NASCAR Cup Series drivers Cody Ware (51), Josh Berry (9) and Jimmie Johnson practice at the NASCAR EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on Friday March 24, 2023.

All Times Eastern

Baseball

World Baseball Classic Qualifiers

Day 1, Veterans Memorial Stadium at Kino Sports Complex, Tucson, AZ

Communist China vs. Germany — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

Brazil vs. Colombia — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 24

1. FC Union Berlin vs. Holstein Kiel — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

FC Augsburg vs. Sport-Club Freiburg — ESPN+, 11:20 a.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament

Campus Sites

First Round, Flowers Hall, University of North Alabama, Florence, AL

Austin Peay vs. North Florida — ESPN+, 7 pm.

First Round, Allen Arena, Lipscomb University, Nashville, TN

Central Arkansas vs. Stetson — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Florida Atlantic at South Florida — ESPN2, noon

Charlotte at East Carolina — ESPNU, noon

Kennesaw State at Liberty — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Iona at Canisius — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Indiana State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Wisconsin at Michigan State — CBS, 1:30 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Bradley — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Princeton at Cornell — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Fairfield at Sacred Heart — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Manhattan at Niagara — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Merrimack — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Saint Peter’s at Marist — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Siena at Mount St. Mary’s — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Murray State at Belmont — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Evansville at Illinois State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Missouri State at Drake — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Valparaiso at Illinois-Chicago — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Illinois at Michigan — CBS, 3:45 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS, 1 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Extra — FS1, 4 p.m.

Inside the Big East — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

Women’s

North Carolina State at Notre Dame — ACC Network, noon

Louisville at Notre Dame — ESPN, noon

Georgia at Tennessee — SEC Network, noon

Hofstra at William & Mary — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Monmouth at Stony Brook — FloSports, 1 p.m.

North Carolina A&T at Elon — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Michigan at Illinois — Big Ten Network, 1:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Clemson — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Kentucky at South Carolina — ESPN2, p.m.

Indiana at Purdue — Peacock, 2 p.m.

Florida at Texas — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

Virginia at North Carolina — The CW, 2 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Wake Forest — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Penn State at Rutgers — B1G+, 2 p.m.

Campbell at Drexel — FloSports, 2 p.m.

North Carolina-Wilmington at College of Charleston — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Northeastern at Hampton — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Seton Hall at Xavier — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Marquette at UConn — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

Alabama at Oklahoma — SEC Network Plus, 2:30 p.m.

Nebraska at Northwestern — B1G+, 3 p.m.

Central Florida at Houston — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Kansas — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Arkansas at Texas A&M — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Mississippi State at Auburn — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Missouri — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Boston College at Syracuse — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Kansas State at Iowa State — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Wisconsin at Iowa — Peacock, 4 p.m.

Mississippi at LSU — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

St. John’s at DePaul — FloSports, 4 p.m.

Ohio State at Maryland — FS1, 4:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Stanford — ACC Network Extra, 5 p.m.

Miami (FL) at Cal — ACC Network Extra, 5 p.m.

Oregon at Washington — B1G+, 5 p.m.

Duke at Florida State — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

TCU at Baylor — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Villanova at Creighton — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers: Elle Duncan/Andraya Carter/Chiney Ogwumike

College GameDay live from Purcell Pavilion, Notre Dame University, South Bend, IN — ESPN/ESPNU, 11 a.m.

On the Court — Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

Big Four Meet, Covelli Center, The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH

Announcers: Dean Linke/Olivia Karas

Nebraska vs. Ohio State vs. Rutgers vs. UCLA — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Kentucky at Georgia — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Big Four Meet, Xtream Arena, Coralville, IA

Announcers: Connor Onion/JaNay Honest

Iowa vs. Michigan State vs. Penn State vs. Washington — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

On the Beam — Big Ten Network, 4:30 p.m.

On the Beam — Big Ten Network, 9:30 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Women’s

Xavier at Duke — ACC Network, 10 a.m.

FA Cup

Fifth Round Proper

Newcastle United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion — ESPN+, 8:15 a.m.

Manchester United vs. Fulham — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

FA Cup Round 6 Draw Show — ESPN+, 1:20 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches, PGA National Resort, Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Final Round

Announcers — Golf Channel/NBC/Peacock: (play-by-play) Dan Hicks/Steve Sands//(analysts) Curt Byrum/Brad Faxon/Smylie Kaufman/Kevin Kisner//(reporters) Curt Byrum/Smylie Kaufman/Jim “Bones” Mackay/John Wood//(interviews) Damon Hack

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8 a.m.

Featured Holes: 5, 7, 15, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9 a.m.

Featured Groups: Keith Mitchell/Isaiah Salinda & Beau Hossier/Shane Lowry — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9:30 a.m.

Marquee Group: Brian Campbell/Jordan Spieth — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9:45 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Brian Campbell/Jordan Spieth — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Daniel Berger/J.J. Spaun — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Hole: 15 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — NBC/Peacock, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

IndyCar

NTT IndyCar Series

Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Streets of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, FL

Announcers: Will Buxton/Townsend Bell/James Hinchcliffe

Race — Fox, noon

LaLiga

Matchday 26

CD Leganés vs. Getafe CF — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 7:55 a.m.

Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 10 a.m.

RCD Mallorca vs. Deportivo Alavés — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 12:15 p.m.

Osasuna vs. Valenica — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 24

Olympique Lyonnais vs. Stade Brestois 29 — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 8:50 a.m.

AJ Auxerre vs. RC Strasbourg Alsace — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 11:05 a.m.

