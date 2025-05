May 9, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) defends during game three of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Matchday 33

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Borussia Dortmund — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. FC St. Pauli — ESPN+, 11:20 a.m.

VfB Stuttgart vs.FC Augsburg — ESPN+, 1:20 p.m.

Tactical Feed: Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Borussia Dortmund — ESPN+, 9:25 a.m.

College Baseball

North Carolina State at North Carolina — ACC Network, 1 p.m.

Maryland at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Georgia at Alabama — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Tennessee — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Purdue at Indiana — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Arkansas at LSU — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Tournament

1st Round

Announcers: Chris Cotter/Paul Carcaterra

Notre Dame at Ohio State — ESPN2, noon

Announcers: Drew Carter/Matt Ward

Air Force at Maryland — ESPNU, 2:30 p.m.

Announcers: Mike Corey/Mark Dixon

Harvard at Syracuse — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Announcers: Jay Alter/Jules Heningburg

Albany at Cornell — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

College Softball

NCAA Softball Selection Special — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

7 Innings Live Selection Special — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

College Water Polo

Women’s

2025 National Collegiate Women’s Water Polo Tournament

National Championship, IU Natatorium, IU Indianapolis, IN

USC vs. Stanford — ESPNU, noon

English Premier League

Matchweek 36

Newcastle United vs. Chelsea — USA Network, 7 a.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Leicester City — USA Network, 9:10 a.m.

Manchester United vs. West Ham United — Peacock, 9:15 a.m.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Crystal Palace — Peacock, 9:15 a.m.

Announcers — NBC/Peacock: Jon Champion/Graeme Le Saux

Liverpool vs. Arsenal — Telemundo, 11:25 a.m.//NBC/Peacock, 11:30 a.m.

Announcers: Rebecca Lowe/Tim Howard/Robbie Mustoe

Premier League Live — NBC/Peacock, 9 a.m.

Goal Zone — NBC/Peacock, 1:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 10:30 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Truist Championship, Philadelphia Cricket Club, Philadelphia, PA

Final Round

Announcers — Golf Channel: Terry Gannon/Frank Nobilo/Curt Byrum//Smylie Kaufman//Arron Oberholser//CBS: Jim Nantz/Trevor Immelman/Ian Baker-Finch/Frank Nobilo//Mark Immelman//Colt Knost//Dottie Pepper//Amanda Balionis

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8 a.m.

Marquee Group: Ludvig Åberg/Taylor Pendrith — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:15 a.m.

Featured Holes: 3, 8, 14, 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:30 a.m.

Featured Groups: Nick Dunlap/Viktor Hovland & J.J. Spaun/Jordan Spieth — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9 a.m.

ESPN BET: Stats, insights and betting analysis — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 11 a.m.

Featured Groups 1: Collin Morikawa/Xander Schauffele — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Groups 2: Harris English/Rickie Fowler — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Hole: 14 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Hole: 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

Course Record with Michael Breed — CBS, 12:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Americas Open, Liberty National Golf Club, Jersey City, NJ

Announcers: Cara Banks/Morgan Pressel/Tom Abbott//Karen Supples

Final Round — NBCSports.com/NBC Sports app, noon

Final Round — CBS, 1 p.m.

PGA Tour

Myrtle Beach Classic, The Dunes Golf and Beach Club, Myrtle Beach, FL

Announcers: George Savaricas/Brandon de Jonge/Tripp Isenhour//Billy Ray Brown

Final Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Hockey

Men’s

IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

Group Play

Group A, Avicii Arena, Stockholm, Sweden

Latvia vs. Canada– TSN1/TSN4/NHL Network, 10 a.m.

Finland vs. France — TSN4, 2 p.m.

Group B, Jyske Bank Boxen, Herning, Denmark

Norway vs. Czechia — TSN2/NHL Network, 2 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 35

CD Leganés vs. RCD Espanyol de Barcelona — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 7:55 a.m.

ElClásico, Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona, Spain

Announcers — ESPN: Ian Darke/Steven McManaman//Sid Lowe//ESPN Deportes: Fernando Palomo/Eduardo Biscayart///Martin Ainstein//Moises Llorens

Barcelona vs. Real Madrid — ESPN/ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 10:15 p.m.

ESPN FC: ElClásico Pregame — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

ESPN FC: ElClásico Postgame — ESPN, noon

Athletic Club Bilbao vs. Deportivo Alaves — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Real Betis vs. Osasuna — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 2:55 p.m.

LaLiga Highlights Show — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Combat Sports Report — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

MLB

American League

Texas at Detroit — MLB Network (backup)/Rangers Sports Network/FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, 1:30 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City — NESN/FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City, 2 p.m.

Baltimore at Anaheim — MASN/FanDuel Sports Network West, 4 p.m.

New York Yankees at Sacramento — YES/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle — Sportsnet One/Root Sports, 4 p.m./MLB Network (backup), 4:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

National League

Sunday Leadoff, Nationals Park, Washington, D.C.

Announcers: Gary Cohen/Joe Girardi//Taylor McGregor

Chicago Cubs at New York Mets — The Roku Sports Channel, noon

Atlanta at Pittsburgh — MLB Network (main)/FanDuel Sports Network South/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 1:30 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Washington Nationals — FanDuel Sports Network Midwest/MASN, 1:30 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado — Padres.TV/Rockies.TV, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Dbacks.TV, 4 p.m./MLB Network (main), 4:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

Sunday Night Baseball, Progressive Field, Cleveland, OH

Announcers: Karl Ravech/David Cone/Eduardo Pérez//Buster Olney

Philadelphia at Cleveland — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Connors/Tim Kurkjian/Jeff Passan

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Tampa Bay — FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin/FanDuel Sports Network Sun, 1:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Houston — FanDuel Sports Network Ohio/Space City Home Network, 2 p.m.

Miami at Chicago White Sox — FanDuel Sports Network/Chicago Sports Network, 2 p.m.

San Francisco Giants at Minnesota Twins — NBC Sports Bay Area/Twins.TV, 2 p.m.

Off Base Podcast — MLB Network, 11 a.m.

MLB Network Podcast — MLB Network, 11:30 a.m.

Plays of the Week — MLB Network, noon

Chicago Cubs vs. New York Mets MLB In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, noon

Play Ball — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Sunday Scorecard — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

AdventHealth 400, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, KS

Race — FS1, 3 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay — FS1, 1:30 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Conference Semifinals

Western Conference

Game 4, Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Announcers: Mark Jones/Jay Bilas//Jorge Sedano

Oklahoma City at Denver Nuggets — ABC, 3:30 p.m. (Denver leads series 2-1)

Announcers: Malika Andrews/Kendrick Perkins/Stephen A. Smith//Shams Charania

NBA Countdown — ABC, 3 p.m.

Eastern Conference

Game 4, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Announcers: Spero Dedes/Greg Anthony//Jared Greenberg

Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers — TNT/Max, 8 p.m. (Indiana leads series 2-1)

Announcers: Ernie Johnson/Charles Barkley/Shaquille O’Neal/Kenny Smith

NBA Tip-Off — TNT/Max, 7:30 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT/Max, 10:30 p.m.

Playoff Central Central — NBA TV, 2:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets NBA Playoffs In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Playoff Central: Thunder/Nuggets, Game 4 Postgame — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers NBA Playoffs In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Playoff Central: Cavaliers/Pacers, Game 4 Postgame — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Conference Semifinals

Western Conference

Game 3, Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

Announcers — Sportsnet/CBC: John Bartlett/Garry Galley//Scott Oake//TBS/truTV/Max: Alex Faust/Brian Boucher//Jackie Redmond

Winnipeg Jets at Dallas Stars — Sportsnet/CBC/TVA Sports//TBS/truTV/Max, 4:30 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

Eastern Conference

Game 4, Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, FL

Announcers — Sportsnet/CBC: Chris Cuthbert/Craig Simpson//Kyle Bukauskas//TBS/truTV/Max: John Forslund/Eddie Olczyk/Shane Hnidy

Toronto Maple Leafs at Florida Panthers — Sportsnet/CBC/TVA Sports//TBS/truTV/Max, 7:30 p.m. (Toronto leads series 2-1)

Announcers: Liam McHugh/Paul Bissonnette/Anson Carter/Hendrik Lundqvist

NHL on TNT Face Off — TBS/truTV/Max, 4 p.m.

NHL on TNT Postgame Show — TBS/truTV/Max, 10 p.m.

NWSL

Matchday 8

Kansas City Current vs. Bay FC — ESPN, 12:50 p.m.

Seattle Reign vs. Houston Dash — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.

PWHL Playoffs

Semifinals

Game 2, Place Bell, Laval, Quebec, Canada

Ottawa Charge at Montréal Victoire — TSN1/RDS/YouTube, 2 p.m. (Ottawa leads series 1-0)

Game 3, Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, MN

Toronto Sceptres vs. Minnesota Frost — Amazon Prime Video (Canada only)/FanDuel Sports Network North/YouTube, 6 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

Serie A

Matchday 36

Hellas Verona vs. US Lecce — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 a.m.

Torino vs. Inter Milan — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

SS Napoli vs. Genoa — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 11 a.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Soccer

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Internazionali BNL d’Italia, Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Men’s 3rd Round/Women’s Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis Channel Live at Rome — Tennis Channel, 4:30 a.m. (Monday)

UFL

Week 7

Houston Roughnecks at Birmingham Stallions — ABC, noon

St. Louis Battlehawks at Memphis Showboats — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Volleyball

Professional Volleyball Federation

Championship, Lee’s Family Forum, Henderson, NV

Indy Ignite vs. Orlando Valkyries — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.