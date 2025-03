Mar 1, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) warms up against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

Basketball

Women’s

Unrivaled

Laces vs. Phantom — TNT/truTV/Max, 7:15 p.m.

Rose vs. Lunar Owls — TNT/truTV/Max, 8:30 p.m.

Unrivaled Pregame — TNT/truTV/Max, 7 p.m.

Unrivaled Postgame — TNT/truTV/Max, 9:45 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 25

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05 — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Big South Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Freedom Hall Civic Center, Johnston, TN

High Point vs. Gardner-Webb — ESPN+, noon

Radford vs. Presbyterian — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

North Carolina-Asheville at Charleston Southern — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Winthrop vs. Longwood — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Colonial Athletic Association Tournament

First Round, Entertainment and Sports Arena, Washington, D.C.

Stony Brook vs. Delaware — FloSports, 2 p.m.

North Carolina A&T vs. Hofstra — FloSports, 4:30 p.m.

Missouri Valley Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO

Drake vs. Southern Illinois — MVC TV/ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Belmont vs. Illinois State — MVC TV/ESPN+, 3:30 pm.

Bradley vs. Murray State — MVC TV/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Northern Iowa vs. Valparaiso — MVC TV/ESPN+, 9:30 p.m.

Ohio Valley Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Ford Center, Evansville, IN

Southeast Missouri State vs. Arkansas-Little Rock/Tennessee-Martin — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville vs. Lindenwood — ESPNU, 10:30 p.m.

Southern Conference Tournament

First Round, Harrah’s Cherokee Center, Asheville, NC

Mercer vs. Western Carolina — Nexstar/ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Virginia Military Institute vs. The Citadel — Nexstar/ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Summit League Tournament

Quarterfinals, Denny Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls, SD

South Dakota vs. North Dakota State — Midco Sports/Summit League Network, 7 p.m.

North Dakota vs. South Dakota State — Midco Sports/Summit League Network, 9:30 p.m.

Sun Belt Conference Tournament

Fourth Round, Pensacola Bay Center, Pensacola, FL

Marshall vs. Georgia State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Appalachian State vs. Old Dominion — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

West Coast Conference Tournament

Second Round, Orleans Arena, Orleans Hotel and Casino, Paradise, NV

Portland vs. Pepperdine — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Loyola Marymount vs. San Diego — ESPN+, 11:30 p.m.

Ball State at Miami (OH) — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Dayton at Virginia Commonwealth — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Akron — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Kent State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Northern Illinois at Central Michigan — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Ohio at Toledo — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Western Michigan at Bowling Green — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Purdue at Illinois — Fox, 8 p.m.

South Florida at Memphis — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

UNLV at New Mexico — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Colorado State at Boise State — FS1, 10 p.m.

247 Sports College Basketball Show — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, midnight

Women’s

Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC

Florida State vs. North Carolina — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

North Carolina State vs. Georgia Tech — ACC Network, 1:30 p.m.

Notre Dame vs. Cal — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Duke vs. Louisville — ACC Network, 7:30 p.m.

Nothing But Net live from ACC Tournament, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC — ACC Network, 9:30 p.m.

Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament

First Round, Alico Arena, Florida Gulf Coast University, Fort Myers, FL

Austin Peay vs. West Georgia — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

First Round, Farris Center, University of Central Arkansas, Conway, AR

Bellarmine vs. Jacksonville — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Henrico Sports & Events Center, Henrico, VA

Richmond vs. Duquesne — Peacock, 11 a.m.

Saint Joseph’s vs. URI — Peacock, 1:30 p.m.

George Mason vs. Saint Louis — Peacock, 5 p.m.

Davidson vs. Dayton — Peacock, 7:30 p.m.

Big East Conference Tournament

First Round, Mohegan Sun Arena, Mohegan Sun Resort & Casino, Uncasville, CT

Butler vs. St. John’s — Big East Digital Network, 11 a.m.

Georgetown vs. Providence — Big East Digital Network, 1:30 p.m.

Xavier vs. DePaul — Big East Digital Network, 4 p.m.

Big Ten Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Indiana vs. USC — Big Ten Network, noon

Michigan vs. Maryland — Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Women’s Basketball Pregame live from Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN — Big Ten Network, 11:30 a.m.

