Akron’s Malcolm Duvivier (right) celebrates after a second-half dunk as Cleveland State’s Kenny Carpenter looks on at Rhodes Arena.

All Times Eastern

College Baseball

Stephen F. Austin at Lamar — ESPN+, 12:05 p.m.

Penn State at Virginia — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Arizona State at Texas-Arlington — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

South Florida at North Florida — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Morehead State at Louisville — ACC Network Extra, 3 p.m.

Manhattan at West Virginia — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Appalachian State at Duke — ACC Network Extra, 4 p.m.

Georgetown at Wake Forest — ACC Network Extra, 4 p.m.

Northeastern at Georgia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 4 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Arkansas — SEC Network Plus, 4 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky at Kentucky — SEC Network Plus, 4 p.m.

Lindenwood at Missouri — SEC Network Plus, 4 p.m.

Purdue at Notre Dame — ACC Network Extra, 4:30 p.m.

Penn at Charleston Southern — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Utah Tech at Oklahoma State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Jacksonville State at Alabama — SEC Network Plus, 5 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Vanderbilt — SEC Network Plus, 5:30 p.m.

Virginia Commonwealth at East Carolina — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Florida Atlantic at Florida — SEC Network Plus, 6 p.m.

Kansas State at Tennessee — SEC Network Plus, 6 p.m.

The Citadel at South Carolina — SEC Network Plus, 6:30 p.m.

Abilene Christian at TCU — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tulane at Nicholls — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Villanova at Cal-Santa Barbara — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Dallas Baptist at Baylor — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Lamar at Stephen F. Austin — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Prairie View A&M at Rice — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Sam Houston at Houston — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Wichita State at Oklahoma — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Texas A&M at Texas — Longhorn Network, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Mississippi — SEC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Oregon at Grand Canyon — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

USC at Cal State-Fullerton — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Utah at Santa Clara — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Stanford at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 10 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals — Home Sites

Jacksonville at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Queens at Stetson — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at Lipscomb — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

North Florida at Austin Peay — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Horizon League Tournament

1st Round — Home Sites

IUPUI at Cleveland State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at Purdue Fort Wayne — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Detroit Mercy at Wisconsin-Milwaukee — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Patriot League Tournament

1st Round — Home Sites

Army at Holy Cross — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Navy at Loyola Maryland — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Sun Belt Conference Tournament

1st Round, Pensacola Bay Center, Pensacola, FL

Louisiana-Monroe vs. Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Texas State vs. Old Dominion — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

UMass-Lowell at Maine — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Notre Dame at North Carolina — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Ohio at Buffalo — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Alabama at Florida — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Clemson — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Louisville — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Albany at Bryant — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Maryland-Baltimore County — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Western Michigan — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Akron — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Dartmouth — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Kent State at Ball State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Middle Tennessee — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Miami (OH) — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tulane at South Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Vermont at New Hampshire — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Providence at Georgetown — FS1, 7 p.m.

Duquesne at Virginia Commonwealth — MASN/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Purdue at Illinois — Peacock, 7 p.m.

Mississippi at Georgia — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Central Michigan at Northern Illinois — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at Oklahoma — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas Tech at Oklahoma State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Air Force at Wyoming — Mountain West Network, 8:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Wake Forest — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Dayton at Saint Louis — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Kansas State at Kansas — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Florida State at Pittsburgh — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

St. John’s at DePaul — FS1, 9 p.m.

Auburn at Missouri — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

San Diego State at UNLV — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Nevada at Boise State — FS1, 11 p.m.

Drive to NCAA March Madness — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 11 p.m.

College Basketball Live — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Field of 68: After Dark — Stadium, 11 p.m.

Field of 68: Last Call — Stadium, midnight

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Women’s

Horizon League Tournament

1st Round — Campus Sites

IUPUI at Youngstown State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Northern Kentucky at Oakland — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at Detroit Mercy — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Sun Belt Conference Tournament

1st Round, Pensacola Bay Center, Pensacola, FL

Georgia Southern vs. Texas State — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Coastal Carolina vs. South Alabama — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Mississippi College at Lee University — FloSports, 5:30 p.m.

West Georgia at Valdosta State — FloSports, 6 p.m.

East Carolina at Charlotte — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Delta State at Union — FloSports, 6:30 p.m.

West Florida at Auburn-Montgomery — FloSports, 6:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Tulane — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wichita State at UAB — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Memphis at North Texas — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Rice at Texas-San Antonio — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Dartmouth at Harvard — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

South Florida at SMU — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

UNLV at Utah State — Mountain West Network, 8 p.m.

Boise State at Colorado State — Mountain West Network, 8:30 p.m.

New Mexico at Fresno State — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Wyoming at San Diego State — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

San José State at Nevada — Nevada Sports Network/Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

College Golf

Women’s

Darius Rucker Intercollegiate, Long Cove Club, Hilton Head, SC

2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Women’s

Davidson at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 8 p.m.

College Softball

UMass-Lowell at George Mason — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Clemson — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Boston College at George Washington — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Virginia at Longwood — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at North Carolina-Greensboro — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Furman at North Carolina — ACC Network Extra, 5 p.m.

Western Kentucky at Indiana — BTN+, 5 p.m.

Arizona at Louisville — ACC Network Extra, 5:30 p.m.

