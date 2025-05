Nov 10, 2024; Munich, Germany; The NFL shield logo at midfield during the 2024 NFL Munich Game at Allianz Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Men’s — Round 10

Gold Coast Suns vs. Hawthorn Hawks — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Bundesliga

Bundesliga Weekly — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

College Baseball

Utah Valley at San Francisco — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Virginia Military Institute at Wofford — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Betting Above The Rim Podcast — SportsGrid, 1:30 p.m.

College Football

Authentic ACC: Pittsburgh Spring Football — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

All-Access: Mississippi Spring Football — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

College Softball

SEC Inside: Softball Tournament — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Coppa Italia

Knockout Round

Final, Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy

AC Milan vs. Bologna FC 1909 — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

EFL League One

Semifinal

Leg 2, Edgeley Park, Stockport, England, United Kingdom

Stockport County vs. Leyton Orient — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:30 p.m.

Golf

Live From the PGA Championship — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Early Wedge — CBS Sports Network, noon

Wednesday at the PGA Championship — ESPN+, noon

The Smylie Kaufman Show — SportsGrid, noon

PGA Tour-The Drop — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Best Lessons Ever: PGA Champions — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

Live From the PGA Championship — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Hockey

Men’s

IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

Group Play

Group A, Avicii Arena, Stockholm, Sweden

Slovakia vs. France — TSN1, 10 a.m.

Latvia vs Sweden — TSN1/NHL Network, 2 p.m.

Group B, Jyske Bank Boxen, Herning, Denmark

USA vs. Norway — TSN4/NHL Network, 10 a.m.

Kazakhstan vs. Denmark — TSN2, 2 p.m.

IndyCar

NTT IndyCar Series

Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, IN

Practice 3 — FS2, noon

Practice 3 — FS1, 4 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 36

Deportivo Alavés vs. Valencia CF — ESPN+, 12:50 p.m.

Villarreal vs. CD Leganés — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 12:55 p.m.

Real Madrid vs. RCD Mallorca — ESPN Depotes/ESPN+. 3:25 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Welterweight Stunners — ESPNews, midnight

UFC Unleashed: The Ultimate Fighter Champions — ESPNews, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

MLB

American League

Minnesota at Baltimore — Twins.TV/MASN2, noon

Minnesota at Baltimore — Twins.TV/MASN2, 3:30 p.m.

New York Yankees at Seattle — MLB Network (main)/YES/Root Sports, 4 p.m.

Boston at Detroit — NESN/FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto — MLB Network (backup)/FanDuel Sports Network Sun/Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston — FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City/Space City Home Network, 8 p.m./MLB Network (backup), 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

National League

St. Louis at Philadelphia — MLB Network (main)/FanDuel Sports Network Midwest/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco — MLB Network (backup)/Dbacks.TV/NBC Sports Bay Area, 3:45 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia — FanDuel Sports Network Midwest/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New York Mets — MLB Network (main)/SportsNet Pittsburgh/SNY, 7 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta — MASN/FanDuel Sports Network South, 7:15 p.m.

Miami at Chicago Cubs — FanDuel Sports Network Florida/Marquee Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Interleague

Milwaukee at Cleveland — MLB Network (backup)/FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin/CleGuardians.TV, 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati — Chicago Sports Network/FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, 7:14 p.m.

Colorado at Texas — Rockies.TV/Rangers Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at San Diego — FanDuel Sports Network West/Padres.TV, 9:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network (main)/NBC Sports California/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

The Leadoff Spot — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NBA Playoffs

Conference Semifinals

Eastern Conference

Game 5, TD Garden, Boston, MA

Announcers: Kevin Harlan/Reggie Miller/Candace Parker//Allie LaForce

New York Knicks at Boston Celtics — TNT/truTV/Max, 7 p.m. (New York leads series 3-1)

Western Conference

Game 5, Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

Announcers: Brian Anderson/Stan Van Gundy//Lauren Jbara

Golden State Warriors at Minnesota Timberwolves — TNT/truTV/Max, 9:30 p.m. (Minnesota leads series 3-1)

Announcers: Ernie Johnson/Charles Barkley/Shaquille O’Neal/Kenny Smith

NBA Tip-Off — TNT/truTV/Max, 6:30 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT/truTV/Max, midnight

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Triple Threat — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Pre-Draft Camps: NBA Draft Combine 2025 — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

The Hoop Collective — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Open Court — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

Playoff Central Preview — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics NBA Playoffs In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Playoff Central: Knicks/Celtics, Game 5 Postgame — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

Playoff Central: Warriors/Timberwolves, Game 5 Postgame — NBA TV, midnight

NFL

2025 NFL Schedule Release — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: 2025 NFL Schedule Release — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Channel, 10 a.m.

The Fantasy Life Show — Fubo Sports, 10 a.m.

Ross Tucker Fantasy Feast — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 4:30 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 11 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Conference Semifinals

Eastern Conference

Game 5, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Announcers — ESPN: Sean McDonough/Ray Ferraro//Emily Kaplan//Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/CBC: Chris Cuthbert/Craig Simpson//Kyle Bukauskas

Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs — ESPN//Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/CBC/TVA Sports, 7 p.m. (series tied 2-2)

Western Conference

Game 5, T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, NV

Announcers — Sportsnet/CBC/TVA Sports: Jack Michaels/Louie DeBrusk//Gene Principe//ESPN: Bob Wischusen/Ryan Callahan//Leah Hextall

Edmonton Oilers at Vegas Golden Knights — Sportsnet/CBC/TVA Sports//ESPN, 9:30 p.m. (Edmonton leads series 3-1)

Announcers: Steve Levy/Mark Messier/Chris Pronger/P.K. Subban/Arda Öcal

The Point — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

Host: Arda Öcal

In the Crease — ESPN+, midnight

PWHL Playoffs

Semifinals

Game 4, Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, MN

Toronto Sceptres at Minnesota Frost — Amazon Prime Video (Canada only)/FanDuel Sports Network North/YouTube, 7 p.m. (Minnesota leads series 2-1)

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Breakfast Ball — FS1, 8 a.m.

The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

BetMGM The Daily Tip — Stadium, 8 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Thru the Ringer — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Bet Sweats — Stadium, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz (Local hour) — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

The Facility — FS1, 10 a.m.

Coach and Company — Stadium, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

Early Edge — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — Peacock, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Sports Channel, noon

Front Office Sports Today — SportsGrid 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 3 p.m.

Inside ACCess — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn (The Final Days) — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Missin Curfew — DraftKings Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Underdogs — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

Front Office Sports Today — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Primetime Pregame LIVE — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Speak — FS1, 6 p.m.

Oddball with Amin Elhassan and Izzy Gutierrez — DraftKings Network, 6:30 p.m.

Gametime Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6:30 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Good Follow — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.

All the Smoke Unplugged — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Tonight Live — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

Best of the Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 11:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

El pelotazo — Telemundo, midnight

Best of the Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 2 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Thursday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 4 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Internazionali BNL d’Italia, Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 7 a.m.

Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at Rome — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.