B1G Live: Game Break live from Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Nebraska vs. UCLA — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Iowa vs. Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

B1G Live: Women’s Basketball Pregame live from Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

B1G Live: Game Break live from Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

Big XII Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO

Kansas State vs. West Virginia — ESPNU, noon

Colorado vs. TCU — ESPNU, 2:30 p.m.

Iowa State vs. Baylor — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Ohio Valley Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Ford Center, Evansville, IN

Tennessee Tech vs. Southern Indiana — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Lindenwood vs. Western Illinois — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Southeastern Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Bon Secour Wellness Arena, Greenville, SC

South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt — ESPN, noon

Kentucky vs. Oklahoma — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN, 2 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Texas vs. Mississippi — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

LSU vs. Florida — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

SEC Now live at the SEC Tournament, Bon Secour Wellness Arena, Greenville, SC — SEC Network, 5:30 p.m.

SEC Now live at the SEC Tournament, Bon Secour Wellness Arena, Greenville, SC — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

SEC Now live at the SEC Tournament, Bon Secour Wellness Arena, Greenville, SC — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

Southern Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Harrah’s Cherokee Center, Asheville, NC

North Carolina-Greensboro vs. Wofford — Nexstar/ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Tennessee-Chattanooga vs. Furman — Nexstar/ESPN+, 1:15 p.m.

Summit League Tournament

Semifinals, Denny Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls, SD

North Dakota vs. St. Thomas — Midco Sports/Summit League Network, 1 p.m.

Missouri-Kansas City vs. North Dakota State — Midco Sports/Summit League Network, 3:30 p.m.

Sun Belt Conference Tournament

Fourth Round, Pensacola Bay Center, Pensacola, FL

Old Dominion vs. Georgia State — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Appalachian State vs. Marshall — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

West Coast Conference Tournament

Second Round, Orleans Arena, Orleans Hotel and Casino, Paradise, NV

Santa Clara vs. Loyola Marymount — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Pacific vs. San Diego — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Big Ten Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals — Home Sites (Best of Three series)

Game 1, Yost Ice Arena, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI

Penn State at Michigan — B1G+, 7 p.m.

Game 1, Schottenstein Center, Ohio State University, Columbus, OH

Wisconsin at Ohio State — B1G+, 7 p.m.

Game 1, 3M Arena at Mariucci, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN

Notre Dame at Minnesota — B1G+, 8 p.m.

ECAC Tournament

First Round — Home Sites

Princeton at Brown — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

RPI at Harvard — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at UMass Lowell — NESN, 7 p.m.

Maine at UMass — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at North Dakota — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota-Duluth at St. Cloud State — WFTC, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado College at Denver — Altitude 2, 9 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Lehigh at Navy — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Women’s

Stanford at Syracuse — ACC Network, 5 p.m.

College Volleyball

Men’s

USC at BYU — BYUtv, 9 p.m.

EFL Championship

Matchday 36

Norwich City vs. Oxford United — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Arnold Palmer Invitational, Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando, FL

2nd Round

Announcers: Play-by-Play — Dan Hicks/Terry Gannon/Steve Sands//Curt Byrum//Analysts — Curt Byrum/Brad Faxon/Kevin Kisner/Sam Saunders//Reporters — Curt Byrum/Smylie Kaufman/Jim “Bones” Mackay/John Wood//Interviews: Cara Banks

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:30 a.m.

Featured Holes: 2, 6, 14, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:45 a.m.

Featured Groups: Xander Schauffele/Justin Thomas & Sam Burns/Wyndham Clark — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9:45 a.m.

Marquee Group: Rory McIlroy/Shane Lowry — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9:45 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Xander Schauffele/Justin Thomas & Ludvig Åberg/Scottie Scheffler — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Rory McIlroy/Shane Lowry & Collin Morikawa/Keegan Bradley — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Featured Hole: 6 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Featured Hole: 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — 1 p.m.

PGA Tour

Puerto Rico Open, Grand Reserve Golf Club, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

Announcers: George Savaricas/Graham DeLaet/Billy Ray Brown/Tripp Isenhour

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Cologuard Classic, La Paloma Country Club, Tucson, AZ

1st Round — NBCSports.com/NBC Sports app, 5 p.m.