Mississippi at Memphis — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Baylor at Sam Houston — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at San Diego State — Mountain West Network, 8 p.m.

CONCACAF Champions Cup

Round of 16

1st Leg, Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto, Alajuela, Costa Rica

CS Herediano vs. SV Robinhood — FS2, 4:56 p.m.

1st Leg, Subaru Park, Chester, PA

Philadelphia Union vs. CF Pachuca — FS2, 6:56 p.m.

1st Leg, Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, FL

Orlando City SC vs. Tigres UANL — FS2, 8:56 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 5;30 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga World — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Good Guy/Bad Guy — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

UFC Unleashed: Lightweight Title — ESPNews, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLB

Grapefruit League

Announcers: Karl Ravech/David Cone/Eduardo Pérez//Buster Olney

New York Yankees vs. New York Yankees — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Philadelphia — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus, 1 p.m./MLB Network, 5 p.m. (same day coverage)

Detroit vs. Atlanta — MLB.com, 1 p.m.

Miami vs. Houston — Space City Home Network, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Boston — NESN, 1 p.m.

Cactus League

San Diego vs. Arizona — Padres.TV/DBacks.TV, 3 p.m.

Anaheim vs. Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/Bally Sports SoCal/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 8 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Kansas City — Marquee Sports Network, 8 p.m.

30 Clubs in 15 Days

Pittsburgh Pirates — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

San Diego Padres — MLB Network, 1:30 p.m.

San Francisco Giants — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

Toronto Blue Jays — MLB Network, 2:30 p.m.

Baltimore Orioles — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

New York Yankees — MLB Network, 3:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 8 a.m.

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

NBA on TNT

Announcers: TNT — Ian Eagle/Greg Anthony//Stephanie Ready

Boston Celtics at Cleveland Cavaliers — TNT/NBC Sports Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Brian Anderson/Stan Van Gundy//Chris Haynes

Phoenix Suns at Denver Nuggets — TNT, 10 p.m.

Announcers: Adam Lefkoe/Jamal Crawford/Shaquille O’Neal/Candace Parker

NBA on TNT Pregame — TNT, 7 p.m.

NBA on TNT Postgame Show — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Orlando at Charlotte — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at New York — Bally Sports Southeast/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Miami — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Toronto — Bally Sports New Orleans/Sportsnet One, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Brooklyn — NBC Sports Philadelphia/YES, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Houston — Bally Sports Southwest/Space City Home Network, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Dallas — Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

The Hoop Collective — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NBABet — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

NBA Basketball In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Postgame — Sportsnet One, 10 p.m.

NBA G League

Motor City Cruise at Capital City Go-Go — ESPN+/Monumental Sports Network, 11;30 a.m.

Sioux Falls Skyforce at Oklahoma City Blue — ESPN+, noon

Delaware Blue Coats at College Park Skyhawks — ESPN+/Peachtree Sports Network/WPCH, 7 p.m.

G League Ignite at Long Island Nets — ESPN+/YES app, 7 p.m.

Greensboro Swarm at Grand Rapids Gold — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Maine Celtics at Osceola Magic — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Texas Legends at Salt Lake City Stars — ESPN+/Urban Edge Network/Jazz+, 9 p.m.

Iowa Wolves at South Bay Lakers — ESPN+/WHO 13.4/Spectrum SportsNet, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Ringer: NFL Draft Special — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Game Plan — Bleav Football, 12:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

Columbus at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports Ohio/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Florida at New Jersey — Bally Sports Florida/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Boston — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/NESN, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at New York Islanders — ESPN+/Hulu, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Nashville — TSN2/RDS/Bally Sports South, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Winnipeg — Root Sports/TSN3, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona — NBC Sports Chicago/Scripps Sports, 9 p.m.

Dallas at San José — Sportsnet One/Bally Sports Southwest Extra/NBC Sports California, 10:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles — Sportsnet Pacific/Bally Sports West, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg Jets Pregame — TSN3, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Chicago at Arizona Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly: Dallas at San José/Vancouver at Los Angeles Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

PWHL

Ottawa at Minnesota — TSN5/Bally Sports North/YouTube, 8 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 p.m.

Kickin’ It — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

The Early Line LIVE — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Invincible — NLSE, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 9:30 a.m.

What’s Trending Now AM — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 11:30 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 1:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 2 p.m.

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

What’s Trending Now: PM — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Beyond Limits — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

ESPN BET Life — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions LIVE — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The Rally– Stadium, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 7 p.m.

Ruffino & Joe — Bleav Sports, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

GAME ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 7 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 7:30 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 8 p.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 8 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night LIVE — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 3 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Maggie & Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

UEFA Champions League

Round of 16

2nd Leg, Reale Arena, San Sebastián, Basque Country, Spain

Real Sociedad vs. Paris Saint-Germain — CBS, 2:55 p.m. (Aggregate 0-2)

Announcers: Kate Abdo/Jamie Carragher/Thierry Henry/Micah Richards

UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match Show — CBS, 2 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Today Post Match — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

2nd Leg, Allianz Arena, Munich, Bavaria, Germany

Bayern München vs. SS Lazio — Univision/TUDN, 2:55 p.m. (Aggregate 0-1)

Fútbol central — Univision/TUDN, 2 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

The Champions Club — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.