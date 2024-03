Vanderbilt Commodores women’s basketball vs Florida Gators in SEC Tournament on March 7, 2024, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC.

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Men’s

Opening Round, Heritage Bank Stadium, Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia

Gold Coast Suns vs. Richmond Tigers — Fox Soccer Plus, midnight

Opening Round, GIANTS Stadium, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

Greater Western Sydney Giants vs. Collingwood Magpies — FS1, 3:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Boxing

“Knockout Chaos”

Heavyweights, Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou — DAZN pay per view, 10 a.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 25

VfB Stuttgart vs. 1. FC Union Berlin — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.

College Baseball

Toledo at Akron — ESPN+, noon

Canisius at George Washington — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Toledo at Akron — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Boston College at North Carolina State — ACC Network Extra, 3 p.m.

Northwestern at Louisville — ACC Network Extra, 3 p.m.

Appalachian State at Winthrop — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

BYU at West Virginia — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Georgia — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

North Carolina-Greensboro at Clemson — ACC Network Extra, 4 p.m.

Notre Dame at Georgia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at North Carolina — ACC Network Extra, 4 p.m.

Youngstown State at Georgia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 4 p.m.

East Carolina at Liberty — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Long Beach State at Wichita State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Michigan at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Kennesaw State at Kentucky — SEC Network Plus, 4 p.m.

McNeese at Arkansas — SEC Network Plus, 4 p.m.

Purdue Fort Wayne st Missouri — SEC Network Plus, 4 p.m.

Villanova at Pepperdine — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Florida State — ACC Network, 5 p.m.

Brown at Davidson — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Illinois State at Vanderbilt — SEC Network Plus, 5:30 p.m.

Duke at Wake Forest — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Maryland at Charlotte — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Gonzaga — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Seton Hall at North Florida — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Illinois at Tennessee — SEC Network Plus, 6 p.m.

Saint Mary’s at Florida — SEC Network Plus, 6:30 p.m.

Virginia at Miami (FL) — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Jacksonville State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

TCU at Kansas — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tulane at Louisiana — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Austin Peay at Auburn — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Evansville at Mississippi State — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at Alabama — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Longwood at South Carolina — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

URI at Texas A&M — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Xavier at LSU — SEC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Baylor at Houston — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Central Florida at Oklahoma — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Ohio State at Cal Poly — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Big South Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Nido and Mariana Qubein Center, High Point University, High Point, NC

High Point vs. Radford — ESPN+, noon

Winthrop vs. Longwood — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

North Carolina-Asheville vs. Charleston Southern — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Gardner-Webb vs. Presbyterian — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Colonial Athletic Association Tournament

1st Round, Entertainment & Sports Arena, Washington, D.C.

William & Mary vs. North Carolina A&T — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Hampton vs. Elon — FloSports, 4:30 p.m.

Missouri Valley Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO

Indiana State vs. Missouri State — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Southeast/NBC Sports Chicago/ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Northern Iowa vs. Belmont — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Southeast/NBC Sports Chicago/ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Drake vs. Illinois State/Evansville — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Southeast/NBC Sports Chicago/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Bradley vs. Southern Illinois/Illinois-Chicago — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Southeast/NBC Sports Chicago/ESPN+, 9:30 p.m.

Ohio Valley Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Ford Center, Evansville, IN

Arkansas-Little Rock vs. Western Illinois/Tennessee State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin vs. Morehead State/Southern Illinois — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Southern Conference Tournament

1st Round, Harrah’s Cherokee Center, Asheville, NC

Mercer vs. The Citadel — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

East Tennessee State vs. Virginia Military Institute — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

The Summit League Tournament

1st Round, Danny Sanford PREMIER Center, Sioux Falls, SD

Oral Roberts vs. South Dakota — Midco Sports/Summit League Network, 8 p.m.

West Coast Conference Tournament

2nd Round, Orleans Arena, Orleans Hotel & Casino, Paradise, NV

San Diego vs. Pepperdine — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Portland vs. Loyola Marymount — ESPN+, 11:30 p.m.

Akron at Western Michigan — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Virginia Commonwealth at Dayton — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Ball State at Bowling Green — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Central Michigan — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Northern Illinois at Buffalo — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Ohio at Miami (OH) — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Kent State at Toledo — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Wichita State at Tulane — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Boise State at San Diego State — FS1, 10 p.m.

Field of 68: After Dark — Stadium, 11 p.m.

Field of 68: Last Call — Stadium, midnight

Women’s

America East Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals — Home Sites

UMass-Lowell at Maine — ESPN+ 5 p.m.

