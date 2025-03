Mar 28, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Auburn Tigers guard Denver Jones (2) celebrates with guard Tahaad Pettiford (0) after a basket in the second half of a South Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament against the Michigan Wolverines at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Matchday 27

Sport-Club Freiburg vs. 1. FC Union Berlin — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Borussia Dortmund vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05 — ESPN+, 11:20 a.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show — ESPN+, 3:20 p.m.

College Baseball

Cal at Louisville — ACC Network, noon

USC at Indiana — Big Ten Network, noon

Texas at Missouri — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Wake Forest — ACC Network, 5 p.m.

Tennessee at South Carolina — SEC Network, 5 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

NCAA Tournament

Regional Finals

Midwest Region, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Announcers: Andrew Catalon/Steve Lappas//Evan Washburn

Houston vs. Tennessee — CBS, 2:20 p.m.

South Region, State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

Announcers: Ian Eagle/Grant Hill/Bill Raftery//Tracy Wolfson

Auburn vs. Michigan State — CBS, approximately 5:05 p.m.

Announcers: Ernie Johnson/Charles Barkley/Clark Kellogg/Kenny Smith/Jay Wright

Road to the Final Four — CBS, 1 p.m.

Tournament Central — CBS, 4:30 p.m.

NCAA March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

College GameDay — ESPN, 11 a.m.

Bracket Central NCAA College Basketball March Madness Elite Eight — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

Bracket Central NCAA College Basketball March Madness Elite Eight — SportsGrid, 5 p.m.

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Women’s

NCAA Tournament

Regional Semifinals

Birmingham 2 Region, Legacy Arena at the Birmingham–Jefferson Convention Complex, Birmingham, AL

Announcers: Courtney Lyle/Carolyn Peck//Kris Budden

Duke vs. South Carolina — ABC, 1 p.m.

Spokane 1 Regional, Spokane Arena, Spokane, WA

Announcers: Ryan Ruocco/Rebecca Lobo//Holly Rowe

LSU vs. UCLA — ABC, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Elle Duncan/Andraya Carter/Chiney Ogwumike

NCAA Championship in The Studio — ABC, 12:30 p.m.

Women’s Postseason NIT

Great 8 — Home Sites

Rutgers at Buffalo — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

NCAA Division I Men’s Tournament

Quarterfinals

Allentown Region, PPL Center, Allentown, PA

Announcers: Jason Ross, Jr./Kevin Weekes

Penn State vs. UConn — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Manchester Region, SNHU Arena, Manchester, NH

Announcers: John Buccigross/Colby Cohen//Quint Kessenich

Denver vs. Boston College — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Women’s

Penn State at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

College Softball

Georgia at Alabama — ESPN2, noon

Florida at Auburn — SEC Network, noon

South Carolina at LSU — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Purdue at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Mission Drag Racing Series

NHRA Winternationals, Pomona Dragstrip, Pomona, CA

Qualifying Show 2 — FS1, noon

Finals — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

FA Cup

Quarter Finals

Preston North End vs. Aston Villa — ESPN+, 8 a.m.

AFC Bournemouth vs. Manchester City — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

FA Cup Round Semi Finals Draw Show — ESPN+, 10:20 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Texas Children’s Houston Open, Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston, TX

Final Round

Announcers — Golf Channel: (play-by-play): Dan Hicks/Steve Sands//(analysts): Brad Faxon/Curt Byrum/Kevin Kisner//(reporters): Jim “Bones” Mackay/Smylie Kaufman/John Wood//(interviews): Kara K. Dixon

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 11 a.m.

Featured Groups: Jason Day/Chris Gotterup/Matt McCarty & Wyndham Clark/Nate Lashley/Sami Valimaki — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 11 a.m.

Featured Holes: 2, 9, 15, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 11:15 a.m.

Marquee Groups: Rory McIlroy/William Mouw/Taylor Pendrith — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 12:15 p.m.

Featured Group 1: Wyndham Clark/Nate Lashley/Sami Valimaki — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Rory McIlroy/William Mouw/Taylor Pendrith — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Hole: 15 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Featured Hole: 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — NBC/Peacock, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

PGA Tour Champions

The Galleri Classic, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, CA

Final Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Ford Championship, Whirlwind Golf Club, Chandler, AZ

Announcers: Grant Boone/Morgan Pressel//Kay Cockerill//Paige Mackenzie

Final Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Hockey

AHL

Coachella Valley Firebirds at Chicago Wolves — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 29

Getafe vs. Villarreal — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 7:55 a.m.

Barcelona vs. Girona — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 10 a.m.

Valencia vs. RCD Mallorca — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Athletic Club Bilbao vs. Osasuna — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 12:25 p.m.

Real Betis vs. Sevilla — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

LaLiga Highlights Show — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 27

Toulouse FC vs. Stade Brestois 29 — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 8:50 a.m.

Angers SCO vs. Stade Rennais — Fubo Sports Network, 11 a.m.

Le Havre vs. FC Nantes — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 11:05 a.m.

