Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) loses control of the ball against Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Graham Ike (13) on Friday, March 29, 2024, during the midwest regional semifinals at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. The Purdue Boilermakers defeated the Gonzaga Bulldogs, 80-68.

HAPPY EASTER!!!

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Men’s

Round 3

Hawthorn Hawks vs. Geelong Cats — Fox Soccer Plus, midnight

Boxing

Boxxer

British and Commonwealth Heavyweight Titles, The O2 Arena, London, England, United Kingdom

Fabio Wardley vs. Frazer Clarke — Peacock, 1 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 27

FC Augsburg vs. 1. FC Köln — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

VfB Stuttgart vs. 1. FC Heidenheim — ESPN+, 11:20 a.m.

VfL Bochum 1848 vs. SV Darmstadt 98 — ESPN+, 1:20 p.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

College Baseball

George Mason at Richmond — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Maryland at Michigan — Big Ten Network, noon

Brown at Harvard — ESPN+, noon

Dartmouth at Cornell — ESPN+, noon

Penn at Columbia — ESPN+, noon

Yale at Princeton — ESPN+, noon

North Carolina at Wake Forest — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Iowa — B1G+, 1 p.m.

Purdue at Ohio State — B1G+, 1 p.m.

Army at Lehigh — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Bucknell at Holy Cross — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Lafayette at Navy — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Oklahoma State at West Virginia — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Mississippi State at Florida — SEC Network Plus, 1 p.m.

Rutgers at Michigan State — B1G+, 1:05 p.m.

Bradley at Valparaiso — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Illinois State at Missouri State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Georgia at Tennessee — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

Kentucky at Mississippi — SEC Network Plus, 2:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at North Carolina State — ACC Network Extra, 3 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

NCAA Tournament

Regional Finals

Midwest Region, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

Announcers: Andrew Catalon/Steve Lappas//Evan Washburn

Tennessee vs. Purdue — CBS, 2:20 p.m.

South Region, American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Announcers: Ian Eagle/Grant Hill/Bill Raftery//Tracy Wolfson

North Carolina State vs. Duke — CBS, 5:05 p.m.

Announcers: Ernie Johnson/Charles Barkley/Clark Kellogg/Kenny Smith/Jay Wright

Road to the Final Four — CBS, 1 p.m.

NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports Network, noon

NCAA March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

Gameday Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

College GameDay — ESPN, 11 a.m.

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, noon

Bracket Central March Madness Live — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

Bracket Central March Madness Live — SportsGrid, 5 p.m.

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 11 p.m.

Women’s

NCAA Tournament

Regional Finals

Albany 1 Region, MVP Arena, Albany, NY

Announcers: Ryan Ruocco/Rebecca Lobo//Holly Rowe

Oregon State vs. South Carolina — ABC, 1 p.m.

Portland 4 Region, Moda Center, Portland, OR

Announcers: Courtney Lyle/Car0lyn Peck//Brooke Weisbrod

North Carolina State vs. Texas — ABC, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Elle Duncan/Andraya Carter/Chiney Ogwumike

NCAA Championship in the Studio — ABC, 12:30 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

NCAA Tournament

Regional Finals

Providence Region, Providence Civic Center, Providence, RI

Announcers: John Buccigross/Colby Cohen

Quinnipiac vs. Boston College — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Maryland Heights Region, Centene Community Ice Center, Maryland Heights, MO

Announcers: Roxy Bernstein/Ben Clymer

Michigan vs. Michigan State — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Maryland at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Women’s

Cal at USC — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

College Softball

Albany at Maine — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Arkansas at Georgia — ESPN2, noon

Army at Bucknell — ESPN+, noon

Belmont at Indiana State — ESPN+, noon

Colgate at Lafayette — ESPN+, noon

Holy Cross at Lafayette — ESPN+, noon

South Carolina at Mississippi — SEC Network, noon

Columbia at Cornell — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Harvard at Brown — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Penn at Princeton — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Yale at Dartmouth — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Louisville at Pittsburgh — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Michigan at Indiana — BTN+, 1 p.m.

Illinois-Chicago at Evansville — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Southern Illinois — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Auburn — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

Division 1 Féminine

Matchday 19

Olympique Lyonnais vs. Le Havre — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 30

Announcers — USA Network: Joe Speight/Stephen Warnock

Liverpool vs. Brighton and Hove Albion — USA Network/Telemundo, 8:55 a.m.

Announcers — NBC/Peacock: Jon Champion/Lee Dixon/Graeme Le Saux

Manchester City vs. Arsenal — Telemundo, 11:25 a.m.//NBC/Peacock, 11:30 p.m.

Announcers: Rebecca Lowe/Tim Howard/Robbie Mustoe

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 8 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network/Peacock, 11 a.m.

Goal Zone — NBC/Peacock, 1:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 8:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 11 a.m.

La Liga Premier 3er tiempo — Telemundo, 1:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Houston Open, Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston, TX

Final Round

Announcers: Dan Hicks/Steve Sands/Brandel Chamblee/Curt Byrum/Brad Faxon//Smylie Kaufman//John Wood//Damon Hack

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10:15 a.m.