1st Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m. (same day coverage)

LPGA Tour

Blue Bay LPGA, Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Club, Hainan Island, Hainan, Communist China

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 11 p.m.

DP World Tour

Joburg Open, Houghton Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

The Smylie Kaufman Show — SportsGrid, 1:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Ligue 1

Round 25

Toulouse FC vs. AS Monaco — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:35 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 1:30 p.m.

Ligue 1 Preview Show — beIN Sports, 2 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 313

Pereira vs. Ankalaev, T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, NV

UFC Live: Pereira vs. Ankalaev — ESPNews, 4:30 p.m.

Ceremonial Weigh-In — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

Grapefruit League — Florida

Minnesota vs. Tampa Bay — FanDuel Sports Network Sun, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Pittsburgh — MLB Network/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Detroit — MLB Network/FanDuel Sports Network Detroit Extra, 6 p.m.

Toronto vs. New York Yankees — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/West)/YES, 6:30 p.m./MLB Network, midnight (same day coverage)

Cactus League — Arizona

Arizona vs. Anaheim — FanDuel Sports Network West, 3 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Chicago White Sox — Chicago Sports Network, 3 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (same day coverage)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Seattle — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Root Sports, 8:30 p.m.

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight: 30 Clubs in 15 Days: Pittsburgh Pirates — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight: 30 Clubs in 15 Days: Sacramento A’s — MLB Network, 9 p.m.

NBA

NBA on ESPN Friday

Announcers: Angel Gray/Doris Burke//Cassidy Hubbarth

Memphis Grizzlies at Dallas Mavericks — ESPN/FanDuel Sports Network Southeast/KFAA, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Dave Pasch/Tim Legler//Jorge Sedano

Phoenix Suns at Denver Nuggets — ESPN/KPHE/KTVK/Altitude, 10 p.m.

Announcers: Malika Andrews/Chiney Ogwumike/Kendrick Perkins/Stephen A. Smith

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Charlotte — FanDuel Sports Network Ohio/FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, 7 p.m.

Utah at Toronto — KJZZ/Sportsnet One, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami — FanDuel Sports Network North/FanDuel Sports Network Sun, 8 p.m.

Portland at Oklahoma City — KUNP/KATU 2.2/FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Sacramento — KENS/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

New York at Los Angeles Clippers — MSG Network/FanDuel Sports Network SoCal, 10:30 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Run It Back — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

NBABet — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

NBA Action — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA G League

Sioux Falls Skyforce at Austin Spurs — tubi, 8 p.m.

Capital City Go-Go at Valley Suns — Suns Live, 9 p.m.

Wisconsin Herd at Santa Cruz Warriors — tubi/WACY/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Sports Channel, 10 a.m.

The Fantasy Life Show — Fubo Sports, 10 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Trade Deadline

TSN TradeCentre 2025 — TSN2/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/ESPN+, 8 a.m.

Hockey Central Trade Deadline — Sportsnet/NHL Network, 10 a.m.

The Point: Trade Deadline Special — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NHL Tonight: 2025 Trade Deadline Day — NHL Network, 2 p.m.

NHL Now: Trade Deadline Special — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Washington — FanDuel Sports Network Detroit/Monumental Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at New Jersey — TSN3/MSG SportsNet, 7 p.m.

Utah Hockey Club at Chicago — KUPX/Chicago Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver — FanDuel Sports Network North/Sportsnet Pacific, 10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vegas — SportsNet Pittsburgh/Scripps Sports, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim — FanDuel Sports Network Midwest/Victory+, 10 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Detroit at Washington/Winnipeg at New Jersey Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 9 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly: Utah Hockey Club at Chicago Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

On the Fly: Minnesota at Vancouver/Pittsburgh at Vegas/St. Louis at Anaheim Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

PWHL

Ottawa Charge at Minnesota Frost — TSN4/FanDuel Sports Network North Extra/YouTube, 7 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 28

Cagliari Calcio vs. Genoa CFC — Paramount+, 2:45 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, midnight

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells Tennis Garden, Indian Wells, CA

Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 10 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the BNP Paribas Open — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.