Fans fill the arena for game one of the SEC Women’s Basketball tournament as University of Kentucky plays University of Georgia at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Men’s

Opening Round, Brisbane Cricket Ground (The Gabba), Brisbane, Queensland, Australia

Brisbane Lions vs. Carlton Blues — Fox Soccer Plus, 3:30 a.m. (Friday)

College Baseball

BYU at West Virginia — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Gonzaga — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Cal State-Northridge at Oregon State — Pac-12 Insider, 8:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament

Semifinals — Home Sites

Jacksonville at Stetson — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at Austin Peay — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Horizon League Tournament

Quarterfinals — Home Sites

Cleveland State at Youngstown State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Purdue Fort Wayne at Oakland — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Northern Kentucky at Wright State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Wisconsin-Green Bay — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Missouri Valley Conference Tournament

1st Round, Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO

Missouri State vs. Murray State — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Southwest/NBC Sports Chicago/ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Valparaiso vs. Belmont — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Southwest/NBC Sports Chicago/ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Evansville vs. Illinois State — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Southwest/NBC Sports Chicago/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Illinois-Chicago vs. Southern Illinois — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Southwest/NBC Sports Chicago/ESPN+, 9:30 p.m.

Ohio Valley Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Ford Center, Evansville, IN

Western Illinois vs. Tennessee State/Southern Indiana — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Morehead State vs. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville/Eastern Illinois — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Patriot League Tournament

Quarterfinals — Home Sites

Bucknell at American — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Colgate — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Lehigh at Lafayette — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Navy at Boston University — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Sun Belt Conference Tournament

2nd Round, Pensacola Bay Center, Pensacola, FL

South Alabama vs. Georgia Southern — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Louisiana vs. Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Southern Mississippi vs. Texas State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Georgia State vs. Marshall — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

West Coast Conference Tournament

1st Round, Orleans Arena, Orleans Hotel and Casino, Paradise, NV

Pepperdine vs. Pacific — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

UAB at Temple — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Canisius at Fairfield — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Iona at Manhattan — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Marist at Quinnipiac — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Rutgers at Wisconsin — FS1, 7 p.m.

Niagara at Siena — WNYA, 7 p.m.

Southern Utah at Stephen F. Austin — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Utah Tech at Texas-Rio Grande Valley — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Delaware State at Maryland-Eastern Shore — Delmarva Sports Networks, 8 p.m.

California Baptist at Texas-Arlington — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Saint Peter’s at Rider — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Abilene Christian — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Utah Valley at Tarleton — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Sam Houston at Louisiana Tech — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Oregon — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Howard at Norfolk State — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Florida International at Texas-El Paso — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Washington at Washington State — FS1, 9 p.m.

Arizona at UCLA — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

Cal-Davis at Cal-San Diego — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Cal Poly at Cal-Irvine — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Cal-Santa Barbara at Long Beach State — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Cal State-Fullerton at Cal-Riverside — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Cal at Stanford –ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Utah at Oregon State — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

Arizona State at USC — FS1, 11 p.m.

Field of 68: After Dark — Stadium, 11 p.m.

Field of 68: Last Call — Stadium, midnight

Women’s

Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament

2nd Round, Henrico Sports & Events Center, Glen Allen, VA

Loyola Chicago vs. Fordham — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Duquesne vs. UMass — ESPN+, 1:30 p.m.

Saint Louis vs. George Washington — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

URI vs. Dayton — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament

2nd Round, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC

Announcers: Pam Ward/ Stephanie White//Angel Gray

Louisville vs. Boston College — ACC Network, 11 a.m.

North Carolina vs. Miami (FL) — ACC Network, 1:30 p.m.

Announcers: Jenn Hildreth/Debbie Antonelli//Angel Gray

Duke vs. Georgia Tech — ACC Network, 5 p.m.

Florida State vs. Wake Forest — ACC Network, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Kelsey Riggs/Justin Walters/Kelly Gramlich/Ivory Latta/Muffet McGraw

Nothing But Net live from the ACC Tournament, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC — ACC Network, 10:30 a.m.

Nothing But Net live from the ACC Tournament, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC — ACC Network, 1 p.m.

Nothing But Net live from the ACC Tournament, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC — ACC Network, 3:30 p.m.

Nothing But Net live from the ACC Tournament, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC — ACC Network, 4:30 p.m.

Nothing But Net live from the ACC Tournament, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Nothing But Net live from the ACC Tournament, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC — ACC Network, 9:30 p.m.

Big South Conference Tournament

1st Round, Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center, High Point University, High Point, NC

High Point vs. North Carolina-Asheville — ESPN+, 11:30 a.m.

Charleston Southern vs Presbyterian — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Longwood — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Radford vs. Winthrop — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Big Ten Conference Tournament

2nd Round, Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

Maryland vs. Illinois — Big Ten Network, 12:30 p.m.

Nebraska vs. Purdue — Big Ten Network, 2:55 p.m.

Penn State vs. Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan vs. Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 8:55 p.m.

BTN Live from the Big Ten Tournament, Target Center, Minneapolis, MN — Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.