Featured Groups: K.H. Lee/Justin Lower/Sahith Theegala & Wyndham Clark/Harrison Endycott/Roger Sloan — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10:30 a.m.

Featured Holes: 2, 9, 15, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10:30 a.m.

Marquee Group: Billy Horschel/Nate Lashley/Alex Noren — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 11:30 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Jacob Bridgeman/Tom Hoge/Victor Perez — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Billy Horschel/Nate Lashley/Alex Noren — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Hole: 15 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Hole: 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — NBC/Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

PGA Tour Champions

The Gallieri Classic, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, CA

Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Ford Championship, Seville Golf & Country Club, Gilbert, AZ

Announcers: Grant Boone/Paige Mackenzie/Karen Stupples//Kay Cockerill

Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 6 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 30

Celta de Vigo vs. Rayo Vallecano — ESPN+, 7:50 a.m.

Girona vs. Real Betis — ESPN+, 10:05 a.m.

Deportivo Alavés vs. Real Sociedad — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Real Madrid vs. Athletic Club Bilbao — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 27

Havre Athletic Club vs. Montpellier Hérault SC — beIN Sports Xtra/Fubo Sports, 8:50 a.m.

Clermont Foot 63 vs. Toulouse FC — beIN Sports Xtra en Español, 8:50 a.m.

OGC Nice vs. FC Nantes — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 8;55 a.m.

RC Strasbourg Alsace vs. Stade Rennais — beIN Sports en Español, 11 a.m.

Olympique de Marseille vs. Paris Saint-Germain — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:35 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

Express Show — beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

International League

Durham Bulls at Norfolk Tides — Stadium, 1 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Welcome to the Suga Show — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Queens of the Octagon — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Show Stopping Submissions — ESPNews, 11 p.m.

UFC Reloaded: UFC 200: Tate vs. Nunes (07/09/2016) — ESPN2, midnight

MLB

American League

Anaheim at Baltimore — Bally Sports West/MASN, 1:30 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay — MLB Network (backup game)/Sportsnet/Bally Sports Sun, 1:30 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports Detroit/NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Kansas City, 2 p.m.

New York Yankees at Houston — YES/Space City Home Network, 2 p.m.

Boston at Seattle — MLB Network (backup game)/NESN/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland — Bally Sports Great Lakes/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

National League

Sunday Night Baseball

Announcers: Karl Ravech/David Cone/Eduardo Pérez//Buster Olney

St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia — MLB Network (main game)/Bally Sports South/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 1:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at New York Mets — Bally Sports Wisconsin/SNY, 1:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami — SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Florida, 1:30 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati — MASN2/Bally Sports Ohio, 1:30 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona — Rockies.TV/Dbacks.TV, 4 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego — MLB Network (main game)/NBC Sports Bay Area/Padres.TV, 4 p.m.

Interleague

Chicago Cubs at Texas — Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Southwest, 2:30 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLS

Matchday 7

Free Game

Announcers — English: Steve Cangialosi/Danny Higginbotham//Spanish: Bruno Vain/Andrés Agulla

Atlanta United vs. Chicago Fire — Apple TV/Fox, 3:45 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Toyota Owners 400, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, VA

Race — Fox, 7 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Richmond — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Richmond — Fox, 6 p.m.

NBA

Cleveland at Denver — NBA TV/Bally Sports Ohio/Altitude, 3:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Charlotte — Bally Sports SoCal/Bally Sports Southeast, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Brooklyn — Spectrum SportsNet/YES, 6 p.m.

Miami at Washington — Bally Sports Sun/Monumental Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto — NBC Sports Philadelphia/TSN4, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports North, 7 p.m

Dallas at Houston — Bally South Southwest/Space City Home Network, 7 p.m.

Golden State at San Antonio — NBA TV/NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Southwest, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at New York Knick — Bally Sports Oklahoma/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Utah at Sacramento — KJZZ/NBC Sports California, 9 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NFL

The Game Plan — Bleav Football, 7 p.m.

Simms Complete — Bleav Football, 7:30 p.m.

NHL

NHL on TNT

Announcers: Kenny Albert/Eddie Olczyk/Brian Boucher

Anaheim Ducks at Vancouver Canucks — TNT/Max/Sportsnet Pacific/Sportsnet 360, 3:30 p.m.

Announcers: Liam McHugh/Paul Bissonnette/Anson Carter/Wayne Gretzky

NHL on TNT Faceoff — TNT, 3 p.m.

NHL on TNT Postgame Show — TNT, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 3:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NWSL

Matchday 3

Washington Spirit vs. Utah Royals — NWSL+, 1 p.m.

Scottish Premiership

Matchday 31

Livingston vs. Celtic — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

Soccer

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 a.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Miami Open, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Women’s Doubles Final — Tennis Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Men’s Singles Final — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Miami Open — Tennis Channel, 2:30 p.m.

United Football League

Week 1

D.C. Defenders at San Antonio Brahmas — ESPN, noon

Memphis Showboats at Houston Roughnecks — ESPN, 3 p.m.