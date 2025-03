Mar 29, 2025; Spokane, WA, USA; UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) runs back on defense against the Oklahoma Sooners during the second half of a Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament basketball game at Spokane Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

College Basketball Crown

1st Round, MGM Grand Garden Arena, MGM Grand, Paradise, NV

Announcers: Tim Brando/Donny Marshall//Nick Bahe

Utah vs. Butler — FS1, 3 p.m.

George Washington vs. Boise State — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

College Basketball Crown Extra — FS1, 5 p.m.

College Basketball Crown Extra — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Kugler/Robbie Hummel//Kim Adams

Nebraska vs. Arizona State — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Georgetown vs. Washington State — FS1, 11 p.m.

College Basketball Crown Extra — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

Eye on College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 11:30 p.m.

Women’s

NCAA Tournament

Regional Finals

Birmingham 3 Region, Legacy Arena at the Birmingham–Jefferson Convention Complex, Birmingham, AL

Announcers: Beth Mowins/Debbie Antonelli//Angel Gray

TCU vs. Texas — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Spokane 4 Regional, Spokane Arena, Spokane, WA

Announcers: Ryan Ruocco/Rebecca Lobo//Holly Rowe

UConn vs. USC– ESPN, 9 p.m.

Announcers: Elle Duncan/Andraya Carter/Chiney Ogwumike

NCAA Championship in the Studio — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

Women’s Basketball Invitational Tournament

Semifinals, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Butler University, Indianapolis, IN

Belmont vs. Villanova — ESPNU, 2:30 p.m.

Florida vs. Minnesota — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Women’s NIT

Great 8 — Home Sites

Cleveland State at Purdue Fort Wayne — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Illinois State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Troy at North Dakota State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

College Football

Wake Forest Pro Day — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Ross Tucker College Draft — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

The Draft: Featured — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

The Draft: Featured — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

College Softball

Purdue at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Indiana at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

FA Cup

FA Cup Quarterfinals Review Show — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Golf

5 Clubs with Gary Williams — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lev — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 29

Celta de Vigo vs. Las Palmas — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga Complete Highlights Show — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

MLB

American League

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox — Twins.TV/Chicago Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore — MLB Network (main)/NESN/MASN, 2:30 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle — FanDuel Sports Network Detroit/Root Sports, 9:30 p.m.

National League

Colorado at Philadelphia — MLB Network (backup)/Rockies.TV/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 3 p.m.

New York Mets at Miami — MLB Network (backup)/SNY/FanDuel Sports Network Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network (main)/FanDuel Sports Network South/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Kansas City at Milwaukee — FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City/FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

Texas at Cincinnati — MLB Network (main)/Rangers Sports Network/FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay — SportsNet Pittsburgh/FanDuel Sports Network Sun, 7 p.m.

Washington at Toronto — MASN/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at St. Louis — FanDuel Sports Network West/FanDuel Sports Network Midwest, 7:45 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston — NBC Sports Bay Area/Space City Home Network, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at San Diego — CleGuardians.TV/Padres.TV, 9:30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Sacramento — MLB Network (backup)/Marquee Sports Network/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

The Leadoff Spot — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight: National Pregame Show — MLB Network, 5:30 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

San Francisco Giants vs. Houston Astros MLB In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

MLB Big Inning — MLB Network, 9:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBA

NBA on TNT

Announcers: Pete Pranica/Brendan Haywood//Taylor Rooks

Boston Celtics at Memphis Grizzlies — TNT/Max, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Harlan/Reggie Miller//Lauren Jbara

Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Lakers — TNT/Max, 10 p.m.

Announcers: Adam Lefkoe/Vince Carter/Shaquille O’Neal/Candace Parker

NBA on TNT Pregame Show — TNT/truTV/Max, 7 p.m.

NBA on TNT Postgame Show — TNT/truTV/Max, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Los Angeles Clippers at Orlando — FanDuel Sports Network SoCal/FanDuel Sports Network Florida, 7 p.m.

Miami at Washington — FanDuel Sports Network Sun/Monumental Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Indiana — NBC Sports California/FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, 7 p.m.

Utah at Charlotte — KJZZ/FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Oklahoma City — Chicago Sports Network/FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn at Dallas — YES/KFAA/WFAA, 8:30 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Run It Back — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Sports Channel, 10 a.m.

Pushing the Pile — CBS Sports Network, noon

First Draft — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 4:30 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

Amazon Prime Monday Night Hockey

Announcers: John Forslund/Jody Shelley/Thomas Hickey

Calgary Flames at Colorado Avalanche — Amazon Prime Video/Altitude/KTVD, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at New Jersey — NHL Network/FanDuel Sports Network North/MSG SportsNet, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Philadelphia — FanDuel Sports Network South/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle — Victory+/Kraken Hockey Network (KONG), 10 p.m.

NHL Tonight: First Shift — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 5 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly: Dallas at Seattle Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Serie A

Matchday 30

Hellas Verona vs. Parma Calcio 1913 — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 12:30 p.m.

SS Lazio vs. Torino FC — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:30 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Fútbol Americas — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Faitelson sin censura — TUDN, 10 p.m.

MASL Monday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10:30 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Gojo and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Breakfast Ball — FS1, 8 a.m.

The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

BetMGM The Daily Tip — Stadium, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Bet Sweats — Stadium, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz (Local Hour) — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

The Facility — FS1, 10 a.m.

Coach and Company — Stadium, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Betard Show with Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

Early Edge — CBS Sports Network, noon

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — Peacock, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

GM Shuffle — DraftKings Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Primetime Pregame LIVE — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Gametime Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Oddball with Amin Elhassan and Izzy Gutierrez — DraftKings Network, 6:30 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

30 for 30: I Hate Christian Laettner — ESPNU, 8:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsRage Tonight Live — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 11:45 p.m.

El pelotazo — Telemundo, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 5 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

WTA Tour

Charleston Open, Credit One Stadium, Charleston, SC

1st Round — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.