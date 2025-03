Mar 4, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the third period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Men’s

Opening Round

Sydney Swans vs. Hawthorn Hawks — FS2, 3:30 a.m. (Friday)

Baseball

World Baseball Classic Qualifier

2nd Place Match, Veterans Memorial Stadium at Kino Sports Complex, Tucson, AZ

Germany vs. Brazil — Facebook/YouTube, 8 p.m./MLB Network, midnight (same night coverage)

College Basketball

Men’s

Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament

Semifinals — Home Sites

Jacksonville at North Alabama — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Queens at Lipscomb — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Horizon League Tournament

Quarterfinals — Home Sites

Purdue Fort Wayne at Youngstown State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Northern Kentucky at Cleveland State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Wisconsin-Milwaukee — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wright State at Robert Morris — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Missouri Valley Conference Tournament

1st Round, Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO

Southern Illinois vs. Indiana State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Illinois State vs. Missouri State — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Murray State vs. Evansville — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Illinois-Chicago vs. Valparaiso — ESPN+, 9:30 p.m.

Ohio Valley Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Ford Center, Evansville, IN

Arkansas-Little Rock vs. Tennessee-Martin — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tennessee State vs. Lindenwood — ESPN+, 9:30 p.m.

Patriot League Tournament

Quarterfinals — Home Sites

Army at Colgate — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Lafayette at American — ESPN+, 7 p.m,

Loyola Maryland at Bucknell — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Navy at Boston University — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Summit League Tournament

Quarterfinals, Denny Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls, SD

Nebraska-Omaha vs. Missouri-Kansas City — Midco Sports/Summit League Network, 7 p.m.

St. Thomas vs. Denver — Midco Sports/Summit League Network, 9:30 p.m.

Sun Belt Conference Tournament

3rd Round, Pensacola Bay Center, Pensacola, FL

Georgia State vs. Georgia Southern — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Texas State vs. Old Dominion — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

West Coast Conference Tournament

1st Round, Orleans Arena, Orleans Hotel and Casino, Paradise, NV

Pacific vs. San Diego — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Florida Atlantic at UAB — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Siena — WNYA/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Canisius at Rider — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Merrimack at Marist — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Quinnipiac — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Niagara at Saint Peter’s — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Manhattan — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tulane at East Carolina — ESPN+, 7 p.m,

Alcorn State at Mississippi Valley State — YouTube, 7 p.m.

Jackson State at Arkansas-Pine Bluff — YouTube, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Middle Tennessee — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Maryland-Eastern Shore at Delaware State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

New Mexico State at Louisiana Tech — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Norfolk State at Howard — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Texas-El Paso at Sam Houston — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Michigan State at Iowa — FS1, 8 p.m.

Florida International at Western Kentucky — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Morgan State at Coppin State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Utah Valley at Abilene Christian — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Wichita State at Rice — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Southern Utah — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Charlotte at North Texas — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Utah Tech at Grand Canyon — KUTP/ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Cal-Irvine at Cal-Davis — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Hawai’i at Cal State-Bakersfield — ESPN+, 9:30 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Grambling State — YouTube, 9:30 p.m.

Cal State-Fullerton at Cal Poly — Spectrum SportsNet/ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Cal State-Northridge at Cal-Riverside — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Long Beach State at Cal-San Diego — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Tarleton at California Baptist — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Women’s

America East Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals — Home Sites

Maryland-Baltimore County at Vermont — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Binghamton at Bryant — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

New Jersey Institute of Technology at Maine — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

New Hampshire at Albany — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament

2nd Round, Henrico Sports & Event Center, Henrico, VA

Fordham vs. Duquesne — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

URI vs. George Washington — ESPN+, 1:30 p.m.

UMass vs. Saint Louis — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Dayton vs. La Salle — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament

2nd Round, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC

North Carolina vs. Boston College — ACC Network, 11 a.m.

Virginia Tech vs. Georgia Tech — ACC Network, 1:30 p.m.

Nothing But Net live from Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC — ACC Network, 1 p.m.

Nothing But Net live from Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC — ACC Network, 3:30 p.m.

Cal vs. Virginia — ACC Network, 5 p.m.

Louisville vs. Clemson — ACC Network, 7:30 p.m.

Nothing But Net live from Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Nothing But Net live from Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC — ACC Network, 9:30 p.m.

Big South Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Freedom Hall Civic Center, Johnson City, TN

High Point vs. North Carolina-Asheville — ESPN+, 11:30 a.m.

Charleston Southern vs. Winthrop — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Longwood vs. South Carolina Upstate — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Radford vs. Gardner-Webb — ESPN+, 8:30 p..

Big Ten Conference Tournament

2nd Round, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Oregon vs. Indiana — Big Ten Network, noon

Washington vs. Michigan — Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Women’s Basketball Pregame live from Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN — Big Ten Network, 11:30 a.m.

B1G Live: Game Break live from Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN — Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.