Binghamton at Bryant — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Maryland-Baltimore County at Vermont — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

New Jersey Institute of Technology at Albany — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Henrico Sports & Events Center, Glen Allen, VA

Richmond vs. Loyola Chicago — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

George Mason vs. Fordham — ESPN+, 1:30 p.m.

Virginia Commonwealth vs. Saint Louis — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s vs. URI– ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC

Announcers: Pam Ward/Stephanie White//Angel Gray

Notre Dame vs. Louisville — ACC Network, 11 a.m.

Virginia Tech vs. Miami (FL) — ACC Network, 1:30 p.m.

Announcers: Kelsey Riggs/Justin Walters/Kelly Gramlich/Ivory Latta/Muffet McGraw

Nothing But Net live from the ACC Tournament, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC — ACC Network, 10:30 a.m.

Nothing But Net live from the ACC Tournament, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC — ACC Network, 1 p.m.

Nothing But Net live from the ACC Tournament, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC — ACC Network, 3:30 p.m.

Announcers: Jenn Hildreth/Debbie Antonelli//Angel Gray

North Carolina State vs. Duke — ACC Network, 5 p.m.

Syracuse vs. Florida State — ACC Network, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Kelsey Riggs/Justin Walters/Kelly Gramlich/Ivory Latta/Muffet McGraw

Nothing But Net live from the ACC Tournament, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Nothing But Net live from the ACC Tournament, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC — ACC Network, 9:30 p.m.

Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament

1st Round — Home Sites

Kennesaw State at Austin Peay — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Bellarmine at Jacksonville — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Big East Conference Tournament

1st Round, Mohegan Sun Arena, Mohegan Sun Resort & Casino, Uncasville, CT

Butler vs. Providence — FloSports, 11 a.m.

Seton Hall vs. DePaul — FloSports, 1:30 p.m.

Georgetown vs. Xavier — FloSports, 4 p.m.

Big Ten Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

Ohio State vs. Maryland — Big Ten Network, 12:30 p.m.

Michigan State vs. Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

BTN Live from the Big Ten Tournament, Target Center, Minneapolis, MN — Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.

Iowa vs. Penn State — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana vs. Michigan — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

BTN Live from the Big Ten Tournament, Target Center, Minneapolis, MN — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

BTN Live from the Big Ten Tournament, Target Center, Minneapolis, MN — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

Big XII Conference Tournament

2nd Round, T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO

Baylor vs. Texas Tech — ESPN+, noon

Oklahoma State vs. TCU — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Kansas vs. BYU — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

West Virginia vs. Cincinnati — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Ohio Valley Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Ford Center, Evansville, IN

Southern Illinois vs. Eastern Illinois — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Arkansas-Little Rock vs. Tennessee-Martin — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Pac-12 Conference Tournament

Semifinals, MGM Grand Garden Arena, MGM Grand, Paradise, NV

Oregon State vs. Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon, 8 p.m.

USC vs. UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 10:30 p.m.

Basketball Pregame — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon, 7:30 p.m.

Pac-12 Game Break — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon, 10 p.m.

Basketball Postgame — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Southeastern Conference Tournament

2nd Round, Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, SC

Announcers: Eric Frede/Christy Thomaskutty//Brooke Weisbrod

Texas A&M vs. South Carolina — SEC Network, noon

Tennessee vs. Alabama — SEC Network, 2:30 p.m.

Announcers: Alyssa Lang/Nikki Fargas/Steffi Sorensen

SEC Now live from the SEC Tournament, Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, SC — SEC Network, 11:30 a.m.

SEC Now live from the SEC Tournament, Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, SC — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

Announcers: Courtney Lyle/Carolyn Peck//Brooke Weisbrod

Auburn vs. LSU — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Florida vs. Mississippi — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers: Alyssa Lang/Nikki Fargas/Steffi Sorensen

SEC Now live from the SEC Tournament, Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, SC — SEC Network, 5:30 p.m.

SEC Now live from the SEC Tournament, Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, SC — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

SEC Now live from the SEC Tournament, Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, SC — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

Southern Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Harrah’s Cherokee Center, Asheville, NC

Tennessee-Chattanooga vs. Mercer — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

North Carolina-Greensboro vs. Wofford — ESPN+, 1:15 p.m.

Sun Belt Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Pensacola Bay Center, Pensacola, FL

Marshall vs. Appalachian State — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Old Dominion vs. Louisiana-Monroe — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

James Madison vs. Southern Mississippi — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Troy vs. Louisiana — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

The Summit League Tournament

1st Round, Danny Sanford PREMIER Center, Sioux Falls, SD

Nebraska-Omaha vs. Missouri-Kansas City — Summit League Network, 5:30 p.m.

