All Times Eastern

College Football

ACC Huddle: Florida State Football Preview — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

ACC Huddle: Clemson Football Preview — ACC Network, 7:30 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

NCAA Division I Lacrosse Tournament

Quarterfinals, Navy-Marine Corp Stadium, United States Naval Academy, Annapolis, MD

Announcers: Anish Shroff/Quint Kessenich//Dana Boyle

Notre Dame vs. Penn State — ESPNU, noon

Maryland vs. Georgetown — ESPNU, 2:30 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship Update — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

College Rowing

B1G Rowing Championships — Big Ten Network, 9 a.m.

College Softball

NCAA Division I Softball Championship

Regionals

Knoxville Regional, Sherri Parker Lee Stadium, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN

Announcers: Tiffany Greene/Erin Miller

Tennessee vs. Ohio State — ESPN2, noon

Ohio State vs. Tennessee — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m. (if necessary)

Tallahassee Regional, JoAnne Graf Field at the Seminole Softball Complex, Florida State University, Tallahassee, FL

Announcers: Mark Neely/Carol Bruggeman

Auburn vs. Florida State — ACC Network, noon

Florida State vs. Auburn — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m. (if necessary)

Austin Regional, Red & Charline McCombs Field, University of Texas, Austin, TX

Announcers: Eric Frede/Madison Shipman

Texas vs. Central Florida — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Central Florida vs. Texas — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m. (if necessary)

Clemson Regional, McWhorter Stadium, Clemson University, Clemson, SC

Announcers: Alex Perlman/Brittany McKinney

Clemson vs. Kentucky — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

Kentucky vs. Clemson — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m. (if necessary)

Columbia Regional, Carolina Softball Stadium at Beckham Field, University of South Carolina, Columbia, SC

Announcers: Alex Loeb/Cat Osterman

South Columbia vs. North Florida — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

North Florida vs. South Carolina — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Gainesville Regional, Katie Seashole Pressly Softball Stadium, University of Florida, Gainesville, FL

Announcers: Krista Blunk/Aleshia Ocasio

Florida vs. Mercer — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Mercer vs. Florida — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m. (if necessary)

Norman Regional, Marita Hynes Field at OU Softball Complex, University of Oklahoma, Norman, OK

Announcers: Clay Matvick/Natasha Watley

Oklahoma vs. Cal — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Cal vs. Oklahoma — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m. (if necessary)

Tuscaloosa Regional, John and Ann Rhoads Softball Stadium, University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, AL

Announcers: Pam Ward/Jenny Dalton-Hill

Alabama vs. Virginia Tech — ESPN2,2 p.m.

Virginia Tech vs. Alabama — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m. (if necessary)

Durham Regional, Duke Softball Stadium, Duke University, Durham, NC

Announcers: Noah Reed/Raine Wilson

Georgia vs. Duke — ACC Network, 2:30 p.m.

Duke vs. Georgia — ESPN+, 5 p.m. (if necessary)

Baton Rouge Regional, Tiger Park, Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, LA

Announcers: Matt Schumacker/Amanda Scarborough

Nebraska vs. Southeastern Louisiana — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Southeast Louisiana vs. Nebraska — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m. (if necessary)

Lubbock Regional, Rocky Johnson Field, Tech Tech University, Lubbock, TX

Announcers: Beth Mowins/Jessica Mendoza/Michele Smith

Texas Tech vs. Mississippi State — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Mississippi State vs. Texas State — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m. (if necessary)

Bryan-College Station Regional, Davis Diamond, Texas A&M University, College Station, TX

Announcers: Kevin Fitzgerald/Nicole Mendes

Liberty vs. Texas A&M — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Texas A&M vs. Liberty — SEC Network, 6:30 p.m. (if necessary)

Fayetteville Regional, Bogle Park, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, AK

Announcers: Mike Couzens/Leah Amico

Arkansas vs. Oklahoma State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma State vs. Arkansas — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. (if necessary)

Eugene Regional, Jane Sanders Stadium, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR

Announcers: Roy Philpott/Jennie Ritter

Stanford vs. Oregon — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Oregon vs. Stanford — ESPN+, 9 p.m. (if necessary)

Los Angeles Regional, Easton Stadium, University of California, Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA

Announcers: Courtney Lyle/Danielle Lawrie

UCLA vs. Cal-Santa Barbara — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Cal-Santa Barbara vs. UCLA — ESPN+, 10 p.m. (if necessary)

Tucson Regional, Mike Candrea Field at Rita Hillenbrand Memorial Stadium, University of Arizona, Tucson, AZ

Announcers: Chuckie Kempf/Kenzie Fowler

Mississippi vs. Arizona — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona vs. Mississippi — ESPN+, 10 p.m. (if necessary)

Announcers: Kris Budden/Matt Schick/Tara Henry/Tori Vidales

7Innings Live — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

7Innings Live — ESPN+, 4:0 p.m.

7Innings Live — ESPN, 5 p.m.

7Innings Live — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

7Innings Live — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

7Innings Live — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

Rally Cap — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

College Track & Field

Men’s and Women’s

Day 3, Hayward Field, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR

Men’s and Women’s Finals — Big Ten Network, 12:30 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Mission Drag Racing Series

Route 66 NHRA Nationals, Route 66 Raceway, Elwood, IL

Qualifying Show 2 — FS1, 11 a.m.

Finals — FS1, 2 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 37

Everton vs. Southampton — USA Network, 7 a.m.

West Ham United vs. Nottingham Forest — USA Network/Universo, 9:10 a.m.

Brenford vs. Fulham — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Leicester City vs. Ipswich City — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Announcers — USA Network: Jon Champion/Lee Dixon/Graeme Le Saux

Arsenal vs. Newcastle United — USA Network/Telemundo, 11:25 a.m.

Announcers: Paul Burmeister/Robbie Earle/Robbie Mustoe

Premier League Mornings — USA Network/Peacock, 8 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 11:15 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 1:30 p.m.

Premier League Multiview — Peacock, 10 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 10:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier 3er tiempo — Telemundo, 1:30 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola, Italy

Race — ESPN2, 8:55 a.m.

Grand Prix Sunday — ESPN2, 7:30 a.m.

Golf

PGA of America

PGA Championship, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, NC

Final Round

Announcers: Scott Van Pelt/Andy North/Curtis Strange/Geoff Oglivy/Matt Barrie/Dave Flemming//Ken Brown//Billy Kratzert//John Maginnes//Suzy Whaley//Michael Eaves//Marty Smith//Jeff Darlington

Main Feed — ESPN+, 8 a.m.

Featured Groups

Announcers: George Savaricas/Scott Verplank//Will Haskett/Carl Paulson//Peter Burns/Ken Brown//Taylor Zarzour/Mark Brooks//Wes Durham/Hunter Mahan//Chantel McCabe/Steve Melnyck//Eric Rothman/Collin Swatton//Justin Kutcher/Brendon De Jonge//Gary Christian//Joanna Coe//Graham DeLaet//Matt Every//Andrés Gonzalez//Ned Michaels//Ewan Porter//Steve Scott

Michael Kim/Tom Kim — ESPN+, 8:45 a.m.

Tommy Fleetwood/Collin Morikawa — ESPN+, 9:30 a.m.

Sam Burns/Xander Schauffele — ESPN+, 9:40 a.m.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout/Rory McIlroy — ESPN+, 9:50 a.m.

Bryson DeChambeau/Tony Finau — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Si Woo Kim/Jon Rahm — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.

Announcers: Michael Collins/”Stanford” Steve Coughlin/Steve Fortenbaugh/Fyler Fulgham/Anita Marks/Kevin Clark/Pamela Maldonado

ESPN BET at the PGA Championship — ESPN+, 10 a.m.

ESPN BET at the PGA Championship — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Announcers: Scott Van Pelt/Andy North/Curtis Strange/Geoff Oglivy/Matt Barrie/Dave Flemming//Ken Brown//Billy Kratzert//John Maginnes//Suzy Whaley//Michael Eaves//Marty Smith//Jeff Darlington

Main Feed — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Featured Holes

Announcers: Mark Donaldson/Myan Patel/Stephen Watson/Jane Crafter/John Maginnes/Geoff Ogilivy/Suzy Whaley//Gary Christian//Emilia Doran//Ewan Porter

14, 15, 16 — ESPN+, 10:45 a.m.