On the Court — Big Ten Network, 4:30 p.m.

Nebraska vs. Illinois — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Iowa vs. Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

B1G Live: Women’s Basketball Pregame live from Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

B1G Live: Game Break live from Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

Big XII Conference Tournament

2nd Round, T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO

Kansas State vs. Central Florida — ESPN+, noon

Arizona vs. Colorado — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Iowa State vs. Arizona State — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Horizon League Tournament

Quarterfinals — Home Sites

Detroit Mercy at Cleveland State — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Northern Kentucky at Robert Morris — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Wright State at Purdue Fort Wayne — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Wisconsin-Green Bay — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Ohio Valley Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Ford Center, Evansville, IN

Arkansas-Little Rock vs. Southern Indiana — ESPN+, 1:30 p.m.

Eastern Illinois vs. Western Illinois — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Southeastern Conference Tournament

2nd Round, Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, SC

Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee — SEC Network, 11 a.m.

Oklahoma vs. Georgia — SEC Network, 1:30 p.m.

SEC Now live from Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, SC — SEC Network, 10:30 a.m.

SEC Now live from Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, SC — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

SEC Now live from Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, SC — SEC Network, 3:30 p.m.

SEC Inside: South Carolina Women’s Basketball — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

Mississippi vs. Mississippi State — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Alabama vs. Florida — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

SEC Now live from Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville SC — SEC Network, 5:30 p.m.

SEC Now live from Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, SC — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

SEC Now live from Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, SC — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

Southern Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Harrah’s Cherokee Center, Asheville, NC

North Carolina-Greensboro vs. Western Carolina — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Tennessee-Chattanooga vs. Mercer — ESPN+, 1:15 p.m.

East Tennessee State vs. Furman — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Wofford vs. Samford — ESPN+, 5:45 p.m.

Summit League Tournament

Quarterfinals, Denny Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls, SD

Oral Roberts vs. South Dakota — Midco Sports/Summit League Network, 1 p.m.

South Dakota State vs. Missouri-Kansas City — Midco Sports/Summit League Network, 3:30 p.m.

Sun Belt Conference Tournament

3rd Round, Pensacola Bay Center, Pensacola, FL

Georgia State vs. Georgia Southern — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Louisiana vs. Marshall — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Howard at Norfolk State — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Maryland-Eastern Shore at Delaware State — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Morgan State at Coppin State — ESPN+, 5;30 p.m.

Rider at Canisius — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Saint Peter’s at Niagara — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Stony Brook at Hofstra — FloSports, 6 p.m.

Fairfield at Siena — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Belmont at Indiana State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Bradley at Southern Illinois — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Drake at Valparaíso — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Manhattan at Sacred Heart — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Marist at Merrimack — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Liberty — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Mount St. Mary’s — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

College of Charleston at Campbell — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Elon at Northeastern — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Hampton at North Carolina-Wilmington — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Towson at Monmouth — FloSports, 7 p.m.

William & Mary at North Carolina A&T — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Illinois State at Missouri State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

South Florida at Tulane — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Utah Valley — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

California Baptist at Tarleton — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at New Mexico State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Illinois-Chicago — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Cal-Davis at Cal-Irvine — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Cal-Riverside at Cal State-Northridge — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Cal-San Diego at Long Beach State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Utah Tech — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Sam Houston at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Southern Utah at Seattle — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Cal Poly at Cal State-Fullerton — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

CONCACAF Champions Cup

Round of 16

1st Leg, Chase Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, FL

Inter Miami vs. Cavalier — FS2, 7:56 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Arnold Palmer Invitational, Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando, FL

1st Round

Announcers: Play-by-Play — Dan Hicks/Terry Gannon/Steve Sands//Curt Byrum//Analysts — Curt Byrum/Brad Faxon/Kevin Kisner/Sam Saunders//Reporters — Curt Byrum/Smylie Kaufman/Jim “Bones” Mackay/John Wood//Interviews: Cara Banks

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:30 a.m.

Featured Holes: 2, 6, 14, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:45 a.m.

Featured Groups: Hideki Matsuyama/Viktor Hovland//Collin Morikawa/Keegan Bradley & Rory McIlroy/Shane Lowry — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9:45 a.m.

Marquee Group: Ludvig Åberg/Scottie Scheffler — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9:45 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Rory McIlroy/Shane Lowry — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Ludvig Åberg/Scottie Scheffler & Xander Schauffele/Justin Thomas — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Featured Hole: 6 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Featured Hole: 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — 1 p.m.

PGA Tour

Puerto Rico Open, Grand Reserve Golf Club, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

Announcers: George Savaricas/Graham DeLaet/Billy Ray Brown/Tripp Isenhour

1st Round — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

LPGA Tour

Blue Bay LPGA, Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Club, Hainan Island, Hainan, Communist China

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 11 p.m.

