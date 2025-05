May 12, 2024; Chicago, IL, USA; A overall shot of the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery at McCormick Place West. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

College Baseball

Rally Cap — SEC Network, 9 a.m.

College Football

Authentic ACC: SMU Spring Football — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Ross Tucker College Draft — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

College Volleyball

Men’s

National Collegiate Men’s Volleyball Tournament

Championship, Covelli Center, Ohio State University, Columbus, OH

UCLA vs. Long Beach State — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

EFL Championship

Semifinal

Leg 2, Bramall Lane, Sheffield, England, United Kingdom

Sheffield United vs. Bristol City — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m. (1st leg aggregate, 3-0)

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Golf

5 Clubs with Gary Williams — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

The Ringer: Fairway Rollin’ — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

PGA Championship Highlights: 2024-Xander Schauffele — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

PGA Championship Highlights: 2020-Collin Morikawa — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

PGA Championship Highlights: 2000 — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Live From the PGA Championship — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Hockey

Men’s

IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

Group Play

Group A, Avicii Arena, Stockholm, Sweden

Austria vs. Slovakia — TSN1, 10 a.m.

Finland vs. Sweden — TSN4/NHL Network, 2 p.m.

Group B, Jyske Bank Boxen, Herning, Denmark

United States vs. Switzerland — TSN4/NHL Network, 10 a.m.

Czechia vs. Denmark — TSN4, 2 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga Show — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

MLB

American League

Boston at Detroit — MLB Network (main)/NESN/FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston — FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City/Space City Home Network, 8 p.m.

New York Yankees at Seattle — YES/Root Sports, 9:30 p.m.

National League

St. Louis at Philadelphia — MLB Network (backup)/FanDuel Sports Network Midwest/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New York Mets — SportsNet Pittsburgh/SNY, 7 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta — MASN/FanDuel Sports Network South, 7:15 p.m.

Miami at Chicago Cubs — FanDuel Sports Network Florida/Marquee Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco — FS1/Dbacks.TV/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m.

Interleague

Milwaukee at Cleveland — FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin/CleGuardians.TV, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Texas — Rockies.TV/Rangers Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at San Diego — FanDuel Sports Network West/Padres.TV, 9:30 p.m.

The Leadoff Spot — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight: National Pregame Show — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

MLB Postseason Top 10 Moments 2024 — FS1, 8 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 8;30 p.m.

MLB Big Inning — MLB Network, 9:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 11:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBA Playoffs

Conference Semifinals

Eastern Conference

Game 4, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Announcers: Mike Breen/Doris Burke/Richard Jefferson//Lisa Salters

Boston Celtics at New York Knicks — ESPN, 7:30 p.m. (New York leads series 2-1)

Western Conference

Game 4, Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Announcers: Dave Pasch/Tim Legler//Katie George

Minnesota Timberwolves at Golden State Warriors — ESPN, 10 p.m. (Minnesota leads series 2-1)

Announcers: Malika Andrews/Chiney Ogwumike/Stephen A. Smith/Brian Windhorst//Shams Charania

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Negandhi/Jay Bilas/Bob Myers/Kendrick Perkins//Shams Charania

2025 NBA Draft Lottery — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Beyond the Arc — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Run It Back — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

Playoff Central — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

Playoff Central: Celtics/Knicks, Game 4 Postgame — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

Playoff Central: Timberwolves/Warriors, Game 4 Postgame — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Sports Channel, 10 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 4:30 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Hey Rookie, Welcome to the NFL — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Hey Rookie, Welcome to the NFL — EPSN2, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Conference Semifinals

Eastern Conference

Game 4, Lenovo Center, Raleigh, NC

Announcers — TNT/truTV/Max: Kenny Albert/Brian Boucher/Jody Shelley

Washington Capitals at Carolina Hurricanes — Sportsnet/TVA Sports//TNT/truTV/Max, 7 p.m. (Carolina leads series 2-1)

Western Conference

Game 4, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Announcers — TNT/truTV/Max: Brendan Burke/Darren Pang//Kathryn Tappen//Sportsnet/CBC: Jack Michaels/Louie DeBrusk//Gene Principe

Vegas Golden Knights at Edmonton Oilers — TNT/truTV/Max//Sportsnet/CBC/TVA Sports, 9:30 p.m. (Edmonton leads series 2-1)

Announcers: Liam McHugh/Paul Bissonnette/Anson Carter/Henrik Lundqvist/Pat Maroon

NHL on TNT Faceoff — TNT/truTV/Max, 6:30 p.m.

NHL on TNT Postgame Show — TNT/truTV/Max, midnight

Hockey Central — Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Serie A

Matchday 36

Venezia vs. ACF Fiorentina — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 12:30 p.m.

Atalanta vs. AS Roma — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:30 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Faitelson sin censura — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Fútbol Americas — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, midnight

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

30 for 30: Breakaway — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

Breakfast Ball — FS1, 8 a.m.

The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz (Local Hour) — YouTube, 9 a.m.

30 for 30 Shorts: Make Him Known — ESPNews, 9:30 a.m.

Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

The Facility — FS1, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Betard Show with Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

Early Edge — CBS Sports Network, noon

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — Peacock, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Sports Channel, noon

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Domonique Foxworth Show — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

GM Shuffle — DraftKings Network, 5 p.m.

Speak — FS1, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption (The Final Days) — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Primetime Pregame LIVE — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

Gametime Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Oddball with Amin Elhassan and Izzy Gutierrez — DraftKings Network, 6:30 p.m.

All Access The ACC Life — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsRage Tonight Live — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 11:45 p.m.

El pelotazo — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 2:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 3:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Internazionali BNL d’Italia, Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Men’s 3rd Round/Women’s Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Men’s Round of 16/Women’s Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis Channel Live at Rome — Tennis Channel, 4:30 a.m. (Tuesday)