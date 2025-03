Mar 24, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts to a call against the Orlando Magic in the fourth quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern



Australian Rules Football

AFL Men’s — Round 3

Essendon Bombers vs. Port Adelaide Power — FS2, 4:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Bundesliga

Bundesliga Weekly — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

College Baseball

Michigan State at Notre Dame — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

College Basketball Invitational

Championship, Ocean Center, Daytona Beach, FL

Cleveland State/Florida Gulf Coast vs. Illinois State — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Why Not Both! The Story of NC State’s 2024 Season — ACC Network, 9 p.m

National Invitation Tournament

Quarterfinals — Home Sites

Kent State at Loyola Chicago — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

UAB at Cal-Irvine — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Women’s

Women’s NIT

Super 16 — Home Sites

Lindenwood at Louisiana Tech — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Game On: Journey to the NCAA Championship: Men’s Ice Hockey — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Women’s

Loyola Maryland vs, Navy — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

College Softball

Oklahoma State at Georgia — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Kansas at Missouri — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Figure Skating

International Skating Union

ISU World Figure Skating Championships, TD Garden, Boston, MA

Announcers — USA Network: Terry Gannon/Tara Lipinski/Johnny Weir//Andrea Joyce//Adam Rippon

Women’s Short Program — Peacock, noon

Women’s Short Program — USA Network, 3 p.m.

Pairs’ Short Program — Peacock, 6:15 p.m.

Golf

DP World Tour

Indian Open, DLF Golf & Country Club, New Delhi, India

1st Round — Golf Channel, 3:30 a.m. (Thursday)

5 Clubs with Gary Williams — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Masters Highlights: 2022: Scottie Scheffler — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 10 a.m.

MLB

The Leadoff Spot (series premiere) — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Central (season premiere) — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Now (season premiere) — MLB Network, noon

MLB Network Podcast (series premiere) — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

Off Base Podcast (series premiere) — MLB Network, 1:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight: National Pregame Show (series premiere) — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Predictions Special — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NBA

NBA on ESPN Wednesday

Announcers: Mark Jones/Doris Burke//Katie George

Los Angeles Lakers at Indiana Pacers — ESPN/Spectrum SportsNet/FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Dave Pasch/Tim Legler//Jorge Sedano

Boston Celtics at Phoenix Suns — ESPN/NBC Sports Boston/KPHE/KTVK, 10 p.m.

Announcers: Malika Andrews/Richard Jefferson/Chiney Ogwumike/Kendrick Perkins

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia — Monumental Sports Network/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Brooklyn — TSN4/TSN5/YES, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at New York — FanDuel Sports Network SoCal/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Denver — FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin/WMLW/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Triple Threat — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Hoop Collective — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

Run It Back — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. New York Knicks NBA In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NBA G League

Capital City Go-Go at College Park Skyhawks — ESPN+/Peachtree Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Maine Celtics at Westchester Knicks — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Motor City Cruise at Osceola Magic — ESPN+/FanDuel Sports Network Florida, 7 p.m.

Rip City Remix at Oklahoma City Blue — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls Skyforce at Stockton Kings — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

NFL

Mock Draft Live — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Sports Channel, 10 a.m.

The Fantasy Life Show — Fubo Sports, 10 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Ross Tucker Fantasy Feast — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 4:30 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

Wednesday Night Hockey

Vancouver Canucks at New York Islanders — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/MSG SportsNet, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas Stars at Edmonton Oilers — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/TVA Sports, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

NHL on TNT

Announcers: Kenny Albert/Eddie Olczyk/Brian Boucher

New Jersey Devils at Chicago Blackhawks — TNT/truTV/Max/TVA Sports 2/Chicago Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Alex Faust/Jennifer Botterill//Meaghan Mikkelson

Dallas Stars at Edmonton Oilers — TNT/truTV/Max, 10 p.m.

Announcers: Liam McHugh/Paul Bissonnette/Anson Carter/Darren Pang

NHL on TNT Face Off — TNT/truTV/Max, 7 p.m.

NHL on TNT Postgame Show — TNT/truTV/Max, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Boston at Anaheim — TVA Sports 2/NESN/Victory+/KCOP, 10 p.m.

NHL Tonight: First Shift — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 5 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

PWHL

Toronto Sceptres at Boston Fleet — TSN1/NESN/YouTube, 7 p.m.

Montréal Victoires at Minnesota Frost — TSN+/RDS/FanDuel Sports Network North/YouTube, 8 p.m.

Skiing

FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup Finals

Giant Slalom, Sun Valley Resort, Sun Valley, ID

Women’s Run 2 — USA Network, 2 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Gojo and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Breakfast Ball — FS1, 8 a.m.

The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

BetMGM The Daily Tip – Stadium, 8 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Thru the Ringer — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Bet Sweats — Stadium, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz (Local hour) — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

The Facility — FS1, 10 a.m.

Coach and Company — Stadium, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

Early Edge — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — Peacock, noon

B1G Women’s Sports Report — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Missin Curfew — DraftKings Network, 5 p.m.

Speak — FS1, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Underdogs — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

Primetime Pregame LIVE — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Gametime Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Oddball with Amin Elhassan and Izzy Gutierrez — DraftKings Network, 6:30 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Good Follow — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.

All the Smoke Unplugged — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsRage Tonight Live — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 11:45 p.m.

El pelotazo — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:35 a.m. (Thursday)

Sportsday — BBC News, 12:45 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Thursday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 4:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Miami Open, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Miami Open — Tennis Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Miami Open — Tennis Channel, 11 p.m.