All Times Eastern



Australian Rules Football

AFL Men’s — Round 3

Melbourne Demons vs. Gold Coast Suns — Fox Soccer Plus, 10 p.m.

St. Kilda Saints vs. Richmond Tigers — Fox Soccer Plus, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Hawthorn Hawks vs. Greater Western Sydney Giants — FS2, 4:20 a.m. (Saturday)

Brisbane Lions vs. Geelong Cats — FS1, 4:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Bundesliga

Matchday 27

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. VfL Bochum 1848 — ESPN+, 3:20 p.m.

College Baseball

North Carolina State at Duke — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Oregon State at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

South Carolina at LSU — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

NCAA Tournament

Regional Semifinals

South Region, State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

Announcers: Ian Eagle/Grant Hill/Bill Raftery//Tracy Wolfson

Mississippi vs. Michigan State — CBS, 7:09 p.m.

Michigan vs. Auburn — CBS, approximately 9:39 p.m.

Midwest Region, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Announcers: Andrew Catalon/Steve Lappas//Evan Washburn

Kentucky vs. Tennessee — TBS/truTV, 7:39 p.m.

Purdue vs. Houston — TBS/truTV, approximately 10:09 p.m.

Announcers: Adam Lefkoe/Candace Parker/Jay Wright/Seth Davis

NCAA Tip-Off — TBS/truTV, 6:30 p.m.

Inside March Madness — TBS/truTV, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

247 Sports College Basketball Show — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports Network, midnight

Bracket Central NCAA College Basketball March Madness Sweet 16 — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Bracket Central NCAA College Basketball March Madness Sweet 16 — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Women’s

NCAA Tournament

Regional Semifinals

Birmingham 2 Region, Legacy Arena at the Birmingham–Jefferson Convention Complex, Birmingham, AL

Announcers: Courtney Lyle/Carolyn Peck//Kris Budden

North Carolina vs. Duke — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Maryland vs. South Carolina — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Announcers: Elle Duncan/Andraya Carter/Chiney Ogwumike

NCAA Championship in the Studio — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NCAA Championship in the Studio — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Spokane 1 Regional, Spokane Arena, Spokane, WA

Announcers: Pam Ward/Stephanie White//Holly Rowe

LSU vs. North Carolina State — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Mississippi vs. UCLA — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Announcers: Elle Duncan/Andraya Carter/Chiney Ogwumike

NCAA Championship in the Studio — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NCAA Championship in the Studio — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 11 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

NCAA Division I Men’s Tournament

1st Round

Manchester Region, SNHU Arena, Manchester, NH

Announcers: John Buccigross/Colby Cohen//Quint Kessenich

Bentley vs. Boston College — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Denver vs. Providence — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Allentown Region, PPL Center, Allentown, PA

Announcers: Jason Ross, Jr./Kevin Weekes

Quinnipiac vs. UConn — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Penn State vs. Maine — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

College Softball

Oregon at Rutgers — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Georgia Tech — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

South Carolina at LSU — SEC Network, 5 p.m.

EFL Championship

Matchday 39

Sheffield United vs. Coventry City — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3:30 p.m.

Figure Skating

International Skating Union

ISU World Figure Skating Championships, TD Garden, Boston, MA

Announcers — USA Network: Terry Gannon/Tara Lipinski/Johnny Weir//Andrea Joyce//Adam Rippon

Rhythm Dance — Peacock, 11:15 a.m.

Rhythm Dance — USA Network, 3 p.m.

Women’s Free Skate — Peacock, 6 p.m.

Women’s Free Skate — NBC/Peacock, 8 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Texas Children’s Houston Open, Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston, TX

Announcers — Golf Channel: (play-by-play): Dan Hicks/Steve Sands//(analysts): Brad Faxon/Curt Byrum/Kevin Kisner//(reporters): Jim “Bones” Mackay/Smylie Kaufman/John Wood//(interviews): Kara K. Dixon

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:15 a.m.

Featured Holes: 2, 9, 15, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:30 a.m.

Marquee Groups: Scottie Scheffler/Rickie Fowler/Sungjae Im & Rory McIlroy/Maverick McNealy/Wyndham Clark — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:45 a.m.

Featured Groups: Thomas Detry/Stephan Jäger/Tony Finau & Nick Taylor/Patton Kizzire/Jason Day & Nico Echavarria/Jake Knapp/Sahith Theegala & Karl Vilips/Harris English/Min Woo Lee — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Rory McIlroy/Maverick McNealy/Wyndham Clark — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Nico Echavarria/Jake Knapp/Sahith Theegala — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Featured Hole: 9 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Featured Hole: 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

The Galleri Classic, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, CA

1st Round — NBC Sports app, 4 p.m.

1st Round — Golf Channel, 10 p.m. (same day coverage)

LPGA Tour

Ford Championship, Whirlwind Golf Club, Chandler, AZ

Announcers: Grant Boone/Morgan Pressel//Kay Cockerill//Paige Mackenzie

1st Round — NBCSports.com/NBC Sports app, 6 p.m.