Olympique de Marseille vs. FC Nantes — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:35 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 11 a.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 300: Pereira vs. Hill — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

Grapefruit League — Florida

Baltimore vs. Philadelphia (SS) — NBC Sports Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Detroit vs. Pittsburgh — SportsNet Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

New York Mets vs. Boston — NESN360 app, 1 p.m.

New York Yankees vs. Atlanta — FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia (SS) vs. Toronto — Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

Cactus League — Arizona

Anaheim vs. San Francisco — FanDuel Sports Network West, 3 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Dodgers — SportsNet LA, 3 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Chicago Cubs — Marquee Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Kansas City vs. San Diego — Padres.TV, 3 p.m.

MLS

Matchday 2

Free Game

Announcers — English: Max Bretos/Brian Dunseth//Spanish: Jorge Perez-Navarro/Marcelo Balboa

Portland Timbers vs. Vancouver Whitecaps — Apple TV, 5 p.m.

MLS Season Pass — Subscription Required

Sunday Night Soccer, Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, TX

Announcers — English: Jake Zivin/Taylor Twellman/Andrew Wiebe//Spanish: Sammy Sadovnik/Diego Valeri/Michele Giannone

LA Galaxy vs. San Diego FC — Apple TV+, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Kaylyn Kyle/Sacha Kljestan/Dax McCarty

MLS Countdown — Apple TV+, 6 p.m.

Announcers: Antonella González/Miguel Gallardo/Gio Savarese

MLS La Previa — Apple TV+, 6 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Egan/Sacha Kljestan/Dax McCarty/Bradley Wright-Phillips

MLS Wrap-Up — Apple TV+, 9:30 p.m.

Announcers: Ramsés Sandoval/Osvaldo Alonso/Miguel Gallardo/Gio Savarese

MLS El Resumen — Apple TV+, 9:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, TX

Race — Fox, 3:30 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay — Fox, 2:30 p.m.

NBA

NBA on ESPN/ABC

Announcers: Mike Breen/Doris Burke/Richard Jefferson//Lisa Salters

Denver Nuggets at Boston Celtics — ABC, 1 p.m.

Announcers: Malika Andrews/Bob Myers/Kendrick Perkins/Stephen A. Smith//Shams Charania

NBA Countdown — ABC, 12:30 p.m.

Announcers: Michael Grady/Stephanie White//Katie George

Oklahoma City Thunder at San Antonio Spurs — ESPN/FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma/FanDuel Sports Network Southwest, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Mark Jones/Cory Alexander//Jorge Sedano

Minnesota Timberwolves at Phoenix Suns — FanDuel Sports Network North/KPHE/KTVK, 9:30 p.m.

Announcers: Malika Andrews/Bob Myers/Kendrick Perkins/Stephen A. Smith//Shams Charania

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Portland at Cleveland — NBA TV/KUNP/KATU 2.2/FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, 3:30 p.m.

Chicago at Indiana — Chicago Sports Network/FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, 5 p.m.

New York at Miami — MSG Network/FanDuel Sports Sun, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Orlando — Sportsnet One/FanDuel Sports Network Florida, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at Utah — Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network/KJZZ, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Los Angeles Lakers — FanDuel Sports Network SoCal/Spectrum SportsNet, 9:30 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 3 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet One, 5:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)

NBA G League

Rio Grande Valley Vipers at College Park Skyhawks — Peachtree Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Windy City Bulls at Osceola Magic — FanDuel Sports Network Florida, 3 p.m.

Delaware Blue Coats at Birmingham Squadron — WABM, 4 p.m.

Long Island Nets at Texas Legends — KFAA/Urban Edge Network, 4:30 p.m.

South Bay Lakers at San Diego Clippers — NBA TV/ClipperVision, 9;30 p.m.

NFL

2025 NFL Scouting Combine

Day 4, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Offensive Linemen — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NHL

NHL on TNT

Announcers: Brendan Burke/Darren Pang//Kathryn Tappen

Toronto Maple Leafs at Pittsburgh Penguins — TNT/truTV/Max/TSN4/TVA Sports, 1 p.m.

Announcers: Kenny Albert/Brian Boucher/Shane Hnidy

Boston Bruins at Minnesota Wild — TNT/truTV/Max/NESN/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports, 3:30 p.m.

Announcers: John Forslund/Eddie Olczyk//Ashlai Vise

St. Louis Blues at Dallas Stars — TNT/truTV/Max, 6 p.m.

Announcers: Liam McHugh/Paul Bissonnette/Rick Bowness/Anson Carter

NHL on TNT Faceoff — TNT/truTV/Max, 12:30 p.m.

NHL on TNT Postgame Show — TNT/truTV/Max, 8:30 p.m.

Calgary at Carolina — Sportsnet West/FanDuel Sports Network South, 5 p.m.

Nashville at New York Rangers — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/TVA Sports/FanDuel Sports Network South/MSG 2, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Vegas — Sportsnet 360/MSG SportsNet/Scripps Sports, 8 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

4 Nations Face-Off: Unveiled — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

On the Fly: Nashville at New York Rangers Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 9 p.m.

On the Fly: New Jersey at Vegas Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Scottish Premiership

Matchday 29

Hibernian vs. Hearts of Midlothian — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 a.m.

Serie A

Matchday 27

Bologna FC 1909 vs. Cagliari Calcio — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 a.m.

Genoa vs. Empoli — Paramount+, 9 a.m.

AS Roma vs. Como 1907 — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

AC Milan vs. SS Lazio — Paramount+, 2:45 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 11 a.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 1:30 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Tennis

Center Court Live: ATX Open Finals (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 2:30 p.m.

Center Court Live: Chile Open Finals (ATP Tour)/Mérida Open Akron Finals (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 5:30 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.