LOSC Lille vs. RC Lens — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:35 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 8:30 a.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 11 a.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 1:15 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 4:45 p.m.

MLB

American League

Baltimore at Toronto — MLB Network (backup)/MASN2/Sportsnet One, 1:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Chicago White Sox — FanDuel Sports Network West/Chicago Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City — CleGuardians.TV/FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City, 2 p.m.

Boston at Texas — NESN/Rangers Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Sacramento at Seattle — NBC Sports California/Root Sports, 4 p.m./MLB Network, 4:30 p.m. (backup, joined in progress)

National League

Sunday Night Baseball, Petco Park, San Diego, CA

Announcers: Karl Ravech/David Cone/Eduardo Pérez//Buster Olney

Atlanta Braves at San Diego Padres — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Connors/Tim Kurkjian/Jeff Passan

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington — NBC Sports Philadelphia/MASN, 1:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami — SportsNet Pittsburgh/FanDuel Sports Network, 1:30 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati — NBC Sports Bay Area/FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, 1:30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona — Marquee Sports Network/Dbacks.TV, 4 p.m./MLB Network, 4:30 p.m. (main, joined in progress)

Interleague

Colorado at Tampa Bay — Rockies.TV/FanDuel Sports Network Sun, 1:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at New York Yankees — MLB Network (main)/FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin/YES, 1:30 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis — Twins.TV/FanDuel Sports Network Midwest, 2:15 p.m.

Off Base Podcast — MLB Network, 11 a.m.

MLB Network Podcast — MLB Network, 11:30 a.m.

Carded — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet One, 1 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLB Network Presents: Junior — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

MLS

Matchday 6

MLS on Fox

Announcers — Fox: Mike Watts/Devon Kerr//Apple TV — English: Steve Cangialosi/Danny Higginbotham//Spanish: Bruno Vain/Andrés Agulla

St. Louis City SC vs. Austin FC — Fox/Apple TV+, 2:15 p.m.

Sunday Night Soccer

Announcers — English: Jake Zivin/Taylor Twellman//Spanish: Sammy Sadovnik/Diego Valeri

Portland Timbers vs. Houston Dynamo — Apple TV+, 7 p.m.

Announcers — Kaylyn Kyle/Sacha Kljestan/Dax McCarty/Bradley Wright-Phillips//Michele Gianonne

MLS Countdown — Apple TV+, 6 p.m.

Announcers: Antonella Gonzalez/Osvaldo Alonso/Gio Savarese//Michele Giannone

MLS La Previa — Apple TV+, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Cook Out 400, Martinsville Speedway, Ridgeway, VA

Race — FS1, 3 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Martinsville — FS1, 1:30 p.m.

NBA

Los Angeles Clippers at Cleveland — FanDuel Sports Network SoCal/FanDuel Sports Network, 3:30 p.m.

Portland at New York — NBA TV/KUNP/KATU 2.2/MSG Network, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee — FanDuel Sports Network Southeast/FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at New Orleans — FanDuel Sports Network Southeast/Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota — FanDuel Sports Network Detroit/FanDuel Sports Network North, 7 p.m.

Golden State at San Antonio — NBC Sports Bay Area/FanDuel Sports Network Southwest, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia — Sportsnet (East/Pacific/West)/Sportsnet One/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Phoenix — NBA TV/Space City Home Network/KPHE/KTVK, 9 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)

NHL

NHL on ESPN

Announcers: Mike Monaco/Cassie Campbell-Pascall

San José Sharks at Los Angeles Kings — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Montréal at Florida — NHL Network/TSN2/RDS/Scripps Sports, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Washington — MSG Western New York/Monumental Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg — Sportsnet Pacific/TSN3, 3 p.m.

Utah Hockey Club at Chicago — KUPX/Chicago Sports Network Plus, 4 p.m.

New York Islanders at Carolina — Sportsnet (East/West)/MSG SportsNet/FanDuel Sports Network South, 5 p.m.

Ottawa at Pittsburgh — TSN5/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Anaheim — Sportsnet Ontario/Victory+/KTTV, 8 p.m.

NHL Tonight: New York Islanders at Carolina Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Toronto Maple Leafs Pre-Game — Sportsnet Ontario, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)

NWSL

Matchday 3

Chicago Stars vs. Racing Louisville — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Angel City vs. Seattle Reign — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

PWHL

Toronto Sceptres at Minnesota Frost — TSN5/FanDuel Sports Network North/YouTube, 1 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 30

ACF Fiorentina vs. Atalanta — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 a.m.

Inter Milan vs. Udinese Calcio — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

SSC Napoli vs. AC Milan — Paramount+, 2:45 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 11 a.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 1:30 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Miami Open, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Men’s Final — Tennis Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Women’s Doubles Final — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Miami Open — Tennis Channel, 2:30 p.m.

UFL

Week 1

Michigan Panthers at Memphis Showboats — ESPN, noon

Birmingham Stallions at DC Defenders — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Volleyball

Pro Volleyball Federation

San Diego Mojo at Vegas Thrill — FS2, 10 p.m.