Chip Ganassi Racing driver Álex Palou (10) of Spain crosses the finish line first to win the Sonsio Grand Prix on Saturday, May 10, 2025, at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Bundesliga Special Show-Monthly Special: Icon: Thomas Müeller-His Bayern Farewell — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

College Baseball

UMass-Lowell at URI — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Belmont at Tennessee — SEC Network Plus, 5 p.m.

Bellarmine at Louisville — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

George Mason at Virginia — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Marxhall at Virginia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Penn State at Pittsburgh — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m

Duke at Liberty — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Presbyterian at Central Florida — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Northern Kentucky at Kentucky — SEC Network Plus, 6:30 p.m.

Jacksonville State at Auburn — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at Mississippi State — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin at Mississippi — SEC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at BYU — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Arizona State — ESPN+, 9:30 p.m.

SEC Inside: Texas A&M Baseball — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Basketball

Women’s

Full Court Press: Too Much Greatness — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Full Court Press: Rivalries and Roots — ESPN2, midnight

EFL Championship

Semifinal

Leg 2, Stadium of Light, Sunderland, England, United Kingdom

Sunderland vs. Coventry City — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m. (1st leg aggregate, 2-1)

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Golf

Live From the PGA Championship — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

The Smylie Kaufman Show — SportsGrid, noon

Tuesday at the PGA Championship — ESPN+, noon

Live From the PGA Championship — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Hockey

Men’s

IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

Group Play

Group A, Avicii Arena, Stockholm, Sweden

Slovakia vs. Latvia — TSN1/NHL Network, 10 a.m.

Canada vs. France — TSN1/TSN4/NHL Network, 2 p.m.

Group B, Jyske Bank Boxen, Herning, Denmark

Norway vs. Germany — TSN4, 10 a.m.

Kazakhstan vs. Hungary — TSN3, 2 p.m.

IndyCar

NTT IndyCar Series

Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, IN

Practice 1 & 2 — FS2, noon

Practice 2 — FS1, 4 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 36

Real Valladolid vs. Girona — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 12:55 p.m.

Real Sociedad vs. Celta de Vigo — ESPN+, 1:50 p.m.

Sevilla vs. Las Palmas — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 3:25 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga World — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Morning Kombat — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.

Anik and Florian — DraftKings Network, 7:30 p.m.

Good Guy/Bad Guy — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLB

American League

MLB on TBS Tuesday, Comerica Park, Detroit, MI

Boston at Detroit — TBS/Max//NESN//FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

MLB on TBS Leadoff — TBS/Max, 6 p.m.

MLB on TBS Closer — TBS/Max, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore — Twins.TV/MASN2, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto — FanDuel Sports Network Sun/Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston — FanDuel Sports Kansas City/Space City Home Network, 8 p.m.

New York Yankees at Seattle — MLB Network (main)/YES/Root Sports, 9:30 p.m.

National League

St. Louis at Philadelphia — FanDuel Sports Network Midwest/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New York Mets — SportsNet Pittsburgh/SNY, 7 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta — MASN/FanDuel Sports Network South, 7:15 p.m.

Miami at Chicago Cubs — FanDuel Sports Network Florida/Marquee Sports Network, 7:30 p.m

Arizona at San Francisco — MLB Network (backup)/Dbacks.TV/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m.

Interleague

Milwaukee at Cleveland — FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin/CleGuardians.TV, 6 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati — Chicago Sports Network/FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado at Texas — Rockies.TV/Rangers Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at San Diego — FanDuel Sports Network West/Padres.TV, 8:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Los Angeles Dodgers — NBC Sports California/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

The Leadoff Spot — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight: National Pregame Show — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLB Big Inning — MLB Network, 8:30 p.m.

MLB en vivo — UniMás/TUDN, 9 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NASCAR

Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour: Kansas Recap — FS1, 7 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Conference Semifinals

Eastern Conference

Game 5, Rocket Arena, Cleveland, OH

Announcers: Spero Dedes/Greg Anthony//Jared Greenberg

Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers — TNT/truTV/Max, 7 p.m. (Indiana leads series 3-1)

Western Conference

Game 5, Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

Announcers: Ian Eagle/Grant Hill//Stephanie Ready

Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma City Thunder — TNT/truTV/Max, 9:30 p.m. (series tied 2-2)

Announcers: Ernie Johnson/Charles Barkley/Shaquille O’Neal/Kenny Smith

NBA Tip-Off — TNT/truTV/Max, 6:30 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT/truTV/Max, midnight

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Beyond the Arc — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Numbers on the Board — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Run It Back — NBA TV, 4 .m.

Playoff Central Preview — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Playoffs In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Playoff Central: Pacers/Cavaliers, Game 5 Postgame — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

Playoff Central: Nuggets/Thunder, Game 5 Postgame — NBA TV, midnight

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Sports Channel, 10 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 4:30 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Conference Semifinals

Western Conference

Game 4, Canada Life Center, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

Announcers — Sportsnet/CBC: John Bartlett/Garry Galley//Scott Oake//ESPN: Steve Levy/Ryan Callahan//Leah Hextall

Winnipeg Jets at Dallas Stars — Sportsnet/CBC/TVA Sports//ESPN, 8 p.m. (Dallas leads series 2-1)

Announcers: John Buccigross/Mark Messier/Chris Pronger/Kevin Weekes/Arda Öcal

The Point — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7:30 p.m.

Host: Arda Öcal

In The Crease — ESPN+, approximately 10:40 p.m.

Announcers: Arda Öcal/Greg Wyshynski

The Drop — YouTube/Facebook/ESPN app, 11 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

PWHL Playoffs

Semifinals

Game 3, TD Place, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

Montréal Victoire at Ottawa Charge — TSN1/TSN5/RDS/YouTube, 7 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

Scottish Premiership

Semifinal

1st Leg, Wyre Stadium at Firhill, Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom

Partick Thistle v Livingston — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Tricolor al dia — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Fútbol W — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

BetMGM The Daily Tip — Stadium, 8 a.m.

Breakfast Ball — FS1, 8 a.m.

The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Ringer: East Coast Bias — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Bet Sweats — Stadium, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz (Local hour) — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

The Facility — FS1, 10 a.m.

Coach and Company — Stadium, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

Early Edge — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — Peacock, noon

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Ross Tucker Even Money — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn (The Final Days) — ESPN, 5 p.m.

GM Shuffle — DraftKings Network, 5 p.m.

Speak — FS1, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

All The Smoke Unplugged — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

Front Office Sports Today — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Primetime Pregame LIVE — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Oddball with Amin Elhassan and Izzy Gutierrez– DraftKings Network, 6:30 p.m.

Gametime Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

E60: The Other Hurley — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

30 for 30: The Minister of Defense — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

We Need to Talk — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Tonight Live — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 11:45 p.m.

El pelotazo — Telemundo, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 4:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Internazionali BNL d’Italia, Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Men’s Round of 16/Women’s Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at Rome — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.

WNBA

WNBA Weekly: 2025 Season Preview — NBA TV, 5 p.m.