clubs with Gary Williams — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

Hockey

Men’s

IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

Group Play

Group A, Avicii Arena, Stockholm, Sweden

France vs. Slovenia — TSN1, 10 a.m.

Canada vs. Finland — TSN1/TSN4/NHL Network, 2 p.m.

Latvia vs. Austria — TSN1, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Group B, Jyske Bank Boxen, Herning, Denmark

Germany vs. Czechia — TSN4/NHL Network, 10 a.m.

Hungary vs. Norway — TSN3, 2 p.m.

Switzerland vs. Kazakhstan — TSN4/NHL Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

IndyCar

NTT IndyCar Series

Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, IN

Practice 8 — FS1, 1 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga Complete Highlights — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

MLB

American League

Houston at Tampa Bay — Space City Home Network/FanDuel Sports Network Sun, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota — CleGuardians.TV/Twins.TV, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox — Root Sports/Chicago Sports Network,, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Sacramento — FanDuel Sports Network West/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

National League

Chicago Cubs at Miami — Marquee Sports Network/FanDuel Sports Network Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh — FS1/FanDuel Sports Network Ohio/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Rockies.TV, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network (main)/Dbacks.TV/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Interleague

New York Mets at Boston — SNY/NESN, 6:45 p.m.

Baltimore at Milwaukee — MASN/FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis — FanDuel Sports Network Detroit/FanDuel Sports Network Midwest, 7:45 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco — MLB Network (backup)/FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m.

The Leadoff Spot — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight: National Pregame Show — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Detroit Tigers vs. St. Louis Cardinals MLB In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

MLB Big Inning — MLB Network, 8:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBA

NBA Today — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Beyond the Arc — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Playoff Central — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Shaqtin’a Fool: 2025-25 Season Finale — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Sports Channel, 10 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 4:30 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Conference Final Edition — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

The Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Welcome to Wrexham: All In? (season premiere) — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Welcome to Wrexham: Wrexham High Hopes — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Fútbol Americas — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Faitelson sin censura — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Breakfast Ball — FS1, 8 a.m.

The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz (Local Hour) — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

The Facility — FS1, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Betard Show with Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

Early Edge — CBS Sports Network, noon

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — Peacock, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Sports Channel, noon

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Domonique Foxworth Show — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 3 p.m.

ACC PM: Best of ACC Spring Meetings — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

The Domonique Foxworth Show — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

GM Shuffle — DraftKings Network, 5 p.m.

Speak — FS1, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption (The Final Days) — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Front Office Sports Today — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Primetime Pregame LIVE — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Gametime Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6:30 p.m.

Oddball with Amin Elhassan and Izzy Gutierrez — DraftKings Network, 6:30 p.m.

All Access The ACC Life — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

SEC Storied: In Spirit — SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 9 p.m.

SportsRage Tonight Live — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

El pelotazo — Telemundo, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

Courtside Live: Geneva Open (ATP Tour)/Hamburg Open (ATP Tour)/Grand Prix Sar la Princesse Lala Meryem (WTA Tour)/Internationaux de Strasbourg (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Tuesday)

WNBA

Seattle Storm at Dallas Wings — NBA TV/KSTW/KFAA, 8 p.m.