BTN Live from the Big Ten Tournament, Target Center, Minneapolis, MN — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

Big XII Conference Tournament

1st Round, T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO

Texas Tech vs. Houston — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Central Florida — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Horizon League Tournament

2nd Round — Campus Sites

Wright State at Wisconsin-Milwaukee — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Youngstown State at Wisconsin-Green Bay — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit Mercy at Purdue Fort Wayne — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Northern Kentucky at Cleveland State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Ohio Valley Conference Tournament

2nd Round, Ford Center, Evansville, IN

Eastern Illinois vs. Tennessee State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin vs. Tennessee Tech — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Pac-12 Conference Tournament

2nd Round, MGM Grand Garden Arena, MGM Grand, Paradise, NV

Colorado vs. Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 3 p.m.

Cal vs. Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 5:30 p.m.

Arizona vs. USC — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 9 p.m.

Utah vs. UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 11:30 p.m.

Basketball Pregame — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 2:30 p.m.

Pac-12 Game Break — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 5 p.m.

Pac-12 Game Break — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Pac-12 Game Break — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 11 p.m.

Basketball Postgame — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)

Southeastern Conference Tournament

2nd Round, Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, SC

Announcers: Eric Frede/Christy Thomaskutty//Brooke Weisbrod

Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M — SEC Network, noon

Tennessee vs. Kentucky — SEC Network, 2:30 p.m.

Announcers: Courtney Lyle/Carolyn Peck//Brooke Weisbrod

Arkansas vs. Auburn — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Vanderbilt vs. Florida — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers: Alyssa Lang/Nikki Fargas/Steffi Sorensen

SEC Now live from the SEC Tournament, Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, SC — SEC Network, 11:30 a.m.

SEC Now live from the SEC Tournament, Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, SC — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

SEC Now live from the SEC Tournament, Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, SC — SEC Network, 5:30 p.m.

SEC Now live from the SEC Tournament, Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, SC — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

SEC Now live from the SEC Tournament, Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, SC — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

Southern Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Harrah’s Cherokee Center, Asheville, NC

Tennessee-Chattanooga vs. Western Carolina — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

North Carolina-Greensboro vs. Furman — ESPN+, 1:15 p.m.

Wofford vs. Samford — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Mercer vs. East Tennessee State — ESPN+, 5:45 p.m.

West Coast Conference Tournament

1st Round, Orleans Arena, Orleans Hotel and Casino, Paradise, NV

San Diego vs. Pepperdine — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Howard at Norfolk State — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Siena at Rider — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Nicholls at Southeast Louisiana — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Indiana State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Belmont at Bradley — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Drake at Evansville — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Saint Peter’s — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Houston Christian at Lamar — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Manhattan at Marist — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Iona — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Valparaiso — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Texas-El Paso at Florida International — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Murray State at Illinois State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Missouri State at Illinois-Chicago — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Tarleton State at Utah Valley — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Southern Utah — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Seattle — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Cal-Irvine at Cal Poly — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Cal-San Diego at Cal-Davis — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Hawai’i at Cal State-Northridge — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at California Baptist — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Texas-Rio Grande Valley at Utah Tech — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Cal-Riverside at Cal State-Fullerton — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Long Beach State at Cal-Santa Barbara — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

College Softball

Minnesota at Clemson — ACC Network Extra, 4 p.m.

Texas Tech at BYU — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at Clemson — ACC Network Extra, 6:30 p.m.

Penn State at Texas State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

CONCACAF Champions Cup

Round of 16

1st Leg, TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

FC Cincinnati vs. CF Monterrey — FS2, 6:56 p.m.

1st Leg, Geodis Park, Nashville, TN

Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami — FS2/TUDN, 8:56 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Practice 1 — ESPNU, 8:25 a.m.

Practice 2 — ESPN2, 11:55 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Arnold Palmer Invitational, Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando, FL

Announcers: Golf Channel/Peacock — Dan Hicks/Mike Tirico/Curt Byrum/Luke Donald/Brad Faxon/Steve Sands//Notah Begay III//Smylie Kaufman//John Wood//Damon Hack

1st Round

Main Feed featuring Sam Burns/Scottie Scheffler — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:45 a.m.

Featured Holes: 2, 6, 14, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8 a.m.

Featured Groups: Wyndham Clark/Tom Kim & Jake Knapp/Justin Thomas — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10 a.m.

Featured Groups: Rickie Fowler/Viktor Hovland & Patrick Cantlay/Matt Fitzpatrick — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10:15 a.m.

Featured Groups: Sam Burns/Scottie Scheffler & Rory McIlroy/Collin Morikawa — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Featured Groups: Rickie Fowler/Viktor Hovland & Xander Schauffele/Jordan Spieth — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Featured Hole: 6 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Featured Hole: 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

PGA Tour

Puerto Rico Open, Grand Reserve Golf Club, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

Announcers: George Savaricas/Johnson Wagner//Tripp Isenhour//Billy Ray Brown

1st Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 10 a.m.

LPGA Tour

Blue Bay LPGA, Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Course, Lingshui, Hainan, Communist China

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 11 p.m.

