Holy Cross freshman Aidan Richard moves past Loyola’s David Brown Thursday at the Hart Center.

All Times Eastern

Baseball

World Baseball Classic Qualifiers

Day 3, Veterans Memorial Stadium at Kino Sports Complex, Tucson, AZ

Communist China vs. Brazil — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

Germany vs. Colombia — YouTube/Facebook, 8 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Horizon League Tournament

First Round — Home Sites

Detroit Mercy at Northern Kentucky — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin-Green Bay at Oakland — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

IU Indianapolis at Wright State — ESPN+, 8 a.m.

Patriot League Tournament

1st Round — Home Sites

Holy Cross at Lafayette — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Lehigh at Loyola Maryland — ESPN+, 7 p..

Sun Belt Conference Tournament

First Round, Pensacola Bay Center, Pensacola, FL

Southern Mississippi vs. Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Louisiana vs. Louisiana-Monroe — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Georgia at South Carolina — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

New Jersey Institute of Technology at Binghamton — SNY/ESPN+, 6 p.m.

New Hampshire at Bryant — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

UMass-Lowell at Maine — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Miami (FL) at Georgia Tech — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Virginia Commonwealth at Duquesne — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

LSU at Kentucky — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at Virginia Tech — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Creighton at Seton Hall — FS1, 7 p.m.

Rutgers at Purdue — Peacock, 7 p.m.

Saint Louis at Dayton — Spectrum News Dayton/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Akron at Toledo — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Albany at Vermont — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Northern Illinois — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Central Michigan at Ball State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Ohio — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Kent State at Western Michigan — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Texas-San Antonio — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Buffalo — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Villanova at Georgetown — Peacock, 8 p.m.

Missouri at Oklahoma — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Texas at Mississippi State — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Baylor at TCU — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Temple at Tulsa — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Florida State at Virginia — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Boise State at Air Force — Altitude 2, 9 p.m.

New Mexico at Nevada — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Auburn at Texas A&M — ESPN, 9 p.m,

BYU at Iowa State — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Syracuse at SMU — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Indiana at Oregon — FS1, 9 p.m.

San José State at Colorado State — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Nebraska at Ohio State — Peacock, 9 p.m.

West Virginia at Utah — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Wyoming at Fresno State — Mountain West Network, 10 p.m.

Arkansas at Vanderbilt — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

San Diego State at UNLV — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Arizona State at Arizona — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Eye on College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Drive to NCAA March Madness — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 11 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Extra — FS1, 11 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Women’s

Horizon League Tournament

First Round — Home Sites

Youngstown State at Wright State — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Oakland at IU Indianapolis — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Detroit Mercy — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Sun Belt Conference Tournament

First Round, Pensacola Bay Center, Pensacola, FL

Georgia Southern vs. Southern Mississippi — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Marshall vs. South Alabama — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

New Orleans at McNeese — ESPN+, noon

Texas-San Antonio at East Carolina — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Temple at Charlotte — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Memphis at Florida Atlantic — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tulane at UAB — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Texas at Rice — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Utah State at Fresno State — Mountain West Network, 8:30 p.m.

Air Force at New Mexico — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Fresno State at San Diego State — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Colorado State at San José State — Mountain West Network, 10 p.m.

On the Court — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

B1G Trailblazers: Ann Myers Drysdale — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

College Golf

Women’s

Darius Rucker Intercollegiate, Long Cove Club, Hilton Head, SC

Announcers: Steve Burkowski/Karen Stupples//Jim Gallagher, Jr.//Emilia Migliaccio

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

CONCACAF Champions Cup

Round of 16

1st Leg, TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

FC Cincinnati vs. Tigres UANL — FS2, 6:26 p.m.

1st Leg, Estadio Olímpico Universitario, Ciudad de México, México

Pumas UNAM vs. CD Alajuelense — FS2/TUDN, 8:26 p.m.

1st Leg, BMO Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

LAFC vs. Columbus Crew — FS2/TUDN, 10:26 p.m.

EFL League One

Matchday 35

Huddersfield vs. Wrexham — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

Golf

TGL Golf

Week 8, SoFi Center, Palm Beach State College, Palm Beach, FL

Jupiter Links vs. Atlanta Drive — ESPN, 7 p.m.

5 Clubs with Gary Williams — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

Fairways of Life with Matt Adams — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

The Smylie Kaufman Show — SportsGrid, noon

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga World — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Morning Kombat — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.

Anik and Florian — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.

UFC 313 Countdown: Pereira vs. Ankalaev — ESPNews, midnight

UFC Top 10: Upsets — ESPNews, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Good Guy/Bad Guy — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLB Spring Training

Grapefruit League — Florida

Boston vs. Pittsburgh — SportsNet Pittsburgh, 1 p.m./MLB Network, 4 p.m. (same day coverage)

New York Mets vs. St. Louis — ESPN, 1 p.m.

St. Louis (SS) vs. Washington — MASN, 1 p.m.

Cactus League — Arizona

Anaheim vs. Cleveland — FanDuel Sports Network West, 3 p.m.

San Diego (SS) vs. Chicago Cubs — Marquee Sports Network, 3 p.m.

San Francisco vs. San Diego (SS) — Padres.TV, 3 p.m./MLB Network, midnight (same day coverage)

Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles Dodgers — Spectrum SportsNet LA, 8 p.m.

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight: 30 Clubs in 15 Days: Philadelphia Phillies — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight: 30 Clubs in 15 Days: Texas Rangers — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NBA

NBA on TNT Tuesday

Golden State Warriors at New York Knicks — TNT/truTV/Max/NBC Sports Bay Area, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Phoenix Suns — TNT/truTV/Max, 10 p.m.

Announcers: Adam Lefkoe/Vince Carter/Shaquille O’Neal/Candace Parker

NBA on TNT Pregame — TNT/truTV/Max, 7 p.m.

NBA on TNT Postgame — TNT/truTV/Max, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Houston at Indiana — Space City Home Network/FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Orlando — TSN4/TSN5/FanDuel Sports Network Florida, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta — FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin/FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago — FanDuel Sports Network Ohio/Chicago Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/FanDuel Sports Network North, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn at San Antonio — YES/FanDuel Sports Network Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Los Angeles Lakers — Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network/Spectrum SportsNet, 10:30 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Numbers on the Board — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

Run It Back — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

Evolve & Flex With Lance Fresh: Sue Bird — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Evolve & Flex With Lance Fresh: Jaylen Brown — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

Evolve & Flex With Lance Fresh: Dwyane Wade — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

Golden State Warriors vs. New York Knicks In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime Live — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

NBA G League

Maine Celtics at Grand Rapids Gold — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Greensboro Swarm at Capital City Go-Go — ESPN+/Monumental+, 11:30 a.m.

Delaware Blue Coats at Birmingham Squadron — ESPN+/WABM, noon

Westchester Knicks at Austin Spurs — ESPN+/MSG Network, noon

Long Island Nets at Indiana Mad Ants — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Sioux Falls Skyforce at Rio Grande Valley Vipers — ESPN+/KRGV 5.3, 8 p.m.

South Bay Lakers at Memphis Hustle — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Valley Suns at Stockton Kings — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Sports Channel, 8 a.m.

Ross Tucker Even Money — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 4:30 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL on ESPN+/hulu

Announcers: Steve Levy/Cassie Campbell-Pascall

New Jersey Devils at Dallas Stars — ESPN+/hulu/Disney+, 8 p.m.

Host: John Buccigross

The Point — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Calgary at Philadelphia — Sportsnet West/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit — FanDuel Sports Network South/FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Tampa Bay — FanDuel Sports Network Ohio/FanDuel Sports Network Sun, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Boston — FanDuel Sports Network South/NESN, 7 p.m.

San José at Buffalo — NBC Sports California/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at New York Islanders — TSN3/MSG SportsNet, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Edmonton — Victory+/Sportsnet One, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado — SportsNet Pittsburgh/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle — FanDuel Sports Network North Extra/Kraken Hockey Network (KONG), 10 p.m.

NHL Tonight: First Shift — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 5 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

Winnipeg Jets Pre-Game — TSN3, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Anaheim at Edmonton/Pittsburgh at Colorado Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Minnesota at Seattle Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

PWHL

Minnesota Frost at Montréal Victoire — Amazon Prime Video (Canada only)/FanDuel Sports Network North Extra/YouTube, 7 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 12:45 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Tricolor al dia — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6 p.m.

Fútbol W — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, midnight

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, 7:30 a.m.

Gojo and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Breakfast Ball — FS1, 8 a.m.

The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

BetMGM The Daily Tip — Stadium, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Bet Sweats — Stadium, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz (Local hour) — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

The Facility — FS1, 10 a.m.

Coach and Company — Stadium, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

Early Edge — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — Peacock, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Speak — FS1, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Primetime Pregame LIVE — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

All the Smoke Unplugged — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Gametime Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Oddball with Amin Elhassan and Charlotte Wilder — DraftKings Network, 6:30 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

The Sports Reporters — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

SportsRage Tonight Live — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 2:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

UEFA Champions League

Round of 16

1st Leg, Jan Breydelstadion, Bruges, Belgium

Club Brugge vs. Aston Villa — UniMás/TUDN, 12:25 p.m.

Fútbol central — UniMás/TUDN, noon

Champions League Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

1st Leg, Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid, Spain

Real Madrid vs. Atlético de Madrid — UniMás/TUDN, 2:50 p.m.

1st Leg, Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany

Borussia Dortmund vs. LOSC Lille — CBS Sports Network, 2:55 p.m.

Announcers: Kate Scott/Jamie Carragher/Thierry Henry/Micah Richards

UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match Show — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Today Post Match Show — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

1st Leg, Philips Stadion, Eindhoven, Netherlands

PSV Eindhoven vs. Arsenal — Paramount+.ViX+, 3 p.m.

The Champions Club — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.