Rickie Fowler Matt Fitzpatrick, left, and Rickie Fowler of New York Golf Club during a TGL match against Jupiter Links GC at SoFi Center at Palm Beach State College on February 18, 2025, in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

All Times Eastern

Baseball

World Baseball Classic Qualifiers

Day 2, Veterans Memorial Stadium at Kino Sports Complex, Tucson, AZ

Brazil vs Germany — MLB Network/FS2, 1 p.m.

Colombia vs. Communist China — FS2, 7 p.m.

Basketball

Women’s

Unrivaled

Rose vs. Laces — TNT/truTV/Max, 7:30 p.m.

Phantom vs. Lunar Owls — TNT/truTV/Max, 8:45 p.m.

Unrivaled Pregame — TNT/truTV/Max, 7 p.m.

Unrivaled Postgame — TNT/truTV/Max, 10 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals — Home Sites

Austin Peay at North Alabama — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky at Jacksonville — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Queens at Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Lipscomb — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Wake Forest at Duke — ESPN, 7 p.m.

McNeese at Stephen F. Austin — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Grambling State at Bethune-Cookman — YouTube, 7 p.m.

Texas Southern at Alcorn State — YouTube, 7 p.m.

Delaware State at Morgan State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Houston Christian at East Texas A&M — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Northwestern State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Norfolk State at North Carolina Central — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana at Texas-Rio Grande Valley — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Maryland-Eastern Shore at Coppin State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Nicholls at Lamar — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Kansas at Houston — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Wichita State at North Texas — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Prairie View A&M at Jackson State — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

UCLA at Northwestern — FS1, 9 p.m.

Idaho at Montana State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Idaho State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Weber State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Sacramento State at Portland State — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Montana — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Women’s

Delaware State at Morgan State — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Maryland-Eastern Shore at Coppin State — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Norfolk State at North Carolina Central — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Idaho State at Northern Arizona — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Weber State at Northern Colorado — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Montana at Eastern Washington — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Montana State at Idaho — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Portland State at Sacramento State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

College Golf

Women’s

Darius Rucker Intercollegiate, Long Cove Club, Hilton Head, SC

Announcers: Steve Burkowski/Karen Stupples//Jim Gallagher, Jr.//Emilia Migliaccio

1st Round — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

FA Cup

Fifth Round Proper

Nottingham Forest vs. Ipswich Town — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

FA Cup Round 5 Review Show — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Golf

TGL Golf

Week 8, SoFi Center, Palm Beach State College, Palm Beach, FL

Los Angeles Golf Club vs. The Bay Golf Club — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Boston Common Golf at New York Golf Club — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

5 Clubs with Gary Williams — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 11: Lone Stars Lessons — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Playing Lessons From the Pros: Max Homa, Part 1 — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 26

Villarreal vs. RCD Espanyol de Barcelona — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga Complete Highlights Show — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

Grapefruit League — Florida

Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay — FanDuel Sports Network Sun, 1 p.m./MLB Network, 4 p.m. (same day coverage)

Boston vs. Baltimore — ESPN/MASN, 1 p.m.

Miami vs. New York Mets — SNY, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. New York Yankees — YES, 6:30 p.m.

Cactus League — Arizona

Colorado vs. Anaheim — FanDuel Sports Network West, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Cincinnati — MLB Network/FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, 8 p.m.

MLB Tonight: 30 Clubs in 15 Days: Detroit Tigers — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight: 30 Clubs in 15 Days: Arizona Diamondbacks — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NBA

Golden State at Charlotte — NBC Sports Bay Area/FanDuel Sports Network Southeast/WSOC, 7 p.m.

Portland at Philadelphia — KUNP/KATU 2.2/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Washington at Miami — Monumental Sports Network 2/FanDuel Sports Network Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Memphis — FanDuel Sports Network Southeast/FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, 8 p.m.

Houston at Oklahoma City — NBA TV/Space City Home Network/FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Dallas — NBC Sports California/KFAA/WFAA, 8:30 p.m.

Detroit at Utah — FanDuel Sports Network Detroit/KJZZ, 9 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Run It Back — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, midnight

NBA G League

Iowa Wolves at Salt Lake City Stars — Jazz+, 12:30 p.m.

Windy City Bulls at Osceola Magic — The Roku Sports Channel/FanDuel Sports Network Florida, 7 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Sports Channel, 10 a.m.

Pushing the Pile — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

Amazon Prime Monday Night Hockey

Announcers: John Forslund/Jody Shelley/Thomas Hickey

San José Sharks at Toronto Maple Leafs — Amazon Prime Video (Canada only)/NBC Sports California, 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Washington — TSN5/TVA Sports/Monumental Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Montréal — MSG Western New York/TSN2/RDS, 7 p.m.

New York Islanders at New York Rangers — NHL Network/MSG SportsNet/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida — FanDuel Sports Network Sun/Scripps Sports, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Chicago — TVA Sports/FanDuel Sports Network West/Chicago Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight First Shift — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly: Los Angeles at Chicago Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 27

Juventus vs. Hellas Verona — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:30 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.

MASL Monday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9:30 p.m.