DP World Tour

Jonsson Workwear Open, Glendower Golf Club, Dowerglen, Edenvale , South Africa

2nd Round — NBCSports.com/NBC Sports app, 5 a.m. (Friday)

2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga Show — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Nakachev (10/22/2022) — ESPNews, midnight

MLB Spring Training

Grapefruit League

Announcers: Karl Ravech/David Cone/Eduardo Pérez//Buster Olney

Atlanta Braves vs. Boston Red Sox — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Tampa Bay — Bally Sports Sun, 1 p.m./MLB Network, 5 p.m. (same day coverage)

Detroit (SS) vs. New York Yankees — YES app, 6 p.m.

Toronto vs. Detroit (SS) — Bally Sports Detroit Extra, 6 p.m.

Washington vs. New York Mets — SNY, 6 p.m.

Cactus League

Anaheim vs. Seattle — Bally Sports West, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Chicago White Sox — NBC Sports Chicago, 3 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati — MLB Network/Marquee Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco — Spectrum SportsNet LA, 9 p.m.

30 Clubs in 15 Days

Atlanta Braves — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network, 2:30 p.m.

Detroit Tigers — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

Boston Red Sox — MLB Network, 3:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 8 a.m.

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

NBA on TNT

Announcers: TNT — Kevin Harlan/Reggie Miller//Allie LaForce

Miami Heat at Dallas Mavericks — TNT/Bally Sports Southwest, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: TNT — Brian Anderson/Stan Van Gundy//Chris Haynes

Boston Celtics at Denver Nuggets — TNT/NBC Sports Boston, 10 p.m.

Announcers: Ernie Johnson/Charles Barkley/Shaquille O’Neal/Kenny Smith

NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 7 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

Brooklyn at Detroit — YES/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Indiana — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Phoenix — Sportsnet One/KPHE/KTVK, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Golden State — NBC Sports Chicago/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

San Antonio at Sacramento — Bally Sports Southwest/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NBA Action — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Basketball In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet One, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Postgame — Sportsnet One, 11:30 p.m.

NBA G League

Mexico City Capitanes at Stockton Kings — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Indiana Mad Ants at Raptors 905 — NBA TV Canada, 7:30 p.m.

Texas Legends at Salt Lake City Stars — ESPN+/Urban Edge Network/Jazz+, 9 p.m.

Iowa Wolves at Ontario Clippers — ESPN+/WHO 13.4/ClipperVision, 10 p.m.

Memphis Hustle at South Bay Lakers — ESPN+/Spectrum SportsNet, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

The Game Plan — Bleav Football, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL on ESPN

Announcers: Bob Wischusen/Ryan Callahan//Leah Hextall

St. Louis Blues at New Jersey Devils — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Steve Levy/Emily Kaplan

The Point — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Calgary at Tampa Bay — Sportsnet Pacific/Sportsnet 360/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Columbus — Sportsnet West/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Montréal at Carolina — TSN2/RDS/Bally Sports South, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Florida — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Boston — TSN4/NESN, 7 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh — Monumental Sports Network/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Nashville — MSG Western New York/Bally Sports South, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona — Bally Sports North Extra/Scripps Sports, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Vegas — Sportsnet Pacific/Scripps Sports, 10 p.m.

New York Islanders at San José — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/West)/TVA Sports/MSG SportsNet/NBC Sports California, 10:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Los Angeles — TSN5/RDS2/Bally Sports West, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto Maple Leafs Pre-Game — TSN4, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Minnesota at Arizona Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Vancouver at Vegas/New York Islanders at San José/Ottawa at Los Angeles Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

The Early Line LIVE — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Ringer: East Coast Bias — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 10 a.m.

What’s Trending Now AM — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 1:30 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

The Mina Kimes Show Featuring Lenny — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 2 p.m.

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 2 p.m.

What’s Trending Now PM — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Football, 4 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions LIVE — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Rink Shrinks — Bleav Sports, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

We Need to Talk — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night LIVE — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Friday)

TMZ Sports — FS2, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 2 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells Tennis Garden, Indian Wells, CA

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the BNP Paribas Open — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Second Serve — T2, 6 p.m.

UEFA Europa League

Round of 16

1st Leg, Stadion Letná, Prague, Czech Republic

Sparta Praha vs. Liverpool — TUDN, 12:25 p.m.

1st Leg, Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan

Qarabağ vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen — CBS Sports Network, 12:45 p.m.

1st Leg, Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy

AS Roma vs. Brighton & Hove Albion — Paramount+/ViX+, 12:45 p.m.

1st Leg, Stadio San Siro, Milan, Italy

AC Milan vs. Slavia Praha — TUDN, 2:50/CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

1st Leg, Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica, Lisbon, Portugal

Benfica vs. Rangers — Paramount+/ViX+, 3 p.m.

1st Leg, Stade Vélodrome, Marseille, France

Olympique de Marseille vs. Villarreal — Paramount+/ViX+, 3 p.m.

1st Leg, Dreisamstadion, Freiburg, Germany

Sport-Club Freiburg vs. West Ham United — Paramount/ViX+, 3 p.m.

Fútbol central — TUDN, noon

UEFA Europa League Today Pre-Match Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Golazo! Show — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Today Post Match Show — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.