Announcers: Jim Nantz/Trevor Immelman/Andrew Catalon/Ian Baker-Finch/Frank Nobilo//Mark Immelman//Colt Knost//Dottie Pepper//Amanda Balionis

Main Feed — CBS, 1 p.m.

2025 PGA Championship In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Live From the PGA Championship — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Championship Clubhouse Report — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Hockey

Men’s

IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

Group Play

Group A, Avicii Arena, Stockholm, Sweden

Slovenia vs. Austria — TSN3, 10 a.m.

Slovakia vs. Latvia — TSN3/NHL Network, 2 p.m.

Group B, Jyske Bank Boxen, Herning, Denmark

Kazakhstan vs. United States — TSN1/NHL Network, 10 a.m.

IndyCar

NTT IndyCar Series

Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, IN

Practice 7 — FS2, 1 p.m.

Qualifications Day 2 — Fox, 4 p.m.

IndyCar: Anything to Win — Fox, 3 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 37

Barcelona vs. Villarreal — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Sevilla vs. Real Madrid — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Atlético de Madrid vs. Real Betis — ESPN+, 12:50 p.m.

Celta de Vigo vs. Rayo Vallecano — ESPN+, 12:50 p.m.

RCD Mallorca vs. Getafe CF — ESPN+, 12:50 p.m.

Real Sociedad vs. Girona — ESPN+, 12:50 p.m.

Real Valladolid vs. Deportivo Alavés — ESPN+, 12:50 p.m.

Valencia vs. Athletic Club Bilbao — ESPN+, 12:50 p.m.

LaLiga Round 37 Multgoal Show — ESPN+, 12:55 p.m.

LaLiga Highlights Show — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Combat Sports Report — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

MLB

American League

Sunday MLB Leadoff, Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX

Announcers: Dave Raymond/Geoff Blum//Julia Morales

Houston Astros at Texas Rangers — The Roku Sports Channel, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto — FanDuel Sports Network Detroit/Sportsnet, 1:30 p.m.

National League

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia — SportsNet Pittsburgh/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 1:30 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona — MLB Network (backup)/Rockies.TV/Dbacks.TV, 4 p.m.

Interleague

Sunday Night Baseball, Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York, NY

Announcers: Karl Ravech/David Cone/Eduardo Pérez//Buster Olney

New York Mets at New York Yankees — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Connors/Tim Kurkjian/Jeff Passan

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Baseball — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston — MLB Network (backup)/FanDuel Sports Network South/NESN, 1:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati — MLB Network (main)/CleGuardians.TV/FanDuel Sports Network, 1:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami — FanDuel Sports Network Sun/FanDuel Sports Network Florida, 1:30 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore — MASN2/MASN, 1:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee — Twins.TV/FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City — FanDuel Sports Network Midwest/FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City, 2 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs — Chicago Sports Network/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles Dodgers — FanDuel Sports Network West/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 4 p.m.

Sacramento at San Francisco — NBC Sports California/NBC Sports Bay Area, 4 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego — MLB Network (main)/Root Sports/Padres.TV, 4 p.m.

MLB Pro Baseball Today — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

Off Base Podcast — MLB Network, 11 a.m.

MLB Network Podcast — MLB Network, 11;30 a.m.

Plays of the Week — MLB Network, noon

MLB In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, noon

Play Ball — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Sunday Scoreboard — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLS

Matchday 14

Sunday Night Soccer — MLS Season Pass (subscription required)

Announcers — English: Steve Cangialosi/Danny Higginbotham//Spanish: Bruno Vain/Andrés Agulla//Michele Giannone

Inter Miami vs. Orlando City SC — Apple TV+, 7 p.m.

Announcers — English: Jake Zivin/Taylor Twellman/Andrew Wiebe//Spanish: Sammy Sadovnik/Diego Valeri

LA Galaxy vs. LAFC — Apple TV+, 9 p.m.

Announcers: Kaylyn Kyle/Sacha Kljestan/Dax McCarty

MLS Countdown — Apple TV+, 6 p.m.

Announcers: Antonella Gonzalez/Miguel Gallardo/Michele Giannone/Gio Savarese

MLS La Previa — Apple TV+, 6 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Egan/Sacha Kljestan/Dax McCarty/Bradley Wright-Phillips

MLS Wrap-Up — Apple TV+, 11:30 p.m.

Announcers: Ramses Sandoval/Osvaldo Alonso/Miguel Gallardo/Michele Giannone/Gio Savarese

MLS El Resumen — Apple TV+, 11:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

All-Star Race, North Wilkesboro Speedway, North Wilkesboro, NC

Race — FS1, 8 p.m.

All-Star Open — FS1, 5 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: All-Star Race — FS1, 7 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Conference Semifinals

Western Conference

Game 7, Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

Announcers: Mike Breen/Doris Burke/Richard Jefferson//Lisa Salters

Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma City Thunder — ABC, 3:30 p.m. (series tied 3-3)

Announcers; Malika Andrews/Bob Myers/Kendrick Perkins/Stephen A. Smith//Shams Charania

NBA Countdown — ABC, 3 p.m.

Playoff Central — NBA TV, 2:30 p.m.

Playoff Central: Nuggets/Thunder, Game 7 Postgame — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Conference Semifinals

Eastern Conference

Game 7, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Announcers — TNT/truTV/Max: Kenny Albert/Eddie Olczyk/Brian Boucher//Jackie Redmond//Sportsnet/CBC: Chris Cuthbert/Craig Simpson//Kyle Bukauskas

Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs — TNT/truTV/Max//Sportsnet/CBC/TVA Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Liam McHugh/Paul Bissonnette/Anson Carter/Henrik Lundqvist

NHL on TNT Pregame — TNT/truTV/Max, 7 p.m.

NHL on TNT Postgame — TNT/truTV/Max, 10 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 37

Inter Milan vs. SS Lazio — CBS Sports Network, 2:45 p.m.

AC Monza vs. Empoli FC — Paramount+, 2:45 p.m.

ACF Fiorentina vs. Bologna FC 1909 — Paramount+, 2:45 p.m.

AS Roma vs. AC Milan — Paramount+, 2:45 p.m.

Cagliari Calcio vs. Venezia FC — Paramount+, 2:45 p.m.

Hellas Verona vs. Como Calcio — Paramount+, 2:45 p.m.

Juventus vs. Udinese Calcio — Paramount+, 2:45 p.m.

Lecce vs. Torino — Paramount+, 2:45 p.m.

Parma Calcio 1913 vs. SSC Napoli — Paramount+, 2:45 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Serie A-The Golazo Show — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 4:45 p.m.

Soccer

Turkish Süper Lig

Matchday 36

Galatasaray vs. Kayserispor — beIN Sport/beIN Sport en Español, 11:55 a.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5:30 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, midnight

Sports News & Talk

South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Best of SportsGrid — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Best of All The Smoke — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Sunday — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Best of Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

Undeterred: The Journey — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Undeterred: The Homecoming — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

All The Smoke — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

Acción — TUDN, 4 p.m.

All The Smoke Unplugged — DraftKings Network, 5:30 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

El pelotazo — Telemundo, midnight

30 for 30: Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. The New York Knicks — ESPN2, midnight

Best of SportsGrid — SportsGrid, midnight

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, 1 a.m. (Monday)

30 for 30: When the Garden Was Eden — ESPN2, 1:30 a.m. (Monday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Internazionali BNL d’Italia, Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Men’s Final — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live at Rome — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Courtside Live: Geneva Open (ATP Tour)/Hamburg Open (ATP Tour)/Grand Prix Sar la Princesse Lala Meryem (WTA Tour)/Internationaux de Strasbourg (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Monday)

UFL

Week 8

Arlington Renegades at DC Defenders — ABC, noon

USL Championship

Matchday 11

Lexington SC vs. FC Tulsa — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 p.m.

WNBA

Washington Mystics at Connecticut Sun — Monumental Sports Network/NBC Sports Boston, 1 p.m.

Minnesota Lynx at Los Angeles Sparks — FanDuel Sports Network North/Spectrum SportsNet, 6 p.m.

Women’s FA Cup

Knockout Round

Final, Wembley Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

Chelsea vs. Manchester United — ESPN+, 8:20 a.m.