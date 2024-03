Mar 1, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) gestures after dunking the ball against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

College Baseball

Gonzaga at Utah Valley — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Seton Hall at Florida International — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Pacific — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Holy Cross at Hawai’i — ESPN+, 11:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament

First Round — Home Sites

Jacksonville at Kennesaw State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Queens at Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Duke at North Carolina State — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Delaware State at Howard — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Nicholls at Northwestern State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

South Carolina State at Coppin State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana at Incarnate Word — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

H0uston Christian at McNeese — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Lamar at Texas A&M-Commerce — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Northern Arizona — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas at Baylor — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Weber State at Montana State — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Sacramento State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Idaho at Portland State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Idaho State at Montana — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

SEC Inside: Auburn Men’s Basketball — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Field of 68: After Dark — Stadium, 11 p.m.

Field of 68: Last Call — Stadium, midnight

Women’s

South Carolina State at Coppin State — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Montana State at Weber State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Northern Colorado — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Montana at Idaho State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Portland State at Idaho — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Sacramento State at Eastern Washington — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

SEC Inside: Texas A&M Women’s Basketball — SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.

College Golf

Women’s

Darius Rucker Intercollegiate, Long Cove Club, Hilton Head, SC

1st Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

College Softball

Longhorn Invitational

Day 4, Red & Charline McCombs Field, University of Texas, Austin, TX

Texas vs. Penn State — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

Detroit Mercy at Middle Tennessee — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Villanova at South Florida — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Detroit Mercy at Middle Tennessee — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Charlotte — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Northern Kentucky at Charleston Southern — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 27

Announcers: Premier League World Feed — Martin Tyler/Jim Beglin

Sheffield United vs. Arsenal — USA Network/Universo, 2:55 p.m.

Announcers: Paul Burmeister/Danny Higginbotham/Robbie Mustoe

Premier League Live — USA Network, 2 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 5 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 2:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, PGA National Resort (The Champion Course), Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Final Round Conclusion

Announcers: Golf Channel/NBC — Dan Hicks/Steve Sands/Luke Donald/Brad Faxon/Curt Byrum//Smylie Kaufman//John Wood//Damon Hack

Main Feed — NBC/Peacock, 8 a.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

The Golf Fix: The Players — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 27

Osasuna vs. Deportivo Alavés — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 299: Countdown — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Welcome to the Suga Show — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

Grapefruit League

Boston vs. Detroit — Bally Sports Detroit, 1 p.m./MLB Network, 9 p.m. (same day coverage)

Philadelphia vs. Toronto — Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Tampa Bay — Bally Sports Sun, 1 p.m.

Cactus League

Anaheim vs. Texas — Bally Sports West, 3 p.m./MLB Network, 5 p.m. (same day coverage)

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 8 a.m.

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Memphis at Brooklyn — Bally Sports Southeast/YES, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Milwaukee — NBA TV/Bally Sports SoCal/WMLW/WYTU, 8 p.m.

Portland at Minnesota — Root Sports Plus/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Washington at Utah — Monumental Sports Network/KJZZ, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Sacramento — NBC Sports Chicago Plus/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Los Angeles Lakers — NBA TV/Bally Sports Oklahoma/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10:30 p.m.

The Ringer: NBA Group Chat — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Basketball In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBA G League

Memphis Hustle at Rip City Remix — KPDX, 9 p.m.

Santa Cruz Warriors at Mexico City Capitanes — NBC Sports Bay Area, 9 p.m.

Iowa Wolves at Ontario Clippers — WHO 13.4/ClipperVision, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

First Draft — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

The Game Plan — Bleav Football, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

Rogers Monday Night Hockey

Boston Bruins at Toronto Maple Leafs — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/NESN, 7 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

Florida at New York Rangers — Bally Sports Florida/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia — Bally Sports Midwest/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Columbus — Scripps Sports/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado — NBC Sports Chicago/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Calgary — TVA Sports/Root Sports/Sportsnet West/Sportsnet One, 9:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly: Chicago at Colorado/Seattle at Calgary Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

Serie A

Matchday 27

Inter Milan vs. Genoa — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Best of SportsGrid — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — Draft Kings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Ringer: Local Angle — FanDuel TV, 8 a.m.

The Early Line LIVE — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 11 a.m.

What’s Trending Now AM — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 11:30 a.m.

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

Sports News & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Immortals — NLSE, 1 p.m.

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 1:30 p.m.

Lucky Underdogs — Bleav Sports, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

Deuces Wild — Bleav Sports, 3 p.m.

What’s Trending Now PM — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Brother to Brother — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Beyond Limits — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The Rally– Stadium, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

All Access The ACC Life — ACC Network, midnight

Rink Shrinks — Bleav Sports, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

30 for 30: Dream On, Part 3 — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 7:30 p.m,

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 8 p.m.

Nine for IX: Pat XO — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

ESPN Films — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

30 for 30: I Hate Christian Laettner — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)