DP World Tour

Joburg Open, Houghton Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 6 a.m. (Friday)

The Smylie Kaufman Show — SportsGrid, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga Show — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 313

Pereira vs. Ankalaev, T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, NV

Press Conference — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

Grapefruit League — Florida

Boston vs. Toronto — Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

Minnesota vs. New York Yankees — ESPN/YES, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus, 1 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (same day coverage)

Washington vs. St. Louis — FanDuel Sports Network Midwest, 1 p.m.

Houston vs. New York Mets — MLB Network/SNY, 6 p.m.

Miami vs. Atlanta — WPCH/Peachtree Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Cactus League — Arizona

Texas vs. Los Angeles Dodgers — Spectrum SportsNet LA, 3 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Chicago Cubs — Marquee Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Anaheim vs. Seattle (SS) — FanDuel Sports Network West, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle (SS) vs. Arizona — Dbacks.TV, 8:30 p.m.

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Network Special: 2025 Top 100 Prospects — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight: 30 Clubs in 15 Days: New York Yankees — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

MLB Tonight: 30 Clubs in 15 Days: San Francisco Giants — MLB Network, 9 p.m.

NASCAR

Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour — FS1, 10 p.m.

NBA

NBA on TNT

Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics — TNT/truTV/Max/NBC Sports Boston, 7:30 p.m.

New York Knicks at Los Angeles Lakers — TNT/truTV/Max, 10 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off — TNT/truTV/Max, 7 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT/truTV/Max, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

Chicago at Orlando — Chicago Sports Network/FanDuel Sports Network Florida, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Brooklyn — NBC Sports Bay Area/YES, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Atlanta — FanDuel Sports Network Indiana/FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at New Orleans — Space City Home Network/Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network, 8 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Run It Back — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics NBA In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

NBA G League

Grand Rapids Gold at Birmingham Squadron — ESPN+/WABM, 8 p.m.

South Bay Lakers at Memphis Hustle — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas Legends at Rio Grande Valley Vipers — ESPN+/KFAA/Urban Edge Network/KRGV 5.3, 8 p.m.

Westchester Knicks at Austin Spurs — ESPN+/FanDuel Sports Network Southwest, 8 p.m.

Capital City Go-Go at Valley Suns — ESPN+/KPHE, 9 p.m.

Motor City Cruise at San Diego Clippers — ESPN+/ClipperVision, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Sports Channel, 10 a.m.

The Fantasy Life Show — Fubo Sports, 10 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

40s and Free Agents: NFL Draft Season — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

NHL on ESPN

Announcers: Mike Monaco/Ray Ferraro//Emily Kaplan

Buffalo Sabres at Tampa Bay Lightning — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Bob Wischusen/AJ Mleczko//Leah Hextall

San José Sharks at Colorado Avalanche — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

Host: John Buccigross

The Point — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Boston at Carolina — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/NESN/FanDuel Sports Network South, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Florida — FanDuel Sports Network Ohio/Scripps Sports, 7 p.m.

Utah Hockey Club at Detroit — KUPX/FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Philadelphia — TSN3/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Dallas — Sportsnet One/Victory+, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Nashville — Kraken Hockey Network (KONG), 8 p.m.

Montréal at Edmonton — TSN2/RDS/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

NHL Tonight: First Shift — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

PWHL

Montréal Victoires at Toronto Sceptres — TSN2/RDS2/YouTube, 7 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6 p.m.

Faitelson sin censura — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells Tennis Garden, Indian Wells, CA

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — Tennis Channel, 10 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the BNP Paribas Open — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League Matchnight — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 a.m.

UEFA Europa League

Round of 16

1st Leg, Reale Arena, San Sebastián, Spain

Real Sociedad vs. Manchester United — TUDN, 12:25 p.m.

Fútbol central — TUDN, noon

1st Leg, Ülker Stadium Fenerbahçe Şükrü Saracoğlu Sports Complex, Istanbul, Türkiye

Fenerbahçe vs. Rangers — CBS Sports Network, 12:45 p.m.

UEFA Europa Today Pre-Match Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

1st Leg, AFAS Stadion, Alkmaar, Netherlands

AZ Alkmaar vs. Tottenham Hotspur — Paramount+/ViX+, 12:45 p.m.

1st Leg, The National Arena, Bucharest, Romania

FCSB vs. Olympique Lyonnais — Paramount+/ViX+, 12:45 p.m.

1st Leg, Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy

AS Roma vs. Athletic Club Bilbao — UniMás/TUDN, 2:50 p.m./CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Today Post Match Show — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

1st Leg, Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Ajax vs. Eintracht Frankfurt — Paramount+/ViX+, 3 p.m.

1st Leg, Aspmyra Stadion, Bodø, Norway

Bodø/Glimt vs. Olympiacos — Paramount+/ViX+, 3 p.m.

1st Leg, Doosan Arena, Plzen, Czechia

Viktoria Plzen vs. SS Lazio — Paramount+/ViX, 3 p.m.

The Golazo! Show — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon