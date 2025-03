Mar 22, 2025; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) returns up court against the Arkansas State Red Wolves in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

College Baseball

Auburn at Kentucky — SEC Network, 11 a.m.

Wake Forest at Clemson — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

NCAA Tournament

2nd Round

West Region, Lenovo Center, Raleigh, NC

Announcers: Ian Eagle/Grant Hill/Bill Raftery//Tracy Wolfson

UConn vs. Florida — CBS, 12:10 p.m.

East Region, Lenovo Center, Raleigh, NC

Announcers: Ian Eagle/Grant Hill/Bill Raftery//Tracy Wolfson

Baylor vs. Duke — CBS, approximately 2:40 p.m.

Midwest Region, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Announcers: Kevin Harlan/Dan Bonner/Stan Van Gundy//Lauren Shehadi

Illinois vs. Kentucky — CBS, 5:15 p.m.

East Region, Rocket Arena, Cleveland, OH

Announcers: Spero Dedes/Jim Spanarkel//Jon Rothstein

Saint Mary’s vs. Alabama — TNT, 6:10 p.m.

West Region, Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

Lisa Byington/Robbie Hummel/Jalen Rose//Andy Katz

Colorado State vs. Maryland — TBS, 7:10 p.m.

South Region, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Announcers: Kevin Harlan/Dan Bonner/Stan Van Gundy//Lauren Shehadi

Mississippi vs. Iowa State — truTV, approximately 7:45 p.m.

South Region, Rocket Arena, Cleveland, OH

Announcers: Spero Dedes/Jim Spanarkel//Jon Rothstein

New Mexico vs. Michigan State — TNT, approximately 8:40 p.m.

East Region, Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

Announcers: Lisa Byington/Robbie Hummel/Jalen Rose//Andy Katz

Oregon vs. Arizona — TBS, approximately 9:40 p.m.

Announcers: Adam Lefkoe/Candace Parker/Jay Wright/Seth Davis

NCAA Tip-Off — TNT, 5 p.m.

Inside March Madness — TBS, midnight

March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m

Match Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports Network, 1 a.m. (Monday)

Bracket Central NCAA College Basketball March Madness — SportsGrid, noon

Bracket Central NCAA College Basketball March Madness — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Bracket Central NCAA College Basketball March Madness — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Bracket Central NCAA College Basketball March Madness — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)

National Invitation Tournament

2nd Round — Home Sites

Announcers: Mike Corey/Fran Fraschilla

Oklahoma State at SMU — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Chris Sylvester/Jerod Haase

Loyola Chicago at San Francisco — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Lowell Galindo/Paul Biancardi

Arkansas State at North Texas — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Pete Sousa/Scott Williams

Kent State at Stanford — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Announcers: Eric Rothman/Tim Welsh

UAB at Santa Clara — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Announcers: Steve Quis/Ben Braun

Jacksonville State at Cal-Irvine — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

College Basketball Invitational

1st Round, Ocean Center, Daytona Beach, FL

Manhattan vs. Incarnate Word — FloSports, noon

Elon vs. Army — FloSports, 2:30 p.m.

Queens vs. Northern Arizona — FloSports, 5 p.m.

Illinois State vs. Presbyterian — FloSports, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s

NCAA Tournament

2nd Round

Birmingham 2 Region, Cameron Indoor Stadium, Duke University, Durham, NC

Announcers: Jenn Hildreth/Kelly Gramlich

Oregon at Duke — ESPN, noon

Birmingham 3 Region, Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center, University of Notre Dame, South Bend, IN

Announcers: Pam Ward/Stephanie White

Michigan at. Notre Dame — ABC, 1 p.m.

Spokane 4 Region, Historic Memorial Coliseum, University of Kentucky, Lexington, KY

Announcers: Sam Gore/Tamika Catchings

Kansas State at Kentucky — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Birmingham 2 Region, Colonial Life Arena, University of South Carolina, Columbia, SC

Announcers: Courtney Lyle/Carolyn Peck

Indiana at South Carolina — ABC, 3 p.m.

Spokane 1 Region, Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion, Baylor University, Waco, TX

Announcers: Krista Blunk/Mary Murphy

Mississippi at Baylor — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Birmingham 3 Region, Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena, Texas Christian University, Fort Worth, TX

Announcers: Brenda VanLengen/Andrea Lloyd

Louisville at Texas Christian University — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Birmingham 3 Region, Value City Arena, The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH

Announcers: Matthew Schumacker/Brooke Weisbrod

Tennessee at Ohio State — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Spokane 1 Region, Pauley Pavilion, University of California, Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA

Announcers: Dave O’Brien/Christy Winters-Scott//Holly Rowe

Richmond vs. UCLA — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Announcers: Elle Duncan/Andraya Carter/Chiney Ogwumike

NCAA Championship in the Studio — ABC, 12:30 p.m.

Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament

2nd Round — Home Sites

Announcers: Mike Samsel/Renie Shields

Villanova at St. John’s — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Announcers: Thad Anderson/Kami Carmann Snyder

Gonzaga at Colorado — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Don West/Carly Stubblefield

Minnesota at Missouri State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Rich Tiner/Carter Gledhill

Northern Arizona at Belmont — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Curt Dudley/David Hulvey

Marquette at James Madison — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Announcers: Matt Ambrose/Phil Stern

Portland at Seton Hall — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Announcers: Jason Patterson/Mack McCarthy

Texas Tech at Virginia Tech — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Announcers: Wyatt Tomcheck/Kevaney Martin

Florida at UNLV — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

2025 Postseason WNIT

2nd Round — Home Sites

Duquesne at Miami (OH) — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Illinois at Butler — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Army at Rutgers — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

UMass at Buffalo — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Lindenwood at Tarleton State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Campbell at Southern Indiana — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Announcers: John Buccigross/Colby Cohen/Andrew Raycroft

NCAA Men’s Hockey Selection Show — ESPU, 3 p.m.

Women’s

NCAA Women’s Ice Hockey Tournament

National Championship, Ridder Arena, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN

Announcers: Jason Ross, Jr./AJ Mleczko//Blake Bolden

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Ohio State at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Women’s

Rutgers at Johns Hopkins — ESPNU, 11 a.m.

Penn State at Oregon — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

College Softball

Big Ten Softball, Devon Park, Oklahoma City, OK

Maryland vs. Purdue — Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Wisconsin vs. Michigan — Big Ten Network, 1:30 p.m.

Arkansas at Tennessee — SEC Network, noon

Cal at Virginia — ACC Network, 1 p.m.

CONCACAF Nations League

Medal Round

Third Place Match, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Canada vs. United States — UniMás/TUDN/Paramount+/CBS Sports Golazo Network (Alt Cast), 6 p.m.

Fútbol central — UniMás/TUDN, 5 p.m.

Announcers: Kate Scott/Charlie Davies/Clint Dempsey/Maurice Edu/Janelly Farias/Thierry Henry/Christina Unkel

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday Pre-Match Show — CBS Sports Golazo Network/Paramount/CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5:45 p.m.

Final, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

México vs. Panama — Univision/TUDN/Paramount+/CBS Sports Golazo Network (Alt Cast), 9:30 p.m.

Announcers: Kate Scott/Charlie Davies/Clint Dempsey/Maurice Edu/Janelly Farias/Thierry Henry/Christina Unkel

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday Bridge Show — CBS Sports Golazo Network/Paramount+, 8 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday Post-Match Show — CBS Sports Golazo Network/Paramount+, 11:30 p.m.

Fútbol central — Univision/TUDN, 9 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Valspar Championship, Innisbrook Golf Resort (Copperhead Course), Palm Harbor, FL

Final Round

Announcers — Golf Channel: (play-by-play) Dan Hicks/Terry Gannon/Steve Sands//(analysts) Curt Byrum/Brad Faxon/Gary Koch//(reporters) Smylie Kaufman/Jim “Bones” Mackay/John Wood//(reporter) Kara K. Dixon

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:30 a.m.

Featured Groups: David Lipsky/Adam Scott & Harry Hall/Xander Schauffele — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:15 a.m.

Featured Holes: 4, 8, 15, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:15 a.m.

Marquee Group: Tom Kim/Keith Mitchell — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Corey Connors/Billy Horschel — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Patrick Fishburn/Jordan Spieth — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Hole: No. 15 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Hole: No. 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — NBC/Peacock, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

PGA Tour Champions

Hoag Classic, Newport Beach Country Club, Newport Beach, CA

Final Round — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

IndyCar

NTT IndyCar Series

The Thermal Club IndyCar Grand Prix, The Thermal Club, Thermal, CA

Race — Fox, 3 p.m.

IndyCar Series Warmup — Fs1, 11 a.m.

MLB Spring Training

Grapefruit League — Florida

Baltimore vs. Atlanta — MLB Network/FanDuel Sports Network South, 1 p.m.

Miami vs. New York Mets — WPIX, 1 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Boston — NESN360 app, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Toronto — Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. New York Yankees — FanDuel Sports Network Sun/YES, 1 p.m.

Cactus League — Arizona

Arizona vs. Chicago White Sox — Chicago Sports Network Plus, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee (SS) vs. Seattle — MLB Network/Root Sports, 4 p.m.

Exhibition

Freeway Series, Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Anaheim at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/FanDuel Sports Network SoCal/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 8 p.m.

MLB Pro Baseball Today — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLS

Matchday 5

Sunday Night Soccer, Q2 Stadium, Austin, TX

Announcers — English: Jake Zivin/Taylor Twellman/Andrew Wiebe//Spanish: Sammy Sadovnik/Diego Valeri

Austin FC vs. San Diego FC — Apple TV, 4 p.m.

Announcers: Kaylin Kyle/Sacha Kljestan/Dax McCarty

MLS Countdown — Apple TV, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Antonella Gonzalez/Miguel Gallardo/Gio Savarese

MLS La Previa — Apple TV, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Egan/Sacha Kljestan/Dax McCarty/Bradley-Wright Phillips

MLS Wrap-Up — Apple TV, 6 p.m.

Announcers: Ramses Sandoval/Osvaldo Alonso/Miguel Gallardo/Gio Savarese

MLS El Resumen — Apple TV, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Straight Talk Wireless 400, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, FL

Race — FS1, 3 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Homestead — FS1, 1:30 p.m.

NBA

New Orleans at Detroit — Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network/FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, 3 p.m.

Cleveland at Utah — FanDuel Sports Network Ohio/KJZZ, 3:30 p.m.

Boston at Portland — NBC Sports Boston/KUNP/KATU 2.2, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at Miami — FanDuel Sports Network Southeast/FanDuel Sports Network Sun, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Toronto — FanDuel Sports Network/TSN4, 6 p.m.

Denver at Houston — Altitude/KTVD/Space City Home Network, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Los Angeles Clippers — NBA TV/FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma/KTLA, 9 p.m.

Raptors GameDay — TSN4, 5:30 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)

NBA G League

Delaware Blue Coats at Maine Celtics — NBA TV/NBC Sports Boston, 1 p.m.

College Park Skyhawks at Cleveland Charge — Rock Entertainment Sports Network/WUAB, 4 p.m.

Salt Lake City Stars at Austin Spurs — The Roku Sports Channel, 4 p.m.

Valley Suns at Mexico City Capitanes — The Roku Sports Channel, 6 p.m.

NHL

Buffalo at Winnipeg — MSG Western New York/TSN3, 3 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago — Sportsnet One/NHL Network/NBC Sports Philadelphia/Chicago Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Nashville at St. Louis — FanDuel Sports Network South/FanDuel Sports Network South, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Florida — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/SportsNet Pittsburgh/Scripps Sports, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Anaheim — FanDuel Sports Network South/Victory+/KTTV, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Vegas — FanDuel Sports Network Sun/Scripps Sports, 8 p.m.

Boston at Los Angeles — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/NESN/FanDuel Sports Network West, 9 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Nashville at St. Louis/Pittsburgh at Florida Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 9 p.m.

On the Fly: Carolina at Anaheim/Tampa Bay at Vegas Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly: Boston at Los Angeles Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

NWSL

Matchday 2

Chicago Stars vs. Houston Dash — CBS Sports Golazo Network/Paramount+, 3 p.m.

Gotham FC vs. Orlando Pride — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

PWHL

Toronto Sceptres at Montréal Victoires — TSN4/RDS/YouTube, noon

Skiing

FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup Finals

Super-G, Sun Valley Resort, Sun Valley, ID

Women’s Finals — NBC/Peacock, 1 p.m.

Men’s Finals — CNBC/Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

Soccer

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:30 p.m.

Tricolor al dia — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 4 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11:30 p.m.

Call It What You Want — CBS Sports Golazo Network, midnight

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, midnight

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Miami Open, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Miami Open — Tennis Channel, 11 p.m.

UEFA Nations League

Playoffs

2nd Leg, Boris Paichadze National Stadium, Tbilisi, Georgia

Georgia vs. Armenia — FS2, 9:50 a.m. (1st leg aggregate, 3-0)

2nd Leg, Puskás Aréna, Budapest, Hungary

Hungary vs. Türkiye — Fubo Sports, 12:45 p.m. (1st leg aggregate, 1-3)

2nd Leg, Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom

Scotland vs. Greece — FS2, 12:50 p.m. (1st leg aggregate, 1-0)

2nd Leg, Estadio Enrique Roca de Murcia, Murcia, Spain

Iceland vs. Kosovo — Fox Soccer Plus, 12:50 p.m. (1st leg aggregate, 1-2)

2nd Leg, Cegeka Arena, Genk, Belgium

Belgium vs. Ukraine — Fubo Sports, 3:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals

2nd Leg, Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany

Germany vs. Italy — FS2, 3:30 p.m. (1st leg aggregate, 2-1)

2nd Leg, Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal

Portugal vs. Denmark — Fox Soccer Plus, 3:30 p.m. (1st leg aggregate, 0-1)

Women’s Super League

Matchday 17

West Ham United vs. Tottenham Hotspur — ESPN+, 7:55 a.m.

Manchester City vs. Chelsea — ESPN+, 10:25 a.m.

Aston Villa vs. Manchester United — ESPN+, 12:25 p.m.