West Coast Conference Tournament

2nd Round, Orleans Arena, Orleans Hotel & Casino, Paradise, NV

Pacific vs. San Diego — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Saint Mary’s vs. Loyola Marymount — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

College Beach Volleyball

Women’s

Pac-12 South Invitational

Day 1, Sun Devil Beach Volleyball Facility, Arizona State University, Tempe, AZ

Washington vs. Utah — Pac-12 Washington, 10 a.m.

UCLA vs. Arizona State — Pac-12 Washington, noon

Utah vs. Arizona — Pac-12 Washington, 2 p.m.

Stanford vs. UCLA — Pac-12 Washington, 4 p.m.

Washington vs. Arizona — Pac-12 Washington, 6 p.m.

Stanford vs. Arizona State — Pac-12 Washington, 8 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

Utah at Arizona — Pac-12 Insider, 9 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Big Ten Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals — Home Sites

Game 1, Yost Ice Arena, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI

Notre Dame at Michigan — B1G+, 7 p.m.

Game 1, 3M Arena at Mariucci, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN

Penn State at Minnesota — FS2, 7 p.m.

Game 1, Kohl Center, University of Wisconsin, Madison, WI

Ohio State at Wisconsin — B1G+, 7 p.m.

ECAC Hockey Tournament

Quarterfinals — Home Sites

Princeton at Harvard — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Yale at St. Lawrence — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at UMass-Lowell — NESN, 7 p.m.

St. Cloud State at Minnesota-Duluth — KBJR 6.3, 8 p.m.

Denver at Colorado College — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

College Softball

UMass at North Carolina-Greensboro — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

South Dakota State at Duke — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Coppin State at Penn — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Missouri State at Tennessee — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Georgia Tech at North Carolina State — ACC Network Extra, 4 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Georgia — SEC Network Plus, 4 p.m.

Mercer at Clemson — ACC Network Extra, 5 p.m.

South Dakota State at Duke — ACC Network Extra, 5 p.m.

Virginia at North Carolina — ACC Network Extra, 5 p.m.

Penn State at Texas State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Texas Tech at BYU — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Auburn at Missouri — SEC Network Plus, 5 p.m.

Coppin State at Penn — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

North Carolina Central at Western Carolina — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

South Dakota at Tennessee — SEC Network Plus, 5:30 p.m.

South Alabama at Arkansas — SEC Network Plus, 5:45 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Louisville — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Kansas at Central Florida — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Notre Dame — ACC Network Extra, 6:30 p.m.

LSU at Kentucky — SEC Network Plus, 6:30 p.m.

Iowa State at Oklahoma – ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Baylor — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Texas at Houston — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Mississippi State at Mississippi — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Texas A&M — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Penn State at Texas State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

St. Francis at Arkansas — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Harvard at California Baptist — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Princeton at Cal State-Fullerton — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

College Volleyball

Men’s

BYU at Stanford — Pac-12 Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Practice 3 — ESPNU, 8:25 a.m.

Qualifying — ESPN2, 11:55 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Arnold Palmer Invitational, Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando, FL

Announcers: Golf Channel/Peacock — Dan Hicks/Mike Tirico/Curt Byrum/Luke Donald/Brad Faxon/Steve Sands//Notah Begay III//Smylie Kaufman//John Wood//Damon Hack

2nd Round

Main Feed featuring Rory McIlroy/Collin Morikawa — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:45 a.m.

Featured Holes: 2, 6, 14, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8 a.m.

Featured Groups: Jake Knapp/Justin Thomas & Kurt Kitiyama/Max Homa– ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10 a.m.

Featured Groups: Xander Schauffele/Jordan Spieth & Patrick Cantlay/Matt Fitzpatrick — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10:15 a.m.

Featured Groups: Rickie Fowler/Viktor Hovland & Rory McIlroy/Collin Morikawa — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Featured Groups: Sam Burns/Scottie Scheffler & Xander Schauffele/Jordan Spieth — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Featured Hole: 6 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Featured Hole: 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

PGA Tour

Puerto Rico Open, Grand Reserve Golf Club, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

Announcers: George Savaricas/Johnson Wagner//Tripp Isenhour//Billy Ray Brown

2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 10 a.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Cologuard Classic, La Paloma Country Club, Tucson, AZ

1st Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 7 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Blue Bay LPGA, Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Course, Lingshui, Hainan, Communist China

3rd Round — NBCSports.com/NBC Sports app, 11 p.m.

3rd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, midnight

DP World Tour

Jonsson Workwear Open, Glendower Golf Club, Dowerglen, Edenvale, South Africa

3rd Round — NBCSports.com/NBC Sports app, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

3rd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 6 a.m. (Satirday)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 28

Barcelona vs. RCD Mallorca — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Ligue 1

Round 25

OGC Nice vs. Montpellier Hérault SC — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:50 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

ONE Fight Night 20

Atomweight Kickboxing World Championship Unification Fight, Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Bangkok, Thailand

Janet Todd vs. Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom — Amazon Prime Video, 8 p.m.

UFC Live: UFC 299: O’Malley vs. Vera 2 — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

UFC 299 Countdown — ESPNews, 8:30 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

Grapefruit League

Houston vs. Philadelphia — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus, 1 p.m./MLB Network, 5 p.m. (same day coverage)

Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh (SS) — SportsNet Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

New York Yankees at Toronto — MLB Network/Sportsnet One, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh (SS) vs. Atlanta — MLB.com, 1 p.m.

Cactus League

Colorado vs. Anaheim — Bally Sports West, 3 p.m.

Seattle vs. Chicago Cubs (SS) — Marquee Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 8 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 8 a.m.

Hot Stove –MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Shriners Children’s 500, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, AZ

Practice — FS1, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

NBA on ESPN

Announcers: ESPN — Beth Mowins/Monica McNutt//Katie George

Minnesota Timberwolves at Cleveland Cavaliers — ESPN/Bally Sports North Extra/WUAB, 7:43 p.m.

Announcers: Dave Pasch/Stephanie White//Cassidy Hubbarth

Milwaukee Bucks at Los Angeles Lakers — ESPN/WMLW/Spectrum SportsNet, 10:05 p.m.

Announcers: Malika Andrews/Becky Hammon/Chiney Ogwumike//Ramona Shelburne

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Washington — Bally Sports Southeast/Monumental Sports Network, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Philadelphia — WVUE/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Orlando at New York — Bally Sports Florida/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Memphis — WPCH/Bally Sports Southeast, 8 p.m.

Miami at Oklahoma City — Bally Sports Sun/KSBI, 8 p.m.

Houston at Portland — Space City Home Network/Root Sports Plus, 10 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBABet — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA Basketball In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid 8 p.m.

Points in the Paint — Stadium, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

#Handles — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA G League

Long Island Nets at Capital City Go-Go — NBA app/Monumental Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Osceola Magic at College Park Skyhawks — Peachtree Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Indiana Mad Ants at Raptors 905 — Tubi/NBA TV Canada, 7:30 p.m.

Greensboro Swarm at Birmingham Squadron — WABM, 8 p.m.

Windy City Bulls at Rio Grande Valley Vipers — KRGV 5.3, 8:30 p.m.

Mexico City Capitanes at Stockton Kings — Tubi/KMAX, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

The Game Plan — Bleav Football, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL 360: Women in Football — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NFL 360: Women in Football: Gayle Benson & Fouzia Madhouni — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

NFL 360: Women in Football — NFL Network, 10 p.m.

NFL 360: Women in Football — NFL Network, 10:30 p.m.

NHL

NHL Trade Deadline

TSN TradeCentre — TSN1/TSN4/TSN5/ESPN+, 8 a.m.

Hockey Central Trade Deadline — Sportsnet/NHL Network, 10 a.m.

The Point: Trade Deadline Special — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Trade Deadline Day — NHL Network, 2 p.m.

TSN TradeCentre — TSN4/TSN5/ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona — Bally Sports Detroit/Scripps Sports, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado — NHL Network/Bally Sports North/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Anaheim — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports SoCal, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Seattle — TSN3/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg Jets Pregame — TSN3, 9:30 p.m.

On the Fly: Dallas at Anaheim/Winnipeg at Seattle Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

PWHL

Montreal at Toronto — Sportsnet/YouTube, 7 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 29

SSC Napoli vs. Torino — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

Soccer

Turkish Süper Lig

Matchday 29

Galatasaray vs. Rizespor — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 11:55 a.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports, 7 a.m.

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Thru The Ringer — FanDuel TV, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

The Early Line LIVE — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Ringer: Cousin Sal’s Winning Weekend — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 9:30 a.m.

Nine for IX: Let Them Wear Towels — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

What’s Trending Now AM — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Nine for IX: Venus vs. — ESPNU, 11 a.m.

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

Nine for IX: Pat XO — ESPNU, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 1:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Elle Duncan Show — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 2 p.m.

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

What’s Trending Now PM — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

37 Words: Part 1: Too Pushy for a Woman — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

37 Words: Part 2: These Are Our Bodies — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

37 Words: Part 3: The Daughters of Title IX — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

The Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions LIVE — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

37 Words: Part 4: Generation Next — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

GAME ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Invincible — NLSE, 10 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night LIVE — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 10:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.

GAME ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

Headlines and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Best of GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 6:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells Tennis Garden, Indian Wells, CA

Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the BNP Paribas Open — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Second Serve — T2, 6 p.m.

UEFA Champions League

Champions League Weekly — CBS Sports Network, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)