1st Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

DP World Tour

Indian Open, DLF Golf & Country Club, New Delhi, India

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 4 a.m. (Saturday)

The Smylie Kaufman Show — SportsGrid, 1:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 10 a.m.

Ligue 1

Round 27

RC Strasbourg Alsace vs. Olympique Lyonnais — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 3:35 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 3:30 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 5:45 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports en Español, 5:45 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night

Moreno vs. Erceg, Arena CDMX, Azcapotzalco, Ciudad de México, México

UFC Live: Moreno vs. Erceg — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

UFC Fight Night Pre-Show: Moreno vs. Erceg — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Friday Night Baseball, Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Announcers: Alex Faust/Ryan Spilborgh//Tricia Whitaker

Baltimore Orioles at Toronto Blue Jays — Apple TV+, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Lauren Gardner/Xavier Scruggs/Russell Dorsey

Friday Night Baseball Pre-Game Show — Apple TV+, 6:30 p.m.

Boston at Texas — NESN/KDAF, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Seattle — NBC Sports California/Root Sports, 9:30 p.m.

National League

Pittsburgh at Miami — SportsNet Pittsburgh/FanDuel Sports Network Florida, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego — FanDuel Sports Network South/Padres.TV, 9:30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona — Marquee Sports Network/Dbacks.TV, 9:30 p.m.

Interleague

Friday Night Baseball, Daikin Park, Houston, TX

Announcers: Wayne Randazzo/Dontrelle Willis//Heidi Watney

New York Mets at Houston Astros — Apple TV+, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Lauren Gardner/Xavier Scruggs/Russell Dorsey

Friday Night Baseball Pre-Game Show — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay — Rockies.TV/FanDuel Sports Network Sun, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Los Angeles Dodgers — FanDuel Sports Network Detroit/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

The Leadoff Spot — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight: National Pregame Show — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

MLB Network Strike Zone — Check your local listings, 7 p.m.

MLB Big Inning — MLB.TV, 8:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Craftsman Series

Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200, Martinsville Speedway, Ridgeway, VA

Practice and Qualifying — FS2, 2 p.m.

Race — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series

US Marine Corps 250, Martinsville Speedway, Ridgeway, VA

Practice and Qualifying — The CW app, 4:30 p.m.

NBA

Cleveland at Detroit — FanDuel Sports Network Ohio/FanDuel Sports Network Detroit Extra, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Toronto — FanDuel Sports Network Southeast/Sportsnet One, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Brooklyn — FanDuel Sports Network SoCal/YES, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at New Orleans — NBC Sports Bay Area/Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network, 8 p.m.

New York at Milwaukee — MSG Network/FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Minnesota — NBA TV/KPHE/KTVK/FanDuel Sports Network North, 8 p.m.

Utah at Denver — KJZZ/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA G League

Birmingham Squadron at Osceola Magic — WACY/FanDuel Sports Network Florida, 7 p.m.

Cleveland Charge at Long Island Nets — Gotham Sports App, 7 p.m.

Greensboro Swarm at College Park Skyhawks — Peachtree Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Westchester Knicks at Capital City Go-Go — Monumental Sports Network, 7 p.m.

South Bay Lakers at Iowa Wolves — tubi, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City Blue at Sioux Falls Skyforce — FanDuel Sports Network, 8 p.m.

San Diego Clippers at Wisconsin Herd — ClipperVision/WACY, 8 p.m.

Stockton Kings at Rio Grande Valley Vipers — KRGV 5.3, 8 p.m.

Rip City Remix at Santa Cruz Warriors — tubi/NBC Sports Bay Area Plus, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime — Check your local listings, 10 a.m.

The Fantasy Life Show — Fubo Sports, 10 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

Montréal at Carolina — TSN2/RDS/FanDuel Sports Network South, 7 p.m.

Utah Hockey Club at Florida — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/West)/NHL Network/KUPX/Scripps Sports, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Columbus — Sportsnet Pacific/FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Winnipeg — MSG SportsNet/TSN3, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Chicago — Scripps Sports/Chicago Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

New York Rangers at Anaheim — MSG2/Victory+/KCOP, 10 p.m.

NHL Tonight: First Shift — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 5 p.m.

On the Fly: New Jersey at Winnipeg/Vegas at Chicago Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: New York Rangers at Anaheim — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NWSL

Matchday 3

Houston Dash vs. Gotham FC — NWSL+, 8 p.m.

Washington Spirit vs. Bay FC — Amazon Prime Video, 8 p.m.

Soccer

Turkish Süper Lig

Matchday 29

Bodrum vs. Fenerbahçe — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 1:25 p.m.

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Miami Open, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Men’s Semifinal/Men’s Doubles — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Men’s Semifinal/Men’s Doubles — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Miami Open — Tennis Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Miami Open — Tennis Channel, 10:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Pro Volleyball Federation

Columbus Fury at Grand Rapids Rise — The Roku Sports Channel, 7 p.m.

Vegas Thrill at Omaha Supernovas — YouTube, 8 p.m.