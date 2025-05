Apr 29, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Matthew Knies (23) waits for a face-off against the Ottawa Senators in the third period during game five of the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Men’s — Round 8

St. Kilda Saints vs. Fremantle Dockers — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:38 a.m. (Friday)

College Baseball

Louisville at Notre Dame — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Texas at Arkansas — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Big East Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Peter Barton Lacrosse Stadium, University of Denver, Denver, CO

Georgetown vs. Marquette — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Villanova vs. Providence — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Big Ten Conference Tournament

Semifinals, University of Michigan Lacrosse Stadium, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI

Ohio State vs. Rutgers — Big Ten Network, noon

Maryland vs. Penn State — Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.

CONCACAF Champions Cup

Semifinal

Leg 2, Estadio Olímpico Universitario, México City, México

Cruz Azul vs. Tigres UANL — UniMás/TUDN, 9:55 a.m./FS2, 9:56 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 34

Nottingham Forest vs. Brentford — USA Network/Universo, 2:25 p.m.

Announcers: Rebecca Lowe/Robbie Earle/Tim Howard/Robbie Mustoe

Premier League Live from Churchill Downs, Louisville, KY — USA Network, 2 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 4:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 2 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Byron Nelson Golf Classic, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, TX

Announcers — Golf Channel: Steve Sands/Johnson Wagner/Tom Abbott//Colt Knost//Arron Oberholser

1st Round

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:45 a.m.

Marquee Group: Ben An/Ben Griffin/Will Zalatoris & Scottie Scheffler/Jordan Spieth/Si Woo Kim — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:15 a.m.

Featured Groups: Mackenzie Hughes/Stephan Jaeger/Gary Woodland & Cam Davis/Matt McCarty/Karl Vilips//Sungjae Im/Tom Kim/Taylor Pendrith & Sam Burns/Brian Campbell/Jake Knapp — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:30 a.m.

Featured Holes: 4,7, 14, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:30 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Scottie Scheffler/Jordan Spieth/Si Woo Kim — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Sungjae Im/Tom Kim/Taylor Pendrith — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p,m,

Featured Holes: 14 & 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

PGA of America Golf Professionals: We Love to Play the Game — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Black Desert Championship, Black Desert Resort, Ivin, UT

Announcers: Cara Banks/Karen Stupples//Kay Cockerill//Mel Reid

1st Round — NBC Sports app/NBCSports.com, 6 p.m.

1st Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

ElClásico: The Movie — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

LaLiga Show — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Professional Fighters League

PFL World Tournament

1st Round, Universal Studios, Orlando, FL

Light Heavyweights & Heavyweights — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Light Heavyweights & Heavyweights — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Prefight Show — ESPN+, 7 p.m..

MLB

American League

Kansas City at Tampa Bay — FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City/FanDuel Sports Network Sun, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland — MLB Network (main)/Twins.TV/CleGuardians.TV, 1 p.m.

Sacramento at Texas — NBC Sports California/Rangers Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

Boston at Toronto — MLB Network (backup)/NESN/Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Anaheim — FanDuel Sports Network Detroit Extra/KCOP, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network (backup), 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

National League

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh — Marquee Sports Network/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati — FanDuel Sports Network Midwest/FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, 12:30 p.m.

Arizona at New York Mets — MLB Network (backup)/Dbacks.TV/SNY, 1 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia — MLB Network (main)/MASN/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco — MLB Network (main)/Rockies.TV/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m.

Interleague

Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox — FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin/Chicago Sports Network, 2 p.m.

The Leadoff Spot — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight: National Pregame Show — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

1st Round

Eastern Conference

Game 6, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

Announcers — TNT/truTV/Max: Ian Eagle/Grant Hill//Stephanie Ready

New York Knicks at Detroit Pistons — TNT/truTV/Max//MSG Network//FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, 7:30 p.m. (New York leads series 3-2)

Western Conference

Game 6, Intuit Dome, Inglewood, CA

Announcers — TNT/truTV/Max: Brian Anderson/Stan Van Gundy//Lauren Jbara

Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Clippers — TNT/truTV/Max//Altitude 2//FanDuel Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Announcers: Ernie Johnson/Charles Barkley/Shaquille O’Neal/Kenny Smith

NBA Tip-Off — TNT/truTV/Max, 7 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT/truTV/Max, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Run It Back — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

Playoff Central — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Channel, 10 a.m.

The Fantasy Life Show — Fubo Sports, 10 a.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

40s and Free Agents: NFL Draft Season — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Conference Quarterfinals

Eastern Conference

Game 6, Canadian Tire Centre, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

Announcers — TBS/Max: Brendan Burke/Darren Pang//Jackie Redmond//Sportsnet/CBC: Chris Cuthbert/Craig Simpson//Kyle Bukauskas

Toronto Maple Leafs at Ottawa Senators — TBS/Max//Sportsnet/CBC/TVA Sports, 7 p.m. (Toronto leads series 3-2)

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL on TBS Faceoff — TBS/Max, 6:30 p.m.

Western Conference

Game 6, Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, MN

Announcers — ESPN: Steve Levy/Ryan Callahan//Stormy Buonantony

Vegas Golden Knights at Minnesota Wild — ESPN//Sportsnet One/TVA Sports 2//Scripps Sports//FanDuel Sports Network North, 7:30 p.m. (Vegas leads series 3-2)

Announcers: John Buccigross/P.K. Subban

The Point — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Game 6, Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Announcers — TBS/Max: Kenny Albert/Brian Boucher/Jody Shelley

Dallas Stars at Colorado Avalanche — TBS/Max//Sportsnet One/TVA Sports 2//Victory+/Altitude, 9:30 p.m. (Dallas leads series, 3-2)

NHL on TBS Post Game Show — TBS/Max, midnight

Game 6, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Announcers — ESPN: Mike Monaco/Cassie Campbell-Pascall//Leah Hextall//Sportsnet/CBC/TVA Sports: Jack Michaels/Louie DeBrusk//Gene Principe

Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers — ESPN//Sportsnet/CBC/TVA Sports//FanDuel Sports Network West, 10 p.m. (Edmonton leads series 3-2)

Host: Arda Öcal

In The Crease — ESPN+, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

NHL Tonight: First Shift — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, midnight

Faitelson sin censura — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Madrid Open, Caja Májica, Madrid, Spain

Men’s Quarterfinals/Women’s Semifinals — Tennis Channel, 7 a.m.

Tennis Chanel Live at Madrid — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.

UEFA Europa League

Semifinals

1st Leg, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Bodø/Glimt — CBS Sports Network, 2:55 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Today Pre-Match Show — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

The Golazo! Show — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Today Post Match Show — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

1st Leg, Estadio de San Mamés, Bilbao, Spain

Athletic Club Bilbao vs. Manchester United — UniMás/TUDN, 2:55 p.m.

Fútbol central — UniMás/TUDN, 2 p.m.

Misión central — TUDN, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Pro Volleyball Federation

Atlanta Vibe at Indy Ignite — The Roku Sports Channel, 7 p.m.

Columbus Fury at San Diego Mojo — The Roku Sports Channel